Online Shopping – Advantages and Disadvantages
The advent of technology brought many benefits along with it, but the dark aspects are also not hidden. Activities that used to take a great deal of time are now cut down to a few clicks you perform online though the internet. When it comes to shopping, the online mode of it has brought about ease and comfort to a great extent. Shopping online looks like the easiest thing you can do when you are in a rush to get things. There you shopped and here you receive your items shipped to you in less then 24 hours time.
If you are thinking this is all what online shopping has brought about, then you certainly have ignored the other part of the story. Here are some advantages and disadvantages of online shopping.
Advantages of online shopping:
Online shopping is accessible round the clock. You can buy whatever you want even at 3 a.m. in the morning. You can choose from a wider variety of things available for you to shop which may not be available in the local brick and mortar stores. You also have the benefit to do all from the comfort of your own home. When you buy from online store you have the comfort to take your time while checking for the things of your choice, this will lead you to a simple and quick way to perform price comparison unlike the dissatisfied and hurried shopping you do in the local stores.
In addition, unlike local stores, you can avail discount coupons and get a thing at a lower rate when shopping online. Besides, when shopping online you can also avoid long lines to wait in and the unnecessary contact with cranky people. If you feel uncomfortable dragging your kids for shopping, online shopping is the best way to counter that. Most of us are sometimes concerned with private shopping; online shopping offers you a great platform to do so with comfort. Also, when you are buying gifts, online mode is the perfect way to send your distant friends or relatives the gift you wanted to send.
When it comes to payment, you can use anyone’s credit card when shopping online. A lot of us are concerned about the identity theft when hear about online shopping. Identity theft cases take place in reality in brick and mortar store itself and not online. Websites are secure these days with powerful encryption procedures that keep your identity safe and secure. Although there are a few where your information may not be secure, you can take a peaceful breathe when dealing with the vast majority of online shopping website. Consider websites that offer free shipping and this is definitely the way to go. As the price of gas is increasing, shipping and handling might be cheaper anyway.
Disadvantages of online shopping:
Although online shopping is 24/7 available, you cannot feel or touch items rather can just see what is present on a webpage whereas in brick and mortar stores you can see many things at a glance and buy after you feel or touch the product. As the term suggests, online shopping is only possible through the internet, therefore, the connection speed matter a lot here. Unlike conventional stores which don’t close unexpectedly, online stores incurs frequent malfunction.
The most common grumble people have with online stores is regarding warranties and some sort of guarantees, which they fail to offer in most cases. Apparently, these would mean nothing if the online store went bankrupt. Similarly returns are also very much difficult on online stores than in local stores.
It very normal that many online stores don’t accept cash or checks, although some sites do, you still have to use the credit cards. When purchasing online, billing errors are the common things you may encounter whereas in local stores these errors are nearly impossible.
The very big disadvantage an online website may have is the credit card security issue, despite the fact that how secure the website claims to be, you can not always trust them. There have been many cases where people realized that their credit card number has been stolen and has been used by others.
The bottom line is, online shopping is the ultimate solution people are finding today, but conventional stores are still here to stay.
SEO Services Impact On Business
Nowadays people start their day by checking & searching online content. People connect through search engines more than using their browser. 93% of online experiences these days begin with a search engine. Search engine pairs the person’s searched word with the most relevant web page. 75% of those 93% people don’t even pass through the first page. Research has shown that there are 6,586,013,574 searches per day.
Search Engine Optimisation is done to rank your website high on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).
Some of the best SEO practices are:
1. Make sure that your website is user & SEO friendly.
2. Create unique & attractive content.
3. Utilize your main keyword across various tags of your website.
4. Share your content on different social media platforms.
5. Implement tools like Google Search Engine, Google Analytics etc to help you track your website.
Why should we do SEO for our website?
Once you create your website, you have to drive traffic towards your website. You can do this through social media, email marketing, SEO services etc. Through social media & email, you can target a lesser number of an audience than you can with SEO services.
Your website may be attractive but until & unless it is SEO friendly it will not get displayed on search engines. Having a business online & not getting visitors is a drawback on its own. Letting traffic, leads & sales slip through your fingers is a not a good thing for your business.
Research has proved that local searches lead 50% of mobile visitors to visit stores within a day, & 18% of local searches led to a sale within a day. By doing SEO on your website, your website visitors will increase which will indeed increase your sales. SEO services are one of the best services that digital marketing has provided for local business & entrepreneurs.
Hence I have come to the conclusion that these days just having your business online will not give you any sales. You have to make your audience aware of your website through Social media, emails & SEO services to increase your site visitors which will indirectly get you sales. You have to also do advance SEO to get your site on higher ranking & maintain that rank while competing with other websites. A good SEO score will get your site on top position whereas a penalty will decrease your SEO score which will affect your site ranking.
Grapefruit Diet – Pros and Cons
The Grapefruit Diet, also known as the Hollywood Diet or Mayo Diet, has a long history in the United States. It has existed since 1930 and has been known as a fast weight loss method up until now with many variations and the only essential thing that can not be changed is a half serving of grapefruit before every meal. Grapefruit is claimed to have fat burning properties, and with the diet encouraging meat intake, these combination’s of high cholesterol foods with grapefruit seems to burn fat faster.
The basic of the diet itself has been identified as low carbohydrate and protein diet with the averages of 800 to 1000 calories per day. With less than 1000 calories per day diet, most people will still loose weight even without grapefruit consumption, but how the half serving of grapefruit before each meal boost the weight loss process is still unknown. Notes that up until now, no scientific studies have manage to prove grapefruit’s power to burn fat.
These are a sample of meal plans based on grapefruit diet:
Breakfast
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice
- Two eggs, any style of cooking.
- Two slice of bacon, cooked medium.
