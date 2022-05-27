Finance
There is No Such Thing As Oily Skin Care
People too often focus on the claims of the popular cosmetics companies that they can cure a person’s oily skin care problems. The truth is though that there really are no such things as oily skincare products that are effective for treating your problems. All that these companies are going to offer you are alcohols and astringents that will only serve to make your problems worse.
Most people have become convinced that they have an oily skin care problem by the major cosmetics corporation. The reason that they try to divide the skin types into dry, oily and normal is due to the fact that it allows for them to be able to sell a wider variety of products. The truth is that everybody has regular skin, because everyone has some combination of oily and dry.
The goal of the oily skincare products that these companies manufacture actually help to make the problems worse for your skin in the long run, because all that they give you in order to try and remedy the situation are chemical ingredients that are designed to cause the oil in your skin to dry up. Let me take a moment to explain to you why this will not work.
These oily skin care remedies cause your skin to begin to become too dry over time, and what do you think that the body’s natural defensive reaction is when the skin becomes too dry? The skin begins to produce far more oil than normal in order to remedy the situation. If you were to stop using the product at this point then it would appear that without this remedy your oily skin problem is out of control.
This guarantees the major cosmetics corporations that you will continue to purchase their oily skincare products, because they have caused you to think that you need them because your condition is getting worse. They made the problem seem bigger than it is in order to keep you hooked. Believe me when I say that they are running a similar scam on the people that are buying their formulas for dry skin.
While you may be under the impression that what you have is a need for an oily skin care remedy you are really in need of a product that contains ingredients that will balance out the dry areas of your skin that you may not recognize, while balancing the control of sebum that your skin is producing. This can be accomplished by using natural products that contain two key ingredients.
Instead of oily skincare products you need products that contain Babassu palm wax and Maracuja passion fruit extract. Babassu wax will moisturize the areas that need it without making your skin oily, which will help balance out your moisture evenly. Maracuja passion fruit extract will moisturize your skin, but will also regulate the production of sebum so that the skin can neither become too dry or too oily.
There is no such thing as oily skin care. All that you need is a product containing the right tols to bring perfect balance to your skin.
Craniosacral Massage – The Benefits
Craniosacral massage is a gentle, hands-on method of evaluating and enhancing the function of the craniosacral system.
It is a form of healing therapy, we look at the benefits of craniosacral massage and examine the benefits of it in more detail.
What is the Craniosacral System?
The Craniosacral system is a physiological system like the cardiovascular and respiratory systems and provides the physical environment in which the brain and spinal cord develop and function.
The membranes and cerebrospinal fluid of the craniosacral system surround and protect the brain and spinal cord.
Craniosacral Massage therapy deals with the bones of the head, spinal column, sacrum and the underlying structures.
This type of massage employs a very light touch and uses specifically designed techniques to release restrictions and compression in these areas.
Craniosacral Massage – How Does it Work?
Craniosacral massage taps into the inherent wisdom of the body which allows it to heal itself where possible.
The craniosacral system has a rhythm that can be felt throughout the body. Craniosacral massage therapists use a very light, soft touch to monitor this rhythm and pinpoint sources of obstruction and stress in the body.
Once located the therapist will assist the natural movement and release of the restriction to help the body self correct.
Craniosacral massage therapy can be used to treat childhood conditions such as poor sleep, restlessness, colic and ear infections.
It is a gentle and non-invasive therapy and can be used to treat babies while they are asleep.
Craniosacral Massage – Is it safe for Everyone?
Craniocascral massage is safe if performed for the right condition.
As with most massage treatments there are some medical conditions that are contra indicated and craniosacral massage should not be recommended.
These include conditions where a variation and/or slight increase in intracranial pressure would cause instability.
Acute aneurysm, cerebral hemorrhage or other pre-existing severe bleeding disorders are examples of conditions that could be affected by small intracranial pressure changes.
It is advisable to consult your medical practitioner before embarking on a course of treatment.
Craniosacral Massage – What are the Benefits?
Due to its influence on the functioning of the central nervous system, craniosacral massage benefits the body in a number of ways.
It is increasingly used as a preventive health measure for its ability to bolster resistance to disease and alleviate a wide range of specific medical conditions including:
o Chronic back and neck pain
o Headache
o Tension
o Migraine
o Autism
o Chronic Fatigue
o Post traumatic stress disorder
o Emotional difficulties
Craniosacral massage has also proved effective in treating stress related dysfunctions and various sensory disorders.
