Striking Out Season 3: Everything We Know
An Irish legal drama series, Striking Out was produced by Blinder Films for RTE Television. After running for 2 successful seasons, is Striking Out Season 3 on the cards? Shot in spectacular Dublin, this series ranked highest on RTE Sunday nights for over a year. It would be crazy not to bring it back for excited fans all over the world.
A Peek into Striking Out Season 3 Plot
The Story So Far…
Despite being an Irish origin story, the makers brought the series (Outlander, The Originals) to the US due to its insane popularity where it made its debut on Acorn TV in March 2017. This legal drama has four and six episodes in season 1 and 2 respectively, all of them filled with intense emotion and shrewd power dynamics. The story begins with Tara Rafferty who catches her fiancé Eric Dunbar cheating on her with a co-worker. Tension brews when we find out that both Tara and Eric work in the same law firm. Tara soon resigns and begins her own law firm where she fights cases dealing with domestic issues.
Later in the Striking Out series, we can see Tara facing hurdles from influential people. Her personal struggles becomes intertwined with her professional woes. Will Tara be able to solve both?
Striking Out Season 3 – Expected Storyline
Season 2 left audience with a suspicious cliff hanger. If Season 3 of this Acorn TV drama series hits OTT platforms, it will probably resume from where it left off. Striking Out Season 3 might focus on the trio – Tara, Barry and the mysterious Coraline. This James Phelan show has been criticised for being ‘too small’. Hopefully the makers will shoot a slightly bigger season. After all, one can never get enough drama, can they?
Will the Original Cast Return for Season 3?
Given the stellar performances by the original cast, let’s hope they return to the series if a third season is made. Season 1 and 2 of Striking Out had the following actors in important roles –
- Amy Huberman as Tara Rafferty
- Rory Keenan as Eric Dunbar
- Neil Morrissey as Vincent Pike
- Fiona O’Shaughnessy as Meg Reilly
- Emmet Byrne as Ray Lamont
- Maria Doyle Kennedy as George Cusack
- Moe Dunford as Sam Dunbar
Even though it was a tightly knitted cast, we sure would love to see new faces in exciting roles.
Release Date of Striking Out Season 3
A perfect mix of drama and manipulative politics, Striking Out series has managed to grab the attention of even those not particularly interested in law. However, after the huge success of its first two seasons, Blinder Films and maker James Phelan haven’t made any announcement about a new season.
Initially, it was thought that Season 3 will be released in 2020. But obviously it was no more than a false rumour. The series has currently been put on hold. But hey! Don’t lose hope it because there hasn’t been any cancellation news as well. But if you are still impatient, you can always explore similar series like Cold Justice or Black Snails.
Striking Out Season 3 on Strong Female Protagonist
If there is one striking thing about Striking Out series, it’s the badass female protagonist Amy Huberman as Tara Rafferty. Earlier this year, the actress ‘crossed her fingers’ wishing for a season 3. Unfortunately for Huberman and fans worldwide, RTE claimed that there won’t be a season 3. But a forthcoming series called ‘Finding Joy’ will star Amy in it and it is also being shot at Dublin! What a co-incidence! Huberman has spoken to the media about needing strong female voices and apparently it seems that Finding Joy will offer one. This new show, about which Amy is so excited about will have Cathal Watters as the DOP who previously worked on the famous Netflix show Peaky Blinders.
As far as the new season for Striking Out is concerned, it may or may not make it to the floor. But one can always resort to exploring other series having kickass female voices.
Column: Grading Jed Hoyer’s Chicago Cubs rebuild that can’t be referred to as a rebuild (sorry, Marquee)
In a rare media appearance last week, Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer said it would be impossible to fully evaluate last year’s sell-off until well down the road.
“They’re probably going to be evaluated in 2027 for real, and I think that’s the way it should be,” Hoyer said of the flurry of trades. “I don’t think anyone should be looking at it as a passing grade at this point.”
That made perfect sense. Most of the top prospects Hoyer acquired in 2021 — from the Yu Darvish deal through the trade-deadline moves — will have made it to the Cubs by then or else been dealt or simply plateaued.
