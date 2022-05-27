News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he’ll attend OTAs: ‘Find something else to talk about’
Quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted Friday that he plans to attend the Ravens’ organized team activities, lashing out at an NFL analyst who questioned why Jackson would miss the first week of the team’s voluntary practices.
“This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy,” Jackson wrote, responding to a video in which NBC analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said he didn’t understand why a young quarterback would skip OTAs. “I will be there, just not on your watch.”
Jackson, who didn’t say when he planned to return, added that there were “probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about.” He ended the tweet with an eye-roll emoji and, in a subsequent message, tagged his private quarterback tutor, Adam Dedeaux.
Only three other projected starting quarterbacks missed the first week of OTAs: the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, who’s seeking a long-term contract extension, and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, both established veterans.
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and general manager Eric DeCosta said in February that the team was moving at “Lamar’s pace” in contract negotiations. Ravens officials have said they remain committed to signing Jackson to a long-term extension, but if a deal cannot be reached, the team is expected to place the franchise tag on him next year.
Jackson has worked out with Ravens wide receivers this offseason, but he missed Tuesday’s first voluntary workout in Owings Mills, the first no-show of his career, along with several other veteran starters. “Can’t wait to get back,” he tweeted afterward. After Jackson missed Wednesday’s open practice, coach John Harbaugh and teammates were asked about his absence.
“We’ve been down this road many times through the years,” Harbaugh said. “So I’ll just let Lamar speak for himself on that. It’s for him to talk about. You can ask him.”
“I know Lamar has been training a lot, but we’ve had a big attendance,” cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I know Lamar will be here soon. … If it was training camp, it would be really bad, but I think as long as guys are working, no matter where they are, that’s the biggest key.”
The Ravens have seven OTA practices remaining on their schedule over the next two weeks before a three-day mandatory minicamp in mid-June, which Jackson will be expected to attend.
Checking in on the superstar shortstops the Yankees passed on during the offseason
It was not long ago that the baseball world cast an eye of confused suspicion on the Yankees.
That was before the 32-13 start that’s caused the haters to clam up. But an offseason without any superstar acquisitions felt peculiar, especially as the Yankees could have, theoretically, taken their pick of any of the available shortstops at the right price.
Instead, the increasingly frugal front office used the trade market to find their shortstop, with general manager Brian Cashman confirming that the team never even made an offer to Carlos Correa. It has more than paid off so far, as the Yankees have ridden the combination of improved infield defense and altered approaches at the plate to become a much more complete team than the talented but limited one they had in 2021.
We’ll never know how Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story or Marcus Semien would have began their 2022 seasons had they signed with the Yankees. But through roughly 45 games with their new teams, a few have underperformed in a way that will only make Cashman and his henchmen feel smarter about themselves.
CARLOS CORREA
The former Astro sent shockwaves through the league when he ended up with the Twins, inking the biggest free-agent deal in Minnesota history. While Correa’s contract includes an option for him to leave after the season for an even bigger check, the Twins would take a playoff push with Correa over a year of watching the postseason from home.
Like many hitters swinging a newly deflated bat, the dead ball is likely part of the reason why Correa’s slugging percentage has taken a dip. In his first 32 games with the Twinkies (he missed some time after getting hit by a pitch on his hand), Correa is slugging an even .400. That’s not what anyone has come to expect from the burly shortstop, whose career slugging percentage is 77 points higher than that.
But Correa is still hitting .280 and reaching base at a .348 clip. While he only has two home runs, he also has a 123 wRC+, meaning he’s been 23% more productive than the average hitter. The advanced defensive numbers aren’t in love with the season he’s put together yet, but those have a way of normalizing over a full 162-game schedule.
Most importantly, the Twins are winning. Entering Friday with a 4.5-game cushion in the American League Central, the Twins have to be feeling good about the big risk they took this winter on the megastar that could very well be a one-year rental.
COREY SEAGER
This is where the early season weirdness of defensive metrics starts to show up. By FanGraphs’ all-encompassing Defensive Runs Above Average, there are only three AL shortstops better than Seager, whose corner infield-type build has drawn comments about him moving away from shortstop for years. The defense hasn’t been a glaring issue so far, but Seager’s on-base percentage has.
He’s had some trouble finding holes in the infield or safe patches of grass in the outfield — Seager’s .242 batting average on balls in play is both well below his career clip and bound for some positive regression — but the 28-year-old also hasn’t been walking. With every ball either going right at a fielder or whizzing past Seager for a swinging strike, he’s sitting on a .298 on-base percentage.
The Rangers can only patiently wait (and in some ways, know) that things will turn around, but at present, their $325 million shortstop has left some things to be desired.
TREVOR STORY
The final two players on the list have both moved to the right side of the diamond since switching teams. Story, the new second baseman in Boston, began his Red Sox career in a .194 slump. But in a recent four-game sweep against the Mariners, everything finally fell into place.
Story drove in an incomprehensible 13 runs in that series and punched five home runs. Baseball players talk all the time about how a few swings can be a magic wand that fixes the rest of their season. If that was the case for Story during his mutilation of the Mariners, the Yankees might feel a bit of remorse for passing on Story — at least on the offensive side of the ball — as their biggest adversary got him for a reasonable $140 million.
