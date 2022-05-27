News
Omar Kelly: Hunter Long must solve Dolphins TE riddle to get on field
Hunter Long has mastered the Rubik’s Cube to the point he can solve the 3-D combination puzzle in less than a minute.
Unfortunately, adulthood and the NFL was a more perplexing puzzle, one that took the Miami Dolphins tight end an entire season to figure out.
“Year one on and off the field is a huge growing phase for anyone to make that leap. I learned a lot about myself and what I can do,” the 2021 third-round pick said, referring to his rookie season, a year where he seldom played and caught just one pass for 8 yards.
Many fans don’t realize this, but Long began his NFL career as a starter.
The rookie tight end was on the field with the starting unit for the season opener and played 18 offensive snaps in Miami’s 17-16 win over the New England Patriots.
It was package-based work, but the reviews must not have been favorable because from that point Long disappeared.
The former Boston College standout seemingly got lost playing behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen, three veteran tight ends who had more familiarity with Miami’s offense.
Because Long wasn’t a core special teams contributor he was inactive for eight of the next 10 games. He eventually got playing time later in the season when injuries impacted Miami’s tight end unit, but Long admits the challenges of what comes with being an NFL rookie, and adulting in the real world, overwhelmed him.
“Living in general and trying to handle the off-field stuff [was difficult],” Long said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s one-hour OTA practice session, which sets up next week’s mandatory minicamp.
“In college you don’t realize how much of that stuff is taken care of for you. You get thrown out here and got to [figuring it out] for yourself,” Long said. “I grew a lot off the field and that has helped me on the field by being able to block out stuff.”
Whether or not he’s past his growing pains and ready to contribute the Miami’s offense hasn’t been determined yet.
There’s still work to be done, and there are tight ends clearly ahead of him on the depth chart.
But Long is doing his part by learning Miami’s new play-action based offense, which will feature tight ends plenty, by seemingly bulking up.
His shoulder are broader, and that wasn’t accidental.
“I most definitely bulked up. I haven’t gained much weight, but I gained some muscle and lost some fat,” Long said. “I’m just trying to do what I can do. I’m trying to attack this offseason and keep attacking it.”
What motivated the physical metamorphosis?
“Everyone watches their own tape, and it’s on tape,” Long said, seemingly addressing his shortcomings as a blocker. “There are changes I felt I needed and I attacked it.”
So far Long hasn’t made any splash plays in the two OTA practice sessions the media has watched this spring, but at least his head isn’t swimming in new information.
And he’s gained some familiarity to his surroundings, and the team, unlike last season.
Gesicki, Smythe and the tight ends always took Long under their wing, even though they realized he was potentially drafted as their replacement, considering they were both impending free agents last offseason.
Nothing has changed this year as Gesicki is playing on the franchise tag, which is one-year deal worth $10.9 million, and Smythe re-signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million.
Long could be the heir to the tight end throne if he can blossom, becoming the versatile, multi-faceted player he was at Boston College, which motivated the Dolphins to select him 81st overall in 2021. But that could take some time, potentially more than his rookie season.
There is a sentiment in the NFL that outside of quarterback, tight end is the most difficult position to learn as a young player.
The reasoning behind it is that there’s three different facets of the job a player must master, and no other unit has that much put on their plate.
Tight ends must run routes, on and off the line of scrimmage. Then, most also are responsible for run blocking and pass blocking, like offensive linemen.
That’s why it’s been two decades since the Dolphins had a tight end who made a significant impact in his rookie season.
That player was Randy McMichael, a former Georgia standout the Dolphins selected in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL draft. McMichael caught 39 passes for 485 yards and scored four touchdowns as a rookie.
He went on to play 11 seasons, starting 150 games, and 80 of them came from the five seasons he spent with the Dolphins.
Charles Clay caught 16 passes for 233 yards and scored three touchdowns in his rookie season with the Dolphins back in back in 2011. His career took off in his third season, when he caught a career-high 69 receptions and turned them into 759 yards and six touchdowns back in 2013.
That 2011 sixth-round pick had a productive nine-year NFL career, and first four of which was spent with the Dolphins.
Gesicki and Smythe, who were both early picks in the 2018 NFL draft, each got off to slow starts.
Gesicki caught 22 passes for 202 yards in the 400 offensive snaps he handled as a rookie, but even he’ll acknowledge that his rookie season was a disappointment.
But Gesicki has blossomed into a playmaker the past two seasons, and Smythe, who caught six passes for 50 yards in the 176 offensive snaps he played his rookie season, has served as a functional in-line tight end, complementing Gesicki.
