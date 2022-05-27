Who Killed Patrick In The Rookie?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Tru Valentino has played the character of Aaron Thorsen. The character is the one who joined the esteemed Los Angeles Police Department and the rookie’s gang last year. He has appeared in the show from season 4 episode 2 and has appeared in 11 episodes to date. Aaron’s past has always been a point of conflict with his job now as a Police Officer.

In the past, he has been accused of murdering his friend Patrick Hayes in Paris. He was the only suspect, and even though never found guilty, still considered a murderer by most people, since Patrick’s murder was never solved and no one was punished for it. In this episode of the rookie we, along with the rookie’s characters, finally find out who killed Patrick and why.

Who Is Aaron Thorsen And Patrick Hayes?

Aaron Thorsen is a rookie cop who comes from a rich family, his father is Lincoln Thorsen and his mother is Yvonne Thorsen, who are both Hollywood rich and famous. Aaron used to be just a rich kid, spending money partying and whatnot with his three friends Patrick, Rowen, and Everest all across the world.

Patrick is a young man from a middle-class family, who only has his father and Aaron is very close to both of them. Aaron and Patrick were best friends. Once in Paris when Patric and Aaron are alone, Aaron finds Patrick killed and is suspected of it. He is the sole suspect and even though there isn’t enough evidence to charge him with anything, he is blamed and accused by the public all the same.

To clear his name and rejuvenate his image, Aaron’s mother makes a deal with a reality television creator Morris Mackey, who follows Aaron and his Training officer Nyla around for the show and is found dead. Aaron understandably states, “I can’t believe this is happening to me again”. This true-crime format episode continues to find out who killed Morris and ends up solving both this and Patrick’s murder.

Who Killed Patrick?

Patrick’s murder along with Morris’s is suspected by Aaron, his mother, and his father. But eventually, they conclude that Patrick was killed by none-other-than, Patrick and Aaron’s friend, Rowen. Rowen used to tell Aaron where to go when they used to take Aaron’s private Jet to different places. However, rowen used to smuggle drugs through them, Patrick found out the truth and hence Rowen kills Patrick, going through all the material and evidence, Morris stumbles upon Rowen too and of course, Rowen kills Morris too. It is revealed that Rowen’s family was on the brink of declaring Bankruptcy.

In The End

In the end Aaron is, finally completely free of all the allegations on him. Pagainstrick’s father, who used to haunt him, meets with Aaron and apologizes for that. Aaron puts the whole reality television gig behind him and is ready and set to move on with his life, along with his training officer Nyla and other colleagues.

Cast And Crew Of The Episode

The show has the usual cast of Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper. It also stars Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Tamala Jones as Yvonne Thorsen, Rome Flynn as Morris Mackey and Don, Franklin as Lincoln Thorsen with Alexander Harper Berkeley as Rowen. Bill Rinier and Paula Puryear has writthavethe episode whereas, Rob Seidenglanz has directed it.

