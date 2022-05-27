XRP Whales Boost Accumulation Appetite, Register 2-Month Peak Holding Supply

At 12 pm EDT on March 25, 2022, Splinterlands, the most popular blockchain game for the last ten months, began selling validator node licenses, and the presale quickly sold out.
The Splintershards (SPS) tokens, which are now available for public sale, may be obtained in return for operating the free node software in tandem with a license. Using a delegated proof of stake method, the top 50-100 node operators will get 10 percent of a monthly pool of 3,750,000 SPS, with the rest going to the rest of the node operators.
Liam Labistour, the Director of Growth for Splinterlands, said:
“These burn mechanics will put tremendous deflationary pressure on SPS, which will be quite revolutionary of a concept to the blockchain gaming vertical. Splinterlands has been built with the community in mind above all else. The engagement that we have seen by [the community] has been tremendous and we can’t wait for them to have a heavy hand in the project going forward as we move towards being truly decentralized.”
A total of 2000 licenses were purchased during the presale for the validator node license. As a consequence of this historic achievement, 14.5 million SPS and 1 million vouchers were burned, adding 3.6 million SPS to the DAO. This equated to around $4 million dollars in worth.
More than 25 million SPS have been burnt or transferred to the DAO via 2271 node sales, less than three hours after the sale went live. Sales of licenses are only made in SPS and Vouchers, with 80 percent being burnt upon sale and the remaining 20 percent being put to the DAO for use by participants.