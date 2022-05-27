Finance
Start Your Own Photography Business from Home
Anyone with the right camera equipment, and the necessary skills can set up a home business, marketing photography. You need only to convert a room of your house into an office, and then you can work immediately.
With modern technology in the form of SLR digital cameras, you do not even need the room for a dark room. You need only to have a personal computer and a photo-editing program. The standard is Adobe Photoshop.
It is not necessary to clutter yourself with equipment you do not need. You can hire equipment on and when you need it basis. You have the freedom to work part time for a while until you can devote yourself full time to photography. All you need to be is a serious photographer. There are two types of photographers that makes their living from photography, the serious photographer and the very serious photographer. You can always bookmark this link and then you can quickly access just about all you’ll ever need from here.
Whilst the technical skills needed to make a successful photographer have never been easier, other aspects have changed the business. The market for photographs of virtually every type has widened, the world seems to have an insatiable appetite for photographs. However the price has fallen as the marketing net has broadened. Photographers are needed in many more fields. For instance many people use car web sites, they simply did not exist ten years ago, and they sell their products as a result of photography. Cameras used by scuba diver’s are now an excellent quality, and whilst they are initially expensive, they have forged a new market. People celebrate special occasions more with photography, than they did years ago. The travel and advertising markets have a greater need for landscape, travel and nature shots.
It is now easier than ever to turn your dream into reality and create a worthwhile business out of an engrossing hobby. However in today’s modern world there is more to it than simply pointing a camera, and shooting a picture. You need to be aware of marketing techniques, and here marketing simply means transferring ownership of a product, in this case an image from a buyer to seller. You also need to be aware of any local gaps in the market in your local area. You should also try to be on top of your competitor’s prices, to undercut an existing photographer is one choice, but to neglect to value your skills and not charge enough to cover your overheads is another matter entirely. Remember this, its an important point.
Use your skills to the best advantage of the business and define what you want from it. Writing a business plan helps to keep you focused on the areas you specifically want to exploit. A business plan helps you to define your goals and strategies, it will be changed and updated, but it will help you, to keep things in perspective. You can then refer back to it when things become confusing or complicated. Everyone’s business plan will be different, as every objective will be different, but there are certain common factors that make up a good business plan which will help your business grow. It allows you to develop a professional attitude to your business, which not only helps you to increase your earnings, but also help you to finance your business.
For the photographer it should include, your business name, or your own, with full details of the proposed location of the business, a copy of your logo, as well as details of your copyright notices. What is the form of your proposed business (sole ownership, partnership, Limited Liability Company or Corporation). This should be followed by a table of contents, which focuses on a logical order. There are resources that will give you further details on such as profitable-photography.com
Included after this should be the type of business you intend to pursue, in a fair amount of detail, and it should contain the services you intend to offer. This section should include any future gaols or avenues you would like to explore, stating your clear objectives. This is so you can check at a later date whether your objectives are on course, or if you have got sidetracked.
If you envisage at any time you may need financial help, then you should include your personal business history.
You should also state a clear and concise marketing plan that should demonstrate how your business will differentiate from the businesses of your competitors. You should be able to establish whom your customers will be, as well as where your market will be, as in wholesale or retail or a combination of both. You should also be able to determine how long this type of market will be available to yourself.
The next section should clearly define your opposition, as well as their strengths and weaknesses. This should include the ways you may be able to exploit any gaps in the market in the specific area where you live. A section should follow this on how you intend to market and promote your individual services.
A financial segment should be included as to how you intend to manage the day-to-day bills of the business. How you intend to price your services, and what factors influence this pricing structure, which includes a section on your competitor’s financial structures. This means a fair amount of detective work as well as homework. Get your friends to ask from quotes from the local competition. Or try an even more direct approach, tell your competitor’s that you intend to start a new business, and that you do not want to undercut them, as this reduces the cake for everyone. They may well offer to help you construct a pricing structure that ensures everyone’s livelihood. It is in their interests to help. Not everyone will be cooperative, but it may mean you can get a truer picture of the market factors that govern your area.
