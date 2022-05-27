Tomorrow On Netflix Review: Should You Stream It Or Skip It? What Our Critic Has To Say?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Kim Tea–Yoon and Sung Chi–hyuk and Yoon Ji–on has directed the series Tomorrow. This show is a mix of so many genres like drama, fantasy, action, and comedy. This series is based on a webtoon with the same name Tomorrow written by Llama and Naver has published it. The series Tomorrow started airing on the 1st of April 2022 exclusively available on Netflix. The series consists of 16 episodes and each episode is a minimum of 55 minutes to 65 minutes.

Tomorrow is what a Japanese manga would be named an Isekai Story. The main character travels to another world then he gets enrolled by an organization from that world to complete new missions and quests.

Should You Stream It Or Skip It?

Just like any other K–drama the series Tomorrow has its unique storyline and fan base. With the massive success of South Korean dramas (K–dramas), Like Squid Games and All Of Us Are Dead. Netflix has been pushing out more and more content for its consumers so they can get a kick out of new genres. One of the most recent huge talking points for Netflix’s new releases is Tomorrow, This is an MBC (The Middle East Broadcasting Centre) fantasy show which has been airing on Netflix on the 1st of April this year, and the last episode of Tomorrow came on 21st of May this year.

The series Tomorrow is unique and stands out with a similarly known theory which includes Grim Reapers. The series Tomorrow has three Grim Reapers and they work together as the sole members of the afterlife’s newly formed Risk Management Team, The three Grim Reapers help people to not end their valuable lives and guide them to live their specified lifespan to reduce the overcrowding of the underworld.

How Many Episodes Does The Show Have?

The series Tomorrow has 16 episodes and each episode lasts somewhere between 55 minutes to 65 minutes (1 hour and 5 minutes). But it is difficult to binge-watch all the episodes as every episode will cover different troubled characters’ life stories. Some viewers might find it hard to watch and binge-watching all the episodes may impact the consumer’s state of mind.

The Grim Reaper concept is not a new one that we see in the series Tomorrow, There are so many Grim Reaper themed stories in K–dramas and there are some quite popular shows like The Uncanny Counter, Goblin, Blac,k, and many more But the series Tomorrow portrays the Grim Reapers concept differently by discussing the social issues faced by different people on day to day basis.

Plot Summary Of The Show

The series Tomorrow shows different social issues and problems in almost every episode covering many aspects. The covered how a TV producer wanted to take his life due to the trouble caused by her old school bully. A grieving husband yearning to join his read wife, to a sorrowing woman overwhelmed by the idea that she may have sent her friend to her death bed at the hands of the Japanese imperial army, has been covered by the series Tomorrow.

We suggest you consider streaming the series Tomorrow available on Netflix however, this series is not for everyone as some viewers find this tiresome and unhappy due to the lack of running plotline, But this can be a great recommendation if you wish to see something new from the South Korean Drama realm.

What Our Critic Has To Say?

People are having mixed opinions about the series Tomorrow. Some audiences are giving positive reviews whereas some audiences are giving negative reviews.

The positive reviews state that Tomorrow speaks up and brings to the discussion the topics that are present in people’s lives. However, when those people talk about it, how does society dismiss them.

The negative reviews state that people are not happy that this show has used the real names who are still alive. Well, the fillers of homicidal death lists are just plain abhorrent and unethical.

