New traffic rules: 2000 rupees challan can be deducted even for driving a vehicle wearing a helmet, know the new rule

Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 release date is announced, it is set to release this week on 31 May 2022. Fans are very excited about the series and are eagerly waiting.

This Countdown will help you track the release of Second Life Ranker Chapter 120.

NOTE: IF THE COUNTER IS STOPPED THEN THE CHAPTER IS ALREADY RELEASED

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

Second Life Ranker is originally a fiction, action, and adventure-based novel composed by Nong Nong and Sa Doyeon (Korean author). It revolves around Cha Yeon-woo and his younger twin brother Jeong-woo. There are other four side characters as well who support Yeon-woo. Second life Ranker was initially released on October 16, 2017.

Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Release Date

Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 is officially dated to be released on May 31, 2022. New episodes along with their English translation releases every Friday (it takes a day more sometimes) all over the globe, but on different timelines.

Viewers from China, Korea, and Japan get the episodes in their native languages. Translated Manga is out on Saturdays. All the previous 113 chapters are released weekly by Tapas Media.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

9 AM Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Noon Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

11 AM British Summer Time: 5 PM

Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 English Release Date Countdown

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Raw Scan Release Date

As the release date for Chapter 120 of Second Life Ranker is set for 31 May, Many people are wondering if they could find the raw scan of the chapter.

Well they could, this is because the raw scan of a particular chapter releases 2-3 days before the release of the actual chapter. Therefore you can find Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Raw Scan on Internet communities such as 4chan and Reddit.

Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Raw Release Date Countdown

Countdown(function(d, s, id) { var js, pjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//www.tickcounter.com/static/js/loader.js”; pjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, pjs); }(document, “script”, “tickcounter-sdk”));

Second life ranker has it all man. Art, story, comedy and dope powers #secondliferanker pic.twitter.com/wwxMqqjDAj — Cazz (@w0rld_gone_mvd) April 26, 2021

Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Plot

If we watch the lives of twin brothers initially in The Second Life Rankers, it has got skills, cultivation of rare artifacts funny moments, a good love interest, and so on. The Second Life Ranker’s objective plot is based on revenge. Yeon-woo’s twin brother disappeared five to seven years ago.

Because of this, he has been devastated to know about his death notice. He somehow copes up with the loss and is later on, given a pocket watch. He witnesses that there’s more to what happened with his brother’s death. Originally, his brother was betrayed while completing in the Tower of Sun God.

Now it’s Yeon-woo’s turn to utilize his brother’s leftover knowledge and navigate through the path of the Tower of the Sun Gods. It is yet to see if he got enough tactics and experience to reach the summit. Simultaneously, defeating his brother’s enemies and all those who stand as an obstacle.

The main character has the power to level up. The episode focuses more on the protagonist than the world or other characters. He becomes overpowered because of his training and choices. He has also had an upper hand. He’s a lone wolf who preferred to complete the objective alone.

RELEASE — SECOND LIFE RANKER ⁠

Yeonwoo’s brother was betrayed while competing in the Tower of the Sun God. Now it’s Yeonwoo’s turn to climb the tower and avenge his brother! ⁠

⁠

Available as Wait-For-Free! 18 episodes are out now! pic.twitter.com/Qqi2qcSIMh — Tapas Media (@tapas_app) January 30, 2021

The main character’s brother was killed in another world, all while climbing some sort of tower. Now the main character goes to that world and is seeking revenge for him. This plot isn’t based on reincarnation, but since they are twins other characters are in an inertial phase to believe it’s reincarnation.

Where to Read Second Life Ranker Chapter 120 Online?

As for the record, the previous English translation of Second Life Ranker is published online recently you can read it on the Tapis website.

We don’t support piracy so you should read the manhwa officially on Line Webtoon. Tapas.io does have an official English translation of the comic, however; you might have to get a subscription to the platform.

Before The Latest Chapter of Second Life Ranker Releases Know More About the Protagonist

Cha Yeon-woo

Cha Yeon-charm is the primary hero of Second Life Ranker. Before entering the Obelisk, he served in the military and later on went to get on the payback for his more youthful twin sibling.

Yeon-charm later turned into a ‘Player and stirred as a human favored with the mythical beast bloodline in the wake of getting the powers from the pocket watch of Cha Jeong-charm. He keeps on climbing the tower getting back at the people who double-crossed his sibling and killed him.

Yeon-charm is a focused and decided individual who significantly values his loved ones.

Yeon-charm was not the same as his more youthful sibling who did everything easily. He frequently needed to attempt again and again to take care of an issue, however, he made an effort not to show the endeavors he made, imagining he was doing fine. Not at all like his more youthful sibling who could be sorted as a characteristic virtuoso, every one of his accomplishments all came from being a diligent employee through which he had the option to accomplish results that are intelligent of his work.

Anyway, notwithstanding his fairly progressed acumen and strategic virtuoso, Yeon-woo really does to be sure have a puerile side, where he was noted to have an exceptionally terrible feeling of creative mind while naming things and has a propensity of naming things with names generally however up by babies.

Stay With Stanford Arts Review For More Updates

The post Second Life Ranker Chapter 120: Release Date and Read Manga Online appeared first on Stanford Arts Review.