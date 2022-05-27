News
NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting
By JUAN LOZANO and DAVID A. LIEB
HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day firearms industry marketing event, which is expected to draw protesters fed up with gun violence.
Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act in the aftermath of the country’s latest mass shooting.
While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws, NRA board member Phil Journey said the focus should be on better mental health care and trying to prevent gun violence. He said he wouldn’t support banning or limiting access to firearms.
The NRA said in an online statement that meeting attendees will “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting, “pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”
People planning to attend picked up registration badges Thursday and shopped for NRA souvenirs, such as T-shirts that say “Suns Out Guns Out.” Police already had set up metal barriers across the street from the convention center, at a park where protesters are expected to gather Friday.
Texas has experienced a series of mass shootings in recent years. During that time, the Republican-led Legislature and governor have relaxed gun laws.
There is precedent for the NRA to gather amid local mourning and controversy. The organization went ahead with a shortened version of its 1999 meeting in Denver roughly a week after the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. Actor Charlton Heston, the NRA president at that time, told attendees that “horrible acts” shouldn’t become opportunities to limit constitutional rights and he denounced critics for casting NRA members as “villains.”
Rocky Marshall, a former NRA board member, said that although the tragedy in Uvalde “does put the meeting in a bad light,” that’s not a reason to cancel it. Marshall said gun-rights advocates and opponents can perhaps reduce gun violence if they focus on factors such as mental illness or school security.
“Throwing rocks at the NRA, that doesn’t solve the next mass shooting,” he said. “Throwing rocks at the people that hate guns, that doesn’t solve the next mass shooting.”
But country music singer Larry Gatlin, who pulled out of planned appearance at the event, said he hopes “the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions.”
“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction,” Gatlin said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the NRA’s leaders “are contributing to the problem of gun violence and not trying to solve it.” She accused them of representing the interests of gun manufacturers, “who are marketing weapons of war to young adults.”
Two Republican Texas lawmakers who had been scheduled speak Friday — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw — are no longer attending due to what their staffs said were changes in their schedules.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz, both Republicans, were listed as speakers, and Trump said Wednesday that he still intends to attend. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, also is sticking to her plans to speak Friday at the NRA event.
Though personal firearms are allowed at the convention, the NRA said guns would not be permitted during the session featuring Trump because of Secret Service security protocols.
Several groups have said they planned to stage protests outside of the convention center.
“This is not the time or the place to have this convention,” said Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL, a Houston-based civil rights group that plans to participate in protests. “We must not just have thoughts and prayers from legislators, but rather we need action to address this public health crisis that is affecting our communities.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said the city is obligated to host the NRA event, which has been under contract for more than two years. But he urged politicians to skip it.
“You can’t pray and send condolences on one day and then be going and championing guns on the next. That’s wrong,” Turner said.
Shannon Watts, the founder of gun-control group Moms Demand Action, said she was not surprised the NRA is not canceling its meeting.
“The real question now is which elected officials will choose to side with violence and go kiss the ring in Houston this weekend instead of siding with communities crying out for public safety,” Watts said.
___
David A. Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri.
News
Heat’s Herro, Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Vincent all questionable for Game 6 vs. Celtics; Butler not on injury report
The Miami Heat apparently will play it close to the vest until their season is over.
The team on Thursday listed five players as questionable for Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, a best-of-seven series they trail 3-2.
That left no delineation between a player who has missed the past two games due to a strained left groin, in sixth man Tyler Herro, and a pair of players who have pushed forward without missing any time this postseason, with Max Strus and Gabe Vincent also listed as questionable, each with a hamstring strain.
Also listed as questionable is point guard Kyle Lowry, who has missed eight games this postseason with a hamstring strain, and power forward P.J. Tucker, who has been dealing with troublesome knee irritation.
Not on the injury report but clearly limited is forward Jimmy Butler, who has been dealing with knee soreness for weeks.
