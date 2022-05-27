Finance
Prostate Massage – The Facts About Massaging Your Prostate
Prostate massage is a medical based procedure that is used to relieve the painful symptoms of several common prostate disorders as well as well to achieve an intense prostate orgasm.
This gland is found only in men and is a very important part of the male reproductive system. It is about the size of a walnut and is located underneath the bladder and just in front of the rectum. Its function is to assist in the manufacture of semen. Semen is the milky fluid that is responsible for transporting sperm from the male testicles through your penile member when you ejaculate.
Prostate massage is a medical based procedure that was originally and is still commonly being performed by a doctor or medical practitioner as an effective treatment for common prostate disorders including chronic prostatitis and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Massaging this male gland can be very beneficial in draining the highly painful build up of seminal fluid in men with a chronically inflamed or an enlarged prostate. While beneficial for some men, this procedure is not advisable for men with acute prostatitis as this may allow a serious infection to spread to other areas of the body.
Many men prefer this natural, non medicated way of relieving their prostate problems rather than common doctor prescribed prescriptions that have a variety of side effects. These side effects of prescription drugs for men may be more uncomfortable that the actual prostate problem they were designed to help with.
With an increasing amount of information available on prostate treatment and options becoming available over the last several years, men are now learning how to massage the prostate gland in the privacy and comfort of their own home and can be quite safe and easy to perform once you know all of the steps.
Besides the health benefits, a prostate massage produces intense prostate orgasms for many men. These orgasms last much longer and more intense than a usual male orgasm. Thus, many men are learning to perform this type of massage as much for prostate health and for personal pleasure.
What to Do When Your Doctor Retires – Thank You Suzanne Barnes, DO
Nothing brought a smirk to my clients’ faces quicker than the statement that I valued my medical doctor. It wasn’t that people don’t actually value their medical doctor-it was more that I valued my medical doctor.
People automatically assume that Naturopathic Doctors and Homeopaths do not like medical doctors or medical care. Most of the time, when one discusses natural medicines or care they are called “Alternative” meaning something to be used in place of medical care and medical drugs – i.e. medical doctors.
I doubted that I am so different from my colleagues in how I work with others. But over the years, I guess I have discovered that I differ in my view of medical care. Perhaps it has something to do with my initial college education being in nursing, and my subsequent work as a nurse upon graduation. I learned the value of medical care and medical drugs. And, oddly enough, it was Dr. Suzanne Barnes, my family practitioner, who helped me appreciate the world of medicine, especially when I was ill or in a rough spot.
Sure, there were times when my doctor and I disagreed on my future where my health was concerned; but I always valued her opinion. When I started becoming interested in natural health, Dr. Barnes told me to research the herb before using it-she didn’t discourage me or give me a hard time about it. By that time, she had learned that I was intelligent and that I valued her opinion on health-related matters.
And whenever I was “stuck” in my healing, or listened to bad advice from another practitioner, I always knew Dr. Barnes would help straighten things out where my health was concerned. She listened and she offered suggestions. There had been no “my way or the highway.”
I even referred a few of my clients to her when they either didn’t have a medical doctor or didn’t like theirs. Dr. Barnes became one of my colleagues-and she was valued even though she was a medical doctor.
After not needing her care for nearly a year, I returned to her with a flare-up of asthma that was not able to be controlled with what I knew-I then knew it was time for medical care.
We talked, as usual, about life. I received medical care, and then learned that she was retiring in a couple of weeks!
It is strange when one thinks about it. For some reason, I guess since I was still in practice I assumed she would be too. She was older than I was; I knew that, as when I had first met her when I had moved to Green Bay about 20 years ago. Still, I guess I hadn’t thought about her retiring-I always felt she would be there for me.
Finding a New Doctor
Don’t just open the phone book and pick a name randomly. If your medical insurance covers a certain group of practitioners, it would narrow things down; but you are still, in essence, taking a shot in the dark. Therefore, the best thing would be to research the physician.
So, FIRST THING to do is to decide what you want in a doctor. Do you want someone who listens to you? Respects you? Will not be pushy? Will be pushy? Write down the characteristics you really liked about your current or former doctor. Decide which of those characteristics you’d really like to have in your next physician.
