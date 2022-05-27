Three Truths Behind the Myths of a Facelift Procedure

Share Pin 0 Shares

As we grow older, our face is one of the most susceptible and prominent areas on the body where the signs of aging can begin to show. Whether it be wrinkles, sloping brows, the formation of jowls, and more, these visible signs of time can begin to form decades before we even consider ourselves as an aging person.

It is no surprise then that cosmetic facelift procedures are ever-growing in popularity and place among the top-five elective cosmetic surgery procedures performed annually!

Despite its popularity, there are still many misconceptions about facelifts, and many myths and misconceptions are often spread about the procedure. To clear up a few of these misconceptions, here is a look into some of the truths behind a facelift.

Facelifts Are Not Just for Women

There is a dwindling yet still a present stigma that cosmetic plastic surgery is only meant for women. While the majority of patients seeking cosmetic surgery are women, more men than ever are seeking out plastic surgery procedures such as a facelift to help them feel younger, masculine, and more confident in their appearances.

While gender does not play a role in the equation, good facelift candidates may have any of the following:

Sagging jowls

Loose skin on the jawline and neck

Noticeable wrinkles in areas like the mouth, nose, and cheeks

Be in good physical health with no underlying medical conditions

Be a non-smoker

Facelifts Are Not Just for Older People

A popular misconception about facelifts is that they are strictly reserved for older people. In actuality, due to the many reasons that lines and wrinkles can form on the face, the signs of aging can begin to show as early as your mid-twenties. Due to this, it is growing more common for a person to seek some form of facelift routine as early as their mid 30’s.

Not all facelift routines are the same either, and many types exist to help treat a variety of different issues. For example, a younger person may only have small concerns with forming jowls and other minor lines and would thus seek out a mini facelift, which is a more minimal form of lift versus a full facelift.

It’s also recommended if you’re beginning to notice more prominent signs of aging to not wait until the signs are extreme. As a full facelift can take a decade or more off the face, those with more intense signs of aging may feel their results are not as natural as those who undergo the procedure while the signs are still at an average level.

Facelifts Should Appear Natural

Hollywood and tabloids like to popularize an extreme image of what a facelift looks like, promoting images of “botched” or extreme facelifts. In reality, if all is performed well, there will not be any noticeable signs that a procedure has been done. A good sign of plastic surgery is that no surgery has been performed at all.

It is important to keep realistic expectations in check when seeking a facelift and listen to your surgeon’s recommendations and advisements during your consultation, to ensure optimal results.