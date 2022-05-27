News
Will hard-throwing Jhoan Duran be the Twins’ closer? Only sometimes
There was a time when a right-hander routinely throwing 100-plus mph would be a team’s closer, few, if any, questions asked. The Twins have one in Jhoan Duran, and he has four saves in 16 appearances this season.
Before Thursday night’s game against Kansas City at Target Field, Duran had an 0.00 earned-run average in his past seven appearances, with just three hits and a walk against 12 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings.
Just a rookie, Duran, 24, has thrown the fastest pitches in Twins history already this season, 103.3 and 103.1 mph in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Cleveland on May 14, and his four-seam fastball has averaged an MLB-high 100.6 mph, according to baseballsavant.mlb.com.
Wouldn’t it be easy to see Duran sliding into the role as the Twins’ closer this season?
“No,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said this week. “He’s going to throw in a lot of different spots for us.”
Before Thursday’s game, the Twins’ 12 saves were split up between four pitchers: Emilio Pagan (6), Duran (4), Tyler Duffey (1) and Griffin Jax (1). Pagan’s past two appearances were high-leverage — he earned the victory with two scoreless innings of a 2-0 victory over Detroit on Tuesday — but not save situations.
“It’s just the way the game is played now. Very few teams have a set guy,” Pagan said. “There’s nothing wrong with having a deep ’pen of guys that can probably do the job.”
In his first major league experience, Duran has been scored on three times in 16 appearances. The Red Sox scored three runs on three hits, including a solo home run by Christian Vazquez, late in the Twins’ 8-4 victory on April 15, and Duran took the loss after surrendering two eighth-inning runs May 5 at Baltimore.
Overall, Duran, 24, has been sharp, 0-1 with four saves, four holds and a 2.53 ERA in 16⅔ innings pitched.
“I’ve told Rocco I very much enjoy the ninth inning,” Pagan said this week, “but I also consider myself a pretty good teammate. So, if I don’t throw the ninth, I’m not going to be upset – especially when you’ve got a guy like Duran who’s a human cheat code. … As long as we’re winning, I don’t care.”
“I do understand that the young guy is doing a fantastic job,” Baldelli said. “When Duran goes out there, and the radar gun starts saying 102 (mph) and all that, I get excited. So, I’m sure everyone else that’s watching at home is getting really excited. But we don’t have to put any undue titles on the guy or anything like that. He’s going to throw in the seventh inning for us, possibly, in his next outing, or the ninth. Who knows?”
LUCKY 14
Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed on Thursday to extend a moratorium on a new rule requiring teams to include no more than 13 pitchers on their 26-man active roster.
That was good news for the Twins’ Rocco Baldelli, and likely the other 29 major league managers.
“I consider it a holiday,” he said. “It’s a wonderful thing.”
The rule, added this season as an attempt to shorten games, has yet to go into effect. After the lockout shortened spring training, MLB allowed teams to carry 14 pitchers for the first month. That was extended again through May 29, and on Thursday it was extended until June 19.
The Twins were at 13 pitchers before Thursday night’s game against Kansas City at Target Field but have a handful on injured reserve — such as right-handers Joe Ryan (COVID), Josh Winder (shoulder) and Jorge Alcala (elbow) and lefty Danny Coulombe (hip) — that will be activated when healthy.
“We know this might not last forever, and we don’t know what’s to come, but I would say it’s going to be helpful to us and all the players out there,” Baldelli said.
BRIEFLY
Alcala, on the IL since April 12 because of inflammation in his right elbow, threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday. … Coulombe, on the IL with a left hip impingement, appears close to returning. “I think we could see him back in the next day or two,” Baldelli said. … Jorge Polanco (right ankle) received treatment and missed his third straight game.
News
Will Vali-Hi Drive-In open for another season? Movie fans are on the edge of their seats.
Fans of the Vali-Hi Drive-In in Lake Elmo are fretting about the future of the last drive-in theater in the metro area.
A hiring event for the theater, located off Interstate 94 at 11260 Hudson Blvd. N., was recently canceled, and it appears as if the theater’s phone has been disconnected. The Vali-Hi’s website was still up on Thursday, but no current movie showings are listed.
