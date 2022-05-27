News
Vikings backup QB Kellen Mond glad to be out with the old, in with the new
For 10 days during training camp last summer, Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond was quarantined while on the COVID-19 reserve list. When he finally returned to the team, he said he never felt the same for the rest of his rookie year.
Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Texas A&M, Mond was the leading candidate to serve as Kirk Cousins’ backup. After he tested positive for COVID on July 31, he lost weight due to the illness. He was shaky in three exhibition games, prompting the Vikings to re-sign Sean Mannion to be the backup for a third straight year.
“Last year, I kind of got hurt when I got COVID and lost a bunch of muscle, so a lot of ability and power and strength,” Mond said in an interview with the Pioneer Press. “I kind of had to detour a little bit. … I was down to like 204, 205 (pounds) and lost a lot of muscle, so it definitely set me back.”
Mond, 22, said he weighed about 215 pounds before contracting COVID. He wasn’t able to regain the lost weight during the season.
“It was hard to recover during the season just because I wasn’t lifting (weights),” he said. “You can’t really lift and pump iron during the season. So I didn’t get that really back until this season. So right now, I’m about 212, 213. I’ll probably play at 216.”
Mond said he is finally back to full strength, and he’s in a much better state than during what was mostly a lost rookie season. He played in just one regular-season game, when he served as Mannion’s backup on Jan. 2 at Green Bay after Cousins was ruled out due to being on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Mond completed 2 of 3 passes for 5 yards in a three-and-out series in the fourth quarter of an ugly 37-10 loss, which eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs. After that game, then-Vikings coach Mike Zimmer bristled when asked if he wanted to see Mond play in the meaningless Jan. 9 season finale against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium, saying, “Not particularly. I see him every day (in practice).”
The day after the Bears game, for which Mond was inactive for the 15th time in 17 games, Zimmer was fired after the Vikings finished with an 8-9 record in his eighth season. He was replaced by Kevin O’Connell. Mond said the change for him has been good, going from the defensive-minded Zimmer to the offensive-minded O’Connell, a former NFL quarterback.
“I think so,” Mond said. “I think Kevin, he’s obviously a young guy and he has some youth, especially with his offense. I think he’ll add a little bit more flavor. I think that’s something that the fans were missing a little bit last year. … New coaches, fresh team. So I think a lot of people will be excited about what we have to offer this year.”
There was some excitement from fans when the Vikings drafted Mond on April 30, 2021. He piled up impressive numbers in his four years as starting quarterback for Texas A&M, throwing for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns.
Then came July 31, when Mond tested positive and was out 10 days. That day, Cousins and quarterback Nate Stanley were put on the COVID-19 reserve list for five days as close contacts because they were not vaccinated. Mond wasn’t vaccinated when he went on the list, and said he still isn’t.
“The COVID deal, that set him back, me and him have talked about it,” Mond’s father, Kevin Mond, said from the family home in San Antonio. “It’s unfortunate but we were dealing with a pandemic at the time. The first couple of days, he had body aches and that’s when he lost the weight in his body. Muscular aches. He couldn’t eat well and hold down food.”
After returning to practice on Aug. 10, Mond got into preseason games on Aug. 14 against Denver, Aug. 21 against Indianapolis and Aug. 27 at Kansas City. Overall, he completed 28 of 51 passes for 310 yards in those games with no touchdowns and an interception.
Practice work in which the Vikings did anything of substance was closed to the media during the regular season, so nothing more was seen from Mond until his three plays against the Packers. He third pass was nearly intercepted.
Zimmer then offered his coarse critique of Mond after the game. The following day, with Minnesota in line to play the Bears with Cousins back, Zimmer did back off.
“I just mean he’s the third-team quarterback,” Zimmer said then. “He’s improved. He’s improved throughout the year. He’s got a chance to be a good player. But he’s third on the depth chart, so we kind of knew that.”
A source told the Pioneer Press after Zimmer was fired that Mond wasn’t bothered by the comments made after the Green Bay game. He concurred with that.
