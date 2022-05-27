What Is The Medusa Project In Who Killed Sara?

Share Pin 0 Shares

It looks like a straight stick but every character in Who Killed Sara is tangled unimaginably. Each character is hiding secrets that may tell who killed Sara Guzman. Each season unveils a part of it or makes it more convoluted for the viewers about what is going on.

Season 2 left us with a cliff-hanger “Project Medusa” and the latest season of Who Killed Sara is based around Project Medusa. The season introduced Jean Reno as Reinaldo as a rookie who is the head of the Project Medusa and is a serious candidate who killed Sara.

What is this “Medusa Project” and how it is involved with the murder mystery of Sara Guzman?

What Is Medusa Project?

What Is The Show All About?

Reinaldo created this drama that treats patients with schizophrenia and homosexuality. As the name indicates the project is quoted after the Greek goddess “Medusa”. Reinaldo tells that suffer in their childhood due to some complex or any other childhood trauma which may cause aggression and make them mad from the inside and he calls this Medusa Complex. Sara had schizophrenia, she got this from her biological father which made Sara a precise patient for this facility, as Reinaldo tells in season 3 that the voices that Sara hears inside her head are due to schizophrenia and those were the serpents in the mind.

The show hints at this linkage and a lot of connections are made with Medusa across the seasons. It depicts how Sara sees snakes in her hair when she looks at the mirror representing medusa’s snakes. Reinaldo also describes how this Medusa Complex can make people do things that they will not do in normal circumstances, for instance. However, Sara meddled with Nicando and other disturbing drawings that she made in her Notebook. But why Reinaldo became so obsessed with this Medusa Complex and wanted to find the cure to schizophrenia and homosexuality?

What Else The Viewers Came To Know From This Show?

The TV Show hints at the desperation of Reinaldo because her daughter Daniela was gay and he was going berserk to treat her. This was entirely personal and he also felt ashamed of her daughter being Gay. Moreover, he totally failed to understand that this was not a disease. Instead, he made Sara and Chema ashamed of their sexuality.

Medusa’s Project and Sara’s Death

Let me remind you Reinaldo is Nicandro’s Father. He is also the best friend of Rodolfo Lazcano and Alex Guzman. This is the main reason why Reinaldo got his eyes on Sara for his Medusa Project. Through this project Reinaldo got Marifer (Sara’s best friend) and Nicando to help conduct his evil plan and have Sara as his “Patient Zero”.

Reinaldo understood that Sara’s family along with Alex her brother will not agree to this project. So he plotted a scheme in which Sara died but in reality, Sara was in the Medusa Center. Ultimately the experiments that were conducted on Sara led her to kill herself. This happen because she did not want to be an experiment rat anymore.

Where To Watch?

All the 3 seasons of the show Who Killed Sara are available on Netflix to stream. Each episode has a watch time of 40 mins.

The post What Is The Medusa Project In Who Killed Sara? appeared first on Gizmo Story.