Terrorism and Economic Growth: The Case of Pakistan
On 16 December 2014, a terrorist attack killed 150 people, out of which at least 134 were students, when Taliban gunmen abruptly attacked the Army Public School in Peshawar, Pakistan (Lewis 2019). As a response to this incident, as well as other terror episodes that had been widespread in the country, the state and military of Pakistan implemented a mission to combat terrorism, mainly in the North Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Terrorism is an extensive and intensive issue in Pakistan; the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) of Pakistan in 2019 was 7.889 out of 10, making it the 5th most terrorism-afflicted country last year (Institute for Economics & Peace 2019). Terrorism poses an immense threat and serves as one of the biggest impediments to Pakistan’s stability and growth. Terrorism has negative impressions on the economy, as it destroys physical and human capital, creates uncertainty in the market causing reluctance among investors/entrepreneurs, and urgently demands the government’s expenses on security expansion and anti-terrorist facilities.
The situation of terrorism and extremism in Pakistan primarily escalated in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The causes are attributed to multiple factors including the sectarian conflicts that ascended to the political level from 1980 onwards and the foreign funding that was being injected into Pakistan incessantly during the period of some significant international events; namely, the Iranian Revolution, Iran-Afghan war, Soviet-Afghan war and the Cold War (Zahab 2002). These global events influenced Pakistan on account of its geopolitical and ideological position. Presently, various internal factors are identified as reasons for terrorism in Pakistan, including ethnicity, illiteracy, income inequality, inflation, high population growth, high unemployment, political instability, poverty, and injustice (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019).
Terrorism incidents, whatever the reason for their emergence, can cause “ripple effects” that have negative impressions on the country’s economy, directly and indirectly (Ross 2019). Directly, terrorist attacks damage the country’s infrastructure and destroy the three major factors of production: land, labor and capital. All these factors play an important role in determining economic growth, but are the direct victims of terrorism. The emotional toll on the community as a whole, although invisible and incalculable, is another kind of direct cost on the country. Indirectly, the terror activities can decrease domestic and foreign investments, increase inflation, damage the stock market, increase unemployment, and bolster government expenditures on security instead of socio-economic development projects (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019).
Terrorism has long-term and far-reaching effects on investors’ decisions, industries’ performance, and the government’s behavior. Firstly, it causes uncertainty in the market. Uncertainty portrays a negative image of the country to the investors, reduces the average return on investments (Abadiea and Gardeazabal 2007), and diverts potential investments to less terror-stricken environments or countries. As a result, business activities and entrepreneurship decline on account of intermittent terror episodes. Secondly, terrorism sways the government towards spending more on defense and anti-terrorism facilities. Normally, military spending is considered a stimulant, but “broken window fallacy” – a parable used by economists to illustrate the negative economic effects of war and destruction – brings to light the adverse costs of terrorism on the economy (Ross 2019). The state’s primary focus is shifted from socio-economic development that not only influences the economy positively in the long run but also helps eradicate the root causes of terrorism such as poverty, illiteracy, income inequality, unemployment, and injustice. Hence, the opportunity cost – the benefits foregone when choosing one alternative over another – of expending on defense rather than development is reasonably high, and, as in the case of firms, must be included in the economic costs of the country.
A study titled “Effect of terrorism on economic growth in Pakistan: an empirical analysis” (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019) examined three macro-variables, based on the data for the period 1972-2014, that are indirectly affected by terrorism. These variables were Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), domestic investment and government spending behavior. The results concluded that the impact of terrorism on FDI and domestic investment is significantly negative, whereas the impact on government spending is significantly positive. The net effect, however, is negative. We can anticipate that since terrorist attacks demand a swift response from the state, the influence on government spending is positive. But this shift in government’s behavior can be contested in terms of the opportunity cost of expending on defense rather than development, as mentioned earlier.
