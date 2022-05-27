News
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
By JAKE BLEIBERG, JIM VERTUNO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers.
The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why they did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The 18-year-old gunman who killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school walked in unimpeded through an apparently unlocked door, a law enforcement official said Thursday.
Also, the gunman, Salvador Ramos, was apparently inside the building for at least three-quarters of an hour before Border Patrol agents stormed a classroom and killed him, according to the timeline given by Victor Escalon, a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The school normally has an armed school safety officer. But when Ramos arrived on Tuesday, “there was not an officer, readily available, armed,” and the gunman entered the building ”unobstructed,” Escalon said.
Law enforcement authorities faced mounting questions and anger over the amount of time that elapsed before they stormed the place and put a stop to the rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Many other details of the case and the police response remained murky. The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
During the siege, which ended when a U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot the gunman to death, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.
Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Wednesday that 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when Ramos opened fire on the school security officer to when the tactical team shot him.
“The bottom line is law enforcement was there,” McCraw said. “They did engage immediately. They did contain (Ramos) in the classroom.”
But a department spokesman said Thursday that authorities were still working to clarify the timeline of the attack, uncertain whether that period of 40 minutes to an hour began when the gunman reached the school, or earlier, when he shot his grandmother at home.
“Right now we do not have an accurate or confident timeline to provide to say the gunman was in the school for this period,” Lt. Christopher Olivarez told CNN.
Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz did not give a timeline but said repeatedly that the tactical officers from his agency who arrived at the school did not hesitate. He said they moved rapidly to enter the building, lining up in a “stack” behind an agent holding up a shield.
“What we wanted to make sure is to act quickly, act swiftly, and that’s exactly what those agents did,” Ortiz told Fox News.
But a law enforcement official said that once in the building, the Border Patrol agents had trouble breaching the classroom door and had to get a staff member to open the room with a key. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk publicly about the investigation.
Olivarez said investigators were trying to establish whether the classroom was, in fact, locked or barricaded in some way.
Javier Cazares, whose fourth grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, said he raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. When he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.
As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.
Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a funeral home, who ran away uninjured, according to authorities and witnesses.
As for the armed school officer, he was driving nearby but was not on campus when Ramos crashed his truck, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke of condition of anonymity.
Investigators have concluded that school officer was not positioned between the school and Ramos, leaving him unable to confront the shooter before he entered the building, the law enforcement official said.
___
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
Omar Kelly: Hunter Long must solve Dolphins TE riddle to get on field
Hunter Long has mastered the Rubik’s Cube to the point he can solve the 3-D combination puzzle in less than a minute.
Unfortunately, adulthood and the NFL was a more perplexing puzzle, one that took the Miami Dolphins tight end an entire season to figure out.
“Year one on and off the field is a huge growing phase for anyone to make that leap. I learned a lot about myself and what I can do,” the 2021 third-round pick said, referring to his rookie season, a year where he seldom played and caught just one pass for 8 yards.
Many fans don’t realize this, but Long began his NFL career as a starter.
The rookie tight end was on the field with the starting unit for the season opener and played 18 offensive snaps in Miami’s 17-16 win over the New England Patriots.
It was package-based work, but the reviews must not have been favorable because from that point Long disappeared.
The former Boston College standout seemingly got lost playing behind Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen, three veteran tight ends who had more familiarity with Miami’s offense.
Because Long wasn’t a core special teams contributor he was inactive for eight of the next 10 games. He eventually got playing time later in the season when injuries impacted Miami’s tight end unit, but Long admits the challenges of what comes with being an NFL rookie, and adulting in the real world, overwhelmed him.
“Living in general and trying to handle the off-field stuff [was difficult],” Long said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s one-hour OTA practice session, which sets up next week’s mandatory minicamp.
“In college you don’t realize how much of that stuff is taken care of for you. You get thrown out here and got to [figuring it out] for yourself,” Long said. “I grew a lot off the field and that has helped me on the field by being able to block out stuff.”
Whether or not he’s past his growing pains and ready to contribute the Miami’s offense hasn’t been determined yet.
There’s still work to be done, and there are tight ends clearly ahead of him on the depth chart.
But Long is doing his part by learning Miami’s new play-action based offense, which will feature tight ends plenty, by seemingly bulking up.
His shoulder are broader, and that wasn’t accidental.
“I most definitely bulked up. I haven’t gained much weight, but I gained some muscle and lost some fat,” Long said. “I’m just trying to do what I can do. I’m trying to attack this offseason and keep attacking it.”
