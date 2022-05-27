Finance
Stiff New Penalties for Misclassification of Independent Contractors
There has been a trend in recent years for companies to treat workers as independent contractors in order to avoid the administrative responsibilities and extra costs applicable to employees (payroll taxes, workers’ compensation insurance, unemployment insurance, overtime pay, and various employee benefits). In response, both the Internal Revenue Service and state agencies have stepped up compliance audits to check whether businesses are properly classifying their workers. An employer who has made incorrect classifications faces an array of governmental fines and penalties, as well as liability to the misclassified workers.
California has raised the stakes with a new law, effective January 1, 2012, which adds Sections 226.8 and 2753 to the Labor Code. Section 226.8 prohibits any person or employer from willfully misclassifying an individual as an independent contractor, or from making any charges or compensation deductions (e.g., for goods, materials, or space rental) to such individual if it would be unlawful to make such charges or deductions to an employee. Section 226.8 imposes penalties of $5,000 to $25,000 for each violation.
The law does not specify how often a “violation” is deemed to occur, leaving open the possibility that multiple penalties could be assessed with regard to a single worker. A willful misclassification is defined as one that is “voluntary and knowing.” It is not clear how this standard will be interpreted by the courts.
Section 226.8 also requires any employer found to have violated the law to display prominently on its website for one year a specified notice relating to the violation.
Violations of the law by licensed contractors will be reported to the Contractors’ State License Board, which will initiate disciplinary action against the contractor.
Under Section 2753, a person who, for money or other valuable consideration, knowingly advises an employer to treat an individual as an independent contractor to avoid employee status for that individual shall be jointly and severally liable with the employer if the individual is found not to be an independent contractor. This provision can be expected to impact outside advisors such as accountants and human resources consultants. Employees advising their employer and attorneys providing legal advice are excluded from liability under Section 2753.
Compliance with the new law is complicated by the fact that the law does not provide a clear test as to whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. Under pre-existing law, a worker generally is considered an employee if the principal has the power to direct and control the manner and means in which the work is performed. However, various other factors will be taken into account, with different tests under California and federal law, necessitating a fact-intensive analysis for each case.
One compliance strategy for a business that wants to avoid the burdens of employment administration and the risks of improper classifications is to secure workers through a separate services company, which employs the workers provided to the business, as opposed to having the business directly retain independent contractors.
In any event, companies who want to use independent contractors should consult with legal counsel, given the difficulty of making proper classifications and the potentially steep costs of failing to do so. Obtaining competent professional advice can reduce the likelihood of incorrect classifications, and also can give an employer a basis for maintaining that a misclassification was not “willful.” In addition, carefully prepared agreements with contractors and other appropriate documentation (e.g., a contractor’s business license and proof of insurance held by the contractor), while by no means determinative, can help a company to substantiate the legitimacy of an independent contractor relationship.
Finance
Learning From Competitive Edge and Resharpening the Skills
Introduction
Although the world economy is trying to come out of wood and awaiting to witness credible growth, demand for competitive skills in IT global world continue to be at high stake and is intensifying day by day, making it difficult or impossible for any IT professional worldwide to stay ahead of it. A wide range of fluctuation in supply and demand of competitive skills is making the recruitment process much difficult for hiring organizations. On the other side those who already work with the IT organization always carry a fear that opportunities may cease at any moment of time or their skills may be obsolete after some time and no more required to the Organization. In current situation it may be likely that a star performer IT professional in the Organization can become suddenly a bench warmer and after sometime subscriber of multiple job portals. The career transitions from one end to other end may be so fast; many times it happens overnight. It is a well known fact that, practically it looks impossible for an average IT professional to get an opportunity to acquire multiple skills by working in multiple projects consecutively, moreover in current trend due to the delayed projects, clients are taking their own time to hire IT professionals that too only after rigorous assessment. More you are idle in the IT organization more you become suspect to hiring organization. Hence it is high time for IT professionals to keep nurturing their existing skills and look for acquiring new skills which market demands. Competitive skills demand changes faster along with changes in technology and business scenario and every time it may not be just technical skill which matters. Clients are increasingly looking at skills of those IT professionals who can deliver business value and virtually eliminate their issues in real time.
What are the competitive skills?
Competitive skills are the oriented skills and are built on combination of any of the basic skills (such as technical, management or behavioral) which on demonstration, enables and accelerates the business outcome of your customer in a positive way. Competitive skills keeps changing as per business, technology and human needs and they largely depend upon the position or role with which you are expected to perform. With these performing skills you need to accomplish the tasks to meet your client’s goal.
