A - Z Health Guides
Three Truths Behind the Myths of a Facelift Procedure
As we grow older, our face is one of the most susceptible and prominent areas on the body where the signs of aging can begin to show. Whether it be wrinkles, sloping brows, the formation of jowls, and more, these visible signs of time can begin to form decades before we even consider ourselves as an aging person.
It is no surprise then that cosmetic facelift procedures are ever-growing in popularity and place among the top-five elective cosmetic surgery procedures performed annually!
Despite its popularity, there are still many misconceptions about facelifts, and many myths and misconceptions are often spread about the procedure. To clear up a few of these misconceptions, here is a look into some of the truths behind a facelift.
Facelifts Are Not Just for Women
There is a dwindling yet still a present stigma that cosmetic plastic surgery is only meant for women. While the majority of patients seeking cosmetic surgery are women, more men than ever are seeking out plastic surgery procedures such as a facelift to help them feel younger, masculine, and more confident in their appearances.
While gender does not play a role in the equation, good facelift candidates may have any of the following:
- Sagging jowls
- Loose skin on the jawline and neck
- Noticeable wrinkles in areas like the mouth, nose, and cheeks
- Be in good physical health with no underlying medical conditions
- Be a non-smoker
Facelifts Are Not Just for Older People
A popular misconception about facelifts is that they are strictly reserved for older people. In actuality, due to the many reasons that lines and wrinkles can form on the face, the signs of aging can begin to show as early as your mid-twenties. Due to this, it is growing more common for a person to seek some form of facelift routine as early as their mid 30’s.
Not all facelift routines are the same either, and many types exist to help treat a variety of different issues. For example, a younger person may only have small concerns with forming jowls and other minor lines and would thus seek out a mini facelift, which is a more minimal form of lift versus a full facelift.
It’s also recommended if you’re beginning to notice more prominent signs of aging to not wait until the signs are extreme. As a full facelift can take a decade or more off the face, those with more intense signs of aging may feel their results are not as natural as those who undergo the procedure while the signs are still at an average level.
Facelifts Should Appear Natural
Hollywood and tabloids like to popularize an extreme image of what a facelift looks like, promoting images of “botched” or extreme facelifts. In reality, if all is performed well, there will not be any noticeable signs that a procedure has been done. A good sign of plastic surgery is that no surgery has been performed at all.
It is important to keep realistic expectations in check when seeking a facelift and listen to your surgeon’s recommendations and advisements during your consultation, to ensure optimal results.
All You Need to Know About Lentiviral Vector
Lentiviruses are used as vectors in gene therapy. The lentivirus vector method makes it possible to insert, modify or delete genes in the organisms where the virus was introduced.
What Is Lentivirus?
Lentiviruses are enveloped RNA viruses with a reverse transcriptase enzyme. They are responsible for causing various diseases like AIDS by injecting their DNA into the host genome. Many viruses are used in research these days, but lentiviruses are unique because they can infect dividing and nondividing. As a result, the potential applications of lentiviruses are wide-ranging. Scientists manipulate the mechanisms of lentivirus infectivity to achieve desired results in gene therapy.
Lentivirus As a Vector
Gene therapy involves using various viruses as vectors to insert the genes of choice into a particular cell or organism. Most retroviruses can not penetrate the nuclear envelope and can’t infect non-dividing cells. On the other hand, Lentiviruses can penetrate the nuclear envelope, and hence, they can be used in gene therapy for cells like neurons that do not divide. Lentiviruses have been used to treat various diseases like diabetes mellitus, prostate cancer, diseases of CVS, and hemophilia.
Applications Of Lentivirus Vector Gene Therapy:
Some parts of their genome are excised to prevent viruses from replicating inside the cells. Another gene is inserted into the viral genome that keeps it permanently attached to the host genome. Lentiviruses are assets of gene therapy that have been used to revolutionize the treatment of the following diseases:
1. Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Disease (SCID):
In 2021, an auto-inactivating lentivirus vector was inserted into a functional ADA gene of hematopoietic and progenitor stem cells. More than 90% of people stayed free of any immune reaction for over 36 months, and the mortality was zero. This innovation is groundbreaking because SCID is a lethal disease.
2. Vascular Transplants:
The third generation lentiviruses have been used and proven effective in venous grafts and coronary bypass. Since the dangerous viral genes are removed, it becomes safer to be inserted into human grafts. The continuous gene expression requires the promoters, which are provided by the scientists through induction of a self-inactivating plasmid and by creating a universal tropism.
3. Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD):
In CGD, the mutations in NADPH oxidase of phagocytes result in immune deficiency. Hence, phagocytes deficient in this enzyme can’t phagocytose the infective bacteria resulting in the formation of granulomas. Extensive research and experimentation made it possible to develop a lineage-specific lentivirus vector that expressed a normal CGD protein, which induced white blood cells to form a functional NADPH oxidase.
4. Prostate Cancer:
Lentivirus vector is bound to trastuzumab which causes the viral transformation. The lentivirus vector attaches to androgen-sensitive LNCaP and castration-resistant C4-2 cell lines. By adhering to these cells, lentivirus vectors can slow down or even kill the malignant cells because these cells are responsible for releasing the human epidermal growth factor receptor HER-2.
