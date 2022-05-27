News
Shadow Heat already getting head start for summer and beyond (Will one be the next Yurtseven?)
The Shadow Heat are well aware of the unique group that preceded them, the secret society of players stashed away by Pat Riley and the team’s developmental staff during the months when all other eyes are on the stars of the NBA playoffs.
So before the Heat regulars have taken the court for pregame warmups these past six weeks, and after those players exit shootaround, the Shadow Heat take their turns.
It is a little trick that Riley, Andy Elisburg, Adam Simon and the mainstays of the Heat front office have mastered for years, adding players late in a season with an eye toward potential summer-league breakouts.
The predecessors include the likes of Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Omer Yurtseven, all quietly turning behind-the-scenes work in May and June into summer-league career takeoff points.
This time around, prospects such as Mychal Mulder, Javonte Smart and Haywood Highsmith have been tagging along, soon to get their own spotlight in July summer leagues in San Francisco and Las Vegas.
Robinson, for example, was converted to a standard contract the final week of the 2018-19 season, under team control from the first day of that offseason.
For Nunn, it was being brought aboard the final day of the 2018-19 season, and then thriving in the summer of 2019.
And last season it was Yurtseven being signed the final week of the regular season and taking ownership of the NBA’s 2021 summer leagues.
“It’s all about them showing how to be ready and get ready,” said Yurtseven, who last season traveled with the Heat during the playoffs, just as Highsmith, Smart and Mulder have this season, with the latter two ineligible to play due to their two-way contracts.
Said Robinson, “I think that gives you invaluable experience, any time you can be a part of a playoff run. For sure it will help those guys.”
With Highsmith (Philadelphia 76ers), Smart (Milwaukee Bucks) and Mulder (Golden State Warriors, Orlando) all with previous NBA experience, these past few weeks have further fine tuned skill sets the Heat hope can mesh with the core already in place.
All are under contract to the team for next season.
“It helps a lot, just seeing how the guys prepare for the playoffs each and every day,” Smart said of the postseason run. “I’m with these guys every day. I talk to them every day. I’m out working every day, working on things that I need to learn and I’m continuing to learn.
“Even though we have days off, it’s not days off for me. The coaches are really buying into getting us better, developing us, so we can become the pros that we want to be.”
For some Heat players given such late-season deals, the process has ended at summer league, as was the case with Yante Maten in 2019.
So Mulder appreciates all of this work is merely prep work for when the Heat play their initial summer games at the Warriors’ arena and then move on to the leaguewide summer league on the UNLV campus.
“It’s a great time for us to get better,” Mulder said. “Individually it makes us so much better leading into the summer. Really excited to have a good summer and continue to improve.”
Having been there, done that, both Robinson and Yurtseven appreciate the dedication, with Yurtseven also joining some of the drills with the neophytes, uncertain whether he, too, will participate in summer league.
Even though the Heat’s playoff run last year was limited to their four-game opening-round sweep at the hands of the Bucks, Yurtseven called the experience as indispensable as he believes this extended run has been for the latest hopefuls.
“I think it’s great to see the guys taking in all the details. Because regular season, I don’t think we dive into details as much,” he said.
“Whenever you see the star guys be that into whatever detail, whatever personnel, it is, I think that was the big takeaway for me. And I think that’s kind of what they’re seeing.”
Having lived such prep work, Robinson said these weeks should prove invaluable.
“They just prepare you for summer league,” Robinson said. “They prepare you to lead. They prepare you to be a staple of what they do in summer league.”
()
Multiverse Of Madness Post Credit Scene
Multiverse Of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is a sequel to the previous Doctor Strange movie of 2016; produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture. Multiverse Of Madness is about Strange accidentally opening a portal that leads to the Multiverse by casting a forbidden spell. This leads to chaos, and troubles keep coming for him and his team.
Multiverse Of Madness portrays Wanda Maximoff as the villain who created trouble for Doctor Strange; continuing from her series Wanda Vision. Doctor Strange and America Chavez, a teenage girl who can travel across the Multiverse and explore the Multiverse; and Strange protect America from Wanda.
Post Credit Scene Explained
In the post-credit scene of Multiverse Of Madness; we can see Doctor Strange walking down an aisle peacefully until a woman in a purple suit calls him. She is none other than Clea, a character in Marvel comics and a love interest of Doctor Strange after the love of his life Christine Palmer, gets married.