There are multiple ways IT professionals can acquire the competitive skills, however choosing, acquiring or enhancing the right set of skills is key to the career advancement. There cannot be a written rule on who should acquire which skills however there is a logical need to synchronize between what competitive skills you are capable of possessing and what market wants you to possess. Hence it is crystal clear that one needs to align his or her competitive skills as per the business environment they are expected to work with.
Managing competitive skills with business focus and what you need to do.
Selecting competitive skills for acquiring or enhancing, in tune with business demand is a tough task and need thorough self assessment. Here are some of the useful aspects to remember
o Scrutinize and Chart career path: It is essential for every IT professional to chart a career path for next 3 years period based on market projections and aspects such as, what technologies are getting introduced, what services are going to be used, what are the clients expectations from their business towards service providers and also from the feedback you receive from client at the end of project if you are already in a project environment.
o Learn the business dynamics: Business dynamics is changing fast due to globalization of services; stiff competition; accelerated time to market; recession; pressure on cost reduction and to do more with less. These aspects have to be clearly factors in our way of working. IT professionals are required to do additional learning to demonstrate quick results and expected value (ROI), cost savings, while rendering services to the client. This is possible by improving traction with your client and keeping sensitivity towards your clients’ immediate needs.
o Synergizing and balancing the skills: Making a skill set, business centric is very important, for example, you may be good in technical skills but lack in soft skills or management skills which may be needed in managing the team by your client. The skills with which you do outstanding work need to continue in the same rigor; however the skills in which you are weak, may have to be strengthen further. Do a SWOT analysis of yourself to confirm the areas you need to have improvement plan. Remember, competitive skills are going to be used as input as well as output for measuring the business performance as well as your own performance.
o Acquire professional certifications: Acquiring Certifications from worldwide recognized organizations on specific competency skills are extremely useful which provides good Weightage and credibility to the career charter and they need to be planned in a systematic manner based on eligibility criteria. Too many certifications from totally different work stream may not be useful. Certification shall help individual professional in building-up the career ladder in related field and improve learning by gaining knowledge. The examples of certifications in each area are Technology (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Java, Net, Virtualization, agile) Project Management (such as PMP, PRINCE-II), Information security (CISSP), Quality (ITIL, CoBIT, CMMI, ISO). Standard tools (such as Ms Project, Visio, rational tools, presentations tools or excel based tools).
o Improve your knowledge base: Client always looks at you as a solution provider or Subject Matter Expert (SME) in the area of his interest; he may expect you to provide you consultation or professional opinion. You need to possess a thorough knowledge in those related areas which can always be achieved by, attending and participating in seminars, webinars, workshops, conversing with your professional colleagues, reading; searching information, reading; writing articles and white papers and by blogging.
o Prioritization and Reprioritization: There is a need to have a continuous focus on Prioritization and Reprioritization of competitive skills due to business Prioritization and Reprioritization and its complexities. Based on changed business dynamic, IT professionals will have to review periodically those competitive skills which were earlier prioritized; some of them may need to be reprioritized due to market urgently.
o Work on future competencies, tools and technologies: The technologies and tools in IT world are getting upgraded every day and awareness of upgraded versions of related technologies and what they deliver to the business is extremely important. Be aware that, competitive skills in technology area are moving towards mobile computing, cloud computing and virtualization predominantly hence it is essential to understand what they are and what they offer. The business enhancements and solutions are going to be delivered through Virtualization, Innovation and Automation (VIA), hence IT professionals will have to get geared-up in learning and exercising innovative practices, strive for automating business and IT processes at every juncture and finally virtualize them for client’s user and customers globally. Cloud computing is one of the emerging technology which has forced usage of every component of software, hardware and platform on subscription or pay per user basis for economies of scale and optimal utilization for multiple clients globally.
o Learning and De-learning (LDEL): The new challenges posed by world economy, service globalization and competition has forced IT organizations to change the routes and the manner in which business was conducted. There is re-engineering and in some cases reverse engineering of business and IT practices hence IT professional will have to acquire skills for learning new routes and de-learning old routs with which businesses were conducted. E-commerce is best example of LDEL.
o Service focus will be on the top: Focus on acquiring and enhancing skills in the area of service commitment. Every service component and its performance is going to be tied-up with stringent Service Level Agreement (SLA) which will have to be fulfilled by every IT professional.
