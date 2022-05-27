Finance
What To Expect From A PALS Course
The pediatric advanced life support (PALS) certification teaches healthcare professionals how to identify, diagnose and treat critical problems in children and infants. PALS certification is required or strongly desired in most medical settings, including surgical units where children could code unexpectedly. The critical care skills taught to students help to increase survival rates after a cardiopulmonary event and could prevent arrest from occurring. Any healthcare professional who needs this certification must register and complete a PALS course. The course consists of several different phases.
Self-Study
Students receive a textbook, handouts or online information before the PALS course starts. Most instructors advise participants to start studying the materials at least one month before the classes start. The information provided for self-study acts as a base for the lessons taught during the classes that take place in a hospital or other setting. The materials cover basic life saving techniques, as well as the factual data about the diagnosis of critical problems in children. Studying these materials is essential to learning and understanding.
Classes
An average PALS course consists of two days of classes. The classes often take place in a setting like a hospital or clinic, although some courses take place in a classroom. The purpose of the live sessions is to present students with a sequence of different situations that could occur. Each scenario tests the medical knowledge of the students, as well as the understanding of the concepts covered in the materials distributed beforehand. The scenarios vary, but generally include infant resuscitation, knowledge of equipment and systemic identification of normal and abnormal conditions in children.
Testing
Each PALS course ends with an examination. The examination presents students with scenarios and asks questions about those situations. The cognitive test contains 50 questions. Students must answer 80 percent of the questions correctly in order to pass. Most medical institutions and employers require that participants take an additional clinical skills test beyond the basic cognitive test. A clinical skills test requires the student to display a practical understanding of the concepts in a live setting.
Recertification
Healthcare professionals who pass a PALS course will receive a certification card. This card is valid for two years. Occasional changes to basic lifesaving procedures and new medical technologies sometimes change the information provided during a PALS course. This is why all certified individuals are required to take recertification courses every two years. The recertification classes are similar or identical to the initial classes in most cases. Some recertification courses even count towards continuing medical education credits that are frequently required in healthcare professions.
Black Forest Cuckoo Clocks — What You Need to Know
The German Black Forest has a rich cuckoo clock heritage.
For nearly 300 years, Black Forest Germany has been renowned for producing quality, hand carved cuckoo clocks. When considering purchasing such a fine piece of artistry today, discover the importance of knowing just who the maker of your clock is.
Know your clock maker.
You will want to know with surety who actually produced the cuckoo clock you’re admiring, even when visiting the Black Forest region in person. Appearances are often deceiving. Just because you are buying from a quaint little German clock shop and are told their products are hand crafted at the nearby family workshop, that doesn’t make it so. If you see their workshop with craftsmen hard at work…well you most likely can take them at their word. Otherwise, buyers beware.
Whether shopping online or within the Black Forest itself, in most cases you won’t find the name of the clock maker anywhere on the clock, making its true source and identity utterly untraceable.
Are they hiding something?
There just aren’t many family owned clock making businesses left in the German Black Forest region today. Much of the appeal of owning a German Black Forest cuckoo clock is the nostalgia and tradition behind the craft. Picture a snowbound cabin in the middle of a mountain forest; within, see the woodcarver hard at his trade waiting for spring to arrive. This is the bygone scene of an authentic Black Forest cuckoo clock. While most all cuckoo clocks are German, still of those, many are made to appear as something they are not. They are not made by the snowbound woodsman as they once were.
If truly an authentic Black Forest cuckoo clock, why isn’t the name of the artisan anywhere to be found on the clock?
Identifying the manufacturer on the piece would ruin the shopkeeper’s illusion of being an independent craftsman, thereby decreasing value appeal to tourists visiting Germany. Most manufacturers agree to leave their identifiers off their products to help German shopkeepers maintain this illusion.
Understandably, what small clock dealer wouldn’t want to be associated with such a rich heritage as this? Perhaps they’ll just “borrow” the image from days gone by and apply it to themselves. They’ll offer you a certificate stating it is “Authentic Black Forest,” which it is, but you’ll still need to pose the question, “Who made it?”
What happens 5, maybe 10 years down the road when you don’t have a store receipt OR a certificate of authenticity any longer? It will be next to impossible to Identify the manufacturer years after your purchase. You may need to service your clock, but you have no way of knowing where it actually came from.
There is but only one exception to this.
So who can be trusted?
Schneider Cuckoo Clocks is a company that stands alone within the cuckoo clock industry; a clock maker of true Black Forest heritage. In 1848 Anton Schneider began building cuckoo clocks out of his farmhouse in Schonach, Germany and the family business he founded is now in its 6th generation.
In spite of the many innovations within manufacturing over the past 100 years, the old tradition of hand carving is still maintained at Schneider. A love for detail combined with ancient handicraft skills even today are the characteristics of the new generation Schneider cuckoo clock.