The impact of terrorism on a country and its people cannot be precisely quantified in economic terms, but enough estimation can be made to deduce that terrorism has extremely deteriorating effects on various sectors of the economy. Pakistan faces the threat of terrorism from the inside and the outside. According to Global Terrorism Database (GTB), out of the 3043 terrorism incidents that Pakistan faced from 2001 to 2012, 2737 were domestic while 191 were transnational (St. Louis Fed On the Economy 2018). Terrorism is particularly menacing to Pakistan’s economy for two reasons. Firstly, unlike developed countries, Pakistan is unable to absorb terrorism without displaying adverse economic consequences. Secondly, the internal conflicts (domestic terrorism) – which are skyrocketing in Pakistan – have a greater impact on the economy than transnational attacks (Hyder, Akram and Padda 2015). What should Pakistan do to counter terrorism in order to avoid economic collapse?
The research “Effect of terrorism on economic growth in Pakistan: an empirical analysis” has pointed out, based on the data for the period 2002-2015, that there is an inverse relationship between GDP and terrorist (suicide) attacks in Pakistan, i.e., when terrorism is low, economic growth is high and vice versa (Zakaria, Ahmed and Jun 2019). Considering the economic consequences of terrorism, a practical solution would be one that mitigates terrorism/extremism in the long run and contributes to economic growth simultaneously. Human capital development in the areas of education and health at the national level has proven to contribute to economic growth in developing countries and also reduce terrorism by eradicating its root causes (Ritter 2016). Human capital is defined as “the knowledge, skills, competencies and attributes embodied in individuals that facilitate the creation of personal, social and economic well-being” (OECD 2018). The Human Capital Index (HCI) of Pakistan is currently 0.39 out of 1 (World Bank Group 2018), displaying an indication for massive improvement. The government and the business sector of Pakistan should progressively invest in human capital development, especially in the spheres of education, health and entrepreneurship, to actualize socio-economic growth and combat terrorism at the same time.
Abadiea, Alberto, and Javier Gardeazabal. 2007. Terrorism and the world economy. ScienceDirect.
Hyder, Shabir, Naeem Akram, and Ihtsham Ul Haq Padda. 2015. “Impact of Terrorism on Economic Development in Pakistan.” Pakistan Business Review (ResearchGate) 704-722.
Institute for Economics & Peace. 2019. Global Terrorism Index 2019: Measuring the Impact of Terrorism. Sydney: Institute for Economics & Peace.
Lewis, Robert. 2019. “Peshawar school massacre.” Encyclopædia Britannica. Encyclopædia Britannica, inc., December.
OECD. 2018. “Human Capital – The Value of People.” OECD Insights. OECD.
Ritter, Benjamin. 2016. “Human Capital Development in Developing Countries.” Journal of Global Leadership (ICGL) IV: 129-134.
Ross, Sean. 2019. “Top 5 Ways Terrorism Impacts the Economy.” Investopedia.
St. Louis Fed On the Economy. 2018. “The Economic Impact of Terrorism on Developing Countries.” Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
World Bank Group. 2018. The Human Capital Project. Washington: The World Bank.
Zahab, Mariam Abou. 2002. “The Regional Dimensions of Sectarian Conflict in Pakistan.” In Pakistan: Nationalism Without a Nation, by Mariam Abou Zahab, 115-30. London: Zed Books.
Zakaria, Muhammad, Haseeb Ahmed, and Wen Jun. 2019. “Effect of terrorism on economic growth in Pakistan: an empirical analysis.” Economic Research-Ekonomska Istra?ivanja (Informa UK Limited) 1794-1812.
How Important is Due Diligence When Buying a Business?
Performing due diligence prior to closing on the purchase of a business is actually the most important step in buying a business. Unfortunately, it is also a step that many small business buyers approach haphazardly–or leave out all together. Due diligence usually comes right after the buyer and seller reach a formal agreement on the sale of the business–contingent on the findings of the due diligence review.
Here are the things you should include in your due diligence when buying a business:
1.) Accounting. Small businesses are notorious for keeping poor accounting records, so it is practically mandatory that you (or preferably an accounting professional) review the accounting records of the business to ascertain their accuracy and to uncover any problems.
2.) Site Inspection. Although you have obviously visited the site of the business you are buying, now is the time to scrutinize the physical aspects of the business very closely. You need to take a close look at the equipment to make sure it is in good repair and capable of performing the tasks you are planning. You should study the building to make sure there will be no surprise repairs you will be responsible for after you take possession. And, most importantly, you need to determine the general condition of the workplace. Much can be determined by the way the business has operated in the past–is it well organized, clear of trash, and a good working environment? Don’t skimp on this portion of your due diligence.
