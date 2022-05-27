Finance
Secrets of Academic Success: Passion
Chinua Achebe started school at St Philips Central School, Apkakaogwe Ogidi in 1936. He was asked to proceed to the religious class where pupils engaged in singing and sometimes dancing of the catechism, chanting of English rhymes, and general entertainment. After he had spent a week in the religious class, his teacher, Rev. Nelson Ezekwesili sent him to the higher infant school because the child exhibited signs of intelligence. Achebe became the finest English reader and during dictations lessons, he would normally get excellent marks. He possessed the best handwriting in the class and performed well in recitations, especially when reciting either poem or essay on stage. In these years, his academic work in primary school was consistently excellent.
In late 1942, Chinua Achebe proceeded to Nekede Central School because his elder brother John took Chinua to stay with him in Nekede, Owerri. Before his departure, the headmaster of St Phillips Central School opposed Achebe’s exit from his school. He objected because Achebe was the kind of student who made him proud of the school.
In 1944, Achebe was admitted into Government College, Umuahia. About 3,000 boys usually applied for the 30 places available. And all the candidates sat for the entrance examination at centres throughout Nigeria and Western Cameroon. Only the best candidates are admitted.
It was not long before William Simpson, the school headmaster singled out Chinua Achebe as one of the most promising students. Achebe was promoted from Class One to Class Two in his first year at Government College, Umuahia. That same year he was awarded a scholarship because of his learning and character. Achebe wrote the best English in his class and was the editor of the school magazine. He won a poetry prize because his brilliant academic performance was unthinkable. The final examination taken by Achebe’s class at Government College became the apex of his outstanding secondary school career. His results were impressive. ‘As’ In History, Physics/Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Bible Knowledge, and Mathematics; high ‘Cs’ In English Language and English Literature.
Achebe wrote an examination for entry into the new University College, Ibadan. In those days, the fashionable courses at the university were engineering and medicine and John Achebe, his official guardian and sponsor, took the decision that Chinua was to study medicine. Achebe accepted his elder brother’s decision and was admitted as one of the recipients of a major scholarship to study medicine.
Achebe’s first-year academic work in the university was not commendable. He could not handle the rigorous demands of the department of medicine. The workload was intense, and it became clear to him in that first-year that the grinding work in physics and ultimately in medicine necessitated a different interest unlike the one he had brought from secondary school. For the first time in life, Achebe passed without performing very well. It became very obvious that he would never do well as a medical student. At this point, he lost interest in science and medicine.
Achebe now took a decisive decision for the first time concerning his career and academic interest. He went to the Dean of Science towards the end of that first year and informed him of his intention to change his course of study. His interest was now in Arts. Fortunately, he was accepted into the faculty of Arts. Unfortunately, he lost his scholarship, since the basis on which it had been granted no longer existed. Losing his scholarship was a great setback but he was determined to pursue his passion.
Achebe became a member of the Faculty of Arts and selected English, Geography and History as his subjects. Thus, his studies at the University College, Ibadan, commenced in earnest in the faculty of Arts. Achebe soon became one of the best in his faculty.
He was scoring alphas in most of his subjects. By 1950, Chinua Achebe settled down sufficiently as a student in the Faculty of Arts to express himself as a writer. He began to write many essays and stories which Includes; ‘Polar Undergraduate’, ‘In A Village Church’, ‘ The Old Order In Conflict With New Year’, ‘ Mr. Okafor Versus Arts Students’, ‘ Dead Man’s Path’ and so on. It was in this faculty that some of the seeds of creative and critical work were planted in Chinua Achebe.
His book ‘Things Fall Apart’ published on 17 June 1958 went on to become one of the most important books in African literature. Selling over 8 million copies around the world, it was translated into 50 languages, making Achebe the most translated African writer of all time.
Fondly called the “grandfather of Nigerian Literature, Achebe is a recipient of over 30 honorary degrees from universities in England, Scotland, Canada, South Africa, Nigeria and the United States, including Dartmouth College, Harvard and Brown University.
Lesson
Put a lizard in a river it will struggle to survive. A fish will not survive for a long time on land. The Creator of all things has designed every man for a particular discipline. Put differently, we were created to solve a specific problem or to satisfy a particular need. The problem you are programmed to solve is not the problem I am fashioned to solve because God has put in us all we need to solve our assigned problems. Therefore, you cannot solve my own problem, and I cannot solve yours. Our brains are designed to fit the problem we are destined to solve. Bill Gate is known for Software, Michael Faraday for electricity, Wright Brothers for aeroplane, Henry Ford for motor vehicle, Tiger Wood for golf, Chinua Achebe for writing and so on.
Therefore, everybody must not be a doctor, lawyer, or an engineer because these are not the only problem we have on earth. It is unreasonable to choose to become a solicitor because your father or uncle is successful in the legal field, or because you like the legal profession. A father told his son that he must be a solicitor because the former has spent a fortune paying lawyers for loads of court cases he had.
