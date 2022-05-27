Finance
Why Does a Claim Take So Long?
“Why is my claim taking so long” is one of the most common questions raised by clients (usually more than once). Solicitors will often answer with a brief comment regarding the complicated nature of these types of claim. While this is correct, it rarely satisfies clients as it does not respond to the question. This article will explain why Clinical Negligence claims are complicated, and the types of things that can slow these claims down.
On average, a straightforward clinical negligence claim should take between 18 – 24 months. The more complicated the claim, the longer it will take.
Why is Clinical Negligence Complicated?
Clinical Negligence is complex for many reasons, the most obvious being the complicated medical issues involved in the claim.
To prove a doctor or medical practitioner was negligent, you will need to show that a reasonable body of medical professionals would not have done what your treating doctor did. Or rather that a reasonable body of medical professionals would have done something different to what your doctor did.
As you can see it is not as straight forward as other types of claim where there are hard and fast rules as to what you should or should not do. What is reasonable can be very subjective at times. Just because you suffered an unfortunate outcome does not always mean your treatment is negligent.
This coupled with the complex field of medicine can make claims very complicated very quickly.
If you suffered a pre-existing condition then matters become even more complicated as it will be necessary to separate your additional symptoms/problems caused by the negligence from those you were suffering from your already present condition.
What Makes a Claim Take Longer?
The length of your claim will depend on some factors, such as whether the Defendant denies they are liable for your injury, whether you will need further treatment, and whether you can get an appointment with the medical expert promptly.
Clinical Negligence claims can need a lot of investigation before your solicitor even agrees you have a claim. Your medical notes will sometimes be reviewed, and in complex cases, an opinion or report from an independent medical expert will be needed before your solicitor agrees to take your case.
Once your claim is taken on, there is still a lot of work to be done. Many documents must be produced, such as a Letter of Claim, Witness Statements, a Schedule of Loss and Particulars of Claim to name just a few. All of these documents must be very detailed to maximise your compensation.
Medical Records
To produce the needed documents, all of your medical records will need to be obtained and reviewed in detail. These may be held by Hospitals, GPs or private healthcare providers. The Data Protection Act allows the holder to take up to 40 days to provide them following a request. Reviewing them can also take a significant amount of time, as it must be done carefully and if you have a lot of records, then this will make the job even bigger.
Letter of Claim
A Letter of Claim will then be drafted and sent to the Defendants. The Defendants have three months to investigate before they have to respond. If they accept liability, then your claim will need to be valued if they deny liability, then you/your solicitor will need to prepare a detailed argument to persuade the Defendant to change their stance or convince a Judge to agree with you if your claim proceeds to Court.
Medical Expert
As said above, a medical expert will need to be instructed; they will then review the records in detail and see you at an appointment if possible. A great many of the independent medical experts are also practising medicine, and they do their medico-legal work on the side. This means getting an appointment with them can take a while (some experts have waiting lists several months long). If your injury/ symptoms are severe, enough you may need appointments with more than one kind of expert.
Discussions between client, solicitor, and experts will then take place, to examine the report and clarify any outstanding issues. Having a detailed conversation between client, solicitor and medical expert can take the time to organise. If there is a barrister involved in your claim, this could take even longer as all of the involved parties will have busy schedules which need to converge.
A lot of time and effort go into the medical report as this document will provide the basis for your claim. It is from this document that most of the other documents will be prepared.
Further Documents
Other documents can also take some time to prepare; your Witness Statement will give a detailed account of the events and the effects the negligence has had on you, your lifestyle, your friends and family and your work. Your Schedule of Loss will show a detailed account your losses caused by the negligence. Preparing these documents can take a long time as they have to be incredibly detailed to stand the best chance of proving your claim and maximising your compensation.
Conclusion
While not definitive this article should have given you a brief understanding of some of the issues involved in preparing a Clinical Negligence claim and why they can take so long to resolve.
Top 10 Reasons for Studying Medicine or Dentistry in Eastern Europe
Many students have been unsuccessful in pursuing medicine or dentistry in their home countries such as UK, Germany, USA. The nature of such courses is highly competitive. Here’s why you should consider studying in Europe:
- The course is taught entirely in English, with a foreign language class taught a few hours per week to help you fit in to the country and culture. The foreign language class can assist you when you communicate with the local people or with your patients, as well as when interacting in typical every situations with your new international friends.