What motivated the physical metamorphosis?
“Everyone watches their own tape, and it’s on tape,” Long said, seemingly addressing his shortcomings as a blocker. “There are changes I felt I needed and I attacked it.”
So far Long hasn’t made any splash plays in the two OTA practice sessions the media has watched this spring, but at least his head isn’t swimming in new information.
And he’s gained some familiarity to his surroundings, and the team, unlike last season.
Gesicki, Smythe and the tight ends always took Long under their wing, even though they realized he was potentially drafted as their replacement, considering they were both impending free agents last offseason.
Nothing has changed this year as Gesicki is playing on the franchise tag, which is one-year deal worth $10.9 million, and Smythe re-signed a one-year deal worth $2.75 million.
Long could be the heir to the tight end throne if he can blossom, becoming the versatile, multi-faceted player he was at Boston College, which motivated the Dolphins to select him 81st overall in 2021. But that could take some time, potentially more than his rookie season.
There is a sentiment in the NFL that outside of quarterback, tight end is the most difficult position to learn as a young player.
The reasoning behind it is that there’s three different facets of the job a player must master, and no other unit has that much put on their plate.
Tight ends must run routes, on and off the line of scrimmage. Then, most also are responsible for run blocking and pass blocking, like offensive linemen.
That’s why it’s been two decades since the Dolphins had a tight end who made a significant impact in his rookie season.
That player was Randy McMichael, a former Georgia standout the Dolphins selected in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL draft. McMichael caught 39 passes for 485 yards and scored four touchdowns as a rookie.
He went on to play 11 seasons, starting 150 games, and 80 of them came from the five seasons he spent with the Dolphins.
Charles Clay caught 16 passes for 233 yards and scored three touchdowns in his rookie season with the Dolphins back in back in 2011. His career took off in his third season, when he caught a career-high 69 receptions and turned them into 759 yards and six touchdowns back in 2013.
That 2011 sixth-round pick had a productive nine-year NFL career, and first four of which was spent with the Dolphins.
Gesicki and Smythe, who were both early picks in the 2018 NFL draft, each got off to slow starts.
Gesicki caught 22 passes for 202 yards in the 400 offensive snaps he handled as a rookie, but even he’ll acknowledge that his rookie season was a disappointment.
But Gesicki has blossomed into a playmaker the past two seasons, and Smythe, who caught six passes for 50 yards in the 176 offensive snaps he played his rookie season, has served as a functional in-line tight end, complementing Gesicki.
The hope was that Long can manage both roles — in-line blocker and pass catching threat — but to prove that, he’ll need to earn this coaching staff’s respect and carve out a role for himself.
“My world hasn’t changed. I’m going to come out and do what I can do,” Long said when asked about the upcoming season. “How much I play, and when is up to them.”
()
Gable Steveson exploring return to Gophers wrestling in 2023
The Gophers wrestling program might receive the biggest boost.
Olympic gold medalist and NCAA champion Gable Steveson said last season would be his final collegiate campaign, but the heavyweight from Apple Valley has one year of NCAA eligibility remaining and is exploring the possibility of coming back for the second semester of the Gophers’ 2022-23 season.
Steveson, 21, won his second straight national championship in Detroit in March and ceremoniously took off his wrestling shoes to signify the end of his dominating run that gripped the wrestling world and established him as one of the best Gopher athletes ever.
It might not be over after all.
“I know he would like to wrestle, and he loves competing,” Gophers wrestling Eggum told the Pioneer Press on Thursday. “Really it comes down to making that work.”
The introduction of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities allowed Steveson to fulfill a childhood dream in signing with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) while also continuing to wrestle at the collegiate level a year ago. Steveson, who graduated from the U in May, has a multi-year contract with WEE.
Under a working agreement for last season, Steveson trained and appeared for WWE, while he also only wrestled in Big Ten home duals in both semesters and then Big Ten and NCAA tournaments in March. If Steveson comes back to Gophers in 2023, a potentially even more scaled-back schedule could be employed.
“It would have to be something he works out with the WWE and Vince McMahon,” Eggum said. “Those details — it hasn’t gotten that far. It’s one thing if he said, ‘no way, I’m not doing it.’ … But he has the eligibility, he’s capable and he has interest in doing it.”
The Gophers would obviously welcome one of the most-decorated wrestlers back with open arms. “We want to make it as easy on him as possible,” Eggum added.