3.) Employees. If the business has employees, you likely will want to retain most of the employees that come with the business in order to maintain continuity. This can sometimes be a problem, depending on what went on prior to your involvement. You need to talk to some of the employees and make sure there is no employee revolt simmering beneath the surface just waiting to erupt.
4.) Customers. You should interview a few key customers to make sure there are no customer relations issues waiting for you when you take over. A problem in this area can signal major internal problems with the business, so do not bypass this step.
5.) Vendors. The same is true of vendors to the business. You should contact a few of the major vendors to make sure there are no open issues, and that the vendors will be happy to continue doing business with you.
6.) Government. You need to make sure that the business has all the necessary licenses and permits to operate. You need to be aware of any “grandfathering” conditions that will change when a new owner takes over. In drastic situations, you might not even be able to operate the business where it is now located, due to a change of codes or other government action that required the business to be grandfathered in. A new owner usually breaks the grandfathering consideration.
The whole point of due diligence is to discover if there is anything in the operation of the business that would cause you to not go through with the purchase…as well as to highlight areas you will likely need to address shortly after taking over.
Do not skip, or slide over, the due diligence process…it could come back to haunt you.
Declare Total Financial Freedom Today!
One of the keys to financial freedom is to create a “golden goose” where you can eventually live off the “eggs”.
It was Aesop, who told a tale with a moral core in the goose that laid the golden eggs. A man and his wife had the good fortune to possess a goose that laid a golden egg every day. For a while they were happy and lived well, but then they became impatient with how quickly they were accumulating their wealth. So they thought that if the goose could lay such a fine egg of gold, it must be lined with the precious metal. If they cut the goose open, they could get the gold all at once. Of course we all know what happened, the goose was just a goose and there was no gold inside. For Aesop, the moral of the story was much wants more and loses all. There is also a hidden message in this tale, – true gold comes from the process of creating.
Look after your golden goose. Never mistake the egg as the gift. We have become a society that values things more than people. It is often joked, tongue-in-cheek that you are only as good as your last accomplishment. That is the ultimate lie. We are not a collection of the things that we do, the sale that we make, or the goal that is conquered. You are the gift. You are the golden goose. The egg is just the last thing you created.
Wherever you are right now in your life, please stop for a moment and hear this truth. The true gold lies not in the outcome or accomplishment, it is in the process of creating. When you give yourself a little space and care for the golden goose inside you, you will once again lay a golden egg. Don’t worry, there is nowhere to go, you have everything you need for the blissful life you desire. You just forgot where the true gold lives – inside of you.
Financial independence is a journey. And like any journey, if a person wants to travel from where they are to where they want to be, they need to know where they are starting from, where they want to be going, and the options of how to get there. And if they’ve never been there before, they need a map, even if it’s only used as a reference for when they lose their way or the planned road is temporarily or permanently closed.
What people are looking for is a road map to prosperity. That road map will differ from family to family and individual to individual. Each family has its own situation, needs, values, priorities and definitions of financial freedom. Furthermore, families and individuals want to educate themselves in how money works without being dependent on their bank, their insurance agent, or even their financial adviser. They want to be able to make their own choices for their own journey. And most want “enlightened” financial freedom – to achieve abundance without compromising their integrity, their values, their happiness or their friends. They want to understand basic financial principles so that they can develop “golden eggs” from their own financial freedom “goose”.
Happily, there is a ready-made formula to feed your golden goose to the point of rapid delivery of a magical stream of golden eggs through the creation of a “prosperity consciousness.”
* Prosperity consciousness is based on the idea that our thoughts create the reality we see and experience on a daily basis. By using a specific set of tools, we can root out the negative thinking which is causing us to experience lack and transform our lives on all levels and attract a bounty of abundance.
20 Small Business Survival Strategies
How to survive tough economic times without laying off employees.
