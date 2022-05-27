World Series of Trading 2022 by Bybit’s Lures Top Traders With a Whopping $8M Prize Pool

- Tezos has been down 8.28% in the last 24 hours.
- Luna and UST’s worth were shattered when UST lost its dollar peg.
Let us look at the top 3 DeFi projects by social activity as per CryptoDep.
Terra Classic (LUNA)
After the Terra community accepted Do Kwon’s rebirth plans, many major crypto exchanges reported they were already prepared to offer Luna 2.0. Luna and UST’s worth were shattered when UST lost its dollar peg, and Luna’s value plummeted for Terra. Previously, it had reached a record high of $116. Luna holders overwhelmingly supported Proposal 1623, and Terraform Labs will fork Terra’s network on May 27 in order to remove the algorithmic stablecoin UST.
According to CMC, the Terra Classic price today is $0.000153 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $300,221,913 USD. Terra Classic is down 17.27% in the last 24 hours.
Tezos (XTZ)
A blockchain network built on smart contracts, Tezos is not too distinct from Ethereum in this respect. Tezos, on the other hand, intends to provide a more sophisticated architecture, which means it may develop and improve over time without the risk of a hard fork. Those with XTZ may vote on proposed protocol enhancements made by Tezos developers.
According to CMC, the Tezos price today is $1.94 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $151,455,025 USD. Tezos has been down 8.28% in the last 24 hours.
SafeMoon V2 (SFM)
SafeMoon performs the following four functions during each deal: Reflection, LP Acquisition, Token Burn, and Growth Fund. Second, SafeMoon focuses on the extension and channeling of its technology to accelerate new technologies for good and a Venture Philanthropy model to spread those breakthroughs to all corners of the globe. Token holders will be rewarded with supplemental SAFEMOON if they have more tokens, thanks to the SafeMoon Protocol.
According to CMC, the SafeMoon V2 price today is $0.000804 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,058,415 USD. SafeMoon V2 is up 0.72% in the last 24 hours.