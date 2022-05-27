U.S Largest Crypto Exchange Coinbase Added SandBox

The underrated coins listed are VET, LIBERO, SHIB, XEC, and HOT.

Each coin possesses a unique attribute that stands out to bring focus.

Let us look at the top 5 DeFi-based cryptocurrency that has huge potential to shine in the upcoming months.

VeChain (VET)

VET is a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) token, which is said to be highly played down. The token plans to utilize technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), peer to peer management to overcome general obstacles in the global market.

The platform considers its unique feature to be the dual token (VET) & (VTHO), plus fees-delegation and toolchain attributes in the ecosystem. These allow the crypto cautious industries to make use of the Vechain’s blockchain as ITaas and make transactions for the service offered in fiat currency.

Price value of VET (Source : CMC)

The market cap is estimated to be $2 billion with a 2.14 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.0321, in CMC.

Libero Financial (LIBERA)

LIBERA’s distinct characteristics can be seen as the world’s first triple passive income & hyper deflationary token listed on centralized exchanges. Investors get rewarded with three sources passive income:

✅365% BUSD APR (1% daily BUSD)

✅3678% Libero APY (auto-compounded from 1% daily Libero)

✅158K% Libero APY inside every LIBERA (auto-compounded from 2.04% daily Libero)

The distinct factor to focus on is the listing made on major CEX and DEX platforms, which brings sustainable passive income from trading volume, and the motto of the world’s most hyper deflationary token: 25% token burned every sell – the highest burning percentage in the whole crypto market.

LIBERA has a $7 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $1.84973 with a 90% increase in 8 days as of now.

Price value of LIBERA (Source : TradingView.com)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB was launched to be a competitor for the other memecoin DOGE. It has its own DEX Shibaswap and is also going to develop algorithmic stablecoin SHI, whose value will be pegged to one cent rather than one USD. The Shiba Inu expects that to grow as a worldwide exchange medium even for normal people.

Price value of SHIB (Source : CMC)

SHIB value rates are around $0.0000258 among the CMC, and the current market cap is $6 billion with a 2.31% percent increase in the last 24hrs.

eCash (XEC)

Bitcoin ABC has been modified as eCash (XEC), the major concern is only to act as a transaction mode for goods and services. It combines with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) layer known as Avalanche. The XEC integrates with EVM and is also operable at its DeFi section. The anonymity, immutability, and transaction fee to be free and faster are the fundamental milestones.

Price value of XEC (Source : CMC)

XEC has a $872 million market cap and the price is calculated to be $0.00004636 with a 7.72% increase as of now.

Holo (HOT)

Holo is a decentralized peer-to-peer platform that supports DApps and doesn’t need any blockchain technology. The fuel charged for the transaction is proportionately applied to the development of the hosts and apps in the environment.

Price value of HOT (Source : CMC)

The market cap is estimated to be $464 million with a 0.15 % increase in the last 24 hrs. The price falls around $0.002693, in CMC.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this article solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice.