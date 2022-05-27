Finance
Rethinking Umbrella Insurance – For High Earners and High Net Worth Individuals
Umbrella insurance is a hard sell for most people. Why? Because the concept of a catastrophic event that can be a game changer for your life and comfort is not something most people dwell on. Plus the concept is more abstract than say, covering a specific asset such as home and your car or boat.
Nevertheless, if you have assets worth protecting or substantial income, you must seriously consider buying a decent amount of umbrella coverage. Many people go around thinking it is a waste of money, others think like all things too good to be true, it is not going to be there if you really need it. Yet other believe that nothing catastrophic is ever going to happen to them.
In fact, a very smart and successful entrepreneur told me, “Listen, if I cannot even calculate my umbrella risk, how the heck can I insure against it?”
He is partly right. In all other cases of insurance you have a method to calculate your ultimate loss. Car damage, loss of life (yes you can monetize the risk of income through actuarial tables), home, personal articles… all can be quantified. And so it makes sense to insure against it.
But how do you quantify a catastrophe?
And yet, I have seen people’s lives turned upside down by a catastrophic event. So here is how you insure for that type of risk.
First, let us make something clear. An umbrella risk does not insure against such things like medical bills, unemployment, loss of life, tax liability or penalties or disability. It does cover you for the following types of liability:
- Personal injury
- Legal defense costs
- Auto related liability
- Property damage
- Personal liability such as libel or slander charge
In other words, Umbrella insurance layers itself on top of your other specific risk insurance policies. So a dog bites someone while they are on your property and they sue, those damages are covered.
So how to assess amount of risk. Well, a general rule of thumb is 10 years income and market value of your assets plus normal rate of inflation. If you have $5,000,000 and expect to earn $2,000,000, you would insurance for about $10 million.
Most Umbrella policies have certain exclusions. Go over them very carefully. Common exclusions are: damage to your own property (covered by Homeowners insurance), self-inflicted and intended damage and damage arising out of certain exotic vehicles.
As I said, go over exclusions very carefully and also over reasons why policy may be cancelled.
Terrorism and Economic Growth: The Case of Pakistan
On 16 December 2014, a terrorist attack killed 150 people, out of which at least 134 were students, when Taliban gunmen abruptly attacked the Army Public School in Peshawar, Pakistan (Lewis 2019). As a response to this incident, as well as other terror episodes that had been widespread in the country, the state and military of Pakistan implemented a mission to combat terrorism, mainly in the North Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Terrorism is an extensive and intensive issue in Pakistan; the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) of Pakistan in 2019 was 7.889 out of 10, making it the 5th most terrorism-afflicted country last year (Institute for Economics & Peace 2019). Terrorism poses an immense threat and serves as one of the biggest impediments to Pakistan’s stability and growth. Terrorism has negative impressions on the economy, as it destroys physical and human capital, creates uncertainty in the market causing reluctance among investors/entrepreneurs, and urgently demands the government’s expenses on security expansion and anti-terrorist facilities.
The situation of terrorism and extremism in Pakistan primarily escalated in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The causes are attributed to multiple factors including the sectarian conflicts that ascended to the political level from 1980 onwards and the foreign funding that was being injected into Pakistan incessantly during the period of some significant international events; namely, the Iranian Revolution, Iran-Afghan war, Soviet-Afghan war and the Cold War (Zahab 2002). These global events influenced Pakistan on account of its geopolitical and ideological position. Presently, various internal factors are identified as reasons for terrorism in Pakistan, including ethnicity, illiteracy, income inequality, inflation, high population growth, high unemployment, political instability, poverty, and injustice (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019).
Terrorism incidents, whatever the reason for their emergence, can cause “ripple effects” that have negative impressions on the country’s economy, directly and indirectly (Ross 2019). Directly, terrorist attacks damage the country’s infrastructure and destroy the three major factors of production: land, labor and capital. All these factors play an important role in determining economic growth, but are the direct victims of terrorism. The emotional toll on the community as a whole, although invisible and incalculable, is another kind of direct cost on the country. Indirectly, the terror activities can decrease domestic and foreign investments, increase inflation, damage the stock market, increase unemployment, and bolster government expenditures on security instead of socio-economic development projects (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019).