But when Hoyer mentioned 2027, my first thought was whether I’d still be here to provide an opinion about whether he deserved a passing grade. Five years is a long time in this business, and admittedly I’m probably as old as Tony La Russa’s Sunday shoes.
So to get ahead of the curve, I decided to grade Hoyer’s sell-off now, knowing it would stand up well in 2027.
Hoyer, of course, deserves an F.
Excuse me, I meant an A.
I just had what press box wags refer to as a “Marquee moment.”
The Great Sell-Off of 2021 will live in Cubs infamy and ultimately be judged by whether it helped them meet their goal of winning another World Series in the not-too-distant future.
We already know they couldn’t win another ring with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez. The Cubs didn’t win another playoff game with the three stars after 2017, and they deserve part of the blame for that failure.
We also don’t know whether the next group of prospects can win one. But that doesn’t seem to matter right now, which is why Hoyer deserves an A.
Hoyer correctly assumed an inferior product on the field would not significantly affect ticket sales and reducing long-term contractual commitments was more important than competing in 2022.
The Cubs might have downsized payroll and lowered expectations, but they’re still averaging 31,673 fans per game at Wrigley Field, eighth in the majors entering Thursday’s games.
Thousands of no-shows cut into concession and souvenir sales, and vendors say fans are not drinking as much beer with money so tight these days. But considering the team’s sub.-500 record, the mostly terrible spring weather and the lack of players to market aside from Willson Contreras and signees Marcus Stroman and Seiya Suzuki, the Cubs have to be satisfied with the crowd sizes.
With warmer weather on the way and schools letting out, attendance should climb this summer. The star-studded White Sox, in contrast, rank 18th in attendance despite back-to-back playoff appearances.
In spite of a 1.7% drop in average ticket price, the Cubs still rank fourth in the majors as $56.83, according to Team Marketing Report. In terms of Fan Cost Index, the Cubs are at $364.83 for a family of four, second highest behind the Boston Red Sox ($385.37). Going to Wrigley is still an expensive proposition during a rebuild that can’t be referred to as a rebuild.
But in the short run, the Cubs haven’t suffered economically from putting a subpar product on the field. The season is going the way most expected when the roster was completed after the lockout, and Hoyer can sleep well knowing he doesn’t have any long-term, nine-digit contracts to worry about when Jason Heyward’s deal expires after 2023.
On deck for Hoyer is another in a series of franchise-defining decisions: whether to keep or deal Contreras. If Contreras is dealt, the chances of contending seemingly would be prolonged by at least a year, perhaps two. If not, Hoyer risks losing Contreras to free agency after the season.
Either way, we’ll soon get our first taste of the next wave when Triple-A Iowa starter Caleb Kilian, acquired in the Bryant deal, becomes the first of the “Summer of ’21 Babies” to make his Cubs debut.
It won’t be next week, according to manager David Ross, but whenever it is, it figures to be quite a celebration, much like Rizzo’s Cubs debut on June 26, 2012.
That event was preceded by TV commercials touting the big game and full-page newspaper ads hyping the WGN-Ch. 9 telecast. Now that the Cubs have their own network, they could make a full-length documentary on Kilian’s debut if warranted.
Times have changed.
The clock on Hoyer’s “next great Cubs team” unofficially begins with Kilian’s call-up, just as Bryant’s arrival on April 17, 2015, started the clock on the previous rebuild. With Kilian, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson in the 2023 rotation, the Cubs can show modest improvement before potentially contending for a postseason berth in 2024.
That would make 2025 the logical target date for Hoyer’s whatever-he-calls it, or one less year than Theo Epstein’s rebuild.
As for now, Cubs fans are counting the days until the annual summer fire sale.
They’re wondering who will go and who will stay but not obsessing as much as last summer when the Big Three were part of the daily conversation. They’ve learned to “embrace the suck,” as Joe Maddon once suggested in his ironic commentary on decades of low expectations on the North Side.
But this time they really mean it.
Plenty of Cubs teams have been irrelevant by Memorial Day. Somehow you managed to make it through the season. Remember, if you don’t have expectations, you can’t be disappointed. Just look at 2022 as a “Cubs Classic” season, like 1982 or 2012, and you’ll be OK.
