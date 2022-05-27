The Best Ways to Increase Site Traffic

I’ve been getting a lot of questions on the forums where we participate in, and also we’re getting a lot of questions from our brand new affiliates.

Is what is actually is a sales funnel.

So I wanted to go through and break it down in theory, in practice of how it is structured and show some effective sales funnel landing pages.

And then what are the actual numbers of how does this work and why is it beneficial for our business.

So, the process is we have a product and we want to create awareness in the marketplace.

And then once somebody is aware of it, to generate interest for that prospective customer.

And then once we have that prospective customer’s interests, then we want them to make a decision and then take action on that decision.

And once they take action, then we see the benefits of the sales funnel process.

So the structure…

LANDING PAGE

First we have a Landing Page.

And the landing page, the only thing that we’re trying to do is get an email address.

So we want to make a promise that if they give us their email address, we’ll give them a valuable piece of information that they liked.

And it doesn’t cost very much.

Maybe it’s free, maybe it’s a $1, that sort of thing.

But we want to make it very valuable.

So people will trade us their email address because they know that we’re going to contact them in the future.

THANK YOU PAGE

Once we have that email address, then we want to take them to a thank you page that might have an offer on it.

So in other words, we promised them something for their email and then we send them to a thank you page and they say, thank you very much.

Here’s the thing you wanted, but, by the way, would you like to actually take a look at

this thing that might make your life better or solve your problem?

ORDER PAGE

And then from that they can go to an order page to actually purchase that.

And then what we always want to do is on the order page to increase our per ticket value is we give them the product that they want, but then ask them if they want to bump on another product that will help the one that they’re buying.

And it’s called an order bump.

And what we’ve seen through split testing is 20 to 30% of people will actually take the order bump if offered.

UPSELL PAGE

Then once they complete the order, then they can be taken to an upsell page for an additional product that would help them out with the product they just purchased.

And then of course, if they take that, we see about 30 to 35% of the people actually taken an Upsell.

But once they’ve taken it, then you can take them to a thank you page.

DOWNSELL PAGE

Now let’s say that somebody didn’t take the upsell.

Well, instead of letting them go, let’s take them to a down sell page.

So maybe they’re ready to buy, but they’re not wanting to spend that much money.

So we take them to an offer that might be more of the same but a steeper discount, that sort of thing.

And what we’ve seen is that 15 to 20% of the people will actually take a down sell in addition to offer.

If we just make that offer to them.

And of course then we can take them to a thank you page.

So now what about the 95% of people that didn’t buy the first time they came through?

Because we all know that 95% of the traffic that comes to our landing pages doesn’t actually

make a decision because they’ve got to go through their buying cycle.

So what do we do with the 95% of people that don’t buy our product when they first see it?

Well, that’s why we collected the email.

So that we can put them into an email smart list and then we can now send them messages

via email for the next day, two or three in an automated system.

Then make that offer to come back and buy that product.

So maybe they weren’t ready to buy initially.

But you can give them additional information over the next couple of days that might persuade them to buy your product.

But what if they don’t buy the product?

Well, they’re not gone and then we can make them a different offer

And then send them a series of other emails that might be related to the product that

they didn’t buy or might be something completely different.

Well, what if they don’t buy that product?

Well, then we can send them a different offer.

Because they’re in our email list.

We now have the ability to send them offers whenever we want.

And the thing is, if you don’t get to spammy, where they’re gonna opt out of your list,

if you provide them value, they’ll stay on your list forever.

So the process goes, you can actually send out different offers with an automated system, so that you can provide value to these people.

And of course, that’s how we generate revenues for our business.

So the key thing is, is the landing page.

So let’s take a look at the structure of a great landing page.

First is we want to have a hook, something to get people’s attention.

And then we want to tell them a story.

Why our product is going to be good for the problem that they came to our website for.

Of course then we want to make an offer.

So really all of business really boils down to these three simple rules.

1. Learn how to get somebody’s attention

2. Tell them a story that builds belief, emotion and trust

3. Then sell them something they want, that’s absolutely irresistible to them.

So again, let’s take a look at some really good examples of great landing pages.

So here we have one right here, the 10 minute cache system.

THE HOOK

Discover how to make real money online in 10 minutes.

That grabs your attention.

THE STORY

Brand new from number one international bestselling author, Yoan Chia.

THE OFFER

Enter your email address to learn how to get the actual system.

We take a look over here and don’t let anything dull your sparkle.

Obviously in eBook.

THE OFFER

The Free eBook from Dorian Virtue.

So this is another document that she’s put out and another book that she’s put out.

THE STORY

You’ll discover why you’re addicted to drama, how your past traumas led to a high drama stress filled life,

and how to ultimately break free from these patterns and live a life that reflects your divine sparkle.

So again, there’s a story where we’re talking about, here’s the problem, here’s your story and

what you’re going to learn and what you’re going to get at the end.

THE OFFER

Enter your email address to receive the free eBook.

Don’t let anything dull your sparkle.

Here’s one from how to flip houses.

THE HOOK

A secret confession

And of course this is illustrated with an image of a video with a play button that can’t actually be played.

THE STORY

I’ve discovered a loophole in the $787 billion stimulus bill that allows me to flip 10 to 15 REO,

bank owned foreclosure properties every single month.

And if you’re interested in real estate, that would get your attention and you would want to learn more.

THE OFFER

Enter your our email address to receive the free digital video that he references above and how to flip houses from your home.

Let’s look at the actual numbers.

Let’s say that…

200 people put their email address into your landing page.

Then 5% of those people decided to buy right away.

And let’s say your product was $27.

Well, if you had 5% of the people buy, of the 200 people that came,

you probably spend two to $300 on ads getting traffic to your website.

So you actually made $270 from the 5% of the people that bought first time.

Of those 10 people that bought your initial product, well, they’re in a buying mood.

So why not make them an additional offer?

So let’s say you’ve got another more extensive product, maybe a course that you can sell for $297.

So let’s say that of the 10 people that bought your initial product, now they’re going to buy,

one person will actually buy your program for $297.

So here are the numbers.

You spend $300 on advertising to get people to your landing page.

You made 10 sales at $27 and one sale at $297 for a total of $567.

So now you’re already profitable by over $267.

And…

You now have collected 200 email addresses that you can now market to for free.

Are you seeing how incredible the sales funnel processes is?

And that is the beauty of a sales funnel, and that’s why we use them.

Now, what is the best program that we’ve used?

And we’ve tested lots of different programs from hard coding websites, to WordPress and a lot of different software programs.

But the best program that we found to put together all the different pieces you need to create effective sales funnels is clickfunnels.

I’ll put a ink in the author description below

Check it out for yourself

Click funnels has a 14 day free trial.

Go ahead and click the link below and you can actually go and start your 14 day free trial.

Now one of the things we’ve discovered is that it’s a little bit of a startup to actually learn any software program.

Click funnels is no different.

So what we’ve done is we’ve put together 13 step-by-step videos of how to start your click funnels quickly.

So in your free 14 day trial, going through our videos,

which is going to take you about an hour and a half, maybe two hours,

go through all the videos, but you’ll then be able to hit the ground running with click funnels.

And actually get set up in the first 24 hours.

So now you’ve got 13 days to really test out your landing page, your entire sales process,

and start generating some revenues before your free trial ends.

Hopefully this helpful For Business.