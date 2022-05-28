News
Alex Kirilloff is ‘optimistic’ and and on a roll with Saints
There are signs that Alex Kirilloff has turned the corner in dealing with the lingering issues in his surgically repaired right wrist he’s been battling most of the season while playing for both the Twins and the Saints.
Kirilloff entered Friday night’s Saints game at CHS Field having hit .378 the past nine games. Both of his home runs this season have come during that stretch, including a two-run shot on Thursday night.
On Friday, Kirilloff was 1-for-4 with a walk in the Saints’ come-from-behind 9-8 victory over Indianapolis in 10 innings.
“I’m just feeling a little more comfortable with more at-bats and more repetition,” the 24-year-old Kirilloff said. “I’m just working through some stuff physically and mentally, and I feel better.”
Kirilloff has the wrist taped prior to every game to provide added support, but the pain lingers.
“I’m just trying to continue to take it day by day and just putting days together,” he said. “Treat every at-bat like it is important, which I think is important over the long course of a season.”
Kirilloff said the wrist is most painful when he reaches the middle of his swing and through contact. He said he is confident that he’s not experiencing what would amount to a “new normal” when it comes to hitting a baseball.
Asked if the medical staff has told him that he is destined to always have pain when he hits, Kirilloff said, “Not quite yet. It’s kind of a wait and see type of thing.”
“Any injury is something you are going to have to adapt and adjust to,” he added. “I’m optimistic about where it is now. Part of that optimism is that it is going to continue to feel better and better.”
Kirilloff has been splitting time between the outfield and first base. Limiting him to first base would seem to reduce the chance of jamming the wrist on, say, a diving catch, but Kirilloff said that option has not been discussed.
“The injury itself is commonly sustained by people putting their hands down when they fall,” Kirilloff said. “So it’s something that can happen any time — sliding, diving for a ball. It’s something that can happen in so many different ways on the baseball field.
“In general, as a player you try to be self-aware of what you are doing so as not to put yourself in that position.”
The Twins sent Kirilloff to St. Paul on April 26 on rehab assignment, and he returned to the big league club on May 6. But he was sent back to the Saints a week later after he struggled at the plate.
His success of late suggests he is close to being recalled.
“I’m not really worried about that,” Kirilloff said. “I try not to think about that too much, either. I’m just controlling my routine and what I need to do to get ready to play a baseball game.”
BRIEFLY
The Saints trailed 6-0 and 8-2 before battling back to send the game into extra innings. Mark Contreras hit a two-out home run in the ninth to tie it at 8-8. … Jermaine Palacios won the game with a walk-off single in the 10th.
Orioles storm back, erase pair of 6-run deficits to beat Red Sox, 12-8
For all the platitudes the Orioles give about their mentality — how they never give up — Friday night at Fenway Park was real, tangible evidence to support those statements.
The Orioles trailed 6-0 after the second inning and 8-2 after the sixth inning. The Red Sox had jumped all over right-hander Kyle Bradish, scoring four runs before he had recorded an out. But as the evening grew later and Baltimore continued to hang around, simply hanging around turned into a whole lot more.
There was Anthony Santander’s blast to right field, the first breakthrough. Then came Jorge Mateo’s three-run shot, and Austin Hays’ two-run blast, and a Rafael Devers throwing error that scored Rougned Odor. In those fits and spurts, the Orioles turned a potential blowout into a barnburner, with the go-ahead run — and then some — crossing in the ninth.
It looked so improbable earlier. But if there’s anything the Orioles (19-27) have made a habit of, it’s this: Every game is an adventure, be it good or bad, and Friday it took the form of the former. The 12-8 win came in large part because of the bullpen’s ability to cover for Bradish, allowing just two runs after his departure.
But it also featured the steady rise of an offense chipping away at a deficit before it blew the gates down in the ninth with four runs. The first four batters reached safely, and Santander’s single into right scored the first of those runs.
A wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and Odor’s RBI single — part of a career-high 11-game hitting streak — did the rest of the damage.
It was a case study in what the Orioles have so often stated shortly into the 2022 season. The win-loss record shows a losing ballclub. At times, the play reinforces that. But at other turns, there’s a hint of something else — an aversion to quitting that came out in force at Fenway Park.
An early exit
Bradish was an out away from righting the ship, escaping the second inning without any further damage. But then came a single, and a walk, and a hit batter, and it all unraveled in a heartbeat.
Alex Verdugo plated two of those runners with a ground-rule double, and Bradish made the slow walk to the visitor’s dugout with his head low and his ERA high. There have been speed bumps along the path thus far — that’s the reality for a starting pitcher in his first season in the majors — but none have been more jarring than this.
The right-hander wound up conceding more runs than he managed outs, with Boston scoring six in 1 2/3 innings, taxing a bullpen at the beginning of a five-game, four-day series.
