Top Gun was a 1986 American Blockbuster starring Tom Cruise in the lead role as lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Maverick is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where the best of the elite pilots train to fly. Hotshot, reckless, and at times cocky Maverick is at odds with everyone because of his attitude especially Iceman (Val Kilmer) who is as his name would suggest, cool and collected. Maverick also tries to get the attention of his flight instructor, Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis), during all this.

New Sequel To Top Gun (1986)

After more than 30 years later, Maverick is back, he served as one of the Navy’s top aviators all these years. He is the one who encouraging and guiding new and young pilots and dodging the rank increment as he would be stuck doing no action. Soon though he has to confront his past and face his deepest fears while there is an ultimate sacrifice.

Who Is Penny Benjamin?

Played by the wonderful Jennifer Connelly, is the pretty brunette who owns a local bar and is the daughter of an admiral. While Jennifer is a fresh face to the franchise, the character of Penny Benjamin has a bit of a past with Maverick. She is mentioned in the last movie by Nick (Goose) and Carole Bradshaw (Meg Ryan) to Maverick, that her husband Nick (Anthony Edwards) mentioned about the time when Maverick and Penny Benjamin went ballistics. Even Stinger (James Tolkan) calls Maverick out for his involvement with the admiral’s daughter.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Lynn Connelly is a Stanford graduated American actress, who’s been in the industry for more than four decades and is married to the actor, Paul Bettany. She is best known for movies like Career Opportunities, Requiem for a dream, Hulk, Once upon a time in America, Blood diamond, the series Snowpiercer, etc. Jennifer in the interviews mention little details about her character Penny Benjamin and also Penny’s history and presence with Maverick. In an interview with variety, she talks about the tenderness and understanding of their relationship and how they have always had some unfinished business. She also talks about their on-again off-again relationship as she says. However, they were quite young when they first got together. However, many things went ballistics but it fell apart but they keep coming back to each other.

Cast And Crew Of Top Gun: Maverick

This new top gun has a pretty well-known talented cast, Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, returning the role along with Val Kilmer as Lt. Tom ”Iceman” also reprises his role from the last movie. Jennifer Connelly would be playing Penny Benjamin, Maverick’s new love interest. Miles Teller as Bradley Bradshaw, son of Nick, and, Carole Bradshaw as the new trainee. Monica Barbaro as Phoenix and Glen Powell as Hangman botare with many other actors and actresses. Joseph Kosinski has directed Top Gun: Maverick. Whereas, Ehren Kruger has written it.

Why Is Penny In This Movie?

Becathatly McGillis as Charlotte Blackwood would not be back for this installment. There could be many other reasons but this is a major one. McGillis has a reprising the role with both some personal reason or create tors’ decision or both. But all we know is Jennifer would be shining in this movie as Penny Benjamin.

