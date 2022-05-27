Finance
Where Does The Insight Come From For Serious Think Tank Members?
As the Online Think Tank coordinator often we are asked after we turn down an application; “why didn’t I qualify?” The answer to the question is somewhat irrelevant, as a better question might be “Where does the insight come from for a serious Think Tank members? The answer to that question is that it comes from many sources, not just one book, way of life, industry or area of thought.
To illustrate this truth, let me show you some of the books we discussed today in our Online Think Tank. They are all very diverse topics in many regards, yet in a way, everything is inter-related and thus they may not be so different after all. Here they are with a short explanation after each as to why they are so important to our current period and modern day issues:
“The Boating Doctor” by Allen Berrien – 1998. This book discusses cleaning, painting, troubleshooting inboards and outboards gasoline and diesel motors. Wiring and Electrical, pumps and plumbing, winterizing and re-commissioning are also discussed and lastly, keeping care of boat hulls and maintaining emergency gear was explained in the book.
It might be important to note that indeed Marine Sales are down nearly as much as home sales, indeed they two are somewhat tied together as folks take second mortgages to buy luxury craft often. Folks who are unable to sell their boats to move up, will most likely need to maintain them well until the market picks back up, say in 4-years or so.
“Planetary Explorer – The Immigrant Trail” in Vol. 49, No. 4 December 2038. This short story starts out in a Space Port in Palmdale, CA where the travels; agricultural specialists are going to a colony station in space and others are going to a transfer station and simulator training and then onto Mars Colony. The description of the trip and future events written in 1988 seem very real today, considering the Mojave Based “Spaceship One” and the NM Space Port being built by Billionaire Richard Branson.
Spaceports are being built in many other countries and places such as Dubai, India, China and Australia. The future of private space flight cometh and space travel will soon be affordable thanks to economies of scale, new materials and free enterprise.
“I’m Okay – You’re Okay; a Practical Guide to Transactional Analysis” by Thomas A. Harris, M.D. – 1967. This is a classic for psychology and of noteworthy interest for all. The book goes through life stages and psychological observation from child, teen, adult and old age life experiences. Pre-adolescent child and the ascension to I’m Okay – You Are Okay, perspective is a lifecycle process and that to must be noted.
Rhetoric in politics is common and yet he who points fingers is often the person you most need to watch for he has not reached the plateau of their own psyche. Make sure those you converse with are okay and know you too are okay otherwise you may need to give them a little room to maneuver as they have not quite yet found their way.
“From Mind to Market – Reinventing the Retail Supply Chain, a radical new approach from America’s top retail marketing guru” by Roger D. Blackwell – 1977. This work is obviously the culmination of decades of experience and observation and perhaps 3000 pages of notes. He speaks to the consumer driven demand supply chain theory and how they must meet consumer’s needs and desires, as the consumer themselves change lifestyles and demand more information, faster. And how these changes must be met with supply chain management functions and strategies, while the JIT meets the new acceptable speed to markets. He cites many actual strategies of the top winning retailers, including Wal-Mart, whose CEO helped him edit the book’s manuscript. He also cuts to the chase of what can be expected and must occur in the future to ensure success. He rightfully predicted many things that are now the norm although missed a few such as predicting the Dominance of Enron.
Today we see companies like Amazon.com and other direct sellers with no retail outlets, and few if any inventory locations, how do they do it? How did they know? Well, perhaps they read this book or saw it coming, or maybe they were the visionaries who made it so. Think on this.
“The Solution – Winning Ways to Permanent Weight Loss” by Laurel Mellin, M.A., R.D. – 1997. Today Americans are overweight and at risk of diabetes and the cost to our individual lives and health care system is astronomical. In this book Laurel Mellin dispels the myths of weight loss and allows us to consider six causes of being overweight; weak nurturing, ineffective limits, body shame, poor visibility, unbalanced eating and stalled living. Those who wish to lose weight must come to terms with their inner strengths and admit the causes. This book is a wealth of informational understanding and a workbook to help one lose weight.
