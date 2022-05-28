Alabama Holding 373 Million Dollars In Unclaimed Money

Share Pin 0 Shares

I was surfing the net recently for interesting news and a report on modern-day treasure-hunters caught my eye. Seems that for some Americans armed with metal detectors, treasure-hunting in the Florida keys has become more than a hobby and has become quite lucrative. Rusted artifacts and sometimes silver and gold bullion from sunken Spanish galleons are just some of the finds. Interesting news indeed.

Sunken treasure is not the only riches available for Americans wanting to go on a treasure hunt though. After reading the article on scuba-diving treasure hunters, I saw another news post about Alabama unclaimed money, stating that the state treasurer has recently given away as much as $23 million of it to the state’s residents in just a year’s time. Well actually, the term ‘given away’ is kind of inaccurate- ‘given back’ is the better verb to use as the Alabama missing money actually belonged to the people that received it in the first place. The large dollar amount of these assets returned might be due to the State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program that aims to heighten residents’ awareness about abandoned cash. Lists of the names of owners of these monies are put-up in public places like shopping malls and state fairs. Booths are also set-up by officials of the Alabama Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Funds Division in these public places- providing free assistance in doing an Alabama search.

When people move or get new jobs, they sometimes lose assets like uncollected salary checks, income tax refunds, stock dividends, etc. by forgetting to leave behind a forwarding address. People also pass-away without leaving a will and their assets go to their next of kin who sometimes can’t be located due to a change of name or address. Items from contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes are also deemed unclaimed property under Alabama law. These are turned-over to the state after a ‘dormancy period’, which differs state to state. The dormancy period for unclaimed funds in Alabama is 5 years for most financial assets and one year for salary checks. Tangible items from safe deposit boxes turned-over to the state are auctioned-off to the public and the money returned to the state treasurer’s office where it can still be claimed by the rightful owners without time constraints.

According to Kay Ivey, Alabama State Treasurer, “We’ve still got $373 million that belongs to people in every nook and cranny in Alabama,” adding “Go online or call us, and if you find your name and you can prove you are who you say you are, my staff and I would love to send you a check.”

According to experts, 70% of Americans are owed a portion of the more than $35 billion in unclaimed property, currently held by the individual Treasury Departments across the country in all 50 states. A person can have forgotten funds in several states if he or she has moved a lot or if they have several relatives across the country. It’s best to do a thorough money search to avoid missing-out on your lost cash.