Nobody should force you to study any course you don’t have an interest in. People are not following their passion because they want to pursue name and money. That is why there are quack building engineers, killing thousands every year because their buildings are not solid. We have doctors who carelessly kill their patients because they are not called into the medical profession. We see lawyers sending innocent clients to prison because their brains are not tailored to suit the discipline. Your wealth and fame is in your purpose.
I hear some student say: “I am studying a professional course.” We have been deceived that there are specific courses that are professional. There is no professional course or major course anywhere. The day you become very skilful in your area you have become a professional and made you field a professional field. Every field is a professional one. Anything you are a master in is your profession; therefore, any occupation can be professional field.
That is why we have professional footballers. Football is a professional career. Therefore, shoemaking is a professional course, a horticulturist is professional, and sport is a professional field. You must not be a doctor, engineer or solicitor to be a professional; every field is a professional one.
The day you know your purpose or area of interest is the day your study commences in earnest, that is the day you become a student. Until you have passion for a course not ambition, you will never be successful. Nobody should force you to study any course that you don’t have an interest in. Pursue your passion and possess your vision.
Neglect your passion and suffer malfunction. If you locate your area of interest, you will become a master overnight. Allowing somebody to choose a field for you is suicidal; you can seek counsel from professionals. Learning becomes cheap and interesting when you are in your place of interest. Ben Carson said “If we recognize our talents and use them appropriately, and choose a field that uses those talents, we will rise to the top of our field.”
How can I know my area of interest?
Ask God: It is the producer that knows the functions and capacity of His product.
Read wide: There are some fields or courses of study you don’t know. Read biographies, autobiographies, professional journals, in fact, read every good book or publication.
Know your passion: There is something you do with joy, without stress and without payment.
Seek advice from a professional or an experienced person.
Be original: Don’t wish to be like anybody. You are unique; there can never be another you. You can have a mentor in your field when you have located the field but be yourself.
Resist every pressure from any angle to force you into any area you have no interest in, because it is only you that will suffer or regret later.
Take every subject in school seriously. You may not know the area you have passion for.
Achebe would have failed as a medical doctor.
Finance
Fixing the Error – "ASN Bad Tag Value Met"
For some files in your system that are not digitally signed, an error message ASN1 bad tag value met would appear when you install any new software or any critical updates for Win XP.
To fix this error, you can follow the steps given below, after which you will be able to download correct critical updates for WinXP, etc and your problem will be solved!
1. Basic step: Click START->RUN
2. Type SIGVERIF
3.Click ADVANCED -> then inside the SEARCH tab
4.Click on Look for other files
5.Then Down check the check box (Include Subfolders). Click on browse button. Then under the Windows Folder -> Select SYSTEM32 ->CatRoot. Then click OK button. Then click again OK in the SEARCH tab. Then click START on File Signature Verification.
6.After scanning you will get a list of files that have not been digitally signed. Now without closing this window, create a Folder name TEMP into your desktop.
NEXT FOLLOW THESE STEPS:
1. Go to start-> run and type C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\CATROOT
2. Now search the list of files that are not digitally signed by comparing the files that you got in the previous step 6
3. Now select those files from C:\WINDOWS\SYSTEM32\CATROOT and cut and paste into the TEMP folder created into your desktop
4. THUS “ASN1 bad tag value met “error is fixed
5. Now delete the TEMP folder from desktop.
Thus now you again try to install any new software or any critical updates for XP, you can see the error being eliminated !!
Finance
Online Marketing For Lawyers
Today, for every professional and business, having a web site is as important as having a phone number, so if you are a lawyer or work for a law firm and you do not have a web site, you are missing tons of potential clients. Search engines are the main entry point for those individuals searching for lawyers on the Internet. About 1 million people search for lawyers every month only in Yahoo!, and if you consider that Yahoo! is only the second player in the search engines market share, we could say that about 3 million searches for lawyer and law firm are performed every month only in the top 3 search engines (Google, Yahoo! and MSN). But who is getting that crowd looking for lawyer every month? Well, if you don’t have a website, well, is not you!
Now that you understand how important is to show your practice online, let me give you some suggestions to help you get some clients on Internet, is not easy, and you have to be patient, but you won’t regret. A huge crowd is out there looking for professional lawyers, let them find you.
The obvious first step: Create a website
Having a website is not very complicated, and not very expensive. There are lots and lots of good freelancer web developers out there, you don’t need to hire one for a full time positions, a website for a lawyer or law firm does not need to be very fancy and will not need huge amounts of information, so it cannot be really expensive. Look for someone who has experience and if you can find someone who has worked for other lawyers, that would help.
Avoid a very fancy design and Flash animations, yes, they look very good, but they will not help you to get new clients, search engines are allergic to Flash based content. I have to be honest, I really like Flash, and I use it a lot, but when it comes to search engines, Flash in not a good choice.
