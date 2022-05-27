News
Needing bullpen insurance, Yankees bring back Shane Greene on minor-league deal
ST. PETERSBURG — It’s like reunion week for the Yankees.
A day after promoting one-time top prospect Manny Banuelos, the Bombers signed Shane Greene, who was their 2013 Minor League Player of the Year, to a minor league deal on Thursday. Greene had a decent rookie season in pinstripes, but was a cornerstone in the Yankees deal to try and replace Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter.
Now a reliever who is coming off a disastrous 2021 season, and a slow start at Triple-A, Greene is some veteran insurance for a Yankee bullpen that’s taken some big hits recently.
“Obviously, he’s been a really good pitcher in the league, a backend guy, a closer,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday night. “So we’re seeing what he’s got. Get with us, I know our guys always have some things that they feel like they can tweak or maybe help a guy with obviously a ton of experience and a ton of success.
“I just know it was intriguing for us to get him and we’ll see what we’ve got,” Boone added.
In just the last week the Yankees bullpen has lost Chad Green for the season to Tommy John surgery and Aroldis Chapman (Achilles) and Jonathan Loaisiga (shoulder) to the 10-day injury list.
That’s a huge hit to what has been a key part of the Yankees’ ability to put up the best record in baseball, 32-13. The bullpen which had the fourth-best ERA in the American League and a corps of relievers who will be tested in the coming weeks by both those losses and an improved schedule of opponents. The four-game series against the Rays at Tropicana Field this weekend is the first 10 of 13 games against teams with winning records. That comes after facing the perpetually rebuilding Orioles seven out of their previous 10 games.
And pitching coach Matt Blake has had some success with reclamation projects. He helped Clay Holmes find his way from a non-descript arm with the Pirates to probably the best reliever in baseball right now.
Greene has a major-league track record, but has struggled the last two years at whatever level he’s pitched.
Greene left the Yankees in 2015 and went on to have some success as a reliever after a 5-4, 3.78 ERA-season in his rookie year as a starter with the Yankees. He was part of the three-team deal that brought the Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius. Greene is a one-time All-Star who saved 32 games for the Tigers in 2018. He has 67 career saves and a 4.50 ERA in parts of nine seasons in the big leagues with the Yankees, Dodgers and Braves.
But he is coming off a career-worst 2021 season and the 33-year-old didn’t show much of a rebound in Triple-A this season. Last year, he posted a 7.23 ERA in 28 games with the Braves, who released him on Aug. 14, and the Dodgers.
Called back up to the big leagues on May 15 of this season, Greene pitched two shutout innings for the Dodger against the Phillies. After posting a 5.87 ERA in seven Triple-A appearances this year, however, Greene was released. The Yankees re-signed him Thursday.
The Yankees reunited with Banuelos this winter and finally promoted him to the major league 26-man roster on Thursday. After being part of the “Killer Bs,” with Dellin Betances and Andrew Brackman, Banuelos was sidelined by injuries. He never made it to the majors with the Yankees before being traded to the Braves in 2015. He was in the bullpen Thursday night wearing the big league Yankees uniform in a real game for the first time.
Black Phone Release Date
The black phone is a supernatural horror/thriller movie with a duration of 102 minutes, which is enough to send chills down the spine. The black phone is directed by Scott Derrickson, who had abandoned the direction of the movie Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness due to issues with the Marvel team and joined the project Black Phone, and is about to hit the media on 24 June 2022 over the globe by Universal Studios.
The story is created by Joseph Hillstrom King or Joe Hill, who has written novels like heart-shaped boxes, horns, etc. The movie had its world premiere on 25 September 2021 at the Fantastic Fest. The movie received positive feedback from critics during its premiere; and is expected to raise the expectations of supernatural horror movies.
The Plot Of The Movie
The movie is set in 1978 when 5 children are reported missing. The sixth victim of the serial killer is seen to be a 13-year-old witty boy, Finney Shaw. Shaw is kept in an underground soundproof basement with no chances of escaping the captor.
The 13-year-old then discovers the presence of a disconnected phone on the wall through which he can listen to the voices of the 5 children, who suffered from the same fate when they were held hostages by the Grabber.
The children try to help Finney for escaping the abductor in hopes of Finney not suffering the same results as in their life. In the meantime, Finney’s sister has had psychotic dreams, which motivate her to set on a journey to find her brother.
The Cast
The main cast in this movie includes Ethan Green Hawke, who is seen to be playing the role of the serial killer who is referred to as The Grabber in the movie, Mason Thames is playing the role of the 13-year-old victim Finney Shaw, Madeline McGraw is playing the role of Gwen Shaw, sister of Finney Shaw, Jeremy Davis is seen as Mr. Shaw, a single father with the issue of alcohol abuse.
The Originality Of The Story
The story is based on a short story written by Joseph Hillstrom King, first released in 2004. The story had the same title as the movie, and it can also be observed in the collection of short horror stories 20th century, written by Joe Hill (pen name of Joseph Hillstrom King).
Few Frequently Asked Questions: –
Is this an R-rated movie?
Yes, the movie is rated R due to the presence of violent scenes; supernatural horror, gore content, and abuse of substances.
Where to stream?
After hitting the theatres, the movie would be available for streaming on Universal’s Peacock website.
What is the budget of the movie, and what can be expected?
The movie’s budget is about 1.88 crores USD; and it is a medium-budget movie with a highly creative storyline and an excellent directional view. It can be expected to be a successful choice among viewers and horror enthusiasts.