“Burning Fat Foods – and other weight loss secrets” by Judy Jameson – 1994. This book explains why American Diets are not working. This book lists all the good foods you can eat and the ones you should not. The book explains how to read labels and know what you are really looking for.
Both of these books seem to discuss common sense and diets. One thing for sure is too many Americans over indulge in foods that are unhealthy, fattening, over processed or contain little nutritional value with only harmful ingredients. That old saying; “you are what you eat comes to mind” and that of course is common sense as well. Your unsightly belly bulge should be telling you something.
“1999 Federal Government Contractor’s Manual” by Ms. Wangeman a specialist with EDS. This book helps a business person develop a plan, win bids, understand solicitations, learning to work with government procurement. Also listed are how to develop a proposal team, sizing up government agencies during visits, management of projects and virtually everything you need to succeed in government contracting. Everyone who is involved government contracting needs such references to ensure they understand the rules and regulations and how things actually work and with 543 pages it is all there.
Most small businesses that deal with the government and contracting will later advise against it. Larger corporations who sponge off the government become so highly and politically motivated that the government, which runs on tax dollars, is ripped off and we all lose. Government contracting is a huge problem and the system is broken. From a Think Tank perspective this book was very interesting and almost inviting new entrants into that market, even though that market is highly saturated in politics and new comers rarely have a chance in the mix.
“Responsibility in Business – Issues and Problems” by Blair J. Kolasa – 1972. This book takes the concept of social responsibility to the concept of a good corporate citizen. It deals with concern for consumer, economic power, employee quality of life, community, and the environment. There have been many business books sense that deal with all these issues using the latest buzz-words and these issues are nothing new – from nepotism in management to environmental responsibility to corporate governance and manipulation of the game, it seems to be all the same.
This books talks about the human reality of automation and company competitive survival, black market dealings, hiring younger people who will work for less and laying off older slower workers. It discusses glass ceilings, racism, and discrimination of all types. What about bribes, payola, kick-backs, moonlighting, union games – Yes, its all there. Trade secrets, corporate espionage, health benefits, fair trade, price wars, dumping, consumer fraud, and more are also discussed, thus, I consider this book a Business Ethics Primer, and it should be read; what about the fact that it was written in 1972, well that fact makes it all the more valuable.
This book is written and well footnoted in academia style and cites philosophical thought, research, studies and business cases, but it should be noted that it should be read with a grain of salt and along with Ayn Rand. Businesses are to make money, they are for profit ventures and common sense dictates that social awareness and consideration are good, but so are profits if you want to stay in business and therefore there must be a balance too.
“The Spirit of Manufacturing Excellence – an Executive’s Guide to the New Mind Set” by Ernest C. Huge and Alan D. Anderson – 1998. This book discusses a new mindset that is needed in manufacturing if companies are to compete in the Global market place to keep the American Might strong. I find that many of the excellent suggestions in this book have been ignored much the same as how the Auto Manufacturers denied the fore-telling during the Deming Years. The authors discuss not only improvements in scheduling modeling but also the cultural changes needed in the management and rank and file. New leadership style, roles, commitment that align with the needs of the individual and corporate goals. A new reward system is duly needed and must be noted.
The book describes MRP, OPT and FMS and touches on FCS and how a delicate balance must be struck between these manufacturing processes and the leadership at the helm. This book comes pre-ISO-9000, Six Sigma and tries to gap the TQM decade with the new and it comes from an accounting, management and financial POV. Too, JIT, TQC, KANBAN and CIM are discussed as buzz-words, but also their reality in a changing faster paced game, as market demands challenge manufacturing sectors and the strategic implications of missteps and meeting those demands. Implementing technology was also a common theme from a productivity, financial and reality based standpoint. Integration into the culture and the costs of messing it up by not getting everyone committed to it or having them accept it is real and an entire chapter is devoted to only that issue.
