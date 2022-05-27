Finance
Why My Bankruptcy Lawyer Is Better Than Yours
Hiring a bankruptcy lawyer is a great way to feel less overwhelmed by the entire process of having to go through bankruptcy. Without professional help, it’s often a scary thought to try to figure out what you’re going to deal with. By finding a qualified attorney who can help you to get through the experience and learn what to expect, what you need, and what you will get from the entire process, you will be much better prepared for bankruptcy than you might have thought possible. Filing for bankruptcy is a serious step, requiring excellent advice and the right representation.
Here’s how to find, and then choose, the best bankruptcy lawyer for you.
My Lawyer Practices Specialization
You’ll want to ensure that the lawyer you choose specializes and works often on bankruptcy cases. Some attorneys work on just about every single kind of case you can think of. When you choose an attorney who specializes in bankruptcy, you’ll be sure to get service and results that can only come from a true expert. The laws and specifics of handling a bankruptcy case change all the time, so the more your bankruptcy expert specializes in the bankruptcy process, the better chance you’ll have of having a great experience. Choosing an attorney that works almost exclusively with the bankruptcy process is the best way to get the service and results you want without all of the stress.
My Lawyer Is Accurate and Consistent
Excellent work means your attorney has attention to detail. He or she will really listen to you and personally handle data entry for your important paperwork. The difference between having an ‘average’ lawyer and an excellent lawyer is the difference between losing a car or home and keeping your valuable things protected. It is the difference between your case being a mess requiring extra cost and taking extra months, and having your case completed quickly and painlessly.
My Lawyer Has the Experience
You want someone who does a lot of cases, but is personally handling your case. Ask how many cases the lawyer files each year. Now, some firms will say “thousands of cases” because they are ‘factories’ and the lawyers don’t do the cases personally but instead push off this important legal work to paralegals and other non-lawyers. If your lawyer files a lot of cases, that is great! Just make sure he or she personally handles the cases. I am generally in New York and New Jersey, but I know one great attorney who works with me in my California office. He files thousands per year but he manages and personally does each of his cases. He is very rare. The more questions you ask, the better for you!
My Lawyer Knows His or Her Practice
Most importantly, however, hiring a bankruptcy attorney will ensure that you get the proper footing in dealing with the legal process. There are a lot of myths that seem to cloud up California laws regarding bankruptcy, and if you are not well-versed in the legal process, you might overlook important facts. For example, bailing out of debt could be tackled through Chapter 7, while avoiding a foreclosure is best addressed with Chapter 13. Dealing with these types of bankruptcy declaration ensures preparation of a heap of legal document – a task that is more efficiently achieved by someone familiar with the system.
Remember who you choose to handle your case is your business (and make no mistakes about it, bankruptcy law is a business). But having the right representative on your side, fighting for you, makes a tremendous difference in how easy the process is, and how you come out on the other side, so make sure you choose the right attorney for you.
Adding Social Networking Tools on Your WordPress Website
No internet marketing plan is entirely complete unless you have integrated your pages with relevant Social Media buttons which facilitate easy sharing of your content with other internet users. While you are implementing a WordPress development project, it is strongly recommended that you consider also incorporating popular social networking tools which allow visitors to appreciate your content and share it with their networks online.
This is an amazing opportunity for your web pages to gain some efficient and free promotion by encouraging your own audiences to do the marketing for you. One can incorporate these tools manually or by simply installing a WordPress plug-in, though the later is believed to be more convenient for more reasons than one –
1. Installing plug-ins is a log easier and quicker than manually trying to integrate each tool.
2. It is simpler for those who are not proficient with concepts in web design and coding.
3. They end result is a lot more aesthetic and professional looking.
4. It is eventually less stressful.
After having tested a range of plug-ins that will help you in adding social media during your WordPress development, here are some of the best tools which will help you efficiently place the tabs on your pages, work for your benefit in your social sharing initiative and also ensure that your pages are slowed down.
1. Share bar:- One of the most popular and best available sliding vertical bars available online, this social sharing tool bar is extremely easy to set up. It can also be easily customized and offers great functionality.
2. Social by Mail chimp:- This is an extremely lightweight plug-in which allows easy integration between your blog or website with popular social networking websites such as Facebook and Twitter. In addition to enabling users to share your content, it also enables auto-posts onto the pages and Twitter accounts of the brands.
3. Socialize:- This is one of the less popular plug-ins available for social media tabs, but it is equally aesthetic especially because of its ability to place itself inside the content according to a predefined alignment or at the end of the content.
4. Manually Placing your Tabs:- For those who still insist on manually integrating Social media tabs into their WordPress development, there are a range of tutorials that you can go through on the internet which will guide you through the various codes available. This is a lot more time-consuming and needs meticulous customization to suit the overall look and feel of your pages.
Incorporating this plug-ins has proven to have delivered some fantastic results for WordPress pages development. Making effective use of these buttons by strategically placing them encourages the sharing of your content and works towards driving a more targeted traffic to your web pages. Posting these buttons on your web pages offer great opportunities in implementing cost-effective social media marketing projects without the need to put in much time and effort.
