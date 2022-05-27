Vanessa Hudgens: Who Is She Dating Right Now? Her Relationship Timeline Explored

Share Pin 0 Shares

Vanessa Hudgens, A well-known actress and singer aged 32 who has her start in 2003 in a teen drama film named Thirteen. Vanessa Hudgens has reported having a large number of genuine beaus and minor excursions with many such countless superstars in the world of both Hollywood and Sports as well.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens’ boyfriend?

As of now, Vanessa Hudgens is dating Cole Tucker. This couple made this official on the 14th of February (Valentine’s Day) in the year 2021. Venessa Hudgens posted a photo of them both kissing and wrote “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” As reports, Vanessa’s love, Cole Tucker has been identified as the professional baseball shortstop and outfielder player who is representing for Pittsburgh Pirates.

In April of this year, Cole Tucker shared some pictures of his Friends, Family. Vanessa Hudgens shows how close the couple has gotten since they first got snapped getting comfortable with each other back in November 2020.

An insider source likewise meddled exclusively to Hollywood Life about Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens’s dating profile from back in April this year. The Insider says that “Cole has been looking after Vanessa like a ‘sovereign’. However, Cole have had been intensely being into dating her at every turn and that has never faltered. He loves her and says constantly about her as “she is a beauty queen”

A report from an insider came up with confirmation saying that “Vanessa has been extremely taken with him when it comes to dating. Last month, many insider reports claimed that she had gone to see him while he had been preparing in Florida. “It’s another experience for her, she’s utilized to folks that are in the business. So she truly cherishes that Cole is different like that.

This is an entirely different world for her to join in When it comes to her nature, she’s incredibly cheerful.” This was the main confirmation we got from the insider, which was about the dating life of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker.

Her Relationship Timeline Explored

Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens first met and started their dating journey after co-starring together in the hit Disney musical High School Musical. The franchise help both of them to give more exposure in the industry and made them one of the most beloved Disney couples of all time.

This couple ultimately has parted ways with each other in 2010.

Josh Hutcherson

Vanessa Hudgens reportedly started dating Josh Hutcherson back in 2011. This happened after the pair reportedly co-featured together in the film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Josh claimed that Vanessa had made him extremely upset but he was just kidding. Later he explained how they were sincerely connected and attached “at a certain point in their dating life”.

Austin Butler

Austin Butler was the next serious boyfriend to Vanessa Hudgens after Zac Efron. This pair dated each other for almost 9 years. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin butler first started going out in September of the year 2011. However, Vanessa Hudgens officially confirmed their relationship in 2014 after almost seeing each other for 3 years.

However, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens broke up in the year 2019 after not spending the holiday season together.

Kyle Kuzma

Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma started seeing each other soon after Vanessa Hudgens parted ways with Austin Butler. They were first spotted on a Brooklyn dinner date too. Kyle Kuzma is a basketball player for Los Angeles Lakers. However, Vanessa had also been spotted watching and cheering up for him along the courtside. However, it didn’t last long, this was considered a fling.