What happens when manufacturing companies do not pony up to the challenges in the market place? Well they get lapped. For instance, consider GM and Ford and their inability to meet customer desires, well they were passed standing still by Honda and Toyota, and that is not all as Mercedes Benz is now building a Hybrid – 42 mpg! This just in from Auto Spies News Online:
Can you imagine a full size car that gets over 40 mpg? A pipe dream you say? Maybe not. While the Lexus LS460h has an EPA highway rating of 27 MPG, in reality it seemed to only fair just a bit better than it gasoline counterpart, but Mercedes Benz came to the table with the S400, the World’s 1st Luxury Hybrid diesel. So how does it stack up you say? How about to the tune of 42 MPG, this is an astounding figure for such a large car. Needless to say quite a few of you were stunned with that kind of statement. But the real question might not be how, but when will the competition be able to catch up.
Additionally the German Automaker has also another new concept car the F700 on the front burner, now a video popped up on U-Tube that is being tested on a secret track and the car will be at the Frankfort Auto Show. The F-700 Concept Car is a luxury compact with 40 mpg fuel economy. That’s not all Mercedes will begin full production of Fuel Cell cars by 2010, factories being built right now. Also from Auto Spies News Volvo is getting into the scene;
Volvo Cars will unveil the Volvo ReCharge Concept, C30-based plug-in hybrid vehicle with a grid-rechargeable lithium-polymer battery pack and individual electric wheel motors. The Volvo ReCharge range on a full battery will be 62 mile (100 km), before the four-cylinder 1.6-liter flex-fuel engine kicks in to power the car and recharge the battery. For a 150 km (93 mile) drive starting with a full charge, the car will require less than 2.8 liters of fuel, giving the car an effective fuel economy of 124 mpg or about 1.9 l/100km. The combustion engine starts up automatically when the battery pack reaches a 30% state of charge. A full charge when plugged into a standard power outlet takes approximately 3 hours, but according to Volvo even 1 hour plugged-in gives the car a 50% charge.
Are US Auto Makers being left in the dust? Yes, but whose fault is that? Government regulation, intervention and industry lobbyists have made the US Auto Makers weak and the Unions have assisted; now they are being blown out of their own market that they indeed created. Lessons learned – again and again.
“Go Get Em Tiger – becoming the person you want to be” by Jimmy Weldon – 1990. A wonderful book for young people who want to succeed in life and could use some good advice and mentorship along the way. This book will motivate, mentor and help build self-esteem and belief in self.
We have a severe problem in America and that is poor work ethic, lack of competitive spirit and general laziness on the part of the next up and coming, but why? What have we done here in the greatest nation in the history of mankind, has over abundance made us weak, have we taught our kids to act socialistic instead of striving for success? This will destroy the productivity here, we need more hard chargers, winnings and those are willing to work hard, work smart and never give up. I say go get em tiger, and recommend this book.
“Moments of Truth – new strategies for today’s customer driven economy” by Jan Carlzon President of Scandinavian Airlines, foreword by Tom Peters – 1987. Turning around an airline is never easy, yet the methods that Jan Carlzon used to do it, have been written about and repeated for years. The successes of such companies as Southwest Airlines, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Fed Ex come to mind when reading this book.
Giving power back to the people and allowing them to exercise their best judgments much the same as an ESOP company might. Ditching the bureaucracy for common sense. This is a must read for any MBA student even if it somewhat smashes many of the centralized MBA myths. After trimming 40 million in operating costs, he also “Flattened the Pyramid” of management to make for smoother operations.
It seems the efforts of Bob Six were similar in many regards as he took charge at Continental Airlines, prior to the gutting of the company by Frank Lorenzo. In the case of SAS, the unions jumped on board to the concept of a consumer driven company and the profits jumped too. The employees were rewarded for doing all the real work and then they rode a second wave to make the airline one of the premier airlines of the world securing its reputation and elevating its brand name beyond all others at the time.
