News
Amazing Shows Like Superstore
An American sitcom premiered on November 30, 2015, created by Justin Spitzer, called Superstore aired its last episode on March 25 this year. The sitcom fans were saddened to know they wouldn’t see the lovely characters back on the screen for yet another season.
It shows had America Ferrera and Ben Feldman as the lead; they both were also the show’s executive producers. Its story revolved around a group of workers of a fictional big-box chain store called Cloud 9. The show had a score of 58 out of 100 on Metacritic, about 86% on Rotten tomatoes, and is loved by fans worldwide.
But the show’s over!!!
If you were a fan of the sitcom, you could not think about spending your time without the characters and the mind-blowing storytelling about workers’ lives; it’s quite understandable. But what if we tell you there are other shows out there that you would love to watch if you had a fun time watching Superstore. Yes, you read that right; if you liked the show, here are some recommendations.
Kim’s Convenience
This show, like Superstore, focuses on the working man’s life in America. The show tells a story about a Korean – Canadian family, their family dynamics, their experience as immigrants, and the difficulties they face while running a small business, a convenience store.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Like comedy like Superstore, this show is super fun without being mean in any way. If you loved Amy and Jonah’s love story, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a cute central love story between a Latina character Amy and her Jewish coworker.
Trial And Error
The show is a mockumentary series about a New York City lawyer who ends up defending oddballs in East Peck, a fictional land with some very strange laws. Each season of this show is about a new case. For example, in the first season, it’s a murder case, John Lithgow, in a character of a professor who’s on trial for the murder of his wife. Although the show is over, you can dig into it, and we bet you’ll like its plotline and miss Superstore a little less.
Party Down
This show focuses on a group of caterers who dream of working in Hollywood. They serve appetizers at swanky parties, and the characters are hilarious and a little obnoxious; while their lives seem to suck, the lives of the rich guests they serve are no better.
The Office
The groundbreaking mockumentary series of NBC, The Office is a perfect show to start your fan of the American work-life storyline. The show focuses on a paper company called Dunder Mifflin; Michael Scott runs the Scranton branch.
The boss is making the workers his friends rather than just employees and thus comes up with bizarre ways to spend more time with them. Again the cute office romance between Jim and Pam has won viewers’ hearts repeatedly. This is yet another love story like Amy and Jonah from Superstore
The post Amazing Shows Like Superstore appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Working Strategies: Leveraging change to transform your career path
Do you like change? If so, this is definitely your year, at least when it comes to careers.
We’ve always experienced change, in terms of jobs disappearing and others springing up that we couldn’t have imagined. Bye-bye buggy whip factory, hello digital marketing team.
Now we seem to be fabricating new areas of work directly out of science fiction, at the rate of one new field per hour. That’s probably an exaggeration but to be honest, I can’t be certain — the people who track these kinds of things are having a hard time keeping pace with their reports.
Here’s what I do know: The rate of change related to the kinds of careers we pursue has not only accelerated, but so have the changes to the workplace itself, and to our beliefs about work. Just think about what we’ve experienced in the past couple of years:
- A revival of interest in unions, especially for frontline jobs;
- A sizeable increase in wages (by comparison to past years), starting with minimum wage initiatives in numerous cities and states and expanding to wage increases for a growing array of positions at all levels;
- Moderation in employers’ demands for college degrees as a prerequisite for applicants, combined with renewed (if reluctant) commitment by companies to training their workers internally;
- An increased acceptance by employers of candidates with disabilities, felony backgrounds or other circumstances that had been previously considered not optimal for consideration;
- The nearly universal understanding that many if not most jobs can be done partly or fully as remote positions;
- The courting of older workers as valued assets, to the point of drawing them out of retirement with customized schedules and work conditions.
I could go on at length and still not cover everything that’s been happening in a very short period of time in workplaces both large and small. Heck, I’m not even counting the constant technology changes in nearly every aspect of our jobs. The fact that you can now purchase a programmable ergonomic desk is enough to tell the story: When we swap out a simple table top for a digitally-operated desk, we are absorbing technological change at a very fundamental level.
Most of these changes are new enough to make a reasonable person wonder if they’ll be permanent. Some, such as the increase in wages, seem to be losing ground already, in the face of inflation and the high costs of essentials such as housing and fuel.
Even so, it’s difficult to imagine that we’ll revert back to where we were even a few years ago when it comes to transformations in the workplace and the expectations workers hold for their jobs.
With that in mind, whether you are 25 or 75, it’s time to review your assumptions, beliefs and practices when it comes to work. Some may be valid, but others might be holding you back. Consider these five options that you may not have considered possible even five years ago:
Obtaining your dream job. Whatever job that is, if you set the dream aside in the past as being unobtainable, it’s worth a new look. With more opportunities for short-term training and more need from employers, you may find an entry point into the field that wasn’t there earlier.
Starting a business. Gone are the days when every startup demanded full-time attention and full backing from a bank or investors. With strategic use of technology, entrepreneurs are discovering some businesses can be operated as part-time, low-capital ventures.
