A Crowdfunding Guide – Effective Crowdfunding Setup (5 Steps You Need to Take)
One of the keys to an effective crowdfunding setup is to choose your funding site carefully, unless of course you take the other option of building your own crowdfunding website.
Keeping in mind the fact that each of the major funding websites each have their own set of rules and fee structures (you can avoid all fee costs if you setup your own WordPress website using a special crowdfunding plugin), there are five basic steps to setting up your project.
5 Steps to Setting up Your Campaign
1. The first step in setting up your project is to include detailed information about yourself,what your project is all about and how much capital you will need to complete your project. Another tip is that it is a great idea to include detailed information about what you will be using the money for.
2. You will have to set a time limit for your project. This limit can be anything from 1 up to 90 days. Keeping in mind that the longer your project will run then the more money you are likely to receive.
3. It is always good practice to start to promote your crowdfunding project in advance in order to obtain as many backers as possible.
4. As the backers donate the funds, your money will be placed into an escrow account until the end of your project date.
5. As soon as your project has reached its target date, the funds will be released to you. The exception to this is that (with some crowdfunding sites), if you do not reach your target then you will not receive any funds. This is why is it always advisable to look at all the options, including obtaining your own crowdsourcing software plugin.
The Best Crowdfunding Sites
There are many different funding sites available, the best way to find the latest and most popular ones is to do a search for ‘the top ten crowdfunding sites’ this way you will find the most current sites available.
Main Points to Consider
As you have read above, there are many different points to consider when choosing the right funding site, I will elaborate a little further:
1. One of the main points to consider is the charges that the website will take from your project once it is completed. This can vary from site to site but a rule of thumb is that you will lose between 5-8% in fees. It is always a good idea to take this into account before setting up your initial campaign.
2. Another main point to consider is if the crowdfunding website will in fact not give you any of the funds should you not reach your target. One idea here, is to go with the site that will have slightly higher fees but will actually give you all the funds you raised even if you do not reach your target (my preference).
3. The payment options are always good to consider, certainly a bonus if the website will take PayPal payments and even better if they will pay your funds to you in PayPal also.
4. My favourite option of course is to look for some software that you can easily setup your own crowdfunding website with a few clicks of the mouse. This type of system will not take any fees, you pocket the lot!
I hope that A Crowdfunding Guide has been of help to you.
Documentary Budgeting Basics: Three Easy Steps For Creating Your Documentary Budget
Creating a documentary budget is great way to think through every aspect of your film. Even though you may be eager to get started shooting your documentary right away, creating a budget can often be an enlightening experience, revealing factors that may otherwise slip under the radar. A budget forces you to think through every detail and can save you the agony of an unexpected surprise down the road.
In addition to being a great tool for the filmmaker, a documentary budget is essential if you hope to raise money for your film. A budget is usually a must-have item along with your documentary proposal when pitching your documentary idea to potential funders or supporters. A documentary budget provides an important snapshot of how you plan to shoot your film, the locations where filming will take place, how many people are involved in the project, what kind of equipment you’re using and your distribution plan among other things.
Whereas your documentary proposal describes the story and vision for how your documentary will look on screen, the budget is your nuts and bolts plan behind the scenes.
Here are the three primary steps in creating a documentary budget:
- Research – This is THE most important aspect of creating your budget. Without research, you have a blank slate. This is where you need to make phone calls, search the internet and ask for advice. You’ll need to decide such things as what kind of insurance (if any) you need, how much a van rental will cost in the city you’ll be shooting, how much your cameraman charges for three days of work, what’s the cost of renting a lighting kit, what does the animation guy charge, will you need to pay copyright fees for stock footage, etc.
- Build Your Budget – It’s highly recommended that you use a spreadsheet program such as Excel or get your hands on a documentary budgeting template. You can certainly jot down your budget items using a plain text document, but this is not a professional (or efficient) way to do a budget. Having a spreadsheet with formulas allows you to make changes to individual items and it automatically updates the totals for the whole budget. As you conduct your research, begin inputting the various budget items including crew salaries, production equipment rental, stock footage fees, administrative costs, etc. Input everything you can think of!
- Refine Your Budget – Once you’ve created your budget, you will surely be shocked by the final total cost. At this point, you will need to refine your budget to come up with a realistic final cost. Ask yourself the amount of money you realistically believe you can raise for your project? If you think you can raise $10,000 and your budget came out to $250,000, then you will need to make some hard decisions. Is there anything in your budget that is not an absolutely necessity? Or is there a way to get some items donated?
Creating your documentary budget is not a one-time event. The budget will need to be constantly updated and modified as you go.
One item you’ll want to include in your budget is a contingency (usually 8-10% of your total budget). This is especially helpful if you’re new to budgeting. A contingency provides a buffer in case items in your budget end up costing more than you expected.