Many business books talk a good game about how to unite an organization and empower the people and employees, but few ever really do. SAS did and the book is worth a read for sure, and yes there are plenty of examples of corporations walking the talk and doing it right, but alas, for ever one that is, I bet I can name ten that are not.
“How to Raise Money for Anything” by Ronald Zalkind – 1981. Right off the bat the book goes into fund-raising strategies such has how to formulate your plan, budget, committee and market your concept. He describes telephone diplomacy, cover letters, presentation and face-to-face meetings whether you are trying to raise money from your family, angel investor, venture capitalist for anything from a business, non-profit or even your college costs. In the book is how to raise money for a social club or community project. Into politics – well there are great suggestions for that as well. There are templates, formats and planning forms in the book and these are all excellent indeed.
One thing I find when running a think tank is that ideas are not worth much unless they are acted upon and for that it takes a spokesman, marketing and money. Raising capital for projects is very important indeed and this book sure hit the spot on that topic. Well, that was today’s books and tomorrow is another day. What I hope you have learned from this session is that nothing good in life is easy and it takes dedication to be a member of a think tank and a diversity of knowledge from many venues. Sincerely, Lance.
Machine Entanglement
Caught in/between accidents can cause serious injuries including crushed limbs, degloving injuries, and amputations, and they also account for seven percent of construction worker fatalities. Workers who are injured on the job are typically covered under their employer’s workers’ compensation insurance. In some cases, though, workers may be able to collect additional compensation through a third party liability claim.
What is Machine Entanglement?
Machine entanglement is one type of caught in/between accident that occurs when a worker is pulled into heavy machinery by their body parts, clothes, hair, or jewelry. Construction workers are at risk of being involved in this type of workplace accident, however, workers in factories, farms, and other workplaces that utilize moving machinery are also susceptible. Workers may be pulled into various moving parts of workplace machinery, including:
Crush points: A worker may become caught between two components that are moving towards each other, for example, a hydraulic cylinder.
Pinch points: A worker may become caught between one part of the machinery that is stationary and another part that is moving, like on a conveyor.
Wrap points: A worker may become caught in rotating components of machinery, such as lathes and augers.
Dangerous Machinery
Any machinery that has moving parts can be dangerous if it is not properly maintained or workers are not adequately trained on how to use it. OSHA has identified machinery that can cause amputation injuries if employers do not implement the appropriate safeguards. They are:
Conveyors
Drill presses
Food slicers
Grinding machines
Meat cutting band saws
Meat grinders
Mechanical power presses
Milling machines
Power press brakes
Printing presses
Roll-forming and roll-bending machines
Shearing machines
Slitters
Employers’ Duty to Protect Employees
Employers must provide safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA has implemented specific regulations designed to protect employees from machine entanglement and other machinery hazards. Some safety measures that employers should have in place include:
Training: Workers should be trained on the proper way to use machinery and how to safeguard against accidents.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) and proper dress code: Workers should be given the appropriate PPE and dress codes prohibiting loose clothing, jewelry, and other items that may become entangled.
Inspection and maintenance: All machinery should be regularly inspected and maintained so that any safety issues can be addressed.
Lockout/tagout procedures: When performing inspections and maintenance on machinery, employers should have lockout-tagout procedures in place to protect employees from accidental injury.
Stiff New Penalties for Misclassification of Independent Contractors
There has been a trend in recent years for companies to treat workers as independent contractors in order to avoid the administrative responsibilities and extra costs applicable to employees (payroll taxes, workers’ compensation insurance, unemployment insurance, overtime pay, and various employee benefits). In response, both the Internal Revenue Service and state agencies have stepped up compliance audits to check whether businesses are properly classifying their workers. An employer who has made incorrect classifications faces an array of governmental fines and penalties, as well as liability to the misclassified workers.