Maybe the most important aspect you have to consider when creating your web site is SEO (Search Engine Optimization). If your website is not user and search engine friendly you are only wasting time and money because you won’t get any client if no one can find your website, so find a web developer with experience in SEO. It is weird but, web developers with a high understanding of SEO are not easy to find, maybe because it takes a lot of research, patience and testing and has sometimes little or nothing to do with development. If you cannot find a web developer with a good understanding and experience with SEO, you can have a SEO company or advisor working with your developer, but be careful, there are SEO companies or advisors who promise the first place in search engines and you should know, no one can guarantee a top placement in Search Engines Result Pages (SERPS) since no SEO company or advisor has control over search engines. Ask for results, not for promises.
If you already have a website and you are not getting any client online, you should have a SEO company or advisor to take a look at your website, they will give a diagnosis on how you can improve the exposure of you website.
I’ll publish another article about SEO for lawyers, so I won’t get really deep on that this time.
Step two: Keep your site fresh
I’ve hear a lot SEOs saying “Content is king” and in the world of search engines that is like Harry Potter’s magic wand, so keep your site fresh by adding new content on a regular basis. Post articles in your website, post news about legal topics, write about your experience and the cases you are working on. Search engines love new content and information, but they also hate duplicated content, so don’t be lazy, don’t copy content from other websites, your website could be penalized and thrown away from search engines indexes.
Step three: Subscribe to one or more lawyers directory
A huge part of that people looking for lawyers that I talk to you before is trapped by lawyer directories, they get the searchers and present them the members of the directory, so being listed on at least one lawyer directory will increase you exposure and will provide a few links to your site, which is very good.
Findlaw and Lawyers are the 9000 pound gorillas on the field, they have thousands of members and get a lot of traffic, obviously the more exposure you want within those sites, the more you have to pay, but that is an investment that will return for sure.
There are other lawyer directories that also get a lot of traffic and also offer a wide range of resources for lawyers, like Alllaw, Morelaw, Attorneyslocate, Expertlawyer.org, Lawcore, Lawinfo and many other that are specialized in specific legal topics. They are not really expensive and will get you some potential clients for sure.
There are 2 lawyer directories that are interesting, Attorneyslocate and Expertlawyers.org. Attorneyslocate offers a basic free listing for one year, you of course, you don’t get as much exposure as paying members, but it is a good place to start at no cost. On the other hand Expertlawyers.org charges no fee for membership, they only ask for a link from your web site pointing to their site and you have to keep the link on your site or blog as long as you are a member, but you need an invitation from a someone who is already a member if you want to get listed, you can also apply without invitation. If you are an experienced lawyer or law firm, you will probably be accepted. As they don’t charge any fee to members, they give more exposure to top contributors of the site, writing articles, legal news, keep your profile updated, invite other to join the site, forum postings and helping other members will increase your exposure in Expertlawyers.org.
There are a lot more things you can do to increase your exposure online, and guess I’ll have to write a second part of this article, but for now you have enough information to get started. If you have any question or need more information, just send me an email, I’ll gladly answer to any question.
Finance
Car Accident Tips
There are various things that are to be kept in mind when someone is involved in a car accident. The following tips are intended to maximize benefits to the victim of a car accident.
The most important thing to do when involved in an accident is to call the police and wait for them to arrive. It is important not to discuss the accident directly with the other driver who is also involved in the accident. However, the thing that takes top priority is to seek immediate medical attention if you have suffered or if you suspect you have suffered an injury.
Often, out of enthusiasm or pity, one tends to discuss matters concerning one’s injuries and the accident with the other driver involved in the accident or to some representative of the insurance firm. This could weaken one’s case. It is important to remember that one is not under obligation to disclose any information or discuss anything. If one is not careful enough, one could inadvertently disclose some information that seems harmless but could actually end up harming one’s case.
The next most important thing to do is to contact a car accident attorney as soon as possible after the accident. Often mental trauma and stress caused by an accident are also liable for compensation. Thus, after receiving the first treatment after an accident, one should find a good attorney and get him to look into your case and the line of treatment that has been recommended, so that you can get the maximum compensation for such “non-economic damage.”
Most motor vehicle accidents are previewed under acts of negligence. This is to say that the accident is presumed to have been caused due to the negligent driving by one of the parties involved in the accident.
One also needs to remember that the court takes into consideration the conditions and other factors that led to the accident. The other liability is when the driver is proved to be liable for causing the accident due to his or her intentional or reckless conduct. One needs to keep these things in mind to prevent excessive litigation during a case of car accident.
Secrets of Academic Success: Passion
19-year-old Golden Valley man who lit Selby Avenue warehouse fire sentenced to probation
Fixing the Error – "ASN Bad Tag Value Met"
Yankees sign veteran infielder Matt Carpenter
Online Marketing For Lawyers
Car Accident Tips
Yankees’ emphasis on bullpen depth being put to the test with key injuries
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
Proactive – Does This Skin Care Acne Control Product Really Work?
15 Best Practices to Protect Your Website From Malware & Cyber-Hacking
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