Steveson won Olympic gold at the Summer Games in Japan last summer. He pulled it off with a dramatic last-second takedown of three-time world champion Geno Petriashvili of Georgia in the gold-medal match of the 125-kilogram division.
Steveson then bolstered his career collegiate record to 90-2, including an 18-0 mark last year to run his winning streak to 52 matches. A year ago, 15 of his 18 wins included bonus points. He won the Big Ten and NCAA titles in 2021. In 2020, he won the conference crown, but the national tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, he was upset in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
The Gophers received another boost Tuesday, with senior 141-pounder Jake Bergeland announcing he would return for a sixth season in 2022-23. The Hugo, Minn., native was 24-9 last season and finished seventh in the NCAA, earning All-American status.
Minnesota now has nine returning starters, including Brayton Lee from a season-ending elbow injury in February. Steveson would make it 10.
Giants OTAs Notebook: Third-round pick Josh Ezeudu gets look at left tackle
Third-round pick Josh Ezeudu, an offensive guard from North Carolina, played first-team left tackle in Thursday’s live team drills with Andrew Thomas continuing to nurse a surgically repaired left ankle. Ezeudu started 20 games at left guard, six at left tackle and two at right tackle for the Tar Heels.
GM Joe Schoen said when he drafted Ezeudu that they liked his “guard-tackle flex” and that he would “compete to start probably inside, with outside flex.” So the Giants are evaluating him at both spots.
Korey Cunningham had been at left tackle with the first-team last week. And veteran tackle Matt Gono wasn’t on the practice field at all Thursday.
No. 7 overall pick Evan Neal, the projected starting right tackle, hasn’t shifted over to the left side in Thomas’ absence, reinforcing the Giants’ early commitment to him on the right side.
Thomas, still wearing a red jersey, wasn’t able to run very well while participating in some drills as the first-team left tackle. But he’s expected to be ready for the season.
PRACTICE NOTES: FIGHT AND FLIGHT
During the second-team’s 11-on-11 period, edge rusher Quincy Roche and left tackle Korey Cunningham got in a full blown fistfight. Cunningham punched Roche’s helmet off at one point, and players from both sidelines came out onto the field to break up the fray. Head coach Brian Daboll sent both players to the sideline. Roche, who is now out of the red jersey, had an active practice with at least one sack. Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins was asked if he was encouraged or discouraged by Roche’s intensity on that play. “So it was a great pass rush. Really good inside move on the pass rush there,” Wilkins said. “I’m gonna let Dabes cover the rest of that. You’re gonna get me in trouble. We’ve got a long weekend coming up.” …
Daniel Jones hit Darius Slayton for a touchdown down the right sideline after Slayton beat No. 1 corner Adoree Jackson deep. Later, Jackson intercepted Jones and took it to the house when wideout Richie James slipped on an out route. Jackson said “it hurts” to lose James Bradberry and it “sucks” that he signed with the rival Philadelphia Eagles, but he’s committed to improving and stepping up this fall. …
Jones connected several times with rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson. Robinson made the catch of the day in individual drills, hauling in a Jones bomb in the back of the end zone with Aaron Robinson draped in coverage. …
Edge Jihad Ward punched the ball out of Saquon Barkley’s hands in the middle of the field after a short completion. Martindale brought Ward from Baltimore for his high energy level and ability to punish opponents. “He’s the Broad Street Bully for us,” Wilkins said. “From Philadelphia. He’s the guy you put out there … he’s gonna beat up whoever’s on that edge. He’s gonna knock it back, understand that he’s a game-wrecker out there. Then he can kick inside on third down and be a versatile inside rusher.” …
Wideout Kadarius Toney, who is rehabbing in a red jersey from an arthroscopic knee procedure, received a lot of attention while catching passes during early special teams work. At one point, he had three coaches throwing him the ball and coaching him at once: wide receivers coach Mike Groh, offensive assistant Cade Knox and director of coaching operations Laura Young. Daboll also chipped in at one point. Toney did not practice. …
Former NFL receiver Steve Smith was on the field, wearing Giants gear, helping to coach the defensive backs and filming some kind of show. He has relationships on this new staff, but he isn’t joining the Giants’ coaching staff, despite the odd Twitter prank he pulled on Thursday announcing that he’d been hired. …
The Giants waived DB Jordan Mosley.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Don’t go to DoorDash to find a backup corner.” — Martindale on what he learned coaching the injury-riddled 2021 Ravens defense
()
