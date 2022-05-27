Finance
TMJ, EFT, and Stress
TMJ stands for temporomandibular joint. It is a joint that connects your skull and jaw, allowing movement of the jaw. There is one such joint on each side, right and left.
Tightness in the muscles that control the TMJ is almost always something that I have connected to stress, frustration, and/or anger. These emotions may be a total surprise to the sufferer, however, once the cause of causes are found, usually events in life, then using EFT to release the memory of these events from the jaw muscles can have a releasing effect. Slowly but surely, the muscles can start to relax, releasing the TMJ tension and its associated problems. Sometimes this happens in one magical session, but this is the exception to the rule.
Although the medical view is that the cause of TMJ disorder may be due to genetics, an injury, arthritis (wear-and-tear, caused in my opinion by too-tight jaw muscles, due to emotional factors causing teeth grinding), or simply an unknown mystery, time and time again, EFT practitioners find that when the associated emotional trauma is released, the condition is relieved or may even disappear altogether.
One such example reached my inbox recently. I have changed the wording, even though I have permission to publish, in order to protect my source. This is what the reader of my EFT-zine said, more or less: “I have had TMJ disorder for several years. It started with teeth grinding at night, when I had a very stressful job and could not turn my mind off at night. I also have adrenal exhaustion, fibromyalgia, and tummy problems. I am so dizzy with this ear congestion as a result of the TMJ problem. Please can you give me a free script to help?”
Clearly, with the adrenal exhaustion and other symptoms, there is a large element of stress that is somehow stuck in the body. With EFT, we call this stuck energy, and we release it with a mixture of releasing wording and special acupressure. If you are new to EFT, you can download a how-to manual from many a practitioner’s website, along with provisos as to safety and best practices, so you can follow the suggestions in this article.
This is a case for working with an experienced EFT practitioner who can safely, gradually, and surely, release the stuck energy left in the body by all that job stress so many years ago. If this is not available to you, here is a script that I feel will be safe to use.
Setup: “Even though I have this stress from that job stored in my jaw muscles, I have held onto it for all those years, I want to let it go.”
Reminder: “This job stress in my jaw muscles, and everything it represents”.
Repeat the above for 15 minutes a day for 6 weeks, without the use of numbers. As you tap, if you feel tears, fear, anger, or sadness, then simply carry on tapping on all the points you like to use, over and over again, without words, until you feel calmer and more in control. Tap in this way for as long as you need to. Then congratulate yourself for having the courage to release this issue.
I assume you have already tapped for tension in the jaw, with no result. If you have not as yet, then also add the following daily procedure. First, assess the tension in your jaw on a scale of 10-0, where 10 is the highest and 0 is not there. Keep tapping the following until the tension reduces to the lowest number it can for that day. Repeat this daily procedure for 6 weeks. You can actually repeat it as many times a day as you want, and I only suggest the once a day in case you do not have the time to tap more.
Setup: “Even though I have this tension in my jaw, I just want to feel better”.
Reminder: “This tension in my jaw”.
TMJ disorder can be relieved, like many other conditions, by releasing the associated emotional stuckness. Try this protocol, give it 6 weeks, and see how you feel.
Complete Syllabus of Chemistry for NEET Exam 2019
Knowing the syllabus of the exam is a must thing to know, the syllabus is the passport of your success.
Experts consider this as a first step of exam preparation and for an exam like NEET students must know what they have walked into.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is considered to be a tough exam to clear compared to other entrance tests.
It demands a lot of hard work, dedication, and consistency from the students who wish to pursue their career as a medical student.
Chemistry syllabus for neet consists of chapters from the NCERT book of the 11th and 12th standard. So, the syllabus of CBSE and NEET same.
Just to clear the doubt, state board also have the exact same syllabus for neet.
Here is the complete chemistry syllabus for NEET:
1. Basic Concepts of Chemistry
2. Structure of Atom
3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity
4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
5. States of Matter
6. Thermodynamics
7. Equilibrium
8. Redox Reactions
9. Hydrogen
10. The S-Block Elements
11. The P-Block Elements (XI)
12. Organic Chemistry – Basic Principals and Techniques
13. Hydrocarbons
14. Environmental Chemistry
15. The Solid State
16. Solutions
17. Electrochemistry
18. Chemical Kinetics
19.Surface Chemistry
20. General Principals & Processes of Isolationof Elements
21. The P-Block Elements (XII)
22. The D and F Block Elements
23. Coordination Compounds
24.Differentiation & Conversions – Organic Chemistry
25. Reaction Mechanism – Organic Chemistry
26. Haloalkanes & Haloarenes
27. Alcohols, Phenols & Ethers
28. Aldehydes, Ketones & Carboxylic Acids
29. Amines
30. Biomolecules
31. Polymers
32. Chemistry in Everyday Life
This is the complete and updated syllabus for neet 2019 attempt.
Now that you know the complete syllabus of neet 2019, I would suggest the neet aspirants to start focusing on it.
