Top Polkadot Ecosystem Tokens By Market Capitalization

The top Polkadot ecosystem tokens are DOT, LINK, and KSM.

Polkadot (DOT) leads the list with the market capitalization of $9 billion.

Currently, DOT is trading at $9.76 with a 4.60% hike for the past 24-hours.

The world would consist of more than 100 blockchains where these have their blockchain-based cryptocurrencies. Though there are around 18,000 cryptocurrencies in the market, each token is based on blockchain transactions. Ethereum blockchain is one such popular blockchain ecosystem from which many cryptocurrencies are built from it.

Likewise, some popular blockchain ecosystems are Solana blockchain, Polkadot blockchain, BNB Chain, Avalanche blockchain, and many more. Now, we are going to look into the top three Polkadot ecosystem tokens by market capitalization. According to Coinmarketcap, the following are the top Polkadot ecosystem tokens: Polkadot (DOT), Chainlink (LINK), and Kusama (KSM).

Top Three Polkadot Based Tokens

The first token in the list is its native token of Polkadot (DOT) with a market capitalization of $9 billion. Polkadot is an open-source sharding multichain protocol that allows any data or asset type, not just tokens, to be transferred between blockchains, making a wide spectrum of blockchains compatible. Currently, DOT is trading at $9.76 with a 4.60% hike for the past 24-hours.

Significantly, the top second Polkadot-based token is Chainlink (LINK), which is one of the well-known cryptocurrencies in the market. Chainlink is a cryptocurrency that aims to reward a global network of computers for providing trustworthy, real-world data to smart contracts built on top of blockchains. At the time of writing, LINK was trading at $6.52 which is 0.15% down for the day with a market capitalization of $3 billion.

Furthermore, the next Polkadot token is Kusama (KSM), a scalable network of specific blockchains created with Substrate and the Polkadot codebase. The current trading price of KSM is $69.74 which is 3.63% down and the market capitalization is $593 million. However, the above-mentioned tokens are the top Polkadot-based cryptocurrencies. After the long bear market, the market has now started recovering thus, these tokens have also begun to recover.