After 160 years, Schneider is the oldest German clock company and the only cuckoo clock maker that identifies their name with their product. You’ll find the Schneider name prominently displayed on the dial of every clock, with serial number stamped on the back. The serial number itself tells the story of your clock; i.e., when it was made, its features and the type of movement it has inside.
This is all part of the Schneider advantage. When you’ve lost all documentation of the sale, you can still always just recite your serial number to any Schneider service person around the world and they will know exactly what your clock needs. This is impossible with anyone else but Schneider.
When you consider the rich heritage of the cuckoo clock–if it’s a “Black Forest” clock that interests you–truly the only verifiable clock maker today is Schneider.
Whether visiting the Black Forest region of Germany, or just shopping online, be sure to shop for a verifiable Schneider Cuckoo Clock. Peace of mind comes in knowing you have an authentic article and that you can always find help no matter how long ago your clock was purchased.
What Are the BRAT and CRAM Gastrointestinal Upset Diets?
The BRAT and CRAM gastrointestinal diets are often recommended by physicians for gastroenteritis and/or severe diarrhea.
The BRAT Acronym stands for Bananas, Rice, Applesauce and Toast.
The CRAM Acronym stands for Cereals, Rice and Milk.
When a person is suffering from severe dehydration caused by diarrhea and/or vomiting, it is essential to replace the loss of body fluids. Years ago, doctor’s recommended the BRAT diet for several days until the gastroenteritis subsided, but now that diet has been replaced with the CRAM diet because it contains more protein and fat content than the BRAT diet.
Symptoms of dehydration include but are not limited to: dry mouth, lack of urination, dark urine, headache, rapid heart rate, dry skin, skin flushing, fatigue, fever, chills, extreme thirst and muscle spasms.
It is also important to start oral re-hydration therapy as soon as vomiting subsides and the patient can tolerate the intake of fluids. It is highly recommended that the patient start with caffeine-free soft drinks, low acidic juices and soup broths to help replace the fluid loss. These beverages are usually recommended for 24-48 hours.
Here is a suggested list of food and beverages to try:
plain oatmeal
rice cereals
toast
cream of wheat
pudding
gelatins (jello)
chicken or beef broth
gingerale
caffeine-free cola
water
Italian ice’s
popsicles (fruit juice or rootbeer flavors)
bananas
plain rice
applesauce
yogurts
If your symptoms persist for more than 24 hours or if they are accompanied by abdominal pain, blood in your emesis, blood in your stools or a fever over 101 degrees, it is time for you to call your Physician or visit your local hospital or health clinic.
Can Cloud Computing Take On The Healthcare Industry?
How Cloud Computing Will Help Healthcare Industry
Implementing and utilizing technology will offer healthcare practices significant benefits, with Cloud computing offering better access to healthcare services and information that would subsequently result in improved outcomes and increased cost savings. Other advantage is that healthcare data has specific requirements such as security, confidentiality, availability to authorized users, traceability of access, reversibility of data, and long-term preservation.
A recent Healthcare IT News survey found 48 percent of respondents planning to incorporate cloud computing into their health IT endeavours; 33 percent had already taken the plunge. But 19 percent answered with a “no”.
Cloud technology in healthcare market has different models; applications, deployment models, service models, pricing models, and components. Applications in healthcare are of two main types, namely,
- Clinical Information Systems (CIS)
- Non Clinical Information Systems (NCIS)
CIS includes EMR, CPOE, PACS, RIS, LIS, PIS, and others while NCIS includes revenue cycle management, Automatic Patient Billing, cost accounting, payroll management, and claims management.
The healthcare industry is slowly adopting public clouds due to its highly regulated nature whereas the private and hybrid cloud models have a higher affinity.
Cloud computing is a utility based or pay-per-use type of a service and the market can be categorized by two types of pricing models offered by the service vendors, the pay-as-you-go model and the subscription-based or spot pricing model, while keeping operating costs to a minimum, covering only the essentials. Additionally patient data stored in the Cloud, health professionals and hospitals will no longer need to invest in storage systems.
Today, many pharmacology vendors including Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer have started embracing cloud computing and major cloud vendors like Amazon, Oracle and IBM have developed pharma-specific clinical research cloud offerings with a goal of lowering the cost and development of new drug.
Cloud based solutions have their own pros and cons. A solution should be selected based on the features and needs of the organization; not based on whether it is cloud based or on-premise. Most of the cloud vendors like Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, etc provide Healthcare Cloud with custom settings and user specified options, which help increase productivity.
Ultimately, Cloud computing helps physicians to provide better patient care at a lower cost without sacrificing their quality of work and productivity.
Following are the Top Cloud Computing Providers which helps your business needs and to reduce your company costing.
- Amazon Web Services
- Rackspace
- CenturyLink/Savvis
- Salesforce.com
- Verizon
- Joyent
- Citrix
- Vmware
- Microsoft
- Bluelock