The post Black Phone Release Date appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Mark Cuban hints at big Jalen Brunson offer: ‘We can pay him more than anybody’
The Jalen Brunson sweepstakes started with more confidence from the Mavericks.
Not long after his team was eliminated in the Western Conference Finals, owner Mark Cuban said Brunson, a free agent this summer, “wants to stay” and noted Dallas holds the financial advantage.
“We can pay him more than anybody,” Cuban told NBA scribe Marc Stein. “And I think he wants to stay and that’s what is most important.”
The Knicks plan to pursue Brunson in free agency, according to sources, but can’t outbid the Mavericks, who hold the 25-year-old’s Bird Rights and could offer the max. The Knicks, who are capped out as constructed, would either need to create space via trade or get the Mavericks to cooperate with a sign-and-trade.
Dallas has reportedly expressed unwillingness to facilitate a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, but minds tend to change when faced with losing a player for nothing. According to league sources, the Mavericks are interested in Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who is also an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Pistons are a wild card because they hold the most cap space and are expected to explore signing Brunson and Robinson.
Brunson blossomed this season and further impressed in the postseason, where he helped carry the Mavericks in series wins over the Jazz and Suns. Even before his revelatory playoffs, league sources believed Brunson could command a $20 million per year salary in free agency. The Knicks have a hole at point guard and can offer Brunson the ball, which he only enjoys part-time in Dallas next to Luka Doncic.
Brunson has many ties to the Knicks, most notably his father, Rick, who was the NBA client of Leon Rose and served as an assistant under Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota.
Rose’s son, Sam, now represents Brunson as his agent.
Still, Rick made it clear this is a business decision, not personal.
“I’ve made it very clear to Leon, ‘I love you to death. Your son works for Jalen, represents Jalen, but this is about Jalen,’” Rick Brunson told ESPN. “The one thing about Leon is he knows that. He raised Jalen that way, too.
“It’s about what’s best for Jalen. Leon wouldn’t never talk to me again. The question I have, is it a good fit in New York? We don’t know, because we have to sit down and figure it out [and evaluate the] draft. July 1 is a long way away.”
Much of it will also be determined by Cuban’s appetite for a massive bill and his ability to bolster the roster without much flexibility. The Mavericks are already committed to nearly $85 million for their backcourt next season between Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock.
By all accounts, Brunson enjoys playing under Dallas coach Jason Kidd, a Hall of Famer who was runner-up to Thibodeau for the Knicks job in 2020. But, as usual, money will rule the negotiations.
“We’ve got to figure out if Dallas wants him. Not words,” Rick Brunson told ESPN. “Ain’t no discount. So don’t put it on us. Don’t tell me you love me. Show me.”
If the Knicks miss out on Brunson, their options at point guard include exploring the trade market (Donovan Mitchell, Malcolm Brogdon), signing a lesser free agent (Tyus Jones, Ricky Rubio) or rolling with the current crop (Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks).
Who Is Kate Moss Dating Now
Kate Moss has been through a lot and has finally reached such a level of success after sheer hard work. We are so happy that Kate Moss has found her soulmate and is at peace. To add to the happiness, Kate Moss also has her daughter Lila by her side and this beautiful relationship. It has been almost six years, and even though we don’t hear any wedding bells, the fans are happy to see Kate Moss with a family. We wish the very best for Kate Moss in the future!
Who Is Kate Moss Dating Now?
Currently, Kate Moss is dating Count Nikolai von Bismarck, a German aristocrat, and a photographer. He is called Nikolai for short. They began their relationship soon after the final divorce of Moss with Hince in 2016. Kate Moss and Nikolai have an age difference of about 13 years.
Who Is Count Nikolai Von Bismarck?
Nikolai is the son of Count Leopold von Bismarck-Schonhausen and Countess Debonnaire von Bismarck. He is a famous photographer. Nikolai belongs to a wealthy family.
Who Did Kate Moss Date Before?
Moss used Johnny Depp nearly twenty-five years ago. After this affair, she began dating the editor Jefferson Hack, with whom she has a daughter named Lila Grace Moss-Hack. She gave birth to her daughter in 2022. In 2005, Moss got into a relationship with the Libertines member Pete Doherty.
Doherty even referred to Moss as his fiancé once, but they soon split in 2007. Moss finally married the guitarist of The Kills, Jamie Hince, in 2011. However, they had to split four years later, in 2015, with their divorce being finalized in 2016. She has been in a relationship with Bismarck ever since.
What About The Accusations Of Amber Heard?
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were in a relationship for four years, from 1994 to 1998. They were engaged for some time but had to end their relationship soon. In the Depp v. Heard trial, Amber Heard accused Depp of pushing Kate Moss down the staircase during their relationship. However, Kate Moss went to court to testify; she denied such claims and clearly stated that Depp did not push her down the staircase.
How did Moss And Bismarck meet?
Kate Moss and Nikolai met through his mother, as she is a close friend of Moss.
Will Kate Moss Get Married?
Moss has not declared anything, though we wish her the very best of luck either way. Moss has stated that she is very happy to be in love with Nikolai, from which we may consider that Moss does not have any plans for marriage as of now.
Is There Any Additional Detail About Kate Moss?
Kate Moss is the godmother of Sadie Frost and Jude Law’s daughter Iris Law. Kate Moss is also known for her philanthropic works. Currently, she is one of the richest people in the UK.
The post Who Is Kate Moss Dating Now appeared first on Gizmo Story.
