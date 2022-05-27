With Wealth Creation You Can Thrive In a Global Credit Crisis

What are some of the best heist movies or series that you have ever watched? ‘The Heist of the Century’ or would you say ‘Money Heist’ – now are you thinking this is completely irrelevant. That is not true – when you think the best movies about the robbery, crime, or heists come to be around banks – don’t you think so? But this is hardly ever true. It might sound a little boring to hear this – but Bank heists and frauds happen quite rarely when it is compared to a few years ago. We would never say bank frauds never happen; they do – but they have taken a huge dip now – given the high-end tech, savvy clients and staff, and so many more factors. These stories you watch in a movie are about 99% fictitious.

Now, coming to that 1% – if you are worried about locking your money in for it through an FD – don’t worry; this article will help you out. Before all of that, let’s just get to the point of your investment.

How Does an FD Actually Work?

Before we get going to how banks take up safety measures or so – let us talk about how an FD would work. You will open an FD account – just like a savings account, and after that, you will deposit the sum you choose to invest into this account.

For instance, let’s just say you choose the bank HDFC; you will invest Rs. 5,00,000 (a lump sum amount) in it for a period of 7 years. The HDFC FD interest rates today are 5.75% for a year. This means you will be earning a lot of money each on your investments.

But, your investments will not be removed from the bank until a period of 7 years has been completed.

But, the matter of safety comes to play now.

You will be concerned about the safety of your funds (fraudulent activities, errors, etc.) since such a big amount is going to be locked in and without your access for a long period of time. But, this is reasonable.

But, you will be investing in a bank – that is a great keeper of its promises. You can find out the number of measures they take to keep your money safe as you keep reading.

Measures that a Bank Takes to Keep your Money Safe

This is both the customer-facing of the banking process and the internals taking care of data and money –

1) Authentication Takes Place:

Authentication means that every transaction in the bank takes place after the identity is confirmed; only then is it initiated. This will also apply to all of the web portals and mobile applications that new users and existing customers use. A few years ago, authentication only meant a PIN, but today the bank also uses biometrics and other techniques to make sure of this.

2) Audit Trails

History in banking transactions was always available in a passbook. Additionally, they also maintain an audit trail for every event that has taken place in the interactions with customers and more. This data is also backed up – so they can never lose it.

3) Secure Infrastructure

This implies the database and servers where the data is stored and the boundaries that are established to set this up. In most cases, account numbers and other customer numbers, even during testing and other cases, are always masked. Which means no one can get a hint of you.

4) Secure Processes

Banks have a lot of processes, and all of it is tested. That is why we have KYC today and other such updates. Banks can mitigate threats and safeguard sensitive client data – even name and card numbers – so no worries there.

5) Continuous Communication

They also make sure they communicate regularly with consumers on upgrades to the systems, the introduction of new authentication procedures, and more, along with the periodic account statements that are generated and sent to the customers. You could also choose to get alerts and notifications for every tiny move.

So, you can make sure – that the bank’s teams and safety measures work around the clock (though they say they work 9-5) to ensure customer safety.

So, the real question would be to ask about the best FD options from different banks, but it would not be the wisest question to ask about the safest. But, if you still have doubts about it – you could always choose to invest only in public banks. Banks such as SBI and more. Some of the largest and most reliable banks in the country are also backed by the government.

By that, you will know that you are making a safe FD investment for the long term.

Some Safety Measures you Can Take for your FD

When it comes to the safety of your finances – it does go both ways (since the loss would be bigger on your side):

Keep your Account Number only to yourself.

Always have your phone number registered with the account.

Use online platforms carefully.

Be updated on your investment.

Make sure you check your account now and then.

Conclusion

Now you know the answer to the safest bank for your FD investment. But, only when you trust the source of your investment vehicle would your mind be at peace, and that is completely acceptable – so much sure you know the whereabouts of your investments always.