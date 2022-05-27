Finance
Vendor Didn’t Have the “Bench Strength” to Satisfy Their Sophisticated Customer
Even a seasoned supplier makes mistakes. In this case study, an industry giant over-reached, won the chance to expand into a new market, then fell flat on its face. A formal candid feedback project gave the customer a chance to spell out his expectations. The vendor implemented improvements and escaped early termination.
This is one in a series of case studies highlighting “Key Questions and Course-correcting Quotes” taken from 20 years of B2B customer insight projects. All names are fictitious, but the situations are real. Case studies paint a picture of how important it is to learn what your B2B customers think–but aren’t saying. These are real-world examples of how soliciting and acting on customer feedback has helped companies hold onto customers longer, grow relationships bigger and pick up new business faster.
Case study: Vendor was “average.” Customer wanted “special.”
Key Question (asked of a CEO at a 7-figure account): “Is this vendor performing at a ‘partner’ level?”
Course-correcting Quote:
CEO: “No. The people in the top two positions are pretty impressive, but that’s the case anywhere. It’s at the next level down that we have found them somewhat lacking. For example, account management is weak and reactive. We need formal meetings, formal reviews, good follow-up, etc. We brought that to their attention. I’m not sure they would have gotten there on their own, and that’s disappointing. Our best vendors hire, develop and retain good people top to bottom. We can’t grow relying on average vendors. We need ‘special.’ These guys are average.”
The Client’s Quandary:
This was a cold glass of water in the vendor’s face. They knew their customer was frustrated, but they thought they had a simple communication problem. They thought they had overcome the worst of it but reached out for customer feedback just to be safe. After they read the customer feedback report, they knew they were still in trouble.
Conclusion:
They were in over their head: Their customer was sophisticated, the market was unfamiliar to this vendor, and they didn’t have the bench strength or the strategic vision to deliver in line with their customer’s standards. They won the business based on a strong presentation by the senior executives, but the customer soon realized their account hadn’t been staffed with a seasoned team. In the end, their contract wasn’t renewed, but to their credit it wasn’t terminated early. This impartial evaluation of where they stood allowed them to make what changes they could to improve their performance over their final 15 months.
I categorize projects as assessments, investigations, treasure hunts or rescue missions. This project was an investigation because the client’s question started “why?” “Why is this customer so hard to please?” Customer dissatisfaction hadn’t yet escalated to the point of requiring a rescue mission. At that stage the question is, “Can this marriage be saved?”
Finance
Houseboat and Yacht Insurance – What It Actually Includes
The insurance world categorizes both houseboats and yachts in a similar class. It is because of this that coverage pricing as well as insuring conditions are much the same. The key difference between houseboats and yachts are the following factors: the houseboat’s production makes it more challenging to ride the waters and it is not as capable to navigate the rough sea as the yacht.
Houseboat and its counterpart yacht insurance coverage is centered around the boatman’s navigational past experience, the boats use, the season in which it is being on the waters and the parallel insurance rates that match the navigational area it is being used in.
In general, after relevant insurance deductibles are paid, this form of insurance covers various things.
Hull Coverage
This insurance deals with the actual physical damage that the body of the boat incurs, incorporating the ship trailers, equipment, and motor and watercraft fittings. Hull coverage does not cover the following exclusions:
• Wear and tear of the boat
• Anything on the boat that is damaged as a result of a deficiency in maintenance
Personal Effects Coverage
This insurance covers the boater’s personal effects. Things like apparel, cell phones, I-pods, sports and fishing equipment and so on are protected under this type of policy.
Liability Coverage
The same way car insurance includes liability that covers an at-fault accident, liability coverage for the houseboat and yacht protects against an at-fault boat accident. This coverage pays for boat repairing or boat replacement as a result of a boat collision that is your fault. It also covers medical care, lost wages and any other costs that come up as a result of an accident that you are responsible for.
Medical Payments Coverage
The Medical Payments coverage takes care of any medical care costs that arise due to a boat accident. Included in the coverage are: the insured, boat passengers, and water skiers. The good thing about this form of coverage is that it protects, regardless of who it is that is at fault for the accident.
Uninsured Boaters Coverage
We all know that auto insurance is obligatory. In the case of boat insurance, however, there is no legal obligation to carry related coverage. In the event, you are involved in a boat accident where the other party is at fault but is uninsured or underinsured, the uninsured boaters coverage protects you by paying for medical care and lost wages, as well as other expenditures caused by the collision.