California has raised the stakes with a new law, effective January 1, 2012, which adds Sections 226.8 and 2753 to the Labor Code. Section 226.8 prohibits any person or employer from willfully misclassifying an individual as an independent contractor, or from making any charges or compensation deductions (e.g., for goods, materials, or space rental) to such individual if it would be unlawful to make such charges or deductions to an employee. Section 226.8 imposes penalties of $5,000 to $25,000 for each violation.
The law does not specify how often a “violation” is deemed to occur, leaving open the possibility that multiple penalties could be assessed with regard to a single worker. A willful misclassification is defined as one that is “voluntary and knowing.” It is not clear how this standard will be interpreted by the courts.
Section 226.8 also requires any employer found to have violated the law to display prominently on its website for one year a specified notice relating to the violation.
Violations of the law by licensed contractors will be reported to the Contractors’ State License Board, which will initiate disciplinary action against the contractor.
Under Section 2753, a person who, for money or other valuable consideration, knowingly advises an employer to treat an individual as an independent contractor to avoid employee status for that individual shall be jointly and severally liable with the employer if the individual is found not to be an independent contractor. This provision can be expected to impact outside advisors such as accountants and human resources consultants. Employees advising their employer and attorneys providing legal advice are excluded from liability under Section 2753.
Compliance with the new law is complicated by the fact that the law does not provide a clear test as to whether a worker is an employee or an independent contractor. Under pre-existing law, a worker generally is considered an employee if the principal has the power to direct and control the manner and means in which the work is performed. However, various other factors will be taken into account, with different tests under California and federal law, necessitating a fact-intensive analysis for each case.
One compliance strategy for a business that wants to avoid the burdens of employment administration and the risks of improper classifications is to secure workers through a separate services company, which employs the workers provided to the business, as opposed to having the business directly retain independent contractors.
In any event, companies who want to use independent contractors should consult with legal counsel, given the difficulty of making proper classifications and the potentially steep costs of failing to do so. Obtaining competent professional advice can reduce the likelihood of incorrect classifications, and also can give an employer a basis for maintaining that a misclassification was not “willful.” In addition, carefully prepared agreements with contractors and other appropriate documentation (e.g., a contractor’s business license and proof of insurance held by the contractor), while by no means determinative, can help a company to substantiate the legitimacy of an independent contractor relationship.
Learning From Competitive Edge and Resharpening the Skills
Introduction
Although the world economy is trying to come out of wood and awaiting to witness credible growth, demand for competitive skills in IT global world continue to be at high stake and is intensifying day by day, making it difficult or impossible for any IT professional worldwide to stay ahead of it. A wide range of fluctuation in supply and demand of competitive skills is making the recruitment process much difficult for hiring organizations. On the other side those who already work with the IT organization always carry a fear that opportunities may cease at any moment of time or their skills may be obsolete after some time and no more required to the Organization. In current situation it may be likely that a star performer IT professional in the Organization can become suddenly a bench warmer and after sometime subscriber of multiple job portals. The career transitions from one end to other end may be so fast; many times it happens overnight. It is a well known fact that, practically it looks impossible for an average IT professional to get an opportunity to acquire multiple skills by working in multiple projects consecutively, moreover in current trend due to the delayed projects, clients are taking their own time to hire IT professionals that too only after rigorous assessment. More you are idle in the IT organization more you become suspect to hiring organization. Hence it is high time for IT professionals to keep nurturing their existing skills and look for acquiring new skills which market demands. Competitive skills demand changes faster along with changes in technology and business scenario and every time it may not be just technical skill which matters. Clients are increasingly looking at skills of those IT professionals who can deliver business value and virtually eliminate their issues in real time.
What are the competitive skills?
Competitive skills are the oriented skills and are built on combination of any of the basic skills (such as technical, management or behavioral) which on demonstration, enables and accelerates the business outcome of your customer in a positive way. Competitive skills keeps changing as per business, technology and human needs and they largely depend upon the position or role with which you are expected to perform. With these performing skills you need to accomplish the tasks to meet your client’s goal.