What Happens during a Session?
As with most massage treatment, craniosacral massage usually takes place in a quiet, private setting.
During the massage you will remain fully clothed and it is recommended that you wear comfortable clothing. Most people choose to remove their shoes.
You will be asked to recline on a massage couch or treatment table. The practitioner sits or stands and
will move around between the client’s head, torso and feet.
Some therapists may use a light organic oil to facilitate the massage.
Finding a qualified therapist
To get the best results from a craniosacral massage, seek out a suitably trained and qualified therapist who you feel comfortable with.
More and more massage therapists and osteopaths are incorporating some craniosacral massage techniques into their treatments and you should find craniosacral massage available at spas, salons and healthclubs.
Arkansas Life Insurance Guide – How to Find Cheap Arkansas Term Life Insurance Rates
Cheap Arkansas term life insurance rates are not that hard to find. There are many companies out there that can be of a lot of benefit to the great population of the state. According to the United States Census Bureau there were approximately 2,810,872 people living in the state of Arkansas in the year 2006. This means that the state’s population grew 5.1% from the year 2000 to 2006. With so many people in the state it is very probable that there are some out there wondering about life insurance and what companies are best for your interests. Below you will see some companies that give coverage in the state of Arkansas, as well as a brief explanation about the life insurance business and how it works. Take a few moments to read up on AR life insurance business and then use your new found knowledge to find cheap Arkansas term life insurance quotes!
Types Of Arkansas Life Insurance Policies
Life insurance is simply an agreement between a person and a company, in which the company gives word to the policy holder that it will pay death benefits in exchange for premiums. This means that the person will be paying premiums and keeping the policy active as much as possible. In return the company will simply pay in case of an unexpected death to the policy holder. People generally choose life insurance to protect their families from economic losses that they may have after the death of a family member. There are two types of AR life insurance: term life and permanent life.
Arkansas term life insurance policy: With this kind of insurance policy the person will only be covered for a specified amount of time and they are not guaranteed a death benefit. This means that at the time of getting the policy, the person to be insured picks the amount they want to purchase and the amount of time they want to keep the policy active. The policy will end after the specified period end and if the policy holder does not die within that specified amount of time the death benefit won’t be distributed.
Arkansas permanent life insurance policy: With this type of life insurance policy they customer will simply start paying premiums and they will be covered for their entire lives. After having paid the policy the rest of the premiums paid will simply go into what is called the “cash value” of the policy, which is simply the savings portion. The insured and its family will be guaranteed a death benefit if they pay the premiums regularly and keep the policy to date.
Arkansas Life Insurance Companies
The state of Arkansas like many other states has some prominent life insurance companies that you have heard of, as well as some that are only familiar to some people. Below we will analyze some of the companies and the plans that they offer. Keep in mind that you can also search for your own life insurance companies through the use of your yellow pages or a search engine such as Yahoo or Google; and that there are many AR life insurance companies in the market from which you can choose from.
Prudential Financial: This might be one of the big companies when referring to life insurance in the United States. They were founded in the year 1875 and since that year they have helped people establish good economic futures. It all started when John Fairfield Dryden, an insurance agent from the city of Newark, New Jersey decided to found the Prudential Friendly Society. The company grew tremendously in the first four years and they inundated the markets of New York and Pennsylvania as well. Ten years later the company reached the magnificent mark of $1 million in assets and continued expanding itself across the United States.
Nowadays, Prudential is in the Top 100 companies in the United States and they are all over the world with offices in South America, Europe, Asia and Canada. Their life insurance division is one of the most recognized around the world and they provide excellent choices of products for customers. They offer three types of Arkansas term life insurance: Term Essential, Term Elite and PruLife Return of Premium Term. If a customer decides to obtain Term Essential they will simply be paying constant premiums of the same amount. After completing the specified time in your policy you will be able to convert your policy to a permanent one, but your premiums more than likely will rise. If you decide to go with Term Elite then you will have constant premiums and have the ability to convert it to a permanent one if you reach 65 years of age or 5 years after the policy started. If you do this, you might receive credit toward your policy.
Last but not least, they offer PruLife Return of Premium Term which only differs in that it offer life insurance to the people that you name your beneficiaries and it provides you with a guaranteed return of any out of pocket expenses that you might had paid. In addition to this plans, Prudential offers AR permanent life insurance for whoever that wants to get it. Keep in mind that there are different types of permanent and if you want one you should check with Prudential to see what options they have.