NEXT, talk to friends and co-workers and see who they like or don’t like. Check “Angie’s List” on the internet-a place where people can comment about their doctor, dentist, etc. (Doctors don’t like Angie’s List because people can say what they want to say.)
After Dr. Barnes retired, I set about finding a new doctor. Having been through that before when I had first moved to Green Bay, I knew some of the “hazards” of looking for another doctor, especially if you really liked the one you had. I still met with 2 other doctors before I had found Dr. Barnes!
The doctor I had before moving to Green Bay had taught me that I was the most important person to manage my health-the doctor was there to assist me. Under his care I did a great job taking care of myself.
The first doctor I chose when in Green Bay I had just picked randomly. He was NOT a good doctor for me. He told me that he was the one who decided what I was to do or not do. When I called with difficulty breathing, he said that it didn’t sound like I was having trouble so he didn’t prescribe anything and wouldn’t even see me.
With my former doctor, I had learned when to call for medications, when to seek immediate medical care, etc. So I still followed those instructions; but the new doctor wouldn’t listen.
So I tried another. The same thing happened. This new doctor also “was the boss.”
So I tried Dr. Barnes. Luckily, I had found her.
My Search
Since her retirement, I had to find another medical doctor. I talked to my clients and to friends. Oddly enough, I didn’t get any names of doctors that my clients liked! Perhaps that had something to do with why they wanted to see me?
The qualities I valued in a doctor had been those I had found in Dr. Barnes: a doctor who listened to me, respected me, didn’t get on my case for being a natural doctor, and was willing to honor my decisions (whether I chose to follow their recommendations or not).
I guess I also wanted someone to send my patients to when medical as I had done with Dr. Barnes.
Since none of my family members, friends or patients liked their medical doctors, I had to just pick one and see how it went. I chose a new doctor, a recent addition to a clinic. She was nice, different, but in the end, she didn’t listen to me. In fact she had prescribed two drugs in dangerous doses-had I not been educated in medical drugs, I probably would’ve become very ill if I had taken them as directed. When I had called to tell her about the problem, she was irate and told me not to question her. So I never returned to her care-and didn’t take the drugs as prescribed.
The next doctor I tried was nicer, but distracted. Granted, she was about 8 months pregnant, but after the last doctor, and my recent memories of Dr. Barnes, I looked for a welcoming smile and someone to hear me. But at least she didn’t over-drug me or harass me for being who I was. I feel confident that this new doctor will work out good for me. At least she seems to care about my well-being-this is a quality that I highly value in a medical doctor.
Remember, It Takes Time
We are all very complicated and unique individuals. We all have our little quirks and those with chronic diseases all have little things that are different from others with the same chronic disease.
You have to teach your medical doctor as much as she needs to teach you. The only way any medical doctor can truly assist a person is for him/her to know as much about that person as possible. Research the drugs and recommended treatments-don’t just listen to what the doctor says. Make sure things are right for you. Doctors are human-they make mistakes just as much as everyone else. You have to pay attention so you can catch errors and discuss them with the doctor. If the doctor doesn’t listen, and you don’t feel comfortable about following his/her advice, then find another doctor.
I was fortunate to have two wonderful medical doctors in my lifetime. I hope that this new doctor will be the third, and that she will be like Dr. Barnes in that she will listen and provide me the care that I deserve and require so that I can be as healthy as possible and lead a happy and wonderful life.
Yes, I am a Natural Doctor and Healer. But I know that natural medicines cannot do it all. Medical care is necessary. Together, natural and medical can help people better than one modality alone. Turning your back on the medical profession because you don’t like your medical doctor or haven’t had good results from medical care can be harmful to your health in the long-run. On the flip side, turning away from natural care because your medical doctor doesn’t approve is harmful to your health as well.
It may be difficult to find a medical doctor that approves of natural medicines; it may also be difficult to find a natural doctor that approves of medical care.
Keep looking. Everyone needs both.
I am sorry that Dr. Suzanne Barnes has retired. She was a gem who understood the need for both natural and medical care-even though she favored the medical. But what made her so special was that she wasn’t pushy and she listened. But I think what made the strongest impression upon me is that she cared about my well-being-she actually tried to help me be as healthy as she could help me with the knowledge she had. My care wasn’t about “the bottom dollar.”