Terrorism has long-term and far-reaching effects on investors’ decisions, industries’ performance, and the government’s behavior. Firstly, it causes uncertainty in the market. Uncertainty portrays a negative image of the country to the investors, reduces the average return on investments (Abadiea and Gardeazabal 2007), and diverts potential investments to less terror-stricken environments or countries. As a result, business activities and entrepreneurship decline on account of intermittent terror episodes. Secondly, terrorism sways the government towards spending more on defense and anti-terrorism facilities. Normally, military spending is considered a stimulant, but “broken window fallacy” – a parable used by economists to illustrate the negative economic effects of war and destruction – brings to light the adverse costs of terrorism on the economy (Ross 2019). The state’s primary focus is shifted from socio-economic development that not only influences the economy positively in the long run but also helps eradicate the root causes of terrorism such as poverty, illiteracy, income inequality, unemployment, and injustice. Hence, the opportunity cost – the benefits foregone when choosing one alternative over another – of expending on defense rather than development is reasonably high, and, as in the case of firms, must be included in the economic costs of the country.
A study titled “Effect of terrorism on economic growth in Pakistan: an empirical analysis” (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019) examined three macro-variables, based on the data for the period 1972-2014, that are indirectly affected by terrorism. These variables were Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), domestic investment and government spending behavior. The results concluded that the impact of terrorism on FDI and domestic investment is significantly negative, whereas the impact on government spending is significantly positive. The net effect, however, is negative. We can anticipate that since terrorist attacks demand a swift response from the state, the influence on government spending is positive. But this shift in government’s behavior can be contested in terms of the opportunity cost of expending on defense rather than development, as mentioned earlier.
The impact of terrorism on a country and its people cannot be precisely quantified in economic terms, but enough estimation can be made to deduce that terrorism has extremely deteriorating effects on various sectors of the economy. Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from the inside and the outside. According to Global Terrorism Database (GTB), out of the 3043 terrorism incidents that Pakistan faced from 2001 to 2012, 2737 were domestic while 191 were transnational (St. Louis Fed On the Economy 2018). Terrorism is particularly menacing to Pakistan’s economy for two reasons. Firstly, unlike developed countries, Pakistan is unable to absorb terrorism without displaying adverse economic consequences. Secondly, the internal conflicts (domestic terrorism) – which are skyrocketing in Pakistan – have a greater impact on the economy than transnational attacks (Hyder, Akram and Padda 2015). What should Pakistan do to counter terrorism in order to avoid economic collapse?
The research “Effect of terrorism on economic growth in Pakistan: an empirical analysis” has pointed out, based on the data for the period 2002-2015, that there is an inverse relationship between GDP and terrorist (suicide) attacks in Pakistan, i.e., when terrorism is low, economic growth is high and vice versa (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019). Considering the economic consequences of terrorism, a practical solution would be one that mitigates terrorism/extremism in the long run and contributes to economic growth simultaneously. Human capital development in the areas of education and health at the national level has proven to contribute to economic growth in developing countries and also reduce terrorism by eradicating its root causes (Ritter 2016). Human capital is defined as “the knowledge, skills, competencies and attributes embodied in individuals that facilitate the creation of personal, social and economic well-being” (OECD 2018). The Human Capital Index (HCI) of Pakistan is currently 0.39 out of 1 (World Bank Group 2018), displaying an indication for massive improvement. The government and the business sector of Pakistan should progressively invest in human capital development, especially in the spheres of education, health and entrepreneurship, to actualize socio-economic growth and combat terrorism at the same time.
How Important is Due Diligence When Buying a Business?
Performing due diligence prior to closing on the purchase of a business is actually the most important step in buying a business. Unfortunately, it is also a step that many small business buyers approach haphazardly–or leave out all together. Due diligence usually comes right after the buyer and seller reach a formal agreement on the sale of the business–contingent on the findings of the due diligence review.
Here are the things you should include in your due diligence when buying a business:
1.) Accounting. Small businesses are notorious for keeping poor accounting records, so it is practically mandatory that you (or preferably an accounting professional) review the accounting records of the business to ascertain their accuracy and to uncover any problems.