Concerned fans have been calling Lake Elmo City Hall to ask about the future of the business, which is owned by Bob O’Neil.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls from people who are wondering what is going on,” said City Administrator Kristina Handt. “We have not heard anything definitive from the property owner.”
Members of the Vali-Hi Drive-In Fan Page on Facebook on Thursday were lamenting a possible closure.
“We have always gone on Memorial Day weekend, and the website doesn’t show any films,” one fan wrote. “The phone number is also disconnected.”
“It seems that four years ago they opened later than usual with a similar lack of information on their website,” wrote another. “So, hopefully, that is the case this year, too. I’d hate to see them permanently close.”
One member of the Facebook page, which has more than 9,300 members, wrote that they would volunteer to work the ticket counter if it meant the drive in would open.
Vali-Hi is located in an area of Lake Elmo where a moratorium has been placed on new plats because of concerns about the city’s water supply. The one-year moratorium, enacted by the Lake Elmo City Council last month, puts a halt on new plats — for both residential and commercial developments — in the area of the city located between Keats Avenue, Manning Avenue, Interstate 94 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the city’s Old Village area.
As long as the moratorium is in place, the city could not entertain any application for development at the site until April 2023, Handt said.
Developers are building a 30-acre business park next to the Vali-Hi. The Launch Crossroads development, which includes two light-industrial buildings with a total of 298,000 square feet, roughly equal to six football fields, was approved last year and is under construction. The developers got plat approval before the moratorium was adopted, so they are able to proceed despite being in the area of the moratorium, Handt said.
The area’s other drive-in theater, Cottage View Drive-in in Cottage Grove, closed in 2012. It is now a Walmart.
News
I-494 lane closures in Woodbury begin Tuesday
Drivers traveling south on Interstate 494 in Woodbury will encounter lane closures starting Tuesday as crews begin repairing the road’s concrete.
From about 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound I-494 will be reduced to a single lane between Tamarack Road and Lake Road.
Starting Wednesday, June 1, southbound I-494 will be reduced to two lanes daily from about 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. in this same area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
There also will be a full weekend closure of southbound I-494 between Tamarack Road and Lake Road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, through 5 a.m. Monday, June 6; motorists will be directed to follow the posted detour of I-94 to U.S. Highway 61.
The work, which is subject to change because of the weather, is expected to be done by June 15.
News
St. Paul man pleads guilty to straw purchase of gun used in Seventh Street Truck Park mass shooting
A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in federal court for his role as a middleman in a straw-purchase scheme to buy a gun that was ultimately used in the deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park last October.
Gabriel Lee Young-Duncan, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to one count of conspiracy to make false a statement in the purchase of a firearm. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
According to a January indictment, Young-Duncan conspired with 25-year-old Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. of Minneapolis to purchase at least 25 firearms from Twin Cities gun dealers, which Young-Duncan planned to sell to third parties who could not legally buy a gun.
Each time, Horton submitted a form to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives indicating “he was the actual buyer of the firearm,” according to court documents. A federally licensed firearm dealer will not sell a gun to someone with a prior felony conviction, “so the actual buyer of the firearm is a fact upon which the sale will depend,” the documents said.
Horton, who was arrested shortly after the Oct. 10 shootout at the St. Paul food hall and bar that killed a bystander and injured 15 people, was charged in the scheme on Oct. 20 and pleaded guilty March 3. He is currently awaiting sentencing.
ATF investigators traced a semiautomatic 9mm handgun found at the scene back to the Blaine Fleet Farm where it was purchased in July by Horton, according to an earlier indictment against him.
The gun was then passed to Young-Duncan, who sold it to a third party, the indictment said.
Authorities investigating the Seventh Street Truck Park shooting said the handgun was in the possession of Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, one of two men charged with the murder of Marquisha Wiley, 27, of South St. Paul, and multiple counts of attempted murder.
Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, is also charged in Ramsey County District Court.
Neither Brown nor Phillips was allowed to possess guns due to past convictions.