I wonder if I will find another doctor that had the wonderful qualities Dr. Barnes displayed in her professional career. I think every medical doctor has the potential to look outside themselves and do what is in the best interest of their patients-this is just something I haven’t seen or heard much of over the years, even when working in the medical field as an RN.
Best wishes to you Suzanne Barnes. I wish you a happy and healthy life.
Best wishes,
Dr. Ronda
Disclaimer: The information provided by Dr. Ronda Behnke Theys is for educational purposes only. It is important that you not make health decisions or stop any medication without first consulting your personal physician or health care provider.
Go for Homeopathic Treatment to Treat Pseudo Gout
Pseudo gout is a medical condition which is often mistaken for gout. The very similarity in the common symptoms is reflected in the name of the disease. However, the medical name of the disease is Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition Disease. This is a type of arthritis and it is mainly caused by the buildup of calcium pyrophosphate dihhydrate crystals in the connective tissues of the body.
The common symptoms of the disease are quite similar to the symptoms of the gout. Acute joint pain, pain in the large joint areas, redness, swollen skin, swelling, warmness and extreme pain in slightest of touch are some of the common symptoms of the pseudo gout.
Pseudo gout has been around for ages just like the gout. This is the reason why many a treatment methods are tried by different experts to help managing the painful disease. If a patient is diagnosed with the problem of pseudo gout he must be treated under the expert medical practitioner. However, alternative medication or homeopathy can be given a try. Homeopathy has a holistic approach for all the diseases and pseudo gout is no difference. The best thing about the homeopathy is that it is safe, side effects free and can be used alongside the conventional treating methods. Here are some homeopathic medicines that offer pain management options.
Colchicum or Colch
This is one of the mostly used pain management medicine in homeopathy. For treating the gout and the pseudo gout the medicine can be used. When the skin becomes red and swollen with extreme skin tenderness then this is the right medicine for the condition. The acute pain and the shifting of the pain from joint to joint can be managed with the medication. When joint areas other than the big toes start to be affected by the pseudo gout then also this is the best medicine for managing the pain.
Ledum or Led
Ledum is good for the extreme swelling, soreness and redness of the affected areas. This can be used when the pain is incessantly getting worse. Bryonia can be used in such cases too. But it differs from Bryonia in some features. This is better suited for using in the hot swelling of the hip joints or other large joint areas. Ledum can be used after the overdose of the Colchicum. This can be the first remedy when the patient is given over doses of the Colchicum. Ledum is known as a cold remedy and chillness and lack of animal heat can be felt during the use of the medicine.
Ammonium phosphoricum
This can also be a useful medicine when there is acute pain in the joint areas. This can be effectively used to prevent the deposits of urate crystals in the body.
Rhododendron chrysanthum
Rhododendron chrysanthum can be used in the joints pain in the time of pseudo gout attack. When the condition gets worse with the crystal deposits the medicine can be used to reduce the pain.
These are the different types of homeopathic medicines that are used to prevent the development of the pseudo gout and also to relieve the pain during the pseudo gout attack.
Death by Syphilis
A Case Study: George F Hopf (1880-1960)
Congenital syphilis is the root cause of many diseases in human beings today. Genome research may be a path to diagnosis and prevention of multiple diseases.
My grandfather had syphilis, as did many other grandfathers and great grandfathers a century ago. It was pandemic for several hundred years. Most of us don’t know about it. It was considered terribly shameful and families kept it a secret at any cost. Medical records were rewritten to disguise the true diagnosis because of the stigma associated with the diagnosis.
in the process of tracing my family history, I was able to get my grandfather’s military records from Ottawa, Canada where he served as a medic in 1915 in France for the Canadian Army during World War 1. They recorded his military service in detail including lab tests and treatments.
He complained of pain in his legs and hips and was hospitalized. His laboratory blood tests revealed a Wasserman of 3. A clear indication of syphilis. He was 38 and he got it when he was 18. By now he had had it for about 20 years and it was in the secondary or latent stage. He was treated unsuccessfully with Salverson 600, a lethal intravenous injection cocktail of of arsenic and mercury, given every day for 7 days.