- You will be studying medicine or dentistry at some of the best universities in Europe. Even if your grades are not the best, you can still get accepted into some world class university as many Medical Faculties in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Ukraine and many more allow some flexibility with grade requirements. Universities will not disregard your application and will individually look at your overall performance to give you a chance. Medical Schools in Europe want you to be able to puruse your dream so they’ll give you a chance to study. It then depends on you to keep up with medical school and show them what you’re worth.
- You’ll be studying medicine or dentistry at some of the largest medical campuses worldwide and largest teaching hospitals in Europe. The universities are all surrounded by very reputable teaching hospitals with many specialties and specialists. Some universities have specific centers like a military hospital or private hospitals with up to date technology, methodology and equipment.
- Thousands of UK students are opting for studying medicine in Europe. The international community of students from the UK and Germany and other countries is amazing! There are many students who were in your shoes and managed to pursue their dream career abroad, and so should you.
- Europe is alive, beautiful and safe, you’ll experience a true culturally rich experience.
- You’ll have an exciting additional option, as opposed to the limited four university options that UCAS in the UK allows you. You can apply to as many medical universities in Europe as you like – your options are limitless. Apply to each university with its procedures and have an unlimited option of universities to choose from.
- Annual Tuition fees begin from €3000 per year. The tuition is paid in one or two instalments every year. Usually, non-EU applicants must pay the tuition upfront before applying for the visa
- Living expenses are very low, you can live very comfortably on under €300 per month. Living costs are fantastic and you will love living like a king with such a small amount of money. A Euro or Pound is twice or sometimes thrice as strong as the local currency making everything super cheap.
- This will be a great back-up option and your safety net incase you are not accepted into medicine back home. Don’t risk losing out on a year of your life because of medical school decided to not accept you, because you’re not the best of the best of the best!
- You are guaranteed a job after graduation from medical school in Europe as a doctor, as the universities are accepted worldwide.
General Aviation In India, Growth, Opportunities And Challenges
Introduction
Aviation normally connotes a dichotomous division into:
• Civil Aviation
• General Aviation.
Civil aviation is further classified into:
• Military
• Government and private airline companies (airliners).
General Aviation deals with private aircraft owners, aircrafts owned by companies, flying clubs, small taxi operators etc. Thus, General Aviation includes all aircrafts not flown by the government and private airline companies called scheduled operators and/or the military.
General Aviation (GA) is also considered as a catalyst for economic growth. Businesses that use general aviation are said to gain competitive advantage, while communities gain job opportunities and access to the nation’s extended air transportation system.
It benefits the users of transportation services and the country’s economy at large. It increases the efficiency and productivity of businesses by reducing travel time that would be required to drive or to use more congested commercial airports. It provides training for a majority of new pilots.
Companies/ Government Agencies can use airplanes/ helicopter to:
• For corporate Use
• Offshore purposes especially helicopters
• Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
• Disaster Management
The latest statistics for the civil aviation sector depict:
• FDI up to 100 per cent is allowed under the automatic route for Greenfield projects.
• For existing projects, FDI up to 100 per cent is allowed; while investment up to 74 per cent under the automatic route and beyond 74 per cent under the government route.
The Indian aviation industry is one of the fastest-growing aviation industries in the world with private airlines accounting for more than 75 per cent of the sector of the domestic aviation market (as of 2006). A compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent and 454 airports and airstrips in place in the country, of which 16 are designated as international airports, the time has come to monitor the increasing growth of aviation sector.
Today, the General aviation sector is most neglected in the civil aviation industry. It is treated as a step child of aviation in India. There are no separate guidelines for general aviation. In India there is no concept of FBO’s (Fixed Base Operator), helicopters or GA (General Aviation) terminals. Maximum use of General Aviation is in corporate charters, followed by offshore operations through helicopters, tourism etc. In the private charter industry itself there is an estimated business of Rs.2900 crores and it should not be neglected. General Aviation in India is a very niche market, especially since it is hassle free and has instant availability status. The value additional benefits of private aircraft are that it can fly to destinations not covered by scheduled airlines, has access to over 400 air strips (Only 90 are operational right now). The versatility of helicopters of reaching where nothing else can is not being exploited to its best potential.