In summary, if you are pitching your documentary idea to potential funders and trying to raise money for your film, you will more than likely need a detailed budget. It’s absolutely critical that you create a budget that is as realistic and accurate as possible. Since many of your funders will be business-minded individuals, they will know if you fudged on your numbers. So do your research and put together the best possible budget that you can. As the filmmaker, you are probably eager to start shooting and making your film, but taking the time to think through every detail of your budget will pay off in the end.
There Are Different Types of Marine Insurance
The fact is that any international business has numerous risks associated. Especially, importing and exporting of goods can expose you to immense economic losses, in case; the international shipments are damaged or smashed in shipment. Thus, for the protection and safekeeping of your cargo and for the fast retort and competent service for handling your claims, you need marine policy cover.
This policy caters to the needs of both the importers and exporters and the coverage is inclusive and flexible with international shipments protected from the time the goods depart from the seller’s depot until they reach the buyer’s storehouse. However, did you know that there are different types of marine insurance policies? According to the needs, requests and specifications of the transporters, an appropriate type or types of policy cover can be narrowed down and selected to be given for operation. Depending on the nature and range of your business, you can opt for the best plan. There are different options, you can choose from; the significant ones being:
Cargo Insurance: Cargo indemnity caters particularly to the freight of the ship and is also valid for the possessions of a ship’s travellers.
Hull Insurance: This cover chiefly caters to the trunk and hull of the ship together with all the pieces and portions of furniture in the ship. This type of policy is mostly taken out by the possessor of the ship so as to keep away from any loss to the ship in case of any mishaps occurring.
Liability Insurance: In this policy the recompense is required to be supplied to any accountability taking place owing to the crash or collision of the ship because of any other persuaded attacks.
Freight Insurance: It offers and provides safety to merchant vessels’ corporations, which stand a chance of losing money in the form of shipment, lest the consignment is misplaced because of the ship meeting with a mishap. This indemnity solves the trouble of companies losing money because of a few first-time events and accidents.
Along with these, there are also several other types of policies, offered by various companies in order to provide you the flexibility. The accessibility of an extensive array of marine insurance policies gives you a wide arena to choose from; thus, you can get the best deal for your ship and cargo. Remember, having a good policy resolves your problem not just in the short run, but also in the long run.
Why Purchase Handmade Chess Sets Online?
Modern Western Chess — also known as International Chess — ranks among the most popular games in the world today. It is played by millions of enthusiasts on all continents, on standardized chess sets manufactured in many nations.
Despite such a culturally-diverse mix of adherents, most chess sets today are surprisingly nondescript, typically featuring factory-made plastic, wood, brass, or marble boards and pieces.
For the aesthetically inclined, however, a wealth of exceptionally artistic handmade chess sets are available — if a buyer knows where to look.
When purchasing handmade chess sets online, do be sure to select from reputable retailers, and be sure to view any available detail images of each set to determine if the game pieces are distinct enough from each other that players can determine which handmade pieces correspond to which standard-issue pieces.
Balinese artisans craft some of the most ornate handmade chess sets and chess set tables in the world today, featuring a broad range of exquisite cultural themes and even animal motifs (dragons, elephants, lions, tigers, birds, and so forth). Most artisans in Bali craft with local woods, while some carve their designs in sandstone.
Artisans in Brazil tend to incorporate hand-carved Brazilian soapstone and even local gemstones, proudly showcasing that nation’s mineral riches.
In other areas of Latin America, artisans typically offer culturally-themed ceramic chess sets, handmade and hand painted. Whimsical designs, handmade in Mexico from recycled metal (even auto parts), are also beginning to capture international interest.
African artisans typically incorporate local woods, or combinations of wood and leather, in simpler, attractive cultural designs.
Artisans in India tend to feature either marble or wood in their designs. The highest quality examples from India can be absolutely stunning, and also tend toward the relatively simplistic.
Interestingly, chess is believed to have originated in India. The earliest known literary reference to chess is found in Indian texts dating to about 500 BC. It seems to have then migrated to Persia, and later China, continuing to gradually spread worldwide. Interestingly, Modern chess as we know it today emerged much later, in the 15th Century, in Southern Europe.
Chess competitor Susan Polgar, winner of ten Olympic Medals (including five Gold), recently discussed handmade chess sets from Ghana, Brazil, Mexico, and Bali in her excellent blog.
One of the broadest collections of quality handmade chess sets available today can be found in Novica’s Chess Sets department. Novica, part of the National Geographic family, works directly with master artisans in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. On its website, Novica features individual artisan bios and photos alongside each handcrafted chess set offered for sale, so that visitors can learn about the artisan who made each set.
Wherever chess is found, it is certainly played with great passion and enthusiasm. Likewise, wherever artisans have applied artistic genius to the game, their creations typically exhibit a great love and appreciation for the game. Fortunately, such exceptional works of art are now much easier to find and purchase, thanks to the Internet.