“Someone ended up telling me about it,” Mond said of Zimmer’s comments. “One, he’s never really talked to me personally, so I didn’t really take too much offense to it. He kind of backtracked on his word a little bit after. But it’s all fun and games, whatever. It’s a new year, new coaches, new team. I’m a year older, second year in the NFL.”
Zimmer and Mond had little communication during the 2021 season. Kevin Mond said Zimmer never was keen on then-general manager Rick Spielman selecting Mond in the draft, saying, “I think he wanted a defensive player (with the second pick in the third round).’’ And Zimmer had been vocal about wanting his players to get vaccinated, especially his quarterbacks.
“Zimmer wasn’t mad at the person, he was mad at the selection of the quarterback,” Kevin Mond said of Zimmer’s comments after the Packers game. “So whoever was going to get his venom thrown at him, it just happened to be Kellen.
“Kellen was in the doghouse from the start because of the draft and then, number two, the COVID. So he was in Zimmer’s doghouse and wasn’t getting out. They weren’t going to give him the time and Zimmer not playing him at the end of the year was, personally to me, Zimmer just sticking his thumb at Spielman.”
Spielman, who was fired the same day as Zimmer and eventually replaced by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, did not return a message seeking comment. Zimmer could not be reached.
Through it all, Mond said he still got benefits out of last season.
“I think once I understood what my role was, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability, and lot of it was making sure I’m prepared for the games, which I was, and just making sure I’m doing the best I can on scout team and getting certain defensive guys a look,” he said.
Now, though, Mond is hoping for an expanded role as he battles Mannion to be Cousins’ backup. He said he’s much better than last year.
“I personally think it’s night and day, just being able to get in this system, get a year under the books,” Mond said. “A lot of the stuff (with the new offense) is very similar in terms of the wording and the concepts. … I’m back feeling great. My body feels great. My arm’s looking great. So I’m excited.”
And Mond has plenty of support from his head coach. O’Connell was hired after serving the past two years as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, which included a Super Bowl victory in February.
“Kellen’s having a good spring so far, working incredibly hard, digesting the system.” O’Connell said.
O’Connell pointed to a recent practice at organized team activities in which Mond got an unexpected look but “made a couple of checks” at the line of scrimmage and “just kind of instinctively” made the proper adjustments.
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, the Rams’ tight ends coach the past three seasons, also has been pleased with what he has seen from Mond.
“Kellen is very sharp,” Phillips said. “He has really picked up the offense very well. … He’s really done a nice job of getting up to speed with our offense, our terminology. He’s calling the plays really well in the huddle, and his eyes were in the right place. … So far, so good.”
The Vikings showed some support for Mond when they did not select a quarterback in last month’s draft. Cousins, who signed a one-year contract extension in March that takes him through 2023, is entrenched as Minnesota’s starter for 2022 and perhaps for 2023, but the Vikings appear willing to give Mond every chance to develop.
The Vikings have developed lots of quarterbacks over multiple seasons before they eventually became starters. That list has included Tommy Kramer, Wade Wilson, Rich Gannon and Brad Johnson.
Kramer, who played for the Vikings from 1977-89, is like Mond a San Antonio native. He was impressed when he watched the quarterback at Texas A&M.
“He moves real well and he’s got a strong arm, so what more do you want?” Kramer said. “But the only way you’re going to get better is by getting more reps. You can get reps in practice. But I think he can play.”
For now, the reports Mond’s father is getting from Minnesota are a lot more positive than they were during his rookie year.
“Where he is now, he’s in a good frame of mind,” said Kevin Mond. “He has a good relationship with everybody there. He loves the new coaching staff, he’s getting the playbook down. He’s grasping it very well. He’s in good spirits.”
Vanessa Hudgens: Who Is She Dating Right Now? Her Relationship Timeline Explored
Vanessa Hudgens, A well-known actress and singer aged 32 who has her start in 2003 in a teen drama film named Thirteen. Vanessa Hudgens has reported having a large number of genuine beaus and minor excursions with many such countless superstars in the world of both Hollywood and Sports as well.