- You can also add black coffee.
Lunch
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice.
- Salad, any type of dressing, any size.
- Meat, any type, unlimited amount.
Dinner
- Half serving of grapefruit or 4 oz unsweetened grapefruit juice.
- Meat, any type, unlimited amount.
- Any red or green vegetable cooked with seasoning or a salad.A cup of coffee or tea.
Bedtime snack
8 ounces of skim milk with sweetener, the alternative is a glass of tomato juice.
No snack between meals allowed.
Pros
- It consists of 12 diet days with 2 off diet days, so you have 2 days to eat whatever you want.
- The program offer pretty quick weight loss: 18 pounds in first 18 days.
- For those who doesn’t like the idea of going to gym, this program have no instruction whatsoever regarding exercise or workout.
- Affordable and simple.
Cons
- It is not healthy to eat too much acidic citrus fruit all throughout the day for long periods. It will increase the acidity level in your stomach and increasing the probability to get a sore stomach, gastritis or even ulcerous diseases. If you suffer any of this or other digestive tract ailments, you should stop consuming any acid foods like grapefruit, lemons, or oranges.
- The program cuts out things that needed in a balanced diet, such as carbohydrates.
- The limited foods varieties restrict you to improve your eating habits, and it can cause boredom, monotony, and taste fatigue.
- You will regain weight as soon as you quit the diet.
- Unlike other citric fruits, grapefruits are known for their interactions with some drugs like felodipine, a drug used to control hypertension. Recent studies show that felodipine in combination with grapefruit juice can cause toxic effects.
- If you starting this diet, monitor how are you feeling every day, there are report that some persons experienced runs in the beginning of the program, and this can leads to dehydration if not treated quickly.
- There are opinions that grapefruit inhibits the insulin production of the pancreas. If you suffer from diabetes, you may even get to coma because the insulin level decreases suddenly.
- This is a list of drugs that can lead to unpredictable and hazardous if combined with grapefruit juice:
- Statins (Cholesterol Drugs): lovastatin (Mevacor), atorvastatin Lipitor, Simvastatin Zocor, simvastatin/ezetimibe Vytorin
- Antihistamines: Ebastine, Seldane
- Calcium Channel Blockers (Blood Pressure Drugs): nimodipine (Nimotop), Felodipine (Nitrendipine, Plendil), Pranidipine, nisoldipine (Sular), nicardipine (Cardene), verapamil (Verelan)
- Psychiatric Medications: buspirone (Buspar), triazolam (Halcion), carbamazepine (Tegretol), diazepam (Valium), midazolam (Versed), sertraline (Zoloft)
- Intestinal Medications: cisapride, taken off the U.S. market (Propulsid)
- Immune Suppressants: cyclosporine (Neoral), (tacrolimus) Prograf
- Pain Medications: Methadone
- Impotence Drug (erectile dysfunction): sildenafil (Viagra)
- Ant-HIV medication: saquinavir (Invirase)Antiarrhythmics: amiodarone (Cordarone)
Note that you don’t have to understand all of these drugs, simply consult with your doctor before if you plan to start this diet.
Conclusion
With so many downfalls and side effects, it’s not advised to do this in long term. There are people that claim to do this for years with good result, but you should not try your luck just for a few pounds weight loss. Remember that there are many weight loss programs out there that offer healthy long term solution as well as quick result.
10 Benefits of Directory Submission for Your Website
Directory submission is considered by many SEO and internet marketing experts as one of the most important aspects of quality link building. This is because search engines have high value for those directory submission websites. It is also considered to be one of the most important sources of targeted traffic. The benefits of submitting your website to directories are massive and would give your business the boost needed to increase your visibility online. Those directory websites provide the opportunity for your website listing and a brief detail about your business to be seen by millions of visitors every day. In this article, I will briefly discuss those benefits your business could get by submitting to directories online.
1. Faster Indexing:
Submitting your website to those directories will result to your website been detected and get crawled faster by search engines. This also let search engines value your website more considering your connection with those directories.
2. Higher Link Popularity:
By submitting your website to directories, you stand a good chance of getting high-quality backlinks that will include contextual category backlinks and unique directory listing backlinks. These backlinks improve your rankings and link popularity online and in the eyes of the search engines.
3. Get Better Rankings:
Another great benefit of submitting your website to directories is that your website will rank higher in Google, Bing, Yahoo, Ask, AOL and other major search engines around the world. This might be one of the most important benefits of getting directory submissions.
4. More Pages Indexed:
When your website is linked to directories, it results in search engines indexing more of your pages. Pages that may link your website to those directories will also be seen and indexed by search engines.
5. Effective Keyword Targeting:
The Keywords and phrases in directory listing link your website title and description which can give your website targeted search engine rankings.
6. Higher Page Ranking:
Directory listing helps your website pages to rank higher in search engines. This is because search engines like Google use those listings to calculate SERP and page rank.
7. Quality Directory Traffic:
Some of the directories have millions of visitors every day and these directories are capable of sending highly target traffic to your website which will increase your conversion rate and more revenue for your business
8. Brand Building:
Having your website listed in directories and social media sites is one of the best ways of building your brand and reputation online. As your traffic increases, you get more people interacting with your content and products, through that way, you build a better relationship with your visitors by offering quality products and services that will lead to your good reputation and trust online
9. More Customers:
The fact is that most of the visitors you get from those directors are people who are already interesting in your products and services, this makes it easier to turn these people into your customers. Apart from that, your listing gives you link popularity, increase your page rank, more keywords targeting and brand building which will all result in more traffic and customers.
10. Social Media Sharing:
Directory website usually has social media buttons which encourage visitors to share your listing with their family and friends. This for sure increases your exposure social media giving you more likes, shares, subscribers and followers on social media.