The reasons which have lead to the poor growth of general aviation are mainly:
Lack of infrastructure- There is non-availability of FBO’s (Fixed Base Operator), terminals. The numbers of agencies for ground handling are extremely restricted, there is non-availability of MRO’S (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) and increases cost of maintenance. There is no separate parking and the helicopters are operating out of airports. There are no heliports and heli-routes in India till date.
Restrictive regulations- Too many agencies are involved in the procedure of getting a private aircraft such as Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Airport Authority of India. 25% of duty is only restricted only to the corporate aircrafts, which increases costs. The owner has to restrict himself to operational timings at major metros, which renders private ownership useless.
Lack of Manpower- There is shortage of pilots and engineers. In India there are 35 flying schools, which are not producing the required number of pilots. There is a demand of about 50,000 employees and 15000 engineers in the airline industry.
The general aviation sector still has large scope for growth, by the intervention of private players and the availability of the purchasing power among the classes. The Business Aviation Association of India estimates that general aviation in that country is likely to grow by 30% to 40%. With more than 700,000 Indians accounting for a cumulative wealth of $3 billion, this comes as no surprise. Deregulation, availability of finances, eased regulations for foreign investment in Indian companies, and paradoxically, the painful experience of travel on a commercial jet are driving this growth.
The Road Ahead
Investment opportunities of US$ 110 billion are being envisaged up to 2020 with US$ 80 billion towards new aircraft and US$ 30 billion towards development of airport infrastructure, according to the Investment Commission of India.
• Indian aerospace companies are growing too. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was ranked 40th in Flight International’s list of the top 100 aerospace companies last year.
• Aircraft manufacturing major, Boeing, is in the process of setting up the US$ 100 million proposed Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Delhi. Air India is also in the process of launching a Cargo Hub in Nagpur while Deccan Aviation has already started one from the city.
• GE Aviation and Air India will jointly invest US$ 90 million to set up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Mumbai.
• Indocopters Private Ltd, distributor for Eurocopter helicopters in India, is planning to set up a helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Bhubaneswar, the company’s fourth service centre in the country.
Conclusion
General aviation is growing rapidly both in the developed and developing countries. India’s general aviation has failed to keep pace with the rest of the world due to general misconceptions, non-awareness and miscommunication between government and public and lack of infrastructure.
With 83,000 billionaires in India, and growing at the rate of 20% per year, the potential is amazing. Yet, there is a strong belief in India that the aircraft is a luxury item. Realistically speaking, an aircraft is not a luxury item. In fact it can contribute to an organisation operating more efficiently with many financial, economic and social benefits. It can give a multi- utilitarian denomination to the market.
The impediment in developing the general aviation in India is the lack of development map as to how this industry will grow. The necessary infrastructure in all its manifestations is either nonexistent or woefully inadequate.
SEO Services Impact On Business
Nowadays people start their day by checking & searching online content. People connect through search engines more than using their browser. 93% of online experiences these days begin with a search engine. Search engine pairs the person’s searched word with the most relevant web page. 75% of those 93% people don’t even pass through the first page. Research has shown that there are 6,586,013,574 searches per day.
Search Engine Optimisation is done to rank your website high on the Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).
Some of the best SEO practices are:
1. Make sure that your website is user & SEO friendly.
2. Create unique & attractive content.
3. Utilize your main keyword across various tags of your website.
4. Share your content on different social media platforms.
5. Implement tools like Google Search Engine, Google Analytics etc to help you track your website.
Why should we do SEO for our website?
Once you create your website, you have to drive traffic towards your website. You can do this through social media, email marketing, SEO services etc. Through social media & email, you can target a lesser number of an audience than you can with SEO services.
Your website may be attractive but until & unless it is SEO friendly it will not get displayed on search engines. Having a business online & not getting visitors is a drawback on its own. Letting traffic, leads & sales slip through your fingers is a not a good thing for your business.
Research has proved that local searches lead 50% of mobile visitors to visit stores within a day, & 18% of local searches led to a sale within a day. By doing SEO on your website, your website visitors will increase which will indeed increase your sales. SEO services are one of the best services that digital marketing has provided for local business & entrepreneurs.
Hence I have come to the conclusion that these days just having your business online will not give you any sales. You have to make your audience aware of your website through Social media, emails & SEO services to increase your site visitors which will indirectly get you sales. You have to also do advance SEO to get your site on higher ranking & maintain that rank while competing with other websites. A good SEO score will get your site on top position whereas a penalty will decrease your SEO score which will affect your site ranking.
