Advantages and Disadvantages of Association Group Insurance Plans
As we mentioned in previous article, many corporations offer competitive packages, and that’s even a strategy in hiring and retaining employees. These competitive packages include group insurance to plans that provide individual retirement accounts or traditional registered pension plans, etc. In this article, we will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of association group insurance plan.
Association group is the group of individuals or companies with similar occupations such as dentists, lawyers, medical doctors etc. The association arranges group insurance for its member and individual member pays all the premiums. The master contract exists between the association and the insurer and individual member receives a certificate detailing coverage.
I. Advantages
a) Provide more economical coverage because of mass purchase and group discounting.
b) Group insurance is arranged by the Association and only requires payment to enroll.
c) Provide for larger amounts of life insurance and the right to convert life insurance for each member in the association within 60 days of termination.
d) Certificate is issued showing coverage.
e ) Coverage may be more comprehensive and premium is lower than individual insurance.
II. Disadvantages
a) Coverage reduces in later years and premiums can be increased without notice.
b) The group insurance plan amendments, restrictions or termination can be effected without input of member.
c) Most contracts contain restrictive clauses and a two-year suicide clause.
d) The master policy is held by the association therefore some member may consider to opt out with an individual policy if they consider that is the best solution.
e) Contract and coverages are negotiated between association and insurance company. Member of association has to no say to it.
I hope this information will help.
Tips To Buy Life Insurance For The First Time
Buying an insurance policy is very much essential at the same time it can be difficult.If you are thinking of buying insurance you will find several options in an insurance guide book. A life insurance policy though makes you think of your death but is good for the long run both for you and your family.
In this article, we have provided 3 tips that will help you to buy a life insurance for the first time.
1. Find the right type of policy.
Many people do not have an idea of life insurance policies. They mistake all types for same things. There are two main types of policies. They are whole and term policies. If you are buying one of the policy be sure to find the right one out.
A whole life insurance policy covers the user till the day he or she lives. When the person dies the benefits are transferred to the beneficiary nominated. The term life insurance covers for a specific period of time. If the person lives more than that period then the policy expires and no death benefits are received by anyone.
2. Find the right coverage for you.
Of course, the type of insurance is the first priority but the coverage you need comes next. Experts believe that insurance should cost at least six times more than the annual salary of a person.
Nobody surely knows that the amount of insurance cover they actually need. Thus, it is better that they should seek the help of a financial advisor or an insurer.
3. Which company are you going to buy from?
Choosing the insurance company is the next important part that you should consider. Some insurance customers are of the view all the companies are equal providing similar services. But this is totally untrue and such a case can never happen.
To our best of knowledge, we know that the quality of insurance policy differs with the quality of the company. There are several agencies which review the insuring companies and rate them on the basis of the investment quality. It is always advisable that you should know of all the services that you are paying for through the policy.
As a first-time insurance buyer, it will be enough if you know all these things. These 3 points are the most important that can help you make the best decision about a life insurance policy.
Surveying Your Land – 10 Tips on Hiring a Professional Land Surveyor
In the nearly 25 years that I’ve been a land surveyor I’ve been contacted by thousands of property owners looking to have their land surveyed. All too often they make their decisions based on only one factor, price; which often leads to dissatisfaction with their choice and sometimes a less than quality survey, too. The following 10 tips are developed from my experience and will help you in hiring the right professional land surveyor to survey your land.
1. Is the person you’re hiring licensed to perform land surveying services?
- Professional Land Surveyors are required to be licensed by the state they work or offer services in. If you hire someone to survey your land that isn’t qualified to legally survey in the state that you live, you’re throwing away your money and that person is breaking the law. If you have any doubts contact your states licensing board to confirm that this individual is a licensed professional land surveyor.
2. Does this person have Professional Liability Insurance?
- This is insurance, like doctors’ malpractice insurance, which protects you if the professional land surveyor makes a mistake. Land surveyors are no different than any other human being and they can make mistakes in their professional capacities. Would you see a doctor, or have surgery performed, knowing that the doctor or surgeon didn’t have malpractice insurance?