The results were unremarkable with no change in his Wassermann test and he was given a medical discharge disease, and sent back to Canada with instruction to repeat the treatment in Calgary, he didn’t repeat it.
Syphilis is an insidious disease that can affect any and all of systems or structures in the body. Medical students are instructed, “To know syphilis is to know medicine.”
I believe when a person is infected by syphilis and in procreation it causes a genetic mutations to future generations. My grandmother who he infected, died at 55 from uterine cancer, the youngest in her large family to die so young. She had two sons after she was infected. His son, my father had bi-polar disease and was so tormented that he committed suicide at age 44. My youngest brother killed himself at the same age.
She had another son with a different man. This son too had mental problems and died in his 30’s. Both of her sons had a classical symptom of congenital syphilis, soft teeth. Both had dentures as teen agers.
I am the oldest of five. We each have medical problems that I blame on second generation mutations from the syphilis, my grandfather was diagnosed with Myalgia in his discharge documents. I have the modern version, now called restless leg syndrome. I have nieces and nephews with the same affliction.
Some current research shows is a neurological condition, but we don’t yet know what causes it. Some cases may have a genetic cause, but to date this has not been confirmed or studied.
My sister, Lorry was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis in 1937 as the youngest case ever recorder at the time. Today it is called Stills Disease. She had several flare ups and died at 61 crippled with her disease.
One brother Ken, was born in 1939 had congenital Bright’s disease a kidney abnormality and later in life had surgery to relieve his symptoms.
Another sister Susan, 1942 was diagnosed with the blood disease -Porphyria she died at 52.
While each one of us had different diseases. I believe all were congenital and caused life-long medical problems. None were attributed to our Grandfather’s syphilis, because until recently we didn’t know about it. Nor had current research explored or determined a connection to fraternal congenital syphilis.
In 2018 got an extensive DNA report from Tell MeGen in Valencia, Spain the results were remarkable. On the front page marked in bright red said that I was at highest risk for Restless Leg Syndrome. It returned risk factors on 350 other issues and compared my risk factors against my average risk and compared to all average risks. I have an 80.95 % risk for restless leg syndrome. Other risk factors revealed were significant and true.
The documentation was a validation of my suspicions. That we had all inherited mutated DNA or RNA from our father and from his father. Even though it manifested differently in each of us.
Discussion:
Sexually transmitted infection caused by the Treponema pallidum Treponema subspecies pallidum.The signs and symptoms of syphilis vary depending in which of the four stages it presents (primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary. The primary stage classically presents with sore called a canker. A hard small sore on a man’s penis usually treated with mercury ointment. When a woman was infected she may not realize it, and may have mild flu like symptoms. Syphilis is known as the great imitator. as it may cause symptoms similar to many other diseases.
Syphilis is most commonly spread through sexual activity. Diagnosis is usually made by using blood tests. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend all pregnant women be tested.
In 2015, about 45 million people were infected with syphilis, with six million new cases. During 2015, it caused about 107,000 deaths, down from 202,000 in 1990.
After decreasing dramatically with the availability of penicillin in the 1940s, rates of infection have increased since the turn of the millennium in many countries, often in combination HIV(human immunodeficiency virus. This is believed to be partly due to increased promiscuity, prostitution, decreasing use of condoms, and unsafe sexual practices among partners.
Congenital syphilis is that which is transmitted during pregnancy or during birth. It is commonly believed that two-thirds of syphilitic infants are born without obvious symptoms. Commonly identified symptoms that develop over the first couple of years of life are Hepatosplenomegaly enlargement of the liver and spleen(70%), rash (70%), fever (40%), neurosyphilis (20%) Pneumonitis lung inflammation(20%).
Many ailment and diseases have unknown causes, therefore limiting specific treatment/s. I propose that many have etiology in family sexually transmitted and uncured diseases like syphilis. I would like scientists to develop tests to determine a genetic code and history of such diseases and a treatment to prevent subsequent generations being afflicted with Treponeme bacteria or the its effect on future generations.
Most people will never have the good fortune as I have had to have documentation of syphilis So, we must rely on another means for such identification. It could be an enormous scientific contribution toward prevention and improved quality of life if a gene or genes would be identified relating to syphilis.
