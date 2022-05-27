News
Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
By JAKE BLEIBERG, JIM VERTUNO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas law enforcement official says the 18-year-old gunman who slaughtered 21 people at an elementary school entered the building “unobstructed” through a door that was apparently unlocked.
Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that Salvador Ramos did not initially encounter any law enforcement officers when he entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement authorities faced mounting questions and criticism Thursday over how much time elapsed before they stormed a Texas elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by a gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers.
Separately, after two days of unclear and contradictory accounts from police, a Texas law enforcement official said that an armed school district officer did not encounter or exchange fire with the attacker, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, before he entered Robb Elementary in the town of Uvalde, as previously reported.
But many other details about the timing of events and the police response remained murky. The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
During the siege, which ended when a U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot the gunman to death, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.
Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.
“The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” McCraw said. “They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”
But a department spokesman said Thursday that authorities were still working to clarify the timeline of the attack, uncertain whether that period of 40 minutes to an hour began when the gunman reached the school, or earlier, when he shot his grandmother at home.
“Right now we do not have an accurate or confident timeline to provide to say the gunman was in the school for this period,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN.
Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz did not give a timeline but said repeatedly that the tactical officers from his agency who arrived at the school did not hesitate. He said they moved rapidly to enter the building, lining up in a “stack” behind an agent holding up a shield.
“What we wanted to make sure is to act quickly, act swiftly, and that’s exactly what those agents did,” Ortiz told Fox News.
But a law enforcement official said that once in the building, the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.
Olivarez said investigators were trying to establish whether the classroom was, in fact, locked or barricaded in some way.
Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. When he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.
As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.
Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a funeral home, who ran away uninjured, according to authorities and witnesses.
As for the armed school officer, he was driving nearby but was not on campus when Ramos crashed his truck, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke of condition of anonymity. Investigators have concluded that school officer was not positioned between the school and Ramos, leaving him unable to confront the shooter before he entered the building, the law enforcement official said.
As Ramos entered the school, two Uvalde police officers exchanged fire with him, and were wounded, according to Olivarez. Ramos began killing his victims in a classroom.
On Wednesday night, hundreds packed the bleachers at the town’s fairgrounds for a vigil. Some cried. Some closed their eyes tight, mouthing silent prayers. Parents wrapped their arms around their children as the speakers led prayers for healing.
Before attacking the school, Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother at the home they shared. Gilbert Gallegos, 82, who lives across the street and has known the family for decades, said he was puttering in his yard when he heard the shots.
Ramos ran out the front door and across the yard to a truck parked in front of the house and raced away: “He spun out, I mean fast,” spraying gravel in the air, Gallegos said.
Ramos’ grandmother emerged covered in blood: “She says, ‘Berto, this is what he did. He shot me.’” She was hospitalized.
Gallegos said he had heard no arguments before or after the shots, and knew of no history of bullying or abuse of Ramos, whom he rarely saw.
Lorena Auguste was substitute teaching at Uvalde High School when she heard about the shooting and began frantically texting her niece, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary. Eventually she found out the girl was OK.
But that night, her niece had a question.
“Why did they do this to us?” the girl asked. “We’re good kids. We didn’t do anything wrong.”
___
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
News
Is Bling Empire Real? Who Is Richest In Bling Empire?
Reality TV has always had a huge viewership and fanbase. People look forward to seeing celebrities going on with their lives to escape from their routines.
It is thus quite natural to say that the USA has a host of Reality Tv shows to keep the audience entertained. It is safe to assume a whole subset within the TV industry offers reality TV shows to the masses.
From Survivor to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Reality TV has catered to the needs of various genres, from Drama to action and survival, keeping the audiences on toes about what will happen in the show in future.
THE BLING EMPIRE is one such show with a humongous twist; it’s about the life of, yes, you guessed it right, people with shiny bling of wealth but of Asians living in America and American Asians and East Asians.
The show has run for two seasons, with season 1, which dropped in January of 2021 and the second Season premiering in May 2022 on Netflix.
What Is The X Factor Of The Bling Empire
Bling Empire is a reality TV show like many others, but it has almost all of the main Cast in the show as belonging to Asian ethnicity differentiates it from the rest in the entire industry.