Clea tells Strange that he has created an incursion, also known as when two worlds collide. She challenges Strange to clear up the incursion by going back with her into the portal; she opened to the dark dimension. Strange accepts the challenge by revealing his third eye, which indicates that he can control the dark magic from the dark hold.
But these incursions and their upcoming actions can be the beginning of secret wars where incursions caused different worlds to collide with their remains. After the post-credits, Pizza Poppa, who was hitting himself after Strange cast a weird spell on him, stops hitting himself and tells the audience that “It’s Over.” That was a clear-cut end for the Multiverse Of Madness, which can be an irony where nothing is over and its just the beginning of a never-ending war between different worlds.
The Cast
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Bruce Campbell as Pizza Poppa, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, John Krasinski as Reed Richards, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo, Topo Wresniwiro as Hamir, Sheila Atim as Sara, Julian Hilliard as Billy Maximoff, Mark Brighton as Brother Voodoo, Chess Lopez as Amalia Chavez, Ruth Livier as Elena Chavez, Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One, Hayley Atwell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Adam Hugill, Julia Piaton, Swaylee Loughnane
Movie Rating
As the most recent movie of the Marvel Series, Doctor Strange’s Multiverse Of Madness was a highly anticipated movie. It was a good experience for Marvel fans to join Doctor Strange after a long time in the Multiverse.
It has a pretty good rating of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.3/10 on IMDb.
The post Multiverse Of Madness Post Credit Scene appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Gophers receive quarterback commitment for 2023 class
The Gophers football program have received a quarterback commitment for its 2023 class on Friday.
Drew Viotto is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound, three-star prospect from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School. He de-committed from Eastern Michigan on Wednesday and joined Minnesota.
“I am super excited and grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota to continue my academic and athletic careers as well as continue to play with my teammate Darius Taylor,” Viotto wrote on Twitter. “I can’t wait to work with Coach (P.J) Fleck, Coach (Kirk) Ciarrocca and the rest of the staff.”
Viotto will join Taylor, a running back who committed to Minnesota in April. Viotto had other scholarship offers from Maryland, Syracuse, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Kent State, Marshall and Bowling Green.
Is SNL Ending? Is It Cancelled?
NBC’s Saturday Night Live is a stand-up comedy, the satirical late-night show created by Lorne Michael. The show premiered for the first time under the name NBC’s Saturday Night on October 11, 1975, on NBC, which George Carlin hosted.
This a show which portrays the satirical version of the contemporary happenings in areas of culture and politics. Saturday Night Live directors were, Dave Wilson(1975-1986; 1989-1995), Paul Miller(1986-1989), Beth McCarthy-Miller(1995-2006),Don Roy King(2006-2021), Liz Patrick(2021- present). The show has a wide range of cast, including some recurring and some new ones.
Is Saturday Night Live Ending?
Saturday Night Live is a satirical comedy show. It completed its 47th season on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with its 21st episode. No, the show will not end with this season as it has already been renewed for the new season 48, which will probably release in October or November 2022, or early 2023.
But in the season finale, Saturday Night Live has witnessed many of the show’s main cast deciding to leave. This list includes Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Andy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. They said this year would witness a ‘big change,’ and here t is.
About The Show
Saturday Night Live is an American comedy show where a group of actors come together and play a skit or comedy on contemporary happenings in a satirical way. The show has a set of fabulous castings with recurred and new faces. The show is now a hit. The first cast of Saturday Night Live consisted of Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, George Coe, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, Michael O’Donoghue, and Gilda Radner.
Saturday Night Live has become one of the main reasons for the late-night laughs of people worldwide. The laugh geniuses of all time on one platform give us something more than just a visual treat. This show will never lose its freshness, and people will continue to laugh at their jokes and satires.
The show has released forty-seven seasons, which consist of twenty-one episodes each; also a total of nine hundred and thirty episodes have already aired on NBC since 1975.
The Cast
Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Colin Jost, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Michael Che, Bill Hader, Melissa Villaseñor, Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Beck Bennett, Bowen Yang, Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen, Andrew Dismukes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vanessa Bayer, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Adam Sandler, Jason Sudeikis, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Andy Samberg, Molly Shannon, Eddie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Laraine Newman, Jane Curtin, Dan Aykroyd, Garrett Morris, Chevy Chase
Show Rating
Saturday Night Live has got pretty good ratings over the years and is widely enjoyed by people worldwide.
It has a rating of 8/10 on IMDb.
The post Is SNL Ending? Is It Cancelled? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
