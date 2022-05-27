Why My Bankruptcy Lawyer Is Better Than Yours

Share Pin 0 Shares

Hiring a bankruptcy lawyer is a great way to feel less overwhelmed by the entire process of having to go through bankruptcy. Without professional help, it’s often a scary thought to try to figure out what you’re going to deal with. By finding a qualified attorney who can help you to get through the experience and learn what to expect, what you need, and what you will get from the entire process, you will be much better prepared for bankruptcy than you might have thought possible. Filing for bankruptcy is a serious step, requiring excellent advice and the right representation.

Here’s how to find, and then choose, the best bankruptcy lawyer for you.

My Lawyer Practices Specialization

You’ll want to ensure that the lawyer you choose specializes and works often on bankruptcy cases. Some attorneys work on just about every single kind of case you can think of. When you choose an attorney who specializes in bankruptcy, you’ll be sure to get service and results that can only come from a true expert. The laws and specifics of handling a bankruptcy case change all the time, so the more your bankruptcy expert specializes in the bankruptcy process, the better chance you’ll have of having a great experience. Choosing an attorney that works almost exclusively with the bankruptcy process is the best way to get the service and results you want without all of the stress.

My Lawyer Is Accurate and Consistent

Excellent work means your attorney has attention to detail. He or she will really listen to you and personally handle data entry for your important paperwork. The difference between having an ‘average’ lawyer and an excellent lawyer is the difference between losing a car or home and keeping your valuable things protected. It is the difference between your case being a mess requiring extra cost and taking extra months, and having your case completed quickly and painlessly.

My Lawyer Has the Experience

You want someone who does a lot of cases, but is personally handling your case. Ask how many cases the lawyer files each year. Now, some firms will say “thousands of cases” because they are ‘factories’ and the lawyers don’t do the cases personally but instead push off this important legal work to paralegals and other non-lawyers. If your lawyer files a lot of cases, that is great! Just make sure he or she personally handles the cases. I am generally in New York and New Jersey, but I know one great attorney who works with me in my California office. He files thousands per year but he manages and personally does each of his cases. He is very rare. The more questions you ask, the better for you!

My Lawyer Knows His or Her Practice

Most importantly, however, hiring a bankruptcy attorney will ensure that you get the proper footing in dealing with the legal process. There are a lot of myths that seem to cloud up California laws regarding bankruptcy, and if you are not well-versed in the legal process, you might overlook important facts. For example, bailing out of debt could be tackled through Chapter 7, while avoiding a foreclosure is best addressed with Chapter 13. Dealing with these types of bankruptcy declaration ensures preparation of a heap of legal document – a task that is more efficiently achieved by someone familiar with the system.

Remember who you choose to handle your case is your business (and make no mistakes about it, bankruptcy law is a business). But having the right representative on your side, fighting for you, makes a tremendous difference in how easy the process is, and how you come out on the other side, so make sure you choose the right attorney for you.