There are multiple ways IT professionals can acquire the competitive skills, however choosing, acquiring or enhancing the right set of skills is key to the career advancement. There cannot be a written rule on who should acquire which skills however there is a logical need to synchronize between what competitive skills you are capable of possessing and what market wants you to possess. Hence it is crystal clear that one needs to align his or her competitive skills as per the business environment they are expected to work with.
Managing competitive skills with business focus and what you need to do.
Selecting competitive skills for acquiring or enhancing, in tune with business demand is a tough task and need thorough self assessment. Here are some of the useful aspects to remember
o Scrutinize and Chart career path: It is essential for every IT professional to chart a career path for next 3 years period based on market projections and aspects such as, what technologies are getting introduced, what services are going to be used, what are the clients expectations from their business towards service providers and also from the feedback you receive from client at the end of project if you are already in a project environment.
o Learn the business dynamics: Business dynamics is changing fast due to globalization of services; stiff competition; accelerated time to market; recession; pressure on cost reduction and to do more with less. These aspects have to be clearly factors in our way of working. IT professionals are required to do additional learning to demonstrate quick results and expected value (ROI), cost savings, while rendering services to the client. This is possible by improving traction with your client and keeping sensitivity towards your clients’ immediate needs.
o Synergizing and balancing the skills: Making a skill set, business centric is very important, for example, you may be good in technical skills but lack in soft skills or management skills which may be needed in managing the team by your client. The skills with which you do outstanding work need to continue in the same rigor; however the skills in which you are weak, may have to be strengthen further. Do a SWOT analysis of yourself to confirm the areas you need to have improvement plan. Remember, competitive skills are going to be used as input as well as output for measuring the business performance as well as your own performance.
o Acquire professional certifications: Acquiring Certifications from worldwide recognized organizations on specific competency skills are extremely useful which provides good Weightage and credibility to the career charter and they need to be planned in a systematic manner based on eligibility criteria. Too many certifications from totally different work stream may not be useful. Certification shall help individual professional in building-up the career ladder in related field and improve learning by gaining knowledge. The examples of certifications in each area are Technology (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Java, Net, Virtualization, agile) Project Management (such as PMP, PRINCE-II), Information security (CISSP), Quality (ITIL, CoBIT, CMMI, ISO). Standard tools (such as Ms Project, Visio, rational tools, presentations tools or excel based tools).
o Improve your knowledge base: Client always looks at you as a solution provider or Subject Matter Expert (SME) in the area of his interest; he may expect you to provide you consultation or professional opinion. You need to possess a thorough knowledge in those related areas which can always be achieved by, attending and participating in seminars, webinars, workshops, conversing with your professional colleagues, reading; searching information, reading; writing articles and white papers and by blogging.
o Prioritization and Reprioritization: There is a need to have a continuous focus on Prioritization and Reprioritization of competitive skills due to business Prioritization and Reprioritization and its complexities. Based on changed business dynamic, IT professionals will have to review periodically those competitive skills which were earlier prioritized; some of them may need to be reprioritized due to market urgently.
o Work on future competencies, tools and technologies: The technologies and tools in IT world are getting upgraded every day and awareness of upgraded versions of related technologies and what they deliver to the business is extremely important. Be aware that, competitive skills in technology area are moving towards mobile computing, cloud computing and virtualization predominantly hence it is essential to understand what they are and what they offer. The business enhancements and solutions are going to be delivered through Virtualization, Innovation and Automation (VIA), hence IT professionals will have to get geared-up in learning and exercising innovative practices, strive for automating business and IT processes at every juncture and finally virtualize them for client’s user and customers globally. Cloud computing is one of the emerging technology which has forced usage of every component of software, hardware and platform on subscription or pay per user basis for economies of scale and optimal utilization for multiple clients globally.