However, why is that an X factor?
It is because, in the period of passive intolerance towards Asians and African Americans, this show takes the responsibility of cultural and ethnic inclusivity to a whole new inspiring level.
Cast
The entire Cast of the Bling Empire has insanely wealthy Asians and southeast Asians living in America as the show’s subjects. The show stars Anna Shay, an heiress; Cherie Chan, an heiress of her family’s denim empire and co-founder of Religion Tequila, also being an Actress( quite a busy one); Christine Chiu, a co-owner and founder of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and the Regenerative Medicine Aesthetic Institute, as well as the SPA at BHPS.
Kevin Kreider, born in Seoul, South Korea an Actor/speaker and founder/CEO of Sans Beverages; Kim Lee, an actress,
Kane Lim, of Singaporean descent, is a real estate developer and agent, Kelly Mi Li, a Chinese American social entrepreneur, film producer and Investor and Jaime Xie, a Chinese American model, businesswoman and socialite for the Season 1 of the Bling Empire.
However, Season 2 added two new personalities to the show – Mimi Morris, philanthropist and wife of Don Morris and Dorothy Wang, an Actor and Socialite, to up the bling -o – meter.
Show – Scripted Or Real?
While many reality shows are accused of being scripted deliberately to create Drama and keep the audience on its toes, the Bling Empire, on the other hand, is claimed to be 100% authentic not only by the show’s producers but also by its blingy Cast quite some times in various interviews spanning throughout it’s commencement to the present day.
It follows how all these spent their lives in LA, complete with grand and lavish parties and Splendor and how they navigate friendships and personal matters between them.
Every incident on the show, The showrunner Brandon Panaligan claims, is 1000% true and unexpected, including the one with the sex toy belonging to Anna Shay being thrown out into the festivities of a spa day party by Kim Lee.
Many of the Cast had also known each other long before this series came into being. For example, Christine Chiu claims she has known Kelly Mi li for a decade now.
The Blingy -Est Of The Lot
Although the entire Cast of the Bling Empire is composed of millionaires and billionaires, it would be an understatement to call them wealthy; ultra-wealthy or insanely wealthy might be near the description of their bank accounts. However, it is only natural for the viewers to wonder who the blingy of them all is.
Well, the answer depends on the Season.
In season 1, the wealthiest of the lot was heiress Anna Shay with a whopping US$600 million to her name.
However, the statistics change with The season 2, in which Mimi Morris, wife of Dan Morris, the CEO of The Morris International Group of Companies, bags the crown of the wealthiest Cast on board of The Bling Empire with a net worth of US$800 MILLION about a whopping 200 million over Anna Shay.
Another interesting tid bid about the lavishly wealthy Cast is that they become richer by participating in the Bling Empire show. Apart from the earnings as participants in the show, they also earn a whopping amount by charging for social media posts, especially on Instagram, thereby encashing their influence and the reach required to sell a product.
The post Is Bling Empire Real? Who Is Richest In Bling Empire? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 for 1395 Posts | Qualification | Syllabus
1395 posts of Panchayat Secretary notified in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.
JKSSB Fresh Recruitment for 1395 Posts Advertisement for District Cadre posts of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department under provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010 and rules made thereunder read with other relevant rules governing the subject Total Number of Posts =1395
a) Date of Commencement for submission of online applications= 06-06-2022.
b) Last Date for submission of online applications = 06-07-2022.
c) Annexure “A” = Name of the Post, Cadre, Pay Level, Category wise break up of posts, Qualification and Criteria for selection.
d) Annexure ‘”B”=Certificate regarding physical limitation.
e) Annexure “C”=Letter of undertaking for using own Scribe.
The J&K Services Selection Board invites online application from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for District Cadre posts shown in Annexure “A” to this Notification.
The detailed terms and conditions with regard to eligibility, educational qualification, domicile, reservation, etc are as follows:-
(1) Appointment of the candidates: –
i. The Appointment and other service conditions in respect of the candidate selected through this selection process, shall be governed by Total Number of Posts =1395 the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Services, Pay & Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O 192 dated 17th of June 2020.
ii. The reservation under this Advertisement Notification shall be applicable in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Rules notified vide SRO 294 dated 21-10-2005 read with SO 127 of 2020 dated 20.04.2020.