Finance
What Is An Exchange Traded Fund and How It Works
Investors seeking exposure to an index can consider ETF investing as an option. Exchange traded funds are one of the many types of mutual funds available today and gaining popularity among various kinds of investors. While you may be familiar with equity mutual funds, debt funds or balanced funds, ETFs are yet another class of mutual funds that function a bit differently. ETFs are mutual funds designed to mimic popular market indices like the Nifty 100, BSE 100, Sensex etc. These are passively managed funds that simply hold the stocks of the index they are supposed to mimic exactly in the same proportion as the index. Since the fund managers don’t take active calls in security selection by holding the same stocks as included in the index, these funds are passively managed.
Exchange traded funds are suitable for first-time investors who would like to test the waters and may not be comfortable with the higher risk associated with regular mutual funds.
There are several advantages of investing in an ETF. Firstly, being passively managed they make fewer transactions as compared to actively managed funds where the fund manager must constantly look for securities that can help him outperform the scheme’s benchmark. This leads to higher portfolio turnover resulting in higher tax incidence. Funds pay taxes like STT (Securities Transaction Tax) and capital gains tax while buying or selling securities within their portfolio. Thus, ETFs are more tax efficient and have lower costs arising out of fund management.
Secondly ETFs also usually have lower expense ratio compared to actively managed mutual funds which must employ highly skilled fund managers for generating active returns.
Thirdly ETFs offer more convenience and liquidity to investors since they are listed on exchanges and trade like stocks. Investors can transact in ETF funds any time during market hours at real-time prices unlike actively managed mutual funds where NAV is computed only once a day after the market closes.
ETFs offer better diversification since they carry all the securities listed in the index which are periodically rebalanced. But the reduced risk arising out of greater diversification in exchange-traded funds comes at the cost of possibly lower returns as compared to other mutual funds. Actively run mutual funds are more likely to earn a better return over the long-term than passively managed funds since the fund manager uses his expertise and takes active calls to buy better-performing stocks and sell underperforming stocks. But in the case of an ETF that mimics an index, all kinds of stocks are held including the underperformers.
ETF investors should consider funds with lower tracking error as a key performance indicator. Tracking error shows the deviation in return of a fund from its benchmark. Since these funds mimic their respective indices, tracking error should be close to zero. However, zero tracking error is impossible since it must buy or sell securities to align with the index whenever the index undergoes a rebalancing and hence must bear some transaction costs. However, indices have no such constraints. Investors keen on lower expense ratio and higher liquidity can consider including ETFs in their financial planning.
Finance
7 Tips For Starting a Small Business in a Service Related Industry
Most service providers struggle to build a client base because they do the same things everyone else in that business does. There’s no reason to choose you over anyone else. Yet, if you use these 7 tips you could fill your business with clients in short order.
Tip 1 – While people will pay for your service they don’t really want your service they want an outcome, result, or solution. Identify the outcome, result, or solution the people you want as clients are already looking to buy.
Tip 2 – Don’t talk about what you do in terms of your career. When you talk about your business or what you do you should always talk about it in terms of “Why do I want that?”
Tip 3 – Become the recognized expert for producing the outcome, result, or solution your ideal clients already want.
Tip 4 – Make yourself known among your ideal clients for your area of expertise. Make yourself known among your peers and other experts for this area of expertise.
Tip 5 – Use the motivation your ideal clients already have to act to trigger their action.
Tip 6 – Keep it simple when it comes to working with you. Start with 3 easy to understand options.
Tip 7 – Run your business the way your prospects want you to run it.
Let’s take these 7 tips and put them together in an example. Let’s say a dentist wants to start their own practice. The first thing needed is a group of ideal patients who are already looking for something you can help them get. After a little searching you discover there are a large number of families with children in your area who do not have dental insurance. These families need a dentist they can afford to work with.
Using that knowledge you develop a message that draws these patients to you. Your message might be something like…
Healthy children have healthy smiles, Dr. Toothy’s no insurance small flat fee plans (including back to school smile checks) have the whole family smiling. Visit drtoothy.com to get your free healthy smile checklist first visit coupon.
Dr. Toothy becomes the uninsured family dentist. He has 3 low cost monthly flat fee options and maintains office hours during times that make it easy for working families to come in for care.