Make a list of all the equipment you will need in your first year, as well as how and where you intend to purchase. Note any difficulties that may arise in obtaining your supplies. Note whether the prices of your supplies have a seasonal fluctuation, that may help you influence you when to buy. You should make a note of any local licenses that will be necessary, as well as any zoning restrictions, that may restrict the growth of your business. Your neighbours may not be thrilled at a procession of customer’s to your door, check whether they can restrict your services. Make a study of all your business insurance requirements.
The final segment should be devoted to how you intend to finance the growth of your business, as well as isolating what your financial needs will be. This should include a projection on your future earnings, as well as an accurate assessment of your outgoings’. This should be assessed on a monthly basis for the first year, and on an annual basis for the following three years. An important aspect of the financial statement is an assessment of the break-even point of your business, in other words the minimum you will have to take to pay your expenses.
The purpose of this documentation is to allow you to enunciate what the core elements of your business will be, in doing this it should help you to be able to quickly evaluate the success of your business objectives. If you are not clear on your objectives then you cannot possibly make a plan to bring about the success of those objectives.
Here Are 5 Instances Where Campaigns Actually Proved Very Useful During an Ongoing Natural Calamity
It has been a really turbulent time for not just Kerala but the entire nation as we grapple to bounce back. The floods really did leave Kerala in an awful condition. The wrath of nature can truly be uncontrollable. But so can be the ever changing trends of the competitive market.
Many brands, in the wake of natural calamities, come up with innovative campaigns. While many consider these as simply PR stunts, they definitely also bring about a string of beneficial effects for the society.
They bring about awareness and also inspire people to rekindle their social responsibility.
Here’s a list of top 5 Campaigns that were a response to an ongoing natural calamity:
1. Dell, Microsoft and HP:
Dell, in partnership with Hewlett Packard and Microsoft, led a relief campaign for the victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Japan. They distributed 250 laptops and with Microsoft’s free mobile connection. They also helped secure a stable Internet connection in Japan.
Other than this, they also urged their employees to contribute by helping the affected Japanese by cleaning their streets and gutters.
Dell also sent bags of supplies and books to the affected children.
2. Budweiser:
The Budweiser campaign does not talk about a particular natural calamity but water scarcity, which is a more chronic issue. They launched a campaign in January 2018 named the Super Bowl Spot.
In order to contribute their bit to the ever growing problem of water scarcity, Budweiser donated millions of water cans for the people of California, Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida.
They campaign featured the song Stand By Me by Skylar Grey and every time people download the song, a portion of the proceeds shall be donated to the Red Cross Society, America.
3. AirBnB
AirBnB launched a temporary Housing Program (Accommodation, a service that they are known for) for the homeless in Haiti.
In order to felicitate this, the company made use of their registered contacts and accommodated the needy and the poor.
While the onset of a natural disaster had put tourism and travel on hold, AirBnb decided to dedicate their operations to a noble cause.
It was also later seen how the affected were actually provided home like environments and not just a place to stay.
4. Duracell
Duracell launched a full proof campaign in order to help the Victims of the Katrina Hurricane.
As part of their relief campaign, they dispatched trucks around the city. The trucks were called Duracell Rapid Responder.
The Truck offered free batteries and charging points for mobile phones and computers.
5. Allstate
Allstate, a big name in Insurance services, is known as one of the biggest names when it comes to campaigns that emerged as a response to the ongoing natural calamity.
Their Campaign, named the Good Hands Team Campaign, came about in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Isaac.
The Campaign involved massive monetary donations from the Allstate Foundation. They also contributed many food supplies in order to help the hungry victims.
With the tagline, In Good hands, Allstate’s campaign was a way of assuring it to the citizens that their welfare is in Good hands.