Factoring the legendary resilience of Cubs fans into the equation is why Hoyer deserves an F for the 2021 sell-off.
Sorry, I meant an A.
Can we edit this part out and start over?
Parasyte Season 2: Here’s What We Know
The first season of Parasytet: Maxim has just been released on Netflix, but anime fans are eager to know if there is Parasyte season 2 of the anime or not. Parasyte (Sei No Kakuritsu) is a Japanese sci-fi horror manga series written and illustrated by Hitoshi Iwaaki and distributed in Kodansha’s Morning Open Zōkan and Monthly Afternoon magazine from 1988 to 1995.
The manga was distributed in North America by first Tokyo-pop, then Del Rey and lastly Kodansha Comics.
Everything we know so far about Parasyte Season 2
There are several anime series that deserves a sequel, and one of them is the Parasyte. This series has gained immense popularity in Japan, and it has a strong fan base, which makes viewers eager to see Parasyte Season 2. So, is there going to be a second season of Parasyte? We’ll go over some details and rumors about Kiseijuu.
The makers of Parasyte: Maxim 2 have agreed not to renew it. As a result, there will be no more seasons for you. The first section of the plot ends exactly where the manga ends. As a result, there won’t be enough material to make another season; however, it is up to the studio and producers to determine whether or not to stick with the plot or anything similar in the sequel. However, there is still no proof that the event has been canceled.
Will there be a Parasyte Season 2?
Parasyte Anime debuted on October 9, 2014, and finished its run on March 29, 2015. It included an aggregate of 24 scenes with each being 23 minutes in length. The last couple of scenes of the main season hint towards a likelihood that there are a couple of parasites staying on the planet, who coincide with people. Presently that can either demonstrate that there is a chance of another season or possibly it’s simply how the makers needed to end the show. In the impossible situation of the show getting a second season.
However, if you look carefully, the plot of the primary season closes precisely where the manga concludes, so that again demonstrates that another season may never come except if Madhouse (Alderamin On The Sky) chooses to take up a unique anime storyline. On the off chance that you need a greater amount of parasitic activity, you can generally watch the two-section film transformations of this anime.
There are some other best Madhouse anime (High School of The Dead) that fans are waiting for next season which is No Game No Life, Hunter x Hunter currently Overlord season 4 announced and to be released in late 2022.
Parasyte Season 2 Release Date
Therefore, the anime ended at the point where the manga ended, and the story is complete. there is no season two because the creator of the manga and anime never created anything more than where the story ended.
Also, there will be no season two, because the story is complete, the conflict is resolved, and a second season would add nothing overall and serve no purpose.
This makes it pretty obvious that because of a lack of source material, creating a second season may not be possible.
Since it is on Netflix now, if the anime does well commercially on the platform, it is possible that Netflix might renew it for another season. In the unlikely scenario of it being renewed, the second season of the anime will be adopting an original storyline since its manga’s publication ended way back in 1995. That being said, if Netflix renews it, we can expect Parasyte Season 2 to release sometime in 2022.
Parasyte The Maxim Characters & Cast
I. Japanese Characters & Cast
|Characters
|Cast
|Shinichi Izumi
|Nobunaga Shimazaki
|Migi
|Aya Hirano
|Satomi Murano
|Kana Hanazawa
|Ryouko Tamiya
|Atsuko Tanaka
|Kana Kimishima
|Miyuki Sawashiro
|Uragami
|Hiroyuki Yoshino
|Gotou
|Kazuhiko Inoue
II. English Characters & Cast
|Characters
|Cast
|Shinichi Izumi
|Adam Gibbs
|Migi
|Brittney Karbowski
|Satomi Murano
|Luci Christian
|Yuko Tachikawa
|Terri Doty
Parasyte Live Action Movie
As with the completion of season 1, the manga also ends there, but if you want to watch more content related to this, you watch a live-action movie: Parasyte, released in 2014, and Parasyte 2, released in 2015.
Parasyte The Maxim Action
Out of nowhere, they showed up: parasitic outsiders that plummeted upon Earth and immediately penetrated mankind by tunnelling into the cerebrums of weak targets. These unquenchable creatures gain full control of their host and can transform into an assortment of structures to benefit from clueless prey.