For their part, the Celtics again are listing point guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams III as questionable, after both played in Wednesday night’s 93-80 Boston victory at FTX Arena. Smart has been dealing with an ankle sprain, Williams with ongoing knee pain.
Also again out for Boston is guard Sam Hauser, who is dealing with a shoulder issue.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Marco Rubio slams Miami Heat’s call for fans to demand ‘common sense’ gun reforms after Texas school shooting
In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, the Miami Heat used a pre-game moment to urge fans to contact U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Florida Republicans, “demanding their support for common sense gun laws” — and telling them they can “make change at the ballot box.”
Rubio, who is up for re-election this fall, didn’t like it.
He took to Twitter on Thursday, lambasting the NBA for “politicizing a horrific tragedy in America.”
The push for gun laws came from the arena announcer before the start of Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Finals game, immediately after a moment of silence in honor of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School. It was broadcast to a national cable TV audience on ESPN.
“The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit heat.com/vote to register and let your voice be heard this fall,” the statement said. Many fans could be heard cheering as the announcement was made.
Rubio argued that the NBA doesn’t have the moral authority to make such judgments because the league has been attempting to grow the market for basketball in China, where Uyghur Muslims are subject to widespread repression, including imprisonment and holding them involuntarily in “re-education” camps.
“The @NBA doesn’t like to talk about the billions they make from a China that enslaves Uyghur Muslims and harvests their organs. But they have no problem politicizing a horrific tragedy in America,” Rubio said in his tweet.
The gun control message actually came from the Heat — not the NBA or the Celtics.
The earlier message of mourning was from all three:
“The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics and the NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community. Our hope is that the families, friends, coworkers and loved ones of all of those impacted by this tragedy will find the comfort and strength they need as they carry on in honor of those whose lives were lost. We now ask that you join us in a moment of silence for those no longer with us.”
Democrats
Rubio is the one politicizing the issue, said former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, now a senior adviser for Giffords, the anti-gun violence group founded by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt.
“The only ones politicizing the discussion and debate around gun violence are the politicians who are refusing to do anything about it,” Mucarsel-Powell said in an online news conference organized by the Florida Democratic Party.
She said Rubio would pay a political price for opposition to proposals such as universal background checks for gun buyers.
“This issue will determine the 2022 election. Mark my words. I know what I’m talking about,” said Mucarsel-Powell, who served one term in Congress from a Miami-Dade County based district. She lost her campaign for re-election in 2020.
“After the horrific shootings of the Sandy Hook Elementary and the Pulse nightclub, Senator Rubio chose outrage over any source of political courage. He has voted repeatedly against crucial legislation that would save the lives of our children. We’ve seen time and time again how Marco Rubio has stood on the NRA and the gun lobby and not on the side of parents and kids that have been pleading with him to do something,” Mucarsel-Powell said.
During the same news conference, Mary Ann Ruiz, chairwoman of the Ruth’s List Miami organization, said Rubio’s Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, a former police chief, would do a better job.
“Either we vote for the guy who says to our faces: ‘I’m not doing anything. I never will. Children and teachers will keep dying. Live with it.’ Or we hold on to a sliver of hope and vote for someone new,” Ruiz said.
Ruth’s List is a political organization that helps female Democratic candidates who support abortion rights.
Rubio
Appearing Wednesday evening on the Fox News show “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rubio said it’s essential to focus not as much on how a mass shooting occurred but why someone committed such a heinous act.
“It’s not about the ‘how’ necessarily but the ‘why’ in the sense that these are people that want to harm people on a mass scale, and the instruments they use, in many cases, are guns. But that sentiment of wanting to hurt people is the one we need to really focus on.”
He said priority should be placed on efforts to conduct risk assessments that could identify people who might commit a mass shooting.
“It has to be multidisciplinary. You have to have input from all kinds of places. So it might be a law enforcement interaction combined with what a school counselor or teacher is seeing, combined with what a family member or a parent is reporting. And then all of these things come into a central location….. It’s a really useful tool, and it’s one that we should use more.”