o Learning and De-learning (LDEL): The new challenges posed by world economy, service globalization and competition has forced IT organizations to change the routes and the manner in which business was conducted. There is re-engineering and in some cases reverse engineering of business and IT practices hence IT professional will have to acquire skills for learning new routes and de-learning old routs with which businesses were conducted. E-commerce is best example of LDEL.
o Service focus will be on the top: Focus on acquiring and enhancing skills in the area of service commitment. Every service component and its performance is going to be tied-up with stringent Service Level Agreement (SLA) which will have to be fulfilled by every IT professional.
o Multilingual-Multicultural dilemma: Global business scenario expects every IT professional to walk and talk in Multilingual-Multicultural environment, hence learning, adopting and demonstrating these cultural and multilingual facets is considered as one of the top preferred skill by clients worldwide. Talking and walking in customer language and culture adds to the comfort level of client tremendously.
o Do pilots and internal projects to gain confidence: Pilots and internal projects are the best ways to try out newly learned skills to gain confidence. Many times it may not be feasible to get opportunity to work in live client project, however IT professionals need to treat internal or pilot projects with the same rigor to get thorough experience to build the confidence level.
o Adoption to business environment and competition: There could be impact of environment and people with whom you are collaborating during your engagements. You may be working with clients and vendors in near shoring, off-shoring, on shoring arrangement or in co sourcing environment and with competing vendors. Your competitive skills needs to be at par as compare to the client or vendor organization while delivering the services to create that differentiator.
o Get accustomed to Unified Communication: Since the business process integration will be on the top of agenda for every business conglomerate, the real time communication services will have top preference. IT professionals will have to learn how to make cost effective usage of integrated instant messaging, IP Telephony, Video conferencing, call control speech recognization etc.
o Commitment to CSR and Green Environment: At work, learn the requirements of facilitating green environment and participate in the Organizations initiatives. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is no more optional service and every professional need to contribute his bit towards CSR initiatives. Many governments worldwide have enforced regulations to organizations and their employees with the mandate to demonstrate visible outcome. The selection criteria for some of the top jobs include one of the aspects of contribution towards CSR and green environment by many organizations.
o Improve communication and presentation capabilities: Doing presentations, conducting webinars, podcasts, writing articles and whitepapers Mentoring juniors, Blogging, becoming opinion leader, being a part of social network, provides ample opportunities for IT professionals to improve their written and verbal communication and presentation skills. Many times communication skills supersede the other skills and clients do accept working with professionals who may not be very expert but know their job.
o Be aware of change management issues: Changes in reporting functions, policies within organization and with client organization as well as acquisition and mergers poses lots of challenges and impacts performing skills. Understanding the change management process thoroughly and realigning with new organization structure requires patience, adaptability and lot of flexibility. Sometimes it also creates uncertainty to the profession; this has to be dealt with by demonstrating much better performance in business outcome.
o Improve professionalism and be trusted partner: Professionalism is demonstrable application of qualities and competencies within the framework of business ethics. When you work as an IT professional for your client you are ambassador of your Organization and your professional services shall safe guard interest and expectations of your client. It is necessary to demonstrate professionalism in every task and act which can provide outstanding results from your work to the client, moreover client look at every hired professional as a trusted partner who can delivery solution to his problems.
o Register for national skill database and get your BGRC done: It is desirable for every IT professional to get registered to national database of that country (such as NASSCOM in India) and get certified and cleared in background check (BGRC) by approved agencies. This is specifically check by your client while hiring you for services.
o Referencing and perception: Creating good references about yourself is a key requirement of your profession. If you have good reference base from your senior colleagues, client and professional who can talk about your capabilities and achievements, it provides high level of comfort to the anyone who wants to refer you. Also it is imperative to create honest perception about yourself through performance and achievements to the professional world around you.
In summary
Competitive skills are influenced by market condition, demand for IT services, global view hence it is imperative to take a stock of current and future state of global needs while developing the skills and delivering the outcome. The factors mentioned above will play important role in shaping your future as a successful professional