New York Life Insurance: This Company was founded in the year 1845 and they have continued to grow dramatically until this date. The company prides itself in having New York agents that are some of the best trained and specialized agents in the country. They have approximately $169 million in assets and they are ranked in the top of A.M. Best Rankings. The company itself offers many types of life insurance policies including 5 and 20 year term life insurance, as well as Whole Life Insurance in Arkansas (a type of permanent life insurance in which you can build protection for your business or family, such as retirement funding, estate protection and mortgage protection), and Universal Life Insurance (a type of permanent life insurance that gives you supreme flexibility in how and when you want to pay the premiums).
They also offer Survivorship life insurance (also known as second to die insurance) and it basically only pays the death benefit after the second person in the policy dies. This means that if you are couple and you decide to obtain this insurance, then more than likely your children will be the beneficiary because until both of you die, the amount will not be distributed. New York Life Insurance also offers many other policies, however it is important that you first identify your needs and then pick your policy accordingly.
There are many other insurance companies in the state such as MetLife, Allstate, and AIG. The important thing however, is to shop around and see which one of them interests you the most.
How To Find Cheap Arkansas Life Insurance Rates
The fact of the matter is that Arkansas life insurance prices vary quite a bit depending upon many different factors. The first thing you need to know is that if you have major health issues it will be better for you to go with a company that does not require a medical exam examination. If you are reasonably healthy then it is your decision to go with your choice of a fully underwritten permanent or term life insurance policy. Both are great and in the state of Arkansas many people have different opinions about each. Be sure and consult with a licensed Arkansas life insurance agent or broker in order to determine which type of life insurance policy will be best for your specific needs.
Once you know the Arkansas life insurance company of your choice and the plan that you want to purchase you should ask yourself the question of: How much coverage is enough for me and my family? The fact of the matter is that views change when speaking about how much life insurance to purchase. If you are a single man or woman without any children then you will need less than a father or mother with three children in the household. Perhaps one basic rule about life insurance is to buy a death benefit of at least six times that of your annual gross income. Whatever the amount is, the decision lies in your hands!
Compare Arkansas Life Insurance Quotes Online
As seen in the few words above, the life insurance industry in Arkansas offers the residents many products that can be of great benefit for their futures. Whether you decide on term or permanent life insurance; do what is best for you and for your family. Your future and the one of your loved ones can be secure if you do the responsible thing!
What To Expect From A PALS Course
The pediatric advanced life support (PALS) certification teaches healthcare professionals how to identify, diagnose and treat critical problems in children and infants. PALS certification is required or strongly desired in most medical settings, including surgical units where children could code unexpectedly. The critical care skills taught to students help to increase survival rates after a cardiopulmonary event and could prevent arrest from occurring. Any healthcare professional who needs this certification must register and complete a PALS course. The course consists of several different phases.
Self-Study
Students receive a textbook, handouts or online information before the PALS course starts. Most instructors advise participants to start studying the materials at least one month before the classes start. The information provided for self-study acts as a base for the lessons taught during the classes that take place in a hospital or other setting. The materials cover basic life saving techniques, as well as the factual data about the diagnosis of critical problems in children. Studying these materials is essential to learning and understanding.
Classes
An average PALS course consists of two days of classes. The classes often take place in a setting like a hospital or clinic, although some courses take place in a classroom. The purpose of the live sessions is to present students with a sequence of different situations that could occur. Each scenario tests the medical knowledge of the students, as well as the understanding of the concepts covered in the materials distributed beforehand. The scenarios vary, but generally include infant resuscitation, knowledge of equipment and systemic identification of normal and abnormal conditions in children.
Testing
Each PALS course ends with an examination. The examination presents students with scenarios and asks questions about those situations. The cognitive test contains 50 questions. Students must answer 80 percent of the questions correctly in order to pass. Most medical institutions and employers require that participants take an additional clinical skills test beyond the basic cognitive test. A clinical skills test requires the student to display a practical understanding of the concepts in a live setting.
Recertification
Healthcare professionals who pass a PALS course will receive a certification card. This card is valid for two years. Occasional changes to basic lifesaving procedures and new medical technologies sometimes change the information provided during a PALS course. This is why all certified individuals are required to take recertification courses every two years. The recertification classes are similar or identical to the initial classes in most cases. Some recertification courses even count towards continuing medical education credits that are frequently required in healthcare professions.