Guide on How to Become a Certified Lawyer in Thailand
Thailand is known for its democratic legal system, which includes four courts such as the constitutional, military, administrative and Court of Justice. Anyone who wishes to become a lawyer in Thailand is not required to pass the bar examination, as an aspiring attorney would in the United States. Moreover, this type of profession is not grouped into solicitors and barristers. Thai lawyers should obtain a license from the Thailand Law Society, and they should meet several other requirements before they could become a legal professional.
Qualifications for Thai Lawyers
Individuals who intend to become a lawyer in Thailand should meet several qualifications. For instance, they should be at least 20 years of age and a citizen of Thailand. Furthermore, applicants should hold an Associate Degree, Bachelor’s Degree in Law, or a certificate that is equivalent to these degrees. The degree earned should be obtained from an institution that is accredited and recognized by the Thailand Law Society.
Aside from these credentials, candidates should possess a notable character and a sense of professionalism. Those who have been imprisoned, bankrupt, or known for their delinquent morals are prohibited from pursuing a career in law. In addition, applicants are required to be in excellent health condition, since any mental or physical ailment may impair their competence as a legal professional. Lastly, applicants who are currently government officials are not permitted to become a lawyer in Thailand.
Regulations and Requirements
According to the Lawyers Act of Thailand, no one can become a legal professional in the country without a degree in law, license to practice and registration. The Law Society operates to educate, promote and supervise all its members. Those who wish to become a member of the Society should meet specific educational requirements and credentials. Educational requirements include a Bachelor’s or Associate Degree in Law. An alternative to the LL.B is a certificate in law that is equivalent to these college degrees. Moreover, applicants should be an active member of the TBA (Thai Bar Association).
How to Become a Registered and Licensed Thai Lawyer
Individuals may register and obtain their license after they have completed professional training in the legal profession, as well as ethics and essential principles of advocacy. The Institute of Law Practice of the Thailand Law Society offers the training courses for lawyers. The course is divided into two semesters or terms. During the first term, candidates learn more about professional ethics and case conduct theory. The courses may be completed in a minimum of 90 hours. On the other hand, the second term is dedicated for practical training. Candidates must experience working in a registered law office, which they must do so for at least 6 months.
After each term, candidates are required to take an examination. Then, they may already proceed to their application for membership in the Thailand Law Society when they have completed their training courses. However, some candidates may be exempted to take the training course if they have become a law firm apprentice for more than one year. An exemption is also given to those who have passed the test specified by the Law Society’s Board of Governors.
Vendor Didn’t Have the “Bench Strength” to Satisfy Their Sophisticated Customer
Even a seasoned supplier makes mistakes. In this case study, an industry giant over-reached, won the chance to expand into a new market, then fell flat on its face. A formal candid feedback project gave the customer a chance to spell out his expectations. The vendor implemented improvements and escaped early termination.
This is one in a series of case studies highlighting “Key Questions and Course-correcting Quotes” taken from 20 years of B2B customer insight projects. All names are fictitious, but the situations are real. Case studies paint a picture of how important it is to learn what your B2B customers think–but aren’t saying. These are real-world examples of how soliciting and acting on customer feedback has helped companies hold onto customers longer, grow relationships bigger and pick up new business faster.
Case study: Vendor was “average.” Customer wanted “special.”
Key Question (asked of a CEO at a 7-figure account): “Is this vendor performing at a ‘partner’ level?”
Course-correcting Quote:
CEO: “No. The people in the top two positions are pretty impressive, but that’s the case anywhere. It’s at the next level down that we have found them somewhat lacking. For example, account management is weak and reactive. We need formal meetings, formal reviews, good follow-up, etc. We brought that to their attention. I’m not sure they would have gotten there on their own, and that’s disappointing. Our best vendors hire, develop and retain good people top to bottom. We can’t grow relying on average vendors. We need ‘special.’ These guys are average.”
The Client’s Quandary:
This was a cold glass of water in the vendor’s face. They knew their customer was frustrated, but they thought they had a simple communication problem. They thought they had overcome the worst of it but reached out for customer feedback just to be safe. After they read the customer feedback report, they knew they were still in trouble.
Conclusion:
They were in over their head: Their customer was sophisticated, the market was unfamiliar to this vendor, and they didn’t have the bench strength or the strategic vision to deliver in line with their customer’s standards. They won the business based on a strong presentation by the senior executives, but the customer soon realized their account hadn’t been staffed with a seasoned team. In the end, their contract wasn’t renewed, but to their credit it wasn’t terminated early. This impartial evaluation of where they stood allowed them to make what changes they could to improve their performance over their final 15 months.
I categorize projects as assessments, investigations, treasure hunts or rescue missions. This project was an investigation because the client’s question started “why?” “Why is this customer so hard to please?” Customer dissatisfaction hadn’t yet escalated to the point of requiring a rescue mission. At that stage the question is, “Can this marriage be saved?”
