3 Steps To Creating A Winning Sell Sheet For Your Book
Introduction
Sell sheets have a simple mission. To Sell More Books. They’re really just a way to showcase the benefits of your book in a concise and impelling way. And if your sell sheet is created and utilized skillfully, it can become a powerful marketing tool – especially when it’s included as part of your media kit. But in spite of the fact that it has a simple mission, is only 8.5″ x 11″, and not overly difficult to create, many sell sheets that I see are still not very good.
So, here’s how to start creating a winning sell sheet for your book:
Step #1. Look At The Sell Sheets Of Other Books
It’s easy to search Google Images to find sell sheets to look at. If your book is non-fiction, for example, find the sells sheets of non-fiction books. Try to find books that are similar to yours. See what images, and colors, and copy are being used. How are they communicating their message about the book they are selling? How many images are they using? How big are those images on the page? How much white space is on the page? What are the hot points about their book that they are spending the most time on?
Are they using bullet points? How are they displaying the information? Is the author’s head-shot included? Are there any testimonials? Are they using a one-line benefit statement on the top of the page? How is their contact information displayed? If you answer these questions, you will start to learn the differences between an ineffective sell sheet, and one that has the ability to capture the attention of the reader and sell more books.
Step #2. Keep The Reader In Mind
Identifying and addressing the reader’s needs is the most fundamental concept in book marketing. Your sell sheet will be a complete failure if their needs are not discussed in a convincing way. The reader must truly believe that you have the answers they are looking for. You will not sell books without accomplishing this. Your sell sheet must address these needs quickly and directly. Readers don’t have the time or patience for long-winded and flowery sentences.
And they don’t have any tolerance for ambiguous or deceptive language. Readers are way too sophisticated for this. They want to quickly understand how your book will benefit them. If you genuinely did the research for your book, and indeed understand your topic, you will certainly understand who the readers are for your book. Therefore, you should easily be able write copy that shows the readers that you understand them and that you are the one that can help them solve their problems. This will unequivocally help you make an emotional connection with the reader, which will help you sell more books.
Step #3. Include A Great Cover Image
Having an eye-catching and pleasant-looking book cover is important for many different reasons. Most of the marketing reasons are probably apparent to you already. But, including an image of your book’s cover can also help to make the book seem more real, genuine, and authentic. It’s concrete evidence to your reader that you have created a finished book. The cover image also allows the reader to project their own hopes and desires onto your book.
This might help them to read more into your book’s offering than your own copy might be able to give them. All of this can make it easier for the reader to justify in their own mind that your book is worth buying. And probably the most important reason of all, is that your book’s cover is one of the best ways to make an emotional connection with the reader. So, you better have an amazing, well designed, and well-thought-out cover. This will improve the effectiveness of your sell sheet, and help you sell more books.
Conclusion
Although they’re simple and direct, crafting a good sell sheet with skill and careful attention to detail takes time and planning. But once you’ve put in the effort to create a winning sell sheet, and make it an integral part of your media kit, you will gain the benefits for a long time to come. Your sell sheet will continue to make your sales pitch for you, 24/7/365. That’s a sure way to help you sell more books, and give you a continual stream of income.
How To Run An Effective Fundraising Campaign
One of the most important things any nonprofit needs is to raise money to support their programs. I always speak about having a big vision and, when possible, growing to scale. It always takes money to make these things happen.
What’s great about fundraising in today’s world is that you don’t only have to rely on the people on your list. You can prospect and ask for support from those who may have interest in your cause by using multiple techniques, including social media. A platform that many charities are using is Facebook. Another one is YouTube. Both provide resources to nonprofits to help them use each respective platform effectively.
If you’re looking to implement a fundraising campaign that raises a lot of money, there are some strategies you should always keep in mind.
- Let people know what your financial goal. I’ve seen hundreds of campaigns on Facebook, and one of the things I’ve noticed is often missing is the goal. What is the amount you want to raise? Put it out there. Help people understand the financial need you have and let supporters and others know how much you need to raise toward that goal.
- Fundraisers know that you have to build in urgency into any campaign. If you have only 30 days to raise the money, let people know. It doesn’t matter how long your campaign is – days or months – people need to understand when your campaign is supposed to end. Keep in mind that you’ll likely see momentum in terms of gifts from your most active supporters on the front-end. A lot of donations come in as you get to the end of your campaign as well in advance of the deadline because people see a deadline closing.
- Use images. The fact of the matter is we live in a visual world. Digital marketing and social media are all about conveying a lot in a picture or video. Use that to your advantage. Take hundreds of pictures related to your campaign. Curate those pictures or video and present the best in varying ways. This can include pictures or video links in emails or social media art. Tell your story with pictures as well as with words.
- Give your supporters an understanding of outcomes. Recently I spoke to someone at a nonprofit and this person told me it was difficult to get “the numbers” about impact in their charity. Really? Why should anyone support your organization if you can’t get a handle on how the money is impacting the cause? Be as specific as possible. How many people will be served? How many doses of medication can you supply? How many loaves of bread can you give? How many whales do you intend to save?
- Make a specific ask or call to action. Would $10 help you? Would $20 help? I realize every dollar helps, but how many people giving you $10 or $20 would it take to achieve your goal? Are you seeking 100 people to teach kids how to read after school? Whatever it is, thread that into your call to action. Being specific with a call to action, especially asking for money, gives people a minimum they should consider donating. Some will give more and others will give less, but by providing people with a specific request, you give supporters a frame of reference.
