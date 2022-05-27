World Series of Trading 2022 by Bybit’s Lures Top Traders With a Whopping $8M Prize Pool

Bybit will donate $400,000 in Bitcoin to UNICEF as part of its flagship event.

UNICEF will use the grant to promote “inclusive and equitable quality education.”

With registrations due to begin on May 26, 2022, Bybit’s World Series of Trading (WSOT) continues to pave the way in the competitive trading of digital assets. This year is no different. A record-breaking prize pool of up to $8 million USDT, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other incentives and prizes will be awarded to participants in the world’s biggest crypto trading event. Bybit will donate $400,000 in Bitcoin to UNICEF as part of its flagship event to promote cryptocurrency as a tool for empowering girls’ education.

For the first time, the WSOT will host a race pitting players against esports athletes from some of the most powerful companies in the world, bridging the gap between virtual and physical sports. Star visitors will compete with traders from across the globe in the crypto field on skills, speed, and split-second judgement, making WSOT 2022 the platform for crypto enthusiasts to confront esports global champions.

Ben Zhou, co-founder, and CEO of Bybit said:

“WSOT this year is all about racing to the next level. We want to encourage gamers, traders, and teams to join us in a spirit of competition and distinguish themselves at the world’s greatest crypto trading tournament. We also want to use this opportunity to amplify the positive impact of crypto: improving financial literacy and financial inclusion, and putting wealth back in the hands of the common people.”

For the first time, the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has introduced the WSOT award to honor traders with the greatest profit/loss ratio, independent of the size of their initial investment. 35,000 people participated in WSOT 2021, unlocking $4.09 million in prize money and 1,339 NFT prizes. In the main tournament, participants from 136 different areas were able to build or join 196 different teams, with the winning team getting 20 times its actual prize money. The individual competition attracted around 20,000 participants, with the winner delivering a profit and loss ratio of 7,265.94 percent.

Prize money for the three races will be doubled, bringing the total prize money available to up to 8 million USDT, making WSOT 2022 an event to look forward to for crypto enthusiasts throughout the globe. Registration for WSOT 2022 is now open to the general public worldwide, where Bybit services are offered. Participation in the trading contest is open from June 27 to July 17, 2022, and also, the benefits, task-based and extra incentives, fee exemptions and fortunate drawings continue throughout the summer.

Traders may look forward to going farther in their transactions and reaping the rewards of the best-in-class liquidity offered by Bybit, which has a large market depth. Another BTC payment of $400,000 will be made to UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand’s collaboration with UNICEF Aotearoa New Zealand or 5 percent of the prize pool plus donations from Bybit at WSOT 2022.

In support of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal No. 4, UNICEF will use the grant to promote “inclusive and equitable quality education.” With the use of creative educational solutions, it can support, among other things, digital education for females across the area.