Rubio warned that “there’s someone out there right now that’s going to be the next school shooter, because they’re watching this stuff on TV, and it’s going to inspire them to act. It’s a terrible thing.”
Demings
At a Pembroke Pines rally Wednesday evening, Demings lamented the Texas massacre — and faulted Rubio on the gun issue.
“I’m broken at what happened,” Demings said. “When we, yet again, as the greatest nation in the world, watched 19 children and two adults be gunned down, doggone it, Broward County, we can do better than that.”
She said “the most powerful nation in the world” that has “the most powerful and most capable military in the world” has the ability to “keep innocent people from getting gunned down.”
“Your senior senator, Marco Rubio, has only offered thoughts and prayers. Nothing wrong with thoughts and prayers but faith without works is dead. Get up off your knees and do something about it,” Demings said.
Anthony Man can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @browardpolitics
()
News
19-year-old Golden Valley man who lit Selby Avenue warehouse fire sentenced to probation
A 19-year-old Golden Valley man who started a three-alarm fire that destroyed vacant warehouses on Selby Avenue in St. Paul last summer has avoided jail time under a plea agreement with Ramsey County prosecutors.
Luis Adrian Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after pleading guilty to starting a negligent fire-value of property $2,500 or more. A felony second-degree arson charge was dismissed.
Rodriguez received a stay of adjudication, which means his felony conviction will be removed from his record if he complies with conditions of his probation. If he fails to do so, he faces one year in jail.
Rodriguez, who has no previous convictions, was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay restitution, an amount that will be determined by the court in the next 90 days.
The Aug. 21 fire burned through four commercial buildings in the 1400 block of Selby Avenue, north of Ayd Mill Road and west of Hamline Avenue. No one was injured.
It took 86 firefighters nearly a day to put out the blaze, partly because one of the buildings contained large amounts of stacked tires that were difficult to extinguish.
“Vehicles, auto parts and tires at the commercial site fueled the large fire, which generated plumes of black smoke that could be seen for miles,” St. Paul fire officials said in a statement.
Police caught a break when a witness who worked at a nearby company said he saw a black sedan park near the address and that five male juveniles carrying white grocery bags got out and walked west under the Selby Avenue bridge over Ayd Mill Road. He thought it was suspicious, so he wrote down the license plate of the vehicle. He also offered police surveillance video of the incident.
Investigators contacted the owner of the vehicle who said her teenage son had been using the car that day. When police confronted the son, he said “he knew why they were there,” the Oct. 11 criminal complaint read.
The son gave police the names of the other teens in the car that day — Rodriguez, an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old and Rodriquez’s younger brother.
When confronted by St. Paul police, Rodriguez “said he was remorseful about starting the fire and wanted to take all the responsibility,” the complaint read.
The five had set out with the intent to explore the buildings, Rodriguez told police. They entered the warehouse through an unsecure overhead garage door on the west end of the building. Rodriguez brought a lighter and found boxes filled with paper, according to the complaint.
Rodriguez told police he lit one envelope on fire at first and then a box. Another teen admitted to police that he threw more paper onto the fire, which grew quickly and spread out of control. They tried putting it out, before fleeing without calling 911, according to the complaint.
NRA stages marketing event as Texas mourns school shooting
History and Components of a Modern Mainframe Computer
Losing Weight Effectively in a Weight Loss Spa
Heat’s Herro, Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Vincent all questionable for Game 6 vs. Celtics; Butler not on injury report
Acupuncture – A Complete Guide
Marco Rubio slams Miami Heat’s call for fans to demand ‘common sense’ gun reforms after Texas school shooting
Secrets of Academic Success: Passion
19-year-old Golden Valley man who lit Selby Avenue warehouse fire sentenced to probation
Fixing the Error – "ASN Bad Tag Value Met"
Yankees sign veteran infielder Matt Carpenter
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online