- Don’t simply send out one appeal or make one post and then forget it. You have to keep at it consistently. Let donors and others know what’s happening in your campaign in multiple ways. Send updates via email and social media posts. You can write articles about it on your blog and post those pieces. You can create social media art and offer a fantastic image with statistics of what you do and the link to your campaign donation form. You can ask supporters to please share your campaign with their circle of friends. There’s a lot you can do to keep your campaign top of mind. Be persistent in reminding people of the campaign.
- Get your donation form in shape. If people have to jump through hoops to make a donation to your organization, here’s the scoop – you will be turning donors off and some won’t give. Make donating simple and easy. There’s a line of thinking that you should require only the absolute minimum from people when making a donation. It makes sense. You want to lower the barriers to giving. Additionally, if you are leading people to your site, make your donate button exceedingly easy to find and always have it present no matter where someone goes on your website.
Factors Affecting Share Prices
Like any other commodity, in the stock market, share prices are also dependent on so many factors. So, it is hard to point out just one or two factors that affect the price of the stocks. There are still some factors that are that directly influence the share prices.
Demand and Supply – This fundamental rule of economics holds good for the equity market as well. The price is directly affected by the trend of stock market trading. When more people are buying a certain stock, the price of that stock increases and when more people are selling he stock, the price of that particular stock falls. Now it is difficult to predict the trend of the market but your stock broker can give you fair idea of the ongoing trend of the market but be careful before you blindly follow the advice.
News – News is undoubtedly a huge factor when it comes to stock price. Positive news about a company can increase buying interest in the market while a negative press release can ruin the prospect of a stock. Having said that, you must always remember that often times, despite amazingly good news, a stock can show least movement. It is the overall performance of the company that matters more than news. It is always wise to take a wait and watch policy in a volatile market or when there is mixed reaction about a particular stock.
Market Cap – If you are trying to guess the worth of a company from the price of the stock, you are making a huge mistake. It is the market capitalization of the company, rather than the stock, that is more important when it comes to determining the worth of the company. You need to multiply the stock price with the total number of outstanding stocks in the market to get the market cap of a company and that is the worth of the company.
Earning Per Share – Earning per share is the profit that the company made per share on the last quarter. It is mandatory for every public company to publish the quarterly report that states the earning per share of the company. This is perhaps the most important factor for deciding the health of any company and they influence the buying tendency in the market resulting in the increase in the price of that particular stock. So, if you want to make a profitable investment, you need to keep watch on the quarterly reports that the companies and scrutinize the possibilities before buying stocks of particular stock.
Price/Earning Ratio – Price/Earning ratio or the P/E ratio gives you fair idea of how a company’s share price compares to its earnings. If the price of the share is too much lower than the earning of the company, the stock is undervalued and it has the potential to rise in the near future. On the other hand, if the price is way too much higher than the actual earning of the company and then the stock is said to overvalued and the price can fall at any point.
Before we conclude this discussion on share prices, let me remind you that there are so many other reasons behind the fall or rise of the share price. Especially there are stock specific factors that also play its part in the price of the stock. So, it is always important that you do your research well and stock trading on the basis of your research and information that you get from your broker. To get benefit from the effective consultancy service it is therefore always better from professional stock trading companies rather than getting lured by discount brokerage advertisements that you must be coming across everyday.
5 Reasons Why Big Data Is The Smart Way Ahead For Insurance Distribution
The ever-changing challenges that the insurance industry faces, has made it imperative for insurers to leverage the powers of data and analytics. The valuable insights derived from analyzing data propel insurance companies to find a solution to business problems. Analyzing structured data related to policyholders, and unstructured data from different sources, including social media, aid insurers to analyze the risks involved in insuring an individual who has opted for an insurance policy. This is also necessary for deciding the premium to be charged.
In addition, Big Data and analytics have also profoundly affected customer insights, claims management, and risk management. Here are five ways Big Data has transformed the insurance industry:
1. Standing out in the crowd – The competition prevalent in the insurance industry makes it important for every insurance company to define and prove its efficiency over its competitors. This can be ensured offering their products at a lesser price, without compromising on impeccable customer-service. Big Data and analytics help insurers to simplify the business processes, and meet changing regulatory requirements.
2. Streamlining business processes – Big Data helps the insurers offer policy recommendations that not only suit the interest of customers, but also serve the best interests of the company. This is possible only through data analysis.
3. Get valuable insights on customers – As customer needs and preferences frequently change, it poses a constant challenge for insurance companies to keep a track of it constantly. Big Data aids insurers in understanding and predicting customer behavior, effective in customer acquisition and retention. This makes it possible for insurance companies to develop products to suit the ever-changing tastes of their customers and ensure smart insurance distribution.
4. Managing claims to identify fraud – The insurance industry often incurs heavy losses due to fraudulent practises, with almost $80 billion being the estimated figure for fraudulent claims. Predictive analytics helps insurance companies address the rise in such claims, analyze data from internal sources, and identify applicants with a greater propensity to resort to fraudulent practises. They can also use data mining to keep a tab on digital channels through social listening to detect fraudulent behavior.
5. Managing risk – Big Data and analytics help insurers in formulating policies, especially policies for natural catastrophes, keeping in mind policy conditions, historical data, and such other technical data. The process of insurance distribution becomes comparatively streamlined when insurance companies are able to decide on a catastrophe policy on the basis of accurate Big Data like the residential address, and other important factors, rather than merely the city or state. Big Data solutions can automatically update their pricing models for efficient insurance distribution.
The above factors perfectly highlight how Big Data and analytics serve as the root of insurance companies being balanced and its ability to keep up with the changing times.