o Multilingual-Multicultural dilemma: Global business scenario expects every IT professional to walk and talk in Multilingual-Multicultural environment, hence learning, adopting and demonstrating these cultural and multilingual facets is considered as one of the top preferred skill by clients worldwide. Talking and walking in customer language and culture adds to the comfort level of client tremendously.
o Do pilots and internal projects to gain confidence: Pilots and internal projects are the best ways to try out newly learned skills to gain confidence. Many times it may not be feasible to get opportunity to work in live client project, however IT professionals need to treat internal or pilot projects with the same rigor to get thorough experience to build the confidence level.
o Adoption to business environment and competition: There could be impact of environment and people with whom you are collaborating during your engagements. You may be working with clients and vendors in near shoring, off-shoring, on shoring arrangement or in co sourcing environment and with competing vendors. Your competitive skills needs to be at par as compare to the client or vendor organization while delivering the services to create that differentiator.
o Get accustomed to Unified Communication: Since the business process integration will be on the top of agenda for every business conglomerate, the real time communication services will have top preference. IT professionals will have to learn how to make cost effective usage of integrated instant messaging, IP Telephony, Video conferencing, call control speech recognization etc.
o Commitment to CSR and Green Environment: At work, learn the requirements of facilitating green environment and participate in the Organizations initiatives. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is no more optional service and every professional need to contribute his bit towards CSR initiatives. Many governments worldwide have enforced regulations to organizations and their employees with the mandate to demonstrate visible outcome. The selection criteria for some of the top jobs include one of the aspects of contribution towards CSR and green environment by many organizations.
o Improve communication and presentation capabilities: Doing presentations, conducting webinars, podcasts, writing articles and whitepapers Mentoring juniors, Blogging, becoming opinion leader, being a part of social network, provides ample opportunities for IT professionals to improve their written and verbal communication and presentation skills. Many times communication skills supersede the other skills and clients do accept working with professionals who may not be very expert but know their job.
o Be aware of change management issues: Changes in reporting functions, policies within organization and with client organization as well as acquisition and mergers poses lots of challenges and impacts performing skills. Understanding the change management process thoroughly and realigning with new organization structure requires patience, adaptability and lot of flexibility. Sometimes it also creates uncertainty to the profession; this has to be dealt with by demonstrating much better performance in business outcome.
o Improve professionalism and be trusted partner: Professionalism is demonstrable application of qualities and competencies within the framework of business ethics. When you work as an IT professional for your client you are ambassador of your Organization and your professional services shall safe guard interest and expectations of your client. It is necessary to demonstrate professionalism in every task and act which can provide outstanding results from your work to the client, moreover client look at every hired professional as a trusted partner who can delivery solution to his problems.
o Register for national skill database and get your BGRC done: It is desirable for every IT professional to get registered to national database of that country (such as NASSCOM in India) and get certified and cleared in background check (BGRC) by approved agencies. This is specifically check by your client while hiring you for services.
o Referencing and perception: Creating good references about yourself is a key requirement of your profession. If you have good reference base from your senior colleagues, client and professional who can talk about your capabilities and achievements, it provides high level of comfort to the anyone who wants to refer you. Also it is imperative to create honest perception about yourself through performance and achievements to the professional world around you.
In summary
Competitive skills are influenced by market condition, demand for IT services, global view hence it is imperative to take a stock of current and future state of global needs while developing the skills and delivering the outcome. The factors mentioned above will play important role in shaping your future as a successful professional
Finance
Elbow Injuries in Workers’ Compensation Cases
Many workers suffer from elbow pain. Usually, elbow injuries result from either traumatic accidents or repetitive movements. Obtaining an accurate diagnosis is critical for treating elbow injuries because different injuries require different kinds of treatment. MRI scans are an excellent source for diagnosing many elbow injuries. Below are some general descriptions of typical elbow injuries.
Lateral and medical epicondylitis (tennis elbow)
Tennis elbow involves pain on the outside of the elbow joint. This pain makes it difficult to grip objects. Despite the name, most people who have this injury are not necessarily tennis players, but they tend to use their hands a lot. A similar injury called medical epicondylitis, also known as golfer’s elbow, is slightly different because it involves pain on the inner side of the elbow joint.
Olecranon bursitis
The olecranon is the bony prominence right behind the elbow joint. Olecranon bursitis involves swelling and tenderness over the olecranon. Bursitis is most commonly found behind the elbow joint.