Who is Vanessa Hudgens’ boyfriend?
As of now, Vanessa Hudgens is dating Cole Tucker. This couple made this official on the 14th of February (Valentine’s Day) in the year 2021. Venessa Hudgens posted a photo of them both kissing and wrote “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” As reports, Vanessa’s love, Cole Tucker has been identified as the professional baseball shortstop and outfielder player who is representing for Pittsburgh Pirates.
In April of this year, Cole Tucker shared some pictures of his Friends, Family. Vanessa Hudgens shows how close the couple has gotten since they first got snapped getting comfortable with each other back in November 2020.
An insider source likewise meddled exclusively to Hollywood Life about Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens’s dating profile from back in April this year. The Insider says that “Cole has been looking after Vanessa like a ‘sovereign’. However, Cole have had been intensely being into dating her at every turn and that has never faltered. He loves her and says constantly about her as “she is a beauty queen”
A report from an insider came up with confirmation saying that “Vanessa has been extremely taken with him when it comes to dating. Last month, many insider reports claimed that she had gone to see him while he had been preparing in Florida. “It’s another experience for her, she’s utilized to folks that are in the business. So she truly cherishes that Cole is different like that.
This is an entirely different world for her to join in When it comes to her nature, she’s incredibly cheerful.” This was the main confirmation we got from the insider, which was about the dating life of Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker.
Her Relationship Timeline Explored
Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens
Zac Effron and Vanessa Hudgens first met and started their dating journey after co-starring together in the hit Disney musical High School Musical. The franchise help both of them to give more exposure in the industry and made them one of the most beloved Disney couples of all time.
This couple ultimately has parted ways with each other in 2010.
Josh Hutcherson
Vanessa Hudgens reportedly started dating Josh Hutcherson back in 2011. This happened after the pair reportedly co-featured together in the film Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
Josh claimed that Vanessa had made him extremely upset but he was just kidding. Later he explained how they were sincerely connected and attached “at a certain point in their dating life”.
Austin Butler
Austin Butler was the next serious boyfriend to Vanessa Hudgens after Zac Efron. This pair dated each other for almost 9 years. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin butler first started going out in September of the year 2011. However, Vanessa Hudgens officially confirmed their relationship in 2014 after almost seeing each other for 3 years.
However, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens broke up in the year 2019 after not spending the holiday season together.
Kyle Kuzma
Vanessa Hudgens and Kyle Kuzma started seeing each other soon after Vanessa Hudgens parted ways with Austin Butler. They were first spotted on a Brooklyn dinner date too. Kyle Kuzma is a basketball player for Los Angeles Lakers. However, Vanessa had also been spotted watching and cheering up for him along the courtside. However, it didn’t last long, this was considered a fling.
Shows Like A Million Little Things
Are you done watching A Million Little Things? Want to watch a similar show like that but don’t know what to watch and where to start then here we are bringing you a list of shows like A Million Little Things that you can watch.
Queen Sugar
A series that will keep you hooked on every episode so that you don’t have to think further about another show. The show focuses on 3 siblings who inherit their father’s sugar farm in Louisiana. The trio has to work together to put their differences aside to survive and thrive in a world against them.
This Is Us
An emotional drama where you will experience love, triumph, heartbreaks, revelations, and finding out meanings in the present life. It is a story about a set of triplets and their parents and their struggles. The story shows several time frames. The story is filled with every emotion one can think of. It is a must-watch for the viewers because it will take you on a ride of bonds and relationships that; in some way, might also feel relatable at some points. To watch this family’s story and the revelation, they get to experience while keeping up with each other, tune in to Amazon Prime and NBC.