As a business owner or manager, during the last 18 months you have been faced with shrinking profit margins and fewer customers lining up to purchase your once thought to be “hot products or services.” The question of how to survive these seemingly tough times usually results in answers such as…”we have to lay off more workers” or, “…let’s close the office located in Suburbia”.
The problem with this approach is that…when the economy rebounds, you will be looking to re-hire those very people you laid off in the first place. Unfortunately, you may discover that they have moved on to other jobs, gone back to school, or start their own businesses. You have then put yourself in a situation where you have to now hire and train a new employee or hire a more experienced worker who can “hit the ground running”.
Laying off employees during economic downturns should be a “last resort”. Well, at least not until you have explored all other avenues, namely trying the strategies I have outlined below. I will even go one step further. If you have already implemented some (if not all) of these strategies, or have made them an integral part of your company’s operating culture, chances are you have not cancelled your long-planned vacation to the Bahamas.
Additionally, although these key strategies can be adopted by businesses regardless of size, they are primarily geared towards Small Businesses. The definition of a small business will obviously vary by industry and, more importantly, it may depend on the business owner’s personal assessment. Regardless, you can find out the classification of your business as defined by the Small Business Association (SBA) by going to http://www.sba.gov
Survival Strategies
1. Schedule Weekly Budget Meetings. The assumption is that you have a budget. You may be surprised at how many small businesses either (a) don’t spend the time to develop a proper budget or, (b) don’t have a regular budget review process. Use the meeting to challenge managers and supervisors to find ways to reduce expenses in their respective departments (and reward them). Have the managers call in via conference calls if you have satellite offices in various parts of the country or globally. Make sure they are prepared with arguments to justify the budgets of their various departments and plans on how to cut costs.
2. Set up a Profit Committee/Task Force. This should be employee-driven. Challenge them to contribute ideas but, more importantly, reward them for good ideas that actually get implemented.
3. Revamp your performance reviews. Are the employees (especially Senior Managers) objectives aligned with company goals (i.e. increase sales, reduce expenses, improve customer service)? Are the goals more than simply rhetoric or “feel good” words? Simply put, are the objectives specific enough and…can you really “MEASURE” the progress?
4. Review your “Turnover” ratios. Profits are quickly eaten up by idle inventory a late-paying customers. Incorporate these items as a part of your budget review process. Work closely with your vendors to reduce case packs, or get simply get rid of items that don’t sell! Offer to settle with your late-paying customers or arrange for installment payments on outstanding receivables. Getting something is better than nothing in tough economic times.
5. Rely on the leverage you have with your vendors. Partnerships should be more than just “talk”. Negotiate better terms, i.e. try to increase “days to pay” for your invoices. Even taking an extra 5 days per month on a base of business valued at $1 million annually can earn your business extra interest of over $3,000, after taxes. That’s real money!
6. Change your Payroll Cycle. If you are on a weekly payroll cycle, consider moving to bi-weekly. If you are paying bi-weekly, consider moving to semi-monthly (15th and 30th). Perform a cost-benefit analysis to make sure this makes sense for your business. You can reduce payroll processing costs which can be significant especially if you have a fairly large employee base.
7. Get on the “green” bandwagon early. Become more energy efficient. Who knows…you may even qualify for tax breaks. Get employees in the habit of turning off lights when they leave conference rooms. Installing sensors for rooms or areas used infrequently may be something to think about. Turn off computers and unplug office equipment at the end of each day. According to the government’s ENERGY STAR program, 40% of the electricity that home electronics use is consumed while the products are turned off. I would imagine this applies to office equipment as well.
8. Meet with your banker. Set up a meeting right away. Not only will you be building a critical relationship (one that too many managers neglect), but ask them for ideas. They have the benefit of seeing what works (or doesn’t) for other businesses so feel free to pick their brain. Best of all…it’s free advice! Discuss things like…putting extra cash in Money Market accounts, CD’s etc. See if you can move your operating account to an interest bearing checking account. While the interest earned may not be “earth shattering”, it is still money earned without doing anything different. If there is a limit on the amount of checks that can be written in such an account, analyze the fees that the bank may charge vs. the interest that can be earned. Pay bills electronically and offer direct deposit for your employees to reduce any check writing fees. Also, are you carrying too high balance of a balance in your checking account? Work with your accountant and take a look at your cash flow to see if some of that idle money can be earning interest elsewhere.