MARCUS SEMIEN
Every team feels pretty chuffed about passing on Semien right now.
By wRC+, the Rangers’ second banana to Seager has been the worst qualified hitter in Major League Baseball. A 41 wRC+, .181/.236/.241 slash line and 32 strikeouts to 12 walks have made Semien a tough pill to swallow for Texas. One year after exploding for 45 home runs, Semien has a grand total of zero thus far.
His ground balls are up, his line drives are down, and the Rangers are getting less production from him than Isiah Kiner-Falefa — the offensively challenged shortstop that Texas traded to transform their infield — has given the Yankees.
Woof.
‘A good start’: MN Legislature funds mental health, OKs St. Paul Bethesda Hospital plan
A compromise mental health funding bill approved by lawmakers with minutes remaining at the end of the legislative session will permit a new mental health hospital in St. Paul along with $93 million to address an ongoing crisis.
Fairview Health Services needs lawmakers’ OK to replace Bethesda Hospital, just blocks north of the Capitol, with a new 144-bed mental health facility. A provision allowing the project to move forward as well as money for other mental health programs was tacked onto a related bill when it became clear lawmakers would not finish their work on time.
Gov. Tim Walz has signaled he will sign the bill, but he hadn’t as of Thursday. Walz has two weeks to sign the legislation passed at the end of session; if he doesn’t it won’t become law and is considered a pocket veto.
In response to questions about the bill, Fairview, in a written statement, praised lawmakers and advocates who helped to push the bill over the finish line.
“There is an urgent and persistent need to improve mental health care in our region,” Fairview’s statement said. “We are currently in the public interest review process and look forward to sharing continued updates on our progress and bringing this important care online for our patients and community.”
The legislative approval includes further oversight of the proposed facility to address concerns raised by mental health advocates that it would not be accessible to those in the community with the most needs — the homeless, the poor and those with other serious underlying health conditions.
Advocates have said they would prefer additional mental health beds at full-fledged hospitals that have emergency rooms and intensive care units.
Fairview leaders have said the facility would continue the organization’s mission of charity care and be open to everyone. They acknowledged that patients with critical health needs might need to be cared for at hospitals with critical care facilities.
Under the bill approved by lawmakers, the state health commissioner must monitor the hospital and assess its mix of patients. The hospital also must have an intake area and accept patients who walk up to the facility, are transferred from other hospitals or who are brought there by ambulances or police.
“I think they tried to address the concerns people had without saying no,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Minnesota. “There’s a lot of data that they have to keep.”
WHAT ELSE IS IN THE BILL?
The last-minute mental health funding bill lawmakers passed near midnight on May 22 was added on to legislation that updates how courts will determine whether a defendant is competent to stand trial and how competency can be restored.
The mental health funding piece includes about $93 million in new money for various programs. Much of it had been part of negotiations between the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-led House and Republican-controlled Senate for other funding bills that were not finished by the May 22 deadline.
The bill includes:
- Emergency room beds for children and teens experiencing mental health crisis.
- Loan forgiveness for mental health professions and aid to help supervise those working toward licensure.
- Grants for school- and shelter-linked mental health services.
- An African American mental health center in North Minneapolis to increase access to culturally informed care.
Abderholden said mental health advocates worked with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to include as many “top priorities” as they could in the funding bill. Another health and human services policy bill, which included no new spending, also had some important policy provisions.
Still, a lot was left out of the last-minute compromise, and advocates hold out hope lawmakers will agree to a special session to finish their work.
“You can’ get everything that you want,” Abderholden said. “Does this solve everything? No. Does it fully address the crisis? No. But it is a good start.”
WHAT GOT LEFT OUT
One of the biggest pieces of the proposed supplemental budget that didn’t get finished was $1 billion in new education spending. It was part of $4 billion in new spending and $4 billion in tax cuts that lawmakers agreed upon in principal, but couldn’t come to terms on the finer points.
One sticking point was mental health funding for schools to help students and teachers address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Students and educators are reeling from mental health crises,” Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, the state teachers union, said in a statement urging lawmakers to come back to the Capitol to finish their work.
Abderholden echoed the need for more aid for schools.
“This does not replace the education bill, at all,” she said of the last-minute compromise. “The education bill had a lot of really good things in it. There’s certainly a lot more that we would like to see.”
Major Reshuffle: Transferring And Postings Of 1409 Masters in J&K | Check Here Full List
A final list of 1409 masters of Kashmir Division alongwith list of displaced masters whose cases will be considered separately, has been forwarded to this Directorate for issuance of transfer and posting orders after fulfilment of following conditions/criteria.
a) The orders shall be issued after thorough verification of service particulars of Masters.
b) Inter division transfer cases, if any shall not be considered
c)Masters deployed/working in the city areas, if any, since long and drawing their salaries from other districts shall also not be considered
d) No relieving shall be done till completion of second phase.
Whereas, this office has verified the list as per the records provided by the Chief
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FULL PDF LIST