The hope was that Long can manage both roles — in-line blocker and pass catching threat — but to prove that, he’ll need to earn this coaching staff’s respect and carve out a role for himself.
“My world hasn’t changed. I’m going to come out and do what I can do,” Long said when asked about the upcoming season. “How much I play, and when is up to them.”
Gable Steveson exploring return to Gophers wrestling in 2023
The Gophers wrestling program might receive the biggest boost.
Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion Gable Steveson said last season would be his final collegiate campaign, but the heavyweight from Apple Valley has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining and is exploring the possibility of coming back for the second semester of the Gophers’ 2022-23 season.
Steveson, 21, won his second straight national championship in Detroit in March and ceremoniously took off his wrestling shoes to signify the end of his dominating run that gripped the wrestling world and established him as one of the best Gopher athletes ever.
It might not be over after all.
“I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing,” Gophers wrestling Eggum told the Pioneer Press on Thursday. “Really it comes down to making that work.”
The introduction of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities allowed Steveson to fulfill a childhood dream in signing with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) while also continuing to wrestle at the collegiate level a year ago. Steveson, who graduated from the U in May, has a multi-year contract with WEE.
Under a working agreement for last season, Steveson trained and appeared for WWE, while he also only wrestled in Big Ten home duals in both semesters and then Big Ten and NCAA tournaments in March. If Steveson comes back to Gophers in 2023, a potentially even more scaled-back schedule could be employed.
“It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon,” Eggum said. “Those details — it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘no way, I’m not doing it.’ … But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it.”
The Gophers would obviously welcome one of the most-decorated wrestlers back with open arms. “We want to make it as easy on him as possible,” Eggum added.
Steveson won Olympic gold at the Summer Games in Japan last summer. He pulled it off with a dramatic last-second takedown of three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the gold-medal match of the 125-kilogram division.
Steveson then bolstered his career collegiate record to 90-2, including an 18-0 mark last year to run his winning streak to 52 matches. A year ago, 15 of his 18 wins included bonus points. He won the Big Ten and NCAA titles in 2021. In 2020, he won the conference crown, but the national tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, he was upset in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
The Gophers received another boost Tuesday, with senior 141-pounder Jake Bergeland announcing he would return for a sixth season in 2022-23. The Hugo, Minn., native was 24-9 last season and finished seventh in the NCAA, earning All-American status.
Minnesota now has nine returning starters, including Brayton Lee from a season-ending elbow injury in February. Steveson would make it 10.
Giants OTAs Notebook: Third-round pick Josh Ezeudu gets look at left tackle
Third-round pick Josh Ezeudu, an offensive guard from North Carolina, played first-team left tackle in Thursday’s live team drills with Andrew Thomas continuing to nurse a surgically repaired left ankle. Ezeudu started 20 games at left guard, six at left tackle and two at right tackle for the Tar Heels.
GM Joe Schoen said when he drafted Ezeudu that they liked his “guard-tackle flex” and that he would “compete to start probably inside, with outside flex.” So the Giants are evaluating him at both spots.
Korey Cunningham had been at left tackle with the first-team last week. And veteran tackle Matt Gono wasn’t on the practice field at all Thursday.
No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal, the projected starting right tackle, hasn’t shifted over to the left side in Thomas’ absence, reinforcing the Giants’ early commitment to him on the right side.
Thomas, still wearing a red jersey, wasn’t able to run very well while participating in some drills as the first-team left tackle. But he’s expected to be ready for the season.