Tendonitis
Technically, tendonitis can be found in any of the tendons surrounding the elbow. Two of the tendons that are notorious for creating elbow pain include the biceps tendon and the triceps tendon. Biceps tendonitis involves pain in front of the joint, while triceps tendonitis involves pain behind the joint.
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome
Cubital tunnel syndrome involves pain surrounding the elbow joint, as well as pain that shoots down the forearms and causes numbness in the fingers. The pain is caused by compression to the ulnar nerve. The ulnar nerve is a nerve that wraps around the inside of the elbow joint.
Radial tunnel syndrome (resistant tennis elbow)
Radial tunnel syndrome is like tennis elbow, only it involves compression of a nerve in the forearm. Compression takes place in the elbow, which pinches the nerve and makes it difficult for the nerve to operate muscles in the wrist and hand. This involves pain around the elbow as well as weakness in the wrist and hand.
The following symptoms require a doctor’s attention:
1) Loss of use of the arm that results in an inability to carry objects
2) Loss of ability to flex or straighten the arm
3) Bruising or swelling around the arm or elbow joint
4) Fever, redness, warmth or any other signs of fever
5) Deformity of the elbow joint caused by injury
6) Pain that occurs in the elbow while resting
7) Pain in the elbow that lasts for more than a few days
8) Any other symptoms that are unusual
Elbow pain treatments:
– Rest: Usually rest helps eliminate swelling, which can cure pain. Ice and heat can also help reduce swelling. Monitor an appropriate amount of rest, because too much rest can result in a stiff joint.
– Stretching: Some causes of elbow pain can be alleviated by light stretching of the muscles and tendons that surround the elbow joint.
– Physical Therapy: Physical therapists design plans to help regain strength from specific injuries. Successful therapy can result in a complete return to normal condition.
– Medications: Medications can help to relieve painful swelling. Usually doctors prescribe nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications to relieve pain.
– Cortisone Injections: If other medications don’t relieve pain, cortisone is a more serious medication that helps reduce swelling.
– Surgery: Some types of elbow injuries require surgery in order to repair problems.
Finance
Prostate Massage – The Facts About Massaging Your Prostate
Prostate massage is a medical based procedure that is used to relieve the painful symptoms of several common prostate disorders as well as well to achieve an intense prostate orgasm.
This gland is found only in men and is a very important part of the male reproductive system. It is about the size of a walnut and is located underneath the bladder and just in front of the rectum. Its function is to assist in the manufacture of semen. Semen is the milky fluid that is responsible for transporting sperm from the male testicles through your penile member when you ejaculate.
Prostate massage is a medical based procedure that was originally and is still commonly being performed by a doctor or medical practitioner as an effective treatment for common prostate disorders including chronic prostatitis and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Massaging this male gland can be very beneficial in draining the highly painful build up of seminal fluid in men with a chronically inflamed or an enlarged prostate. While beneficial for some men, this procedure is not advisable for men with acute prostatitis as this may allow a serious infection to spread to other areas of the body.
Many men prefer this natural, non medicated way of relieving their prostate problems rather than common doctor prescribed prescriptions that have a variety of side effects. These side effects of prescription drugs for men may be more uncomfortable that the actual prostate problem they were designed to help with.
With an increasing amount of information available on prostate treatment and options becoming available over the last several years, men are now learning how to massage the prostate gland in the privacy and comfort of their own home and can be quite safe and easy to perform once you know all of the steps.
Besides the health benefits, a prostate massage produces intense prostate orgasms for many men. These orgasms last much longer and more intense than a usual male orgasm. Thus, many men are learning to perform this type of massage as much for prostate health and for personal pleasure.
Stiff New Penalties for Misclassification of Independent Contractors
Learning From Competitive Edge and Resharpening the Skills
Elbow Injuries in Workers’ Compensation Cases
Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel surrenders 6 runs in 2 innings in a 16-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox
Ethereum Dives 10%, Why ETH Might Test $1,500
Top 5 Massive Potential DeFi Cryptos to Look Out For in June 2022
How to Write an Essay – Tips for College Students?
XRP Whales Boost Accumulation Appetite, Register 2-Month Peak Holding Supply
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central employees, salary may increase again from July 1, know latest update from center
SEE IT: Fans pelt Charles Barkley with t-shirts after Warriors clinch Finals berth
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online