With Wealth Creation You Can Thrive In a Global Credit Crisis
There are four critical things one must bear in mind in order to reach the ultimate wealth creation area of stability. These will also prove to be four vitally important keys to opening a wealth of success. These four skills listed below, if followed to the letter, will all but guarantee success in a world of uncertainty where a Global Credit Crisis has emerged; however, results will vary based upon the individual’s level of knowledge and expertise of certain strategies as well as the laws which govern your country. Plus we would always advise everyone to consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
First and foremost, and individual most have Creative Thinking. If you want to handicap or cripple a human being then take away his/her ability to think; however, thinking along doesn’t solidify a person’s place in life. How creative is that person’s thinking will determine if he/she reaches wealth creation. Out of those four very critical keys in wealth creation, creative thinking has to be the odds on favor for ultimate supremacy in making money in a successful manner. Most people never reach the level of expertise where they’re able to think creatively. If having the ability to think is a blessing then operating on creative thinking must gives an individual the keys to heaven because wealth creation is determined by how you think, not just being able to think.
But what exactly is creative thinking? It’s possesses the ability to solve the challenges that we encounter on an every day basis. It’s truly sad that so many people have been taught to let someone else do the thinking for them when they obviously have a mind of your own – go figure.
Outside of being able to think creatively, a person must also be capable of negotiating. This is a tool that needs to be mastered just as creative thinking for the achievement of wealth creation. This is to a key which needs to be nurture with the utmost care and concern. So many things are determined by our ability to negotiate. Deals become sealed or surreal by a person’s ability to aggressively, intelligently and successfully close deals with proper negotiating tools
As we progress, digress and suppress ideas and thought throughout our lives, the important things in to never take “NO” for an answer, when “YES” is always an option. The key to never taking “NO” for an answer will be determined how we manage the third most important key in wealth creation will be our ability to communicate effectively. It’s an unfortunate thing that this isn’t something that’s taught in school because so many young kids need to be taught how to communicate effectively so that when they become young adults they won’t have a problem communicating a benefit to others.
And finally, which may be listed last but it certainly isn’t the least of our concerns because proper marketing skills require practice, discipline and effective communication as well. You have to be capable of taking an idea or concept and transforming it into a business proposition to become a reality.
Scrum Retrospective
When the sprint ends in Scrum, it’s time for the team to present its work to the Product Owner for approval. This process is known as the sprint review meeting. In this meeting, the Product Owner goes through the stories assigned for the sprint and asks the team to present the work. The Product Owner checks the work to make sure it has addressed all the acceptance criteria outlined in the product backlog item. (In some cases, a team may have met all the criteria, but the end product still isn’t what the Product Owner wants. In such a case, the team would be awarded points for creating a product that satisfied the acceptance criteria, but the Product Owner would likely re-write the story for the team to tackle in the next sprint.) Even if 99 percent of a story is completed by a team, the Product Owner must reject it as incomplete. Many teams find that the finishing touches on a product are often the most labor-intensive and time-consuming, so awarding partial credit for unfinished work can contribute to a misleading velocity. This is the “inspect” phase of Scrum’s inspect-and-adapt approach to software development.
Following the sprint review meeting the team holds a scrum retrospective meeting with the ScrumMaster. At this time, the team discusses three things: what went well, what didn’t go well, and what improvements could be made in the next sprint. Because the Product Owner does not attend this meeting, it’s an opportunity to speak candidly about successes and failures. This is an especially important opportunity for the team to focus on its overall performance and identify strategies to improve its processes. Similarly, it’s a valuable chance for the ScrumMaster, who can observe common impediments affecting the team and work to resolve them. This meeting, which is usually time-boxed at three hours, represents the “adapt” phase of the inspect-and-adapt approach.
In short, the Scrum method of agile software development uses the sprint review and scrum retrospective meetings to reinforce Scrum’s emphasis on transparency and communication. By formalizing communication with these meetings, Scrum ensures that every team member is informed and connected.