5. Diabetes Mellitus:
The stem cells targeted by gene therapy create new cells with the genome produced by the viral intervention. The vector targets beta cells of the pancreas to produce more insulin via inducing more insulin-secreting genes. These vectors were cloned by using cytomegalovirus.
5 Myths About Autism Uncovered
Autism is a complex condition that impacts the nervous system. The signs and symptoms of this condition include social and communication difficulties, linguistic oddities, sensory processing challenges, and repetitive behaviors.
Action Behavior Center provides diagnostic tools and resources for parents with children on the spectrum and anyone that wants to learn more about this neuro disorder.
However, autism is a spectrum disorder; thus, autistic individuals experience different symptoms in different severities.
Even so, there are a lot of harmful misconceptions out there about this condition, and we’re about to uncover them.
Autistic Individuals Don’t Feel Emotion
This is possibly one of the more hurtful myths about autism. It’s common for neurotypical individuals to assume that autistic children and adults are incapable of feeling emotions.
However, the truth is that autistic individuals do feel emotions. In fact, most studies on the topic suggest that autistic individuals feel emotions far more intensely than neurotypicals do. The significant difference is that children and adults on the spectrum express their emotions differently and often lack complementing facial features.
So, You’re Like Elon Musk?
Another common myth about this condition is that everyone on the spectrum is, in some way, a genius. Contrary to this, those on the spectrum are as different from one another as neurotypical individuals are.
This prevalent misconception may stem from the fact that people on the spectrum typically have special interests. But that’s not to say that every autistic individual is a genius. And treating children and adults on the spectrum this way is damaging; it’s not okay to expect neurodiverse people to live up to such a ridiculous expectation from society.
Autistic People Can’t Lie
This misconception is a little closer to the truth than most others about autism, although it’s still not true. Autistic children and adults can lie. However, they don’t see the point of being dishonest.
Even though it’s unlikely for autistic individuals to be deceitful, it’s untrue that the act of lying is impossible.
Autism Is A Disease
The direct cause of autism is still quite unclear. Although it’s known that autism is primarily genetic, some other factors may cause the differences in the brain. Even so, it’s not a disease, and one can’t get autism at any point in life; one is born with autism.
Moreover, this condition can improve with occupational therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy, although there is no cure. Therapies and treatments aim to enhance the quality of life.
Vaccines Cause Autism
This is possibly one of the most prominent misconceptions about autism out there. Unfortunately, many ill-informed parents have kept their little ones far away from vaccines in fear the jabs will cause autism.
Once again, autistic individuals are born autistic and do not become autistic at any point.
There are tons of harmful and hurtful misconceptions about autism, and we must start uncovering these mistruths. Whether you’re parenting a neurodiverse little one, your spouse is on the spectrum, or you’d like to learn more about your friends with the condition, it’s critical to separate fact from fiction when learning about this complex condition.
What You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Menstrual health is different for each woman. For that reason, it is important to trust your gut and not overlook any concerning symptoms you might have. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a commonly misdiagnosed hormonal condition that affects at least one in ten women. As the name indicates, this hormonal imbalance can lead to changes in the ovaries. Symptoms include cysts in the ovaries, irregular periods, acne, weight gain, etc. These symptoms can be managed, but there isn’t just one approach to take to effectively manage your PCOS. You should always talk to your doctor about the right treatment and the lifestyle changes needed to help your body.
What You Can Do to Naturally Treat Your PCOS
Healthy lifestyle choices can make a world of difference in the symptoms of PCOS. Most women with PCOS suffer from insulin resistance, which causes their blood sugar levels to be higher than normal. Uncontrolled, this resistance can lead to diabetes. Most doctors recommend adding more anti-inflammatory foods to your meal plans, including fish, leafy greens, nuts, berries, etc. Try to eliminate all processed foods from your diet. Natural and whole foods are the way to go. This doesn’t mean going to extremes and eliminating all sugar from your diet. Instead of low-carb diets, it could be better to focus on adding more protein to your meals. This will improve your insulin sensitivity.
Another healthy habit is to create a regular exercise routine that works for you. As most women with PCOS can struggle with losing weight, it can be difficult to find the motivation to push themselves. Still, it begins with small steps toward becoming more active. You can go on walks to the park, do a cardio routine from YouTube, or head to the gym to try weightlifting. Losing weight equivocates to reducing your insulin, and it allows your estrogen production to regulate itself more efficiently.
Most people tend to underestimate how much sleep they need. Establishing a habit to sleep eight to ten hours a night will help you lose weight and reduce the chances of interrupting your hormone regulation.
How to Maintain an Enriched Life with PCOS
Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all for the treatment of PCOS. You can be an active participant in your health by figuring out what methods work for you. Researching the different types of treatments available from credible sources will aid you in your journey of healing and self-fulfillment.
Keep in mind that even though birth control pills are the most likely recommended method of treatment for PCOS, it is still just an option. Birth control pills, usually given at an abortion clinic Dallas, tend to mask the symptoms of PCOS, but it doesn’t cure it. For some women, it may also lead to stronger insulin resistance. Again, it all depends on the way you track your progress with your doctor, making sure that birth control pills are a good fit for you.
As you make active efforts to manage your PCOS, you will find yourself with greater confidence as you face your condition head-on. Keeping a journal to track your periods and your goals will help you stay consistent and focused. Please seek mental health counseling if you begin struggling with depression or anxiety. Be kind to yourself.
