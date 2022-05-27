Connect with us

Blockchain

Whale Ratio Continues To Stay At High Value

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Whale Ratio Continues To Stay At High Value
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has remained at a high value recently, a sign that could be bearish for the crypto’s price.

Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio On Verge Of Entering “Very High Risk” Zone

As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the 72-hour MA whale ratio is near 0.90, the very high risk zone.

The “exchange whale ratio” is an indicator that’s defined as the sum of top ten inflows to exchanges divided by the total inflows.

In simpler terms, this metric tells us what part of the total inflows are contributed by the ten largest transactions, which typically belong to the whales.

When the value of this indicator is above 0.85, it means whales occupy a very large percentage of exchange inflows right now.

As investors usually transfer their Bitcoin to exchanges for selling purposes, such a trend can be a sign that whales are dumping at the moment.

The indicator’s value usually remains above this threshold during BTC bear markets, or fake bull for mass dumping.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Trading Volume Plummets Down From Recent Top

On the other hand, values below the 0.85 mark usually signify that whale inflows are currently in a healthier balance with the rest of the market. The ratio’s value usually remains in this region during bull runs.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio (72-hour MA) over the past couple of months:

It looks like the indicator has been at a high value recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio has a value of about 0.89 right now, above the 0.85 threshold.

According to the quant in the post, values above 0.90 may be considered the “very high risk” zone. So, the current value of the indicator is very close to that.

Related Reading | Investors May Expect Downside For Bitcoin And Ethereum Market For The Next 3 Months

In this month so far, the ratio’s value has almost always remained above the 0.85 line, with a couple of spikes above the 0.90 level.

The analyst believes whales are active right now due to the FED May Meeting Minutes, and if the ratio remains high in the near future, then it could spell trouble for Bitcoin.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $28.8k, down 2% in the last seven days. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has lost 30% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Seems like the price of the coin has plunged down over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

World Series of Trading 2022 by Bybit’s Lures Top Traders With a Whopping $8M Prize Pool

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 27, 2022

By

Bybit's new Liquidity Mining Pools offer up to 30% APY
google news
  • Bybit will donate $400,000 in Bitcoin to UNICEF as part of its flagship event.
  • UNICEF will use the grant to promote “inclusive and equitable quality education.”

With registrations due to begin on May 26, 2022, Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) continues to pave the way in the competitive trading of digital assets. This year is no different. A record-breaking prize pool of up to $8 million USDT, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other incentives and prizes will be awarded to participants in the world’s biggest crypto trading event. Bybit will donate $400,000 in Bitcoin to UNICEF as part of its flagship event to promote cryptocurrency as a tool for empowering girls’ education.

For the first time, the WSOT will host a race pitting players against esports athletes from some of the most powerful companies in the world, bridging the gap between virtual and physical sports. Star visitors will compete with traders from across the globe in the crypto field on skills, speed, and split-second judgement, making WSOT 2022 the platform for crypto enthusiasts to confront esports global champions.

Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit said:

“WSOT this year is all about racing to the next level. We want to encourage gamers, traders, and teams to join us in a spirit of competition and distinguish themselves at the world’s greatest crypto trading tournament. We also want to use this opportunity to amplify the positive impact of crypto: improving financial literacy and financial inclusion, and putting wealth back in the hands of the common people.”

For the first time, the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has introduced the WSOT award to honor traders with the greatest profit/loss ratio, independent of the size of their initial investment. 35,000 people participated in WSOT 2021, unlocking $4.09 million in prize money and 1,339 NFT prizes. In the main tournament, participants from 136 different areas were able to build or join 196 different teams, with the winning team getting 20 times its actual prize money. The individual competition attracted around 20,000 participants, with the winner delivering a profit and loss ratio of 7,265.94 percent.

Prize money for the three races will be doubled, bringing the total prize money available to up to 8 million USDT, making WSOT 2022 an event to look forward to for crypto enthusiasts throughout the globe. Registration for WSOT 2022 is now open to the general public worldwide, where Bybit services are offered. Participation in the trading contest is open from June 27 to July 17, 2022, and also, the benefits, task-based and extra incentives, fee exemptions and fortunate drawings continue throughout the summer.

Traders may look forward to going farther in their transactions and reaping the rewards of the best-in-class liquidity offered by Bybit, which has a large market depth. Another BTC payment of $400,000 will be made to UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand’s collaboration with UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand or 5 percent of the prize pool plus donations from Bybit at WSOT 2022.

In support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 4, UNICEF will use the grant to promote “inclusive and equitable quality education.” With the use of creative educational solutions, it can support, among other things, digital education for females across the area.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 3 DeFi Projects by Social Activity: LUNA, XTZ and SFM

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 27, 2022

By

Top 3 DeFi Projects by Social Activity: LUNA, XTZ and SFM
google news

13 mins ago |