Sixteen-year-old secondary school understudy Shinichi Izumi succumbs to one of these parasites, yet it neglects to assume control over his cerebrum, to wind up in his correct hand, all things being equal. Unfit to migrate, the parasite, presently named Migi, must choose the option to depend on Shinichi to remain alive. Consequently, the pair is constrained into an uncomfortable concurrence and should safeguard themselves from unfriendly parasites that desire to destroy this new danger to their species.
Bleach Anime to Return Confirmed: Release Date 2022
Bleach Anime to Return with The Quincy Blood War arc and will also be shown in animated form for the first time. In 2012, after 366 episodes, studio Pierrot‘s (Akatsuki no Yona, Bleach, Twin Star Exorcists & Black Clover) Bleach anime adaptation came to a screeching halt, Fans had lost all hope that the Bleach anime storyline will never be concluded, but last year on the 20th anniversary of the manga series, the creators announced multiple Bleach projects including a final season.
Already in March 2020 it was confirmed that the anime adaptation of the Shonen manga “Bleach” by Tite Kubo will continue with the “Quincy Blood War” arc. After a long time of silence about the current status of the project, there is now a first sign of life.
Bleach Anime Trailer
Bleach Anime to Return
On the official Twitter account of the anime adaptation of “Bleach” it was announced that there will be new details about the continuation of the anime series as part of the “Jump Festa ’22”, which will be held as a hybrid event on December 18 and 19, 2021.
A panel entitled “Super Stage EX BLEACH” is scheduled for December 18, 2021 at 18:00 Japanese time (10:00 in Europe). What information awaits us at the event has so far been left open. We will keep you up to date as usual.
Bleach Season 17 will adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War manga story arc from the creator Tite Kubo’s Bleach manga direct sequel to the original story. Apart from that, there will also be Bleach OVA: “Burn the Witch” based on the manga one-shot and a new museum dedicated to the Bleach franchise. Here are more details on Bleach Season 17 release date, spoilers, anime storyline, and the manga arc.
While we are eagerly waiting for the fan’s favorite Bleach anime to return, it has been revealed by the author of the series that the most anticipated “Thousand Year Blood War Arc” will not be censored. Author, Tite Kubo also confirmed that anime will air at midnight allowing fans to enjoy the rawness of Bleach’s most anticipated upcoming arc.
As the name suggests (Thousand Year Blood War), the final season is going to be bloody and airing at midnight is good news for fans. Shows airing at midnight like One Punch Man and Demon Slayer are not censored.
The news came when a fan asked Tite Kubo:
“In the anime version Bleach, the costume design of some characters Soifon, Yourichi and Harribel were different from the original, what did you think about that?”
To this author (Tite Kubo) replied:
“At that time, there was a rule in the Jump that ‘Only the end of serialization work should be made into late night anime’ but now it is said that it will broadcast at midnight and follow the original. Also, the figures of Harribel of Alpha Omega are based on original”
Why was Bleach Cancelled?
There was no official statement as to why the TV series stopped airing, especially considering it was considered by many at the time as the most famous Shōnen anime of all time. The most prominent theory is simply a drop in “Bleach’s” popularity. Fans cite the drop in sales for the manga as evidence.
Bleach The Final Arc Release Date: Season 17
Bleach Season 17 release date was set for the first half of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic might have delayed the plans for Bleach anime but things are now back on track and the production has resumed.
At the time of writing, Bleach has confirmed it will return to screen in October 2022, and that means this coming fall will be stacked for anime fans everywhere! It has been confirmed that Studio is working on adopting the Thousand Year Blood War Arc. The final arc has 200 manga chapters, which will take up to 50 to 70 episodes to be adopted fully.
Bleach Thousand Year Blood Arc Spoilers
Bleach Season 17 storyline will adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War manga arc and it shows that Ichigo Hollow has disappeared and there is chaos everywhere. The secret group Wandenreich attacks the Soul society and there is an all-out war between the Quincy and the Shinigami. Ichigo Kurosaki has to undergo super-intense training and save the Soul Society from the Wandenreich.