3. Does this person or firm have Workers Compensation Insurance?
- Each state is different, and not all states may require this: but who is responsible if the person you hire, or their employees, get hurt or injured while surveying on your land? If this type of insurance is required in your state make sure that the person or firm you hire to survey your land has this insurance and is in compliance with your state law.
4. Does this person have experience in performing the services you require?
- Generally there aren’t licensed specialties within the land surveying profession, but make sure if you hire a professional land surveyor to do, say, a boundary survey, they’re experienced in boundary surveying. Some land surveyors may concentrate in the following areas: Construction Layout, Topographic Surveys, Mapping, Geodetic, Land Development and Boundary Surveys. Therefore, if you need a professional land surveyor for a boundary dispute, and the person you’re thinking of hiring mainly deals with construction layout, hire another professional experienced with boundary surveying. Also ask how long this person has been working as a professional land surveyor. Only hire an experience professional land surveyor to survey your land.
5. Does this person pursue continuing education?
- Professionals keep abreast of technological and professional advancements. It’s the experience gained with years of professional practice and a love of learning that makes a true professional. The professional land surveyor you hire to survey your land should be well informed and value continuing education.
6. Does this person have a professional demeanor?
- Do they have a professional appearance and do they treat you professionally. This is all about respecting you and begins with your initial call and interaction. If they don’t act professional they probably won’t be professional in surveying your land. Do they promptly return calls and emails? Are they willing, even eager, taking time explaining to you how a survey is conducted? Are their office and vehicles neat, organized, and professional in appearance? I’m not talking about extravagant or expensive (which you will be paying for); just neat, organized, and professional.
7. Do they use modern equipment?
- With all of the technological advancements you’ve seen in recent years, like in personal computers, the land surveying industry has seen incredible advancements in technologies and techniques, also. We’re now able to use a wide range of technologies like Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Computer Aided Drafting (CAD), Robotic Survey Systems, and Laser Scanning, to name a few, that provide greater precision, accuracy, and efficiencies. Hire a professional land surveyor that has and will invest in advanced technologies to continually improve their work, which results in cost savings for you. You may not know some of these tools or what they’re called, so ask if they use “AutoCAD Civil 3D”, “Robotic Total Stations” and “Survey Grade GPS”, for example.
8. Ask for a written contract and when you need to pay?
- A land surveyor should be more than willing to provide a written contract spelling out their services and what you will be charged. Also ask when payment will become due. It’s common for a land surveyors to receive at least half to all of the fee upfront, depending on your credit worthiness and if you are a first time customer. They may accept credit cards, like MasterCard and Visa. If you and your professional land surveyor are clear about the scope of work, fees and when payment is expected, everyone will be on the same page.
9. What’s being set at your property corners?
- The reason you hire a land surveyor to survey your land is to determine the extents, or outline, of the property. If the property corners are not marked how will you know this? And, if it is not marked with permanent markers, likely to last for many years, what good is it? You should never accept wooden stakes as property markers, unless they are temporary due to some mitigating factor like imminent land grading or nearby construction activity, plastic flagging dangling from a branch, or vague explanations, when the survey is supposedly completed, such as “near the Pole”, “near the mailbox”, or “under the shrub”. Suitable permanent markers include Plastic Stakes, Iron Rods, Iron Pipes, Rebar, Railroad Spikes, Magnetic Nails and other nails in paved areas, Drilled Holes in boulders or stone walls, Concrete and Granite Bounds.
10. Will they walk the property with you?
- In the course of conducting a survey your land surveyor will set many independent survey control markers and will find many existing monuments; not all of these may be at your property corners. It can be confusing at first. So, make sure that the professional land surveyor is willing to walk your property with you to identify the actual monuments and markers that mark your property corners.
In conclusion, the above 10 Tips On Hiring A Professional Land Surveyor to survey your land is so you can find an experienced professional land surveyor that will give you value and quality. Your land is too valuable not to hire the best professional land surveyor and have the best relationship with this professional, right from the start.
Small Business Insurance – What You Need and Getting the Best Deal
Small Business Insurance
There are over 11 million small businesses with between 1-100 employees and if you are one of them you make up a large percentage of the total businesses in the United States. Now consider that most start out with an idea or someone else’s idea and you are very excited to get started, and you have so much to get done and one of the tasks is insurance, Ugh! What is your first thought? “I hate insurance”. Okay, second thought, what do I need? Who do you get it from? What is a fair price?