Lost
The series is a journey of heartfelt, traumatizing, and puzzling emotions. It is a story where a plane crashes on an unknown island, and the survivors start realizing that it is not just a normal beach. The show includes plenty of mysteries. The show will keep you hooked to your screen as the characters try to keep themselves on the island and maintain their individuality. Seeing this show on the list might make you think about why it is here; the similarity with million little things is the survival and coping factor but on different grounds where you are the one lost. You can watch this show on Hulu.
Manifest
This show will remind you of Lost because of the plane crash, but then here, the plane crashes, and the travelers get to know that their plane has been missing for five and a half years. Characters try to return to their lives; however, people assume that they are dead, making it difficult to return. Now you will enjoy the show on the grounds of finding out how these people face the new side effects after the crash and how they will cope. Seeing this show on the list might make you think about why it is here; well, the similarity with million little things is the survival and coping factor, but on different grounds where you are the one lost and others have moved on. This show is available to watch on Hulu.
The Big Bang Theory
One of the most popular hits and watched shows on friendship revolves around science nerds; an actress, an astrophysicist, and an engineer who become friends as they are next-door neighbors. The show includes science jokes that are easy to understand, friendship, and love. The show is unique, and the characters are portrayed beautifully. The series is comedic and dynamic. CBS and Netflix are where you can tune in to watch comedy-drama.
How I Met Your Mother
It is a series that runs in flashback format, where Ted tells his children about his various relationships and finally meets their mother. The story he tells is based on the timeline of 2005, and the time he is telling the story is 2030. During the flashback, we know Ted’s friends who were with him. Again, the show is unique in its take and humor, making it a must-watch. This series can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
So now you know what to binge next as you have completed watching A Million Little Things as we have listed some options for you with different storylines but somehow match with the A million Little Things based on bonds and survival.
Shows Like This Is Us
The American family drama This is Us delighted the audience with its final episode on May 24th, 2022. The beginning of the journey of the series was on September 20th, 2016, when the first episode premiered on NBC.
This presents a group of different people, the couple Jack and his wife, who are pregnant with triplets, the television actor Kevin, and the New-York based businessman Randall and his wife, Beth. The fans will miss the series and the amazing cast, but the conclusion was relieving to them. Although this show can not be brought back again, no matter how much we want that, this article presents a list of shows if you loved This is Us.
Schitt’s Creek
This show, like This is Us has the potential to make the audience laugh and cry simultaneously. There are moments in the show which show a valuable method of dealing with everyday issues. The show also aims at spreading awareness about the varying choices of people.
The show begins with the transfer of a family drowning in wealth to a rather humble surrounding with the loss of their money entirely. Every character on the show has a positive developmental line at the end of the 6 seasons. A perfect mix of comedy and drama at the same time.
The series is currently available on Netflix. However, the availability is till October 3rd, after which the series can be streamed on Hulu.
Workin’ Moms
The show is a Canadian sitcom focused on the life of mothers who try to juggle careers and families, focusing on the ultimate growth of themselves and their families. To perfect their children’s set in mind, these ambitious mothers face several obstacles in equally managing their jobs and families. The show presents the amazing friendship between Kate and Anne, who have their share of work and relationship issues.
The star cast includes Catherine Reitman as Kate Foster, Dani Kind as Anne Carlson, Juno Rinaldi as Frankie Coyne, Jessalyn Wanlim as Jenny Matthews, and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell.
The series is currently available for streaming on Netflix and consists of 6 seasons.
The Bold Type
The Bold Type is an American comedy-drama focusing on the friendship between 3 individuals Katie Stevens as Jane Sloane, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, and Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady Hunter. The series begins by portraying the promotion of Jane Sloane from an assistant to a writer for Scarlet Magazine. Kat, Jane, and Sutton are seen to celebrate the arrival of Jane on the grounds of Scarlet as a writer.
A hint of their friendship formation is given, and we get to know that they have been friends since they started working at Scarlet as assistants.
The series is available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and consists of 4 seasons.
These are the best 3 choices, according to us, to watch after the ending of This is Us; the same heartwarming love and comedy can be witnessed in all the shows mentioned above.