As I said in my previous post, only a well-structured study timetable can help to achieve the positive results.
PRO TIP
To make your chemistry preparation better what you can do is, figure out the most important chapters out of the syllabus and prepare for those comparatively stronger than other chapters.
Chemistry holds a total of 180 marks (45 questions) out of the total of 720 and to get an admission in good college students have got to have the total of more than 550 marks.
And I would suggest students to score at least 110 marks, this will help them reach the targeted marks and get you in a good college.
5 Essential Elements to Start a Construction Business
Starting a business is not an easy task especially if it is a construction business. A successful entrepreneur, who is leading in the industry can tell you what it takes to lead in the corporate world. Furthermore, most leaders say, whether your destination is any place on this planet, or a position in the corporate world, to reach somewhere in the right time you must follow the roadmap.
Few elements to consider before starting a construction business
1. Begin with a business plan
A roadmap is required to reach somewhere. Similarly, to start a venture, a business plan is required. A business plan explains where you are at present, where you want to take your construction company and what strategies you are going to use. Further, it helps in securing funding. In short, a business plan consist, a brief business description, financial factors, and marketing strategies.
2. Find financing
Nowadays, a number of sources are available to get funding, start looking with your own savings. However, if your savings are not enough, no worries! You can approach various banks, financial institutions, and investors. Another option is deal making, if you don’t have enough funds, you can go for partnership deed. According to which assets, liabilities, and other expenses will get distributed between partners as per deed. Also, the burden of funding will get divided.
3. Obtain licenses
To start a construction business, every contractor needs a business license. Therefore, investigate with the courthouse located in your country to know what permits and licensed are mandatory for the construction business. Further, it is mandatory top secure particular state licenses. Moreover, you can search on the internet for a suitable spot from where you can get a state license and permit requirements.
4. Put the right insurance in place
An understanding of insurance is very essential in such business. In most cases, various states and construction contracts required valid workers compensation insurance which is carried out by contractors. Furthermore, other mandatory coverages to consider are a general liability, professional liability, builder’s risk, etc. Approaching an insurance provider with excellent experience can make a contractor understand how to shelter a company from the beginning.
5. Get bonded
In several states, it is mandatory for contractors to get a collateral bond to become licensed. However, the amount of license bond varies by state. Sometimes, even your customer can also ask you to obtain further performance and payment bonds for specific projects. As we know, performance and payment bonds are mostly used on government projects, this is why their use is growing on privately funded projects as well.
Final Words
In life nothing comes easy not even a success, so, never hesitate to learn something new. If you are planning to start a construction business and want to reach the top, consider these points to create a win-win situation!
Things to Know Before You Hire a Tree Trimming Service
If you have a tree next to your house, you need to trim it regularly to prevent the limbs from breaking and falling on your roof. Aside from this, the tree may cause mold growth on the sides of your house if not trimmed properly. During a storm, dead or damaged trees can pose serious risk to your house. Therefore, hiring a tree trimming service is a good idea. Read on to know the things you need to consider before choosing a provider.
License and credentials
First of all, you should ensure that the company is licensed. If the employees are not trained, they may end up causing damage to your house or trees. So, this is important to keep in mind.
Insurance
Don’t allow a company to work near your house unless it has an insurance policy. This means that the company should have worker’s compensation insurance and liability insurance.
With liability insurance, you can easily cover the expenses if the employees end up causing damage to your property or home during the tree trimming service.
Similarly, worker’s compensation insurance offers protection for the employees and you in case the employees get injured during the job. In addition, it will offer protection for you against a lawsuit.
Referrals
Before you choose a company, don’t forget to ask for referrals. You can then contact those customers to find out if they were happy with the company’s services. It’s important that you ask for referrals first.
Keep in mind that inexperienced employees may not be able to work properly. They are more likely to make mistakes that may cause you a loss of thousands of dollars.
Get an estimate
Before you sign the contract, make sure you get an estimate. If the service provider shows hesitation while answering your questions about the total cost, look for another provider. Hiring the services of this type of company is not a good idea. They may rip you off.
Company charges
Next, you should find out how much you are going to get charged for the services. For instance, find out if they are going to charge you for stump grinding. It’s better if you get a fixed quote for the entire job.
Equipment type
Find out about the type of equipment they are going to use for the job. The company should have all the required tools to do the trimming or removing of trees. Let them know what you need to get done. Without the right tools, they can’t do a good job.
Compare the services
Since stump grinding is an extra service, your company may not offer this service unless you pay extra for it. For instance, if they don’t have a crane, they may not be able to perform the work beyond a specific height.
Employee training
Find out about the background of the company employees. If possible, you may want to hire employees that have at least 5 years of experience doing the tree trimming and other jobs.
Long story short, you may want to consider these things before hiring a tree trimming service.
Complete Syllabus of Chemistry for NEET Exam 2019
5 Essential Elements to Start a Construction Business