2.) Site Inspection. Although you have obviously visited the site of the business you are buying, now is the time to scrutinize the physical aspects of the business very closely. You need to take a close look at the equipment to make sure it is in good repair and capable of performing the tasks you are planning. You should study the building to make sure there will be no surprise repairs you will be responsible for after you take possession. And, most importantly, you need to determine the general condition of the workplace. Much can be determined by the way the business has operated in the past–is it well organized, clear of trash, and a good working environment? Don’t skimp on this portion of your due diligence.
3.) Employees. If the business has employees, you likely will want to retain most of the employees that come with the business in order to maintain continuity. This can sometimes be a problem, depending on what went on prior to your involvement. You need to talk to some of the employees and make sure there is no employee revolt simmering beneath the surface just waiting to erupt.
4.) Customers. You should interview a few key customers to make sure there are no customer relations issues waiting for you when you take over. A problem in this area can signal major internal problems with the business, so do not bypass this step.
5.) Vendors. The same is true of vendors to the business. You should contact a few of the major vendors to make sure there are no open issues, and that the vendors will be happy to continue doing business with you.
6.) Government. You need to make sure that the business has all the necessary licenses and permits to operate. You need to be aware of any “grandfathering” conditions that will change when a new owner takes over. In drastic situations, you might not even be able to operate the business where it is now located, due to a change of codes or other government action that required the business to be grandfathered in. A new owner usually breaks the grandfathering consideration.
The whole point of due diligence is to discover if there is anything in the operation of the business that would cause you to not go through with the purchase…as well as to highlight areas you will likely need to address shortly after taking over.
Do not skip, or slide over, the due diligence process…it could come back to haunt you.
Declare Total Financial Freedom Today!
One of the keys to financial freedom is to create a “golden goose” where you can eventually live off the “eggs”.
It was Aesop, who told a tale with a moral core in the goose that laid the golden eggs. A man and his wife had the good fortune to possess a goose that laid a golden egg every day. For a while they were happy and lived well, but then they became impatient with how quickly they were accumulating their wealth. So they thought that if the goose could lay such a fine egg of gold, it must be lined with the precious metal. If they cut the goose open, they could get the gold all at once. Of course we all know what happened, the goose was just a goose and there was no gold inside. For Aesop, the moral of the story was much wants more and loses all. There is also a hidden message in this tale, – true gold comes from the process of creating.
Look after your golden goose. Never mistake the egg as the gift. We have become a society that values things more than people. It is often joked, tongue-in-cheek that you are only as good as your last accomplishment. That is the ultimate lie. We are not a collection of the things that we do, the sale that we make, or the goal that is conquered. You are the gift. You are the golden goose. The egg is just the last thing you created.
Wherever you are right now in your life, please stop for a moment and hear this truth. The true gold lies not in the outcome or accomplishment, it is in the process of creating. When you give yourself a little space and care for the golden goose inside you, you will once again lay a golden egg. Don’t worry, there is nowhere to go, you have everything you need for the blissful life you desire. You just forgot where the true gold lives – inside of you.
Financial independence is a journey. And like any journey, if a person wants to travel from where they are to where they want to be, they need to know where they are starting from, where they want to be going, and the options of how to get there. And if they’ve never been there before, they need a map, even if it’s only used as a reference for when they lose their way or the planned road is temporarily or permanently closed.
What people are looking for is a road map to prosperity. That road map will differ from family to family and individual to individual. Each family has its own situation, needs, values, priorities and definitions of financial freedom. Furthermore, families and individuals want to educate themselves in how money works without being dependent on their bank, their insurance agent, or even their financial adviser. They want to be able to make their own choices for their own journey. And most want “enlightened” financial freedom – to achieve abundance without compromising their integrity, their values, their happiness or their friends. They want to understand basic financial principles so that they can develop “golden eggs” from their own financial freedom “goose”.
Happily, there is a ready-made formula to feed your golden goose to the point of rapid delivery of a magical stream of golden eggs through the creation of a “prosperity consciousness.”
* Prosperity consciousness is based on the idea that our thoughts create the reality we see and experience on a daily basis. By using a specific set of tools, we can root out the negative thinking which is causing us to experience lack and transform our lives on all levels and attract a bounty of abundance.