PRACTICE NOTES: FIGHT AND FLIGHT
During the second-team’s 11-on-11 period, edge rusher Quincy Roche and left tackle Korey Cunningham got in a full blown fistfight. Cunningham punched Roche’s helmet off at one point, and players from both sidelines came out onto the field to break up the fray. Head coach Brian Daboll sent both players to the sideline. Roche, who is now out of the red jersey, had an active practice with at least one sack. Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins was asked if he was encouraged or discouraged by Roche’s intensity on that play. “So it was a great pass rush. Really good inside move on the pass rush there,” Wilkins said. “I’m gonna let Dabes cover the rest of that. You’re gonna get me in trouble. We’ve got a long weekend coming up.” …
Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton for a touchdown down the right sideline after Slayton beat No. 1 corner Adoree Jackson deep. Later, Jackson intercepted Jones and took it to the house when wideout Richie James slipped on an out route. Jackson said “it hurts” to lose James Bradberry and it “sucks” that he signed with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s committed to improving and stepping up this fall. …
Jones connected several times with rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson made the catch of the day in individual drills, hauling in a Jones bomb in the back of the end zone with Aaron Robinson draped in coverage. …
Edge Jihad Ward punched the ball out of Saquon Barkley’s hands in the middle of the field after a short completion. Martindale brought Ward from Baltimore for his high energy level and ability to punish opponents. “He’s the Broad Street Bully for us,” Wilkins said. “From Philadelphia. He’s the guy you put out there … he’s gonna beat up whoever’s on that edge. He’s gonna knock it back, understand that he’s a game-wrecker out there. Then he can kick inside on third down and be a versatile inside rusher.” …
Wideout Kadarius Toney, who is rehabbing in a red jersey from an arthroscopic knee procedure, received a lot of attention while catching passes during early special teams work. At one point, he had three coaches throwing him the ball and coaching him at once: wide receivers coach Mike Groh, offensive assistant Cade Knox and director of coaching operations Laura Young. Daboll also chipped in at one point. Toney did not practice. …
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith was on the field, wearing Giants gear, helping to coach the defensive backs and filming some kind of show. He has relationships on this new staff, but he isn’t joining the Giants’ coaching staff, despite the odd Twitter prank he pulled on Thursday announcing that he’d been hired. …
The Giants waived DB Jordan Mosley.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Don’t go to DoorDash to find a backup corner.” — Martindale on what he learned coaching the injury-riddled 2021 Ravens defense
Jets defense could catch up with rest of AFC East this season
The Jets want to get out from the AFC East basement and play meaningful football in 2022, and they’ll need their defense to accomplish it.
Gang Green’s defense made headway this offseason, but they’re still playing catch up to the rest of the division. There is, of course, the legitimate possibility that Jets group improves to become a top-20 unit. The AFC East does possess stud defenses, so even improved the Jets could still hover towards the bottom. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, it just goes to show the talent and defensive coaching within the division is strong.
The Jets ended their season with a secondary that included Brandin Echols, Bryce Hall, Jason Pinnock, Michael Carter II and Elijah Riley starting. The team understood it desperately needed an overhaul and it did that. The Jets added cornerbacks D.J. Reed, who signed a three year deal in free agency, and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the 2022 No. 4 overall pick, to their secondary, along with safeties Jordan Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner, who also signed as free agents.
In the trenches last season, they rarely controlled the line of scrimmage, and finished with 33 sacks, tied for fifth fewest in the league, and allowed 138 yards on the ground per game.
To elevate the trenches, they picked up FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson, at No. 26 in the 2022 draft, to elevate their struggling pass rush and run defense. The defensive line should be better with Johnson in the fold, along with the return of Carl Lawson, who missed all of 2021 with a torn Achilles. They’ll add to a talented defensive line that also includes John Franklin-Myers and Quinnen Williams, both who produced a solid last season, accumulating six sacks.
For reference, here’s how the other AFC East defenses compare:
— The Bills defense suffocated opposing offenses by allowing the fewest yards (289) and points (18.3) per game en route to back-to-back AFC East crowns. They still have their All-Pro defensive stars from last year: cornerback Tre White and the dynamic safety duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. And made a splash by signing future Hall of Famer Von Miller to a six-year, $120M contract after his fountain of youth run (four sacks through playoffs) to winning Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.
— The Patriots were third in points allowed last season (19.4), but they lost a star cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason. But any defense led by Bill Belichick will always be on top because of his scheme. Since Belichick became the Patriots’ head coach in 2000, the Patriots have finished outside of the top-10 in points allowed only four times. So completely dismissing the Patriots defensively isn’t wise. But this season could be another one of their outliers since their talent level isn’t as elite.
— The Dolphins’ defensive talent presents a boom or bust outlook. The boom: the Dolphins’ talent is there. They have two edge rushers in Emmanuel Ogbah and 2021 first round pick Jaelan Phillips, both who combined for 17.5 sacks. Their secondary has some Pro-Bowlers in cornerback Xavien Howard, who also has All-Pro honors, and corner Byron Jones a a rising star in safety Jevon Holland. These five spearheaded the Dolphins’ strong defensive finish last season, which allowed 15.5 points per game in their last nine games. The bust: the Dolphins had to use quite a few backup QBs during that run. And when they played better QBs in the first eight games of the season, they allowed 29 points per game. They also fired Brian Flores, but kept defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, hoping to continue last season’s successes.
The Jets and their fans won’t know if they’ve surpassed their divisional rivals until they start to play them this season. Leapfrogging the Dolphins and/or the Patriots would still be progress for the Jets even if it’s because those two teams’ defenses will have regressed.
And with the Jets’ added talent, it’s not impossible.