The need for six relievers to cover the final 6 1/3 innings could have repercussions later in the weekend, especially when a bullpen game could be in order Saturday during a doubleheader. In the short term, however, it was a reminder that the process for top prospects adapting to the big leagues isn’t always smooth.
Bradish has largely impressed across six starts. He lasted six innings in his debut, allowing three runs. He struck out 11 batters earlier this month against St. Louis. But in Bradish’s three most recent outings, the outcomes have been rockier, with a combined 15 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings.
A much-needed hit
In the games since Mateo took a full-on hit from Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson and exited the game early May 15, the shortstop hasn’t looked like himself.
Once he returned from the shoulder and chest contusion he suffered in the collision from a linebacker-sized baseball player, he embarked on a stretch that featured two hits in 30 at-bats, including his first two attempts Friday. Hyde said there were no lingering side-effects from that hit. Instead, he might have been pressing.
“I just see him trying a little bit too hard at the plate,” Hyde said pregame. “He’s come up in some big spots and wants to come through so badly. The work has been awesome, his preparation is great, the process is good. He’s just trying a little bit too hard in the game right now.”
So in Mateo strode with two runners on in the seventh inning, another big spot as the Orioles looked to climb back into the game. And on a slider from left-hander Jake Diekman left over the outer third of the plate, Mateo crushed a three-run homer over the Green Monster.
It’s just one knock, bringing him to an overall 3-for-35 mark since May 13. But perhaps seeing one of those at-bats in a big moment go his way can turn the tide.
Around the horn
>> Hyde said right-hander Jordan Lyles will start one of the two games Saturday — likely the first one — and a spot starter will appear for the other game. Whether that spot starter comes from the taxi squad is possible, Hyde said.
>> The Orioles added right-handers Denyi Reyes and Cody Sedlock and catcher Cody Roberts to the taxi squad in Boston. Either Reyes or Sedlock could feature Saturday, giving some length in what will likely be a bullpen game.
>> Triple-A Norfolk infielder Jahmai Jones underwent successful Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery Monday in Cincinnati. Hyde ruled Jones out for the remainder of the 2022 season and presumed the prospect could miss part of 2023, too, although the recovery process for a position player compared with a pitcher is less rigorous.
>> Former Orioles general manager Dan Duquette was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame on Thursday and introduced to the crowd Friday, commemorating Duquette for eight years as Boston’s general manager. He assembled much of the team that went on to win the 2004 World Series after his departure.
This article will be updated.
Doubleheader
Saturday
Game 1: 12:10 p.m.
Game 2: Approx. 6:10 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
David Brooks: The Southern Baptist moral meltdown
They dedicated their lives to a gospel that says that every human being is made in the image of God. They dedicated their lives to a creed that commands one to look out for the marginalized, the vulnerable. The last shall be first. The meek shall inherit the Earth.
And yet when allegations of sexual abuse came, the leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention betrayed it all. Those men — and they seem to have all been men — must have listened to hundreds of hours of pious sermons, read hundreds of high-minded theological books, recited thousands of hours of prayer, and yet all those true teachings and good beliefs had no effect on their actual behavior.
Instead, according to an independently produced report released by the convention this week, those leaders covered up widespread abuse in their denomination and often intimidated and belittled victims. More than 400 people believed to be affiliated with the church, including some church leaders, have been accused of committing abuse.
One woman, Jennifer Lyell, said she’d been sexually abused while a student at a Southern Baptist seminary. In an article, the church’s communications arm made it sound as if she were confessing to a consensual affair. Paige Patterson, then the head of one seminary, told one student not to report a rape, according to the report, and later, at another seminary, “emailed his intention to meet with another student who had reported an assault, with no other officials present, so he could ‘break her down.’”
Those leaders’ stated beliefs and sacred creeds had zero effect on their actual behavior, just as similar creeds and beliefs had zero effect on the Catholic bishops who behaved in much the same way when they learned of abuses years ago.
How can there be such a chasm between what people “believe” and what they do? Don’t our beliefs matter?
The fact is, moral behavior doesn’t start with having the right beliefs. Moral behavior starts with an act — the act of seeing the full humanity of other people. Moral behavior is not about having the right intellectual concepts in your head. It’s about seeing other people with the eyes of the heart, seeing them in their full experience, suffering with their full suffering, walking with them on their path. Morality starts with the quality of attention we cast upon another.
If you look at people with a detached, emotionless gaze, it doesn’t really matter what your beliefs are, because you have morally disengaged. You have perceived a person not as a full human but as a thing, as a vague entity toward which the rules of morality do not apply.
In 2007, a woman named Christa Brown had the courage to testify before Southern Baptist officials that her youth pastor had repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was 16. She reported that one official turned his back, literally refusing to look at her, refusing to see her. That is the sort of dehumanization that creates indifference that enables rape, abuse and all the other horrific dehumanizing acts down the road.