(2) Domicile: -The candidate should be a Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir as defined in terms of the Notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide S.O 1229 (E) dated 31-03-2020 and S.O 1245(E) dated 03-04-2020 read with Notification issued by the General Administration Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir vide S.O 166 dated 18-05-2020.
The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the Competent Authority on the format prescribed for the purpose, on or before the last date of submission of online application form.
(3) Vacancies: -The District Wise details of notified posts are given in Annexure “A” to this notification. However, the number of posts can undergo increase or decrease without any notice before the completion of selection process, if so communicated by the concerned Indenting Department.
Click here for Full Notification – advt_03_of_2022_Panchayat_Secretaries
The post JKSSB VLW Recruitment 2022 for 1395 Posts | Qualification | Syllabus appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
St. Charles East graduate Wes Benjamin leaves Chicago White Sox organization for South Korea: ‘It’s an experience I’ll never forget.’
Wes Benjamin is willing to do whatever it takes to further his professional baseball career.
The next step on that journey will take place in South Korea.
Benjamin, a St. Charles East graduate, was granted his release May 17 by the Chicago White Sox and will report next week to KT Wiz, the defending Korean Baseball Organization League champions.
“If you knew what was going on in my head the last week and a half, I was all over the place,” Benjamin said. “I knew it was something I needed to do to better my career in the future.”
Several factors came into consideration when making the decision, including the effects the move would have for his wife Brittany, who is a teacher.
“It’s not just about me,” Benjamin said. “It’s about my family. If there was ever a time to do it, the stars aligned. She’ll be there for most of the season, if not all of it.”
Benjamin signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox during the Major League Baseball lockout.
The 28-year-old left-hander didn’t make the team out of spring training and reported to Triple-A Charlotte. He made seven starts for the Knights, going 2-0 with a 3.82 ERA.
“That was the toughest part for me, leaving this organization that I fell in love with and starting anew, being the new kid at the lunch table,” Benjamin said. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity the Sox gave me to play.
“That was my goal — help win games and help win a World Series.”
Benjamin, who turns 29 on July 26, made his MLB debut in 2020. Over the past two seasons, he appeared in 21 games, accruing just over a year of service time.
On the last day of the 2021 regular season, Benjamin was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers. He later declared free agency, leaving the only professional organization he had ever known.
The KT Wiz showed interest in Benjamin over the winter. KBO rules state that teams can only have three foreign-born players, two of which can be pitchers.
Not surprisingly, after winning the championship last season, the team retained all three foreign-born players.
“I don’t blame them for that,” Benjamin said. “It was close, but it wasn’t the right time. Now, it’s the right time.”
The release of William Cuevas opened a spot for Benjamin, who spoke to White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz about his options.
“He always shoots me straight,” Benjamin said. “What I wanted to avoid was a situation like I had last year in Texas where I would be thrown back and forth, and it looked like it could happen again.”
Last season, Benjamin was shuttled five times between the Rangers and Triple-A Round Rock. A similar situation between Chicago and Charlotte could have occurred this season.
“Getz understood that,” Benjamin said. “An opportunity like this doesn’t always come around. He didn’t nudge me either way. He said life goes on regardless.
“I was grateful to him for his support and for understanding my decision. Who’s to say I won’t come back in the future?”
The first MLB game Benjamin ever attended featured the White Sox.
“It was very difficult to separate the nostalgia side from the reality side,” Benjamin said. “It was something cool to think about. Unfortunately, it will have to wait.”
Benjamin said once he arrives in Korea, he will make a minor-league start to shake off the rust and then join the Wiz’s starting rotation.
“There’s excitement, nerves, anxiety, but at the end of the day I get to go somewhere new and play baseball,” Benjamin said. “I get to surround myself with a culture I’m not used to.
“It’s an experience I’ll never forget.”
Paul Johnson is a freelance reporter for The Beacon-News.