9. Trim your travel budget (if you still have one). Telephone and/or Video Conference will save you tons of cash. Also, are the seminars and conferences you attend every year really paying off? Maybe attending 2 instead of 4 will reap the same benefits.
10. Renegotiate contracts. Bring in service providers (telephone, software, etc,) and consultants to discuss current contracts and reduce fees. Take a look at your leases (office equipment, rent, etc.). Also, are you taking full advantage of any “hidden deals” and/or discounts? Have you been paying attention to the invoices in an effort to avoid “overcharges”? Take advantage of the economic downturn. No one wants to lose a customer at this point. Where appropriate, bring other providers in to bid for your business. Caution: don’t hire them simply because they are cheap!
11. Tax strategies. If you invest a lot in equipment and are incurring high business equipment taxes Explore states with business-friendly tax codes. There are benefits to setting up an “equipment holding” company in a low tax state. Business losses and write-offs may also result in your business qualifying for various tax breaks and deductions. Talk to a good tax attorney about how to maximize these and other tax deductions for your business.
12. Budget for “reserves”. In other words, have a “contingency” or “miscellaneous” account as a line item in your budget. A good starting point would be to set aside 5% – 10% of all your total expenses for unforeseen circumstances. Keep in mind, if we could predict the future, we would all be millionaires. Incorporating the “reserve” account as an “expense” item is simply good business policy.
13. Look at your health insurance benefits. If you haven’t spoken to your Insurance Rep in a while, now would be a good time. You should be reviewing your policy every six months anyway. A slight change in your workforce level can have a significant impact on the employer (and employee) is your contract coming up for renewal? Can you break the contract without incurring any fees? You may be able to find a good deal out there without sacrificing coverage.
14. Conduct annual invoice audits. Look closely at the invoices received from your vendors. If you don’t have a good system for monitoring the invoices before they are paid, you may be surprised at the number of duplicate or erroneous payments that can occur. An extra “0” added to a $1,000 invoice results in a $10,000 payment and a $9,000 mistake. Incentivize your employees when they discover these errors. For example, if they recover monies, split it with them. It’s a “win-win” deal!
15. Go after abandoned customers. If a competitor closed its doors, that should spell “O P P O R T U N I T Y”. The customer may be cutting back, but when things get better or they find a new job, they will be back. You will want to make sure you are well positioned to fill the gap left by your competitor.
16. Explore new sales markets. As strange as it may seem, an economic downturn is the perfect time to look for opportunities in new markets. Territories once shunned (especially overseas) now deserve a second or third look. Again, get ideas from your employees.
17. Stay involved in your community. Don’t cut back on your sponsorship of community events and charitable donations. The money spent on the uniforms for the Little League Baseball team is “big deal”. People remember this stuff. Those people are potential customers or good referral sources. Actually, its worth much more than the tons of money you spent for the sign at your local Major League Baseball stadium. You know…the one that nobody notices!
18. Do you twitter? Do you have a presence on the social networking sites? Yes, I do mean Facebook, Twitter, MySpace, etc. Are your employees set up on LinkedIn? Even if you are a “Mom and Pop” type businesses, consider paying one of your tech savvy employees 15 or 20 cents extra a week to post updates and monitor these sites for you if you do not have the “know how.”
19. Part-time and Independent Contractors. Before you consider laying off, explore the possibility of reducing hours or changing the status of an employee to “Independent Contractor”. The employees will still appreciate having an income and, at the same time, you will save money on payroll taxes and/or health insurance contributions you were obligated to.
20. Finally…be honest with employees. Don’t tell them today things are great, and then tomorrow start laying off. On the other hand, if things are really tough, let them know. If you build an honest relationship and take the time to let you know how much you appreciate their effort, they will “go to bat” for you during the tough times. If you do have to resort to laying them off, they will understand even if it hurts. Chances are, if you have implemented the other 19 strategies mentioned her and made them an integral part of your company’s culture, your employees will be the ones saving your company from going under in an economic downturn.