Character is not measured by a person’s beliefs but by the ability to see the full humanity of others. It is not automatic. It’s a skill acquired slowly. It’s about being able to focus on what’s going on in your own mind and simultaneously focus on what’s going on in another mind. It’s about learning how to minutely observe, absorb and resonate with other people’s emotions.
It comes about through years of shared experiences, decades of other-centered attention, engagement with the kind of literature that educates you in what can go on in other people’s heads.
As social scientists have shown in one experiment after another, it’s very easy to get people to dehumanize each other. You divide people into in-groups and out-groups. You spread a tacit ideology that says women are less important than men or Black people are less important than white people. You use euphemistic language so that horrific acts can be abstracted into sanitized jargon.
You tell a victimization story: We are under attack. They’re out to get us. They’re monsters. They deserve what they get. You tell a righteousness story: We do the Lord’s work. Our mission is vital. Anybody who interferes is a beast.
You bureaucratize: You create a system of nonresponsibility in which rules and procedures matter, not people. When you read the report on the Southern Baptists you realize, once again, how much horror can be done by dutiful functionaries who focus on minimizing legal liabilities but not honoring human beings.
Scholar Simon Baron-Cohen calls this “empathy erosion.” In his book “Moral Disengagement,” Albert Bandura detailed how Catholic leaders put a lot of effort into not knowing what was going on. After this shameful warning, Southern Baptist leaders did something quite similar.
We’re living in a period awash in cruelty — not only with abuse scandals, but also with mass shootings, political barbarism and the atrocities in Ukraine. How much will the pummeling act of experiencing the news these days lead to empathy erosion? Where will the forces of re-humanization come from? Apparently not from our religious elites.
David Brooks writes a column for the New York Times.
Pete Alonso’s power boosts the Mets in win over Phillies
The Mets are living and dying with Pete Alonso’s power.
They have won 10 of the 11 games that Alonso has homered in this season, and Friday night’s 8-6 win over the Phillies fell into the majority.
Alonso cranked his 12th homer of the year in the third inning off Bailey Falter, a two-run 400-foot shot to left field that gave the Mets a nice, breathable five-run advantage over their division rivals. The Mets kept adding on, and they needed every insurance run, but it was the team polar bear that brought the party back to Citi Field to kick off the Amazin’s six-game homestand.
The Mets (30-17) had been flirting with their 30th win of the season since Tuesday, during their wild back-and-forth, three hour and 50 minute game against the Giants that went the other way. Had they won that night, the Mets would’ve become the second team in MLB to eclipse that mark, following only the Yankees who won their 30th game earlier on Tuesday. The Mets were the first team to reach 20 wins earlier this month.
Alonso’s home run in the third was also his 400th career hit, which means 29.5% of the first baseman’s hits since his 2019 rookie season have been dingers. Alonso also now leads MLB with 44 RBI.
Meanwhile, the Mets lived to deal with their growing bullpen problem another day.
Carlos Carraso pitched better than his final line suggested, because Mets manager Buck Showalter yanked him with runners on first and second in the sixth inning and reliever Chasen Shreve provided none of it when he promptly surrendered a three-run home run to Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs.
All five runs that were charged to Carrasco came in the sixth inning, but none of the four singles he allowed were hit harder than 84 mph off the bat. So four softly-hit base hits, including two that never left the infield, and a walk to Odubel Herrera resulted in five earned runs on six hits across 5.2 innings and 85 pitches. Carrasco, whose ERA jumped to 3.98 following his ninth start of the year, had retired 15 of his first 18 batters, including seven strikeouts, before his outing went sideways in the sixth.
Shreve, on the other hand, has struggled in five of his last six relief appearances. The lefty specialist had been terrific for the Mets to begin the season, carrying a 0.74 ERA into his 11th relief appearance just a couple of weeks ago. But he has since allowed at least one earned run in each of his last half-dozen outings. The Mets have just one other left-handed bullpen arm in Joely Rodriguez, and both he and Shreve have been used plenty by Showalter through the team’s first 47 games.
Without Trevor May, who is on the injured list with a triceps stress reaction for at least the next couple of weeks, the Mets bullpen has been forced to pick up the slack with varying degrees of success. Going into the 2022 season, the Amazin’s relief corps was their weakest area on paper, and more than a quarter into the year, it remains that way.
But, for now, Mets relievers have recorded a 3.65 ERA overall, which ranks in the middle of the league at 15th. We’ve seen bullpen arms be impressive, while also costing some games. The league-average effort means GM Billy Eppler should be scouring the market yesterday for any acquisitions, but it’s also an area the Mets can potentially afford to wait to improve, in a bigger way, at the trade deadline.
()