Let’s start with what do you need basics:
Workers’ Compensation
Needed when or if you have employees
Commercial Auto
Needed when you have a vehicle used in business outside of sales* calls,*vehicles need insurance regardless of business use but personal insurance usually excludes delivery of products, carrying passengers for a fee.
Liability Insurance
Needed when you conduct business, but not required unless it is being requested to secure a contract. An example if you are leasing a building the landlord may want you to carry liability for the space you occupy. If you manufacture a product, a store carrying your product may want you to carry product liability coverage if someone gets hurt using your product.
Property Insurance
Needed if you have business property, equipment, but not required unless it is being requested to secure a contract. An example – the bank you obtained a loan for some machinery, or building wants it to be insured for theft, fire, etc. A landlord requires you to cover the insurance for the building you are leasing.
Business Income Insurance
You should obtain this coverage to protect your income in the event of a covered loss. Not required usually by anyone. This coverage is usually included in a BOP for very little cost. If you have a brick and mortar business such as a restaurant – you should obtain this coverage. It could take years to get the clientele back to a new location if yours should burn down.
Professional Liability Insurance
Needed if you are in a professional industry – Doctor, Lawyer, Dentist, CPA, Veterinarian, etc. Liability insurance to protect professionals for loss or expense resulting from claims of mistakes, errors or omissions committed – or alleged to have been committed – by the insured in his or her professional activities.
Health Insurance
Nice to have as it can attract good employees and certainly good for the owner to have to prevent any unexpected cost associated with a major illness – but certainly not mandatory – yet.
These above are the starter list but there are other coverage’s that are more intricate, such as, umbrella coverage, earthquake, flood, directors & officers, employment practices,coverage within the policies for money, accounts receivables, tenant improvements, tool floaters. Some of these can get added into the main coverage’s the others you need to seek out and a good agent or consultant who can go through a check list of areas and help you decide if you need or what need. Insurance agents have a wealth of products to sell you and most agents are more than happy to sell you any and all of them, so again it pays to be knowledgeable.
Where do you get the insurance?
You all know you get it from an insurance agent, that’s simple, but how do you go about getting the best deal with an agent – that’s really the question isn’t it?
Pop in the words small business insurance in a Google search or anywhere else and up comes plenty of information to shift through. The number one thing to remember is, they are all paid for by insurance companies and agents wanting your business. The insurance companies and agents are paid more if you pay more for insurance. You need the agents, because you know YOU don’t know anything about insurance, but total trust is NOT in your best interest because of the way they are paid. Just because an ad says they are the leader for small business insurance does not make it the most competitive. For example, you can hardly turn on the television, radio or go to any website and not see an advertisement for Progressive or Geico, but does that mean they have the best rates for personal auto insurance? I can tell you, it does not. What it means is that they have a HUGE advertising budget and advertising works – for them, it does not necessarily work for you. So, be smart and use your common sense about insurance. Here are some tips.
The best place to get insurance is from the insurance companies and so you must start with a strategic list of insurance companies and seek them out for a quote, and agents represent those companies. Are you aware that in any given state there are approximately 20-35 mainstream insurance carriers for just the property/liability and workers’ compensation coverage? Has any one agent or even two agents ever given you 20 quotes? If you could see 20 quotes you would also see the vast disparity in pricing – it is really quite fun to watch how the same coverage can vary in price by so much – but the only time you will see it is if you see the entire market. No one agent represents all the markets, even if they tell you they do – they don’t, they never have, they never will. Call a Hartford agent and ask them if they represent Sentry Insurance (not Century) and vise verse, the answer will be no. This is not just the case with direct writers and independent agent carriers. Independent agent carriers rarely even if they represent a mass of carriers go to all of them, they have favorites and they have ones that pay them more commission.
What is a fair price?
If you can see at least ten quotes you can decide what a fair price is, it is the one that gives you the most coverage, with the best rated carrier, for the least amount of money, with an agent who you feel was knowledgeable and professional. If your premiums are high enough (over $10,000) you can also negotiate a better deal with one of the quotes you received.