Working remotely. What used to be considered a benefit offered by a rare set of employers is now a commonplace process. As a result, workers with health issues, caretaking obligations or just a desire to work from a remote setting can access a broad range of opportunities.
Training up. With a seemingly endless variety of training configurations being offered, workers can complete degrees, earn certificates and even access technical skills training from far-flung schools, adding to their employability and wage-earning potential.
Working part time. The part-time game has changed substantially, with broader acceptance by employers of part-timers at all levels, including the use of “fractional” executives to provide just a few days a week of high-level assistance as employees rather than consultants.
Are you ready to toss out old approaches and build your career on the new realities of our current work world? Come back next week for a look at what that might mean in terms of steps, as well as risks and rewards.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Will There Be A Season 14 Of NCIS Los Angeles
NCIS: Los Angeles is an American action series drawing inspiration from military drama and police procedurals. It first premiered on CBS on September 22nd, 2009. The series takes us through the exploits of the Office of Special Projects based in Los Angeles, a Naval Criminal Investigative Service whose focus is on undercover assignments.
The series is a spin-off of the rather successful NCIS series. It follows agents Sam Hanna and G. Collen through their undercover operations and adventures. There have been thirteen seasons, and now here’s what we know about Season 14.
Will There Be A Season 14?
The show has already been renewed for Season 14. This should be no surprise, as the show is still running strong and has received 7.5 million viewership. CBS’ announcement came on March 31st 2022. This was almost two months before the 13th season was airing. It sure was great news for the fans. The reboot, however, was expected with its audience reception.
Season 14 Plot
There is a pretty large cliffhanger at the end of Season 13. The team still has to save Callen from Katya’s trap. However, the multiple deepfakes throw the trackers off and take away precious time. In the meantime, we also saw Kensi and Marty receive good news on the adoption.
The question we need to answer is, will Callen fall into Katya’s trap, and if not, how does the team plan to save him? The team will pursue Katya, no matter the result, to bring her to justice.
From the words of the showrunner, R. Gemmil, we know that Season 14 will also revolve a little around Hetty, with Gemmil stating that seeds for the arc had been laid out through the thirteenth season. We will also get the answer to if Kensi and Marty will finally become parents like they always wanted and how they balance their lives.
We will also see how Hetty and Callen’s relationship sparks off if it does and what will happen with Katya. There seems to be a lot to answer this season, which means we will not yet be deprived of content. The show should live up to the same standards it did for 13 seasons, with so many questions to be answered.
Cast We Expect To See
We will continue to see LL Cool J as Sam Hanna, Chris O’Donnell as Grisha Callen, Daniel Ruah playing KensiBlye, Eric Christian Olsen as Marty Deeks and Medalion Rahimi, probably playing Fatima Namazionce again. We’ll also probably see the return of Caleb Castillo as Devin Roundtree and Geral McRaney as Admiral HOllaceKilbride. Sasha Clements will most probably reprise her role as Katya Miranova. Although not as present in Season 13, Linda Hunt will probably be back for the whole of Season 14, playing Henrietta Lange (Hetty).
Where And When To Watch
There are hints that the cast and crew will start filming in July 2022, and we will probably see the release sometime in September 2022. NCIS: Los Angeles is available to stream on many platforms, CBS and Pluto being the main ones. Pramount+ and Amazon Prime Video also have the show. There is no shortage of places to watch the show, and we expect Season 14 to first air on CBS and trickle down to these services.
The post Will There Be A Season 14 Of NCIS Los Angeles appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Which president did the best job with inflation?
”Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations while noting these grades are best seen as a mix of artful interpretation and data.
Buzz: “Which president did the best job with inflation?” It’s not a simple question to answer.
Source: My trusty spreadsheet reviewed inflation rates and White House administrations dating back to World War II. The stats were staggered by six months — so credit or blame for whatever happened in presidential transition years was somewhat shared.
The periods ranked were defined by when political parties controlled the White House. Rankings were based on the change in the inflation rate for each period, from worst to best.
Topline
President Joe Biden has seen inflation average 6.5% in the last 12 months vs. 1.3% in 2020 before he was elected. If this 5.2% jump represented his entire presidency — and he’s been in office just 16 months — it’s a cost-of-living surge topped only by fellow Democrat Jimmy Carter’s days in the White House.
Remember, inflation is often the byproduct of a hot economy, plentiful jobs and shoppers’ spending freely.
So if the cost-of-living challenge is Biden’s fault, he also should get credit for unemployment falling to a 4.6% from 8.1% in 2020. That 3.5-point drop was bested only by another Democrat, Bill Clinton.
Details
History tells us …
#10 Jimmy Carter
Inflation — and the Federal Reserve’s fierce fight against it — gave this Democrat a short White House stint (1977-1980). Global tensions and economic mismanagement meshed to create 10.2% average inflation — the highest in this post-WWII history. The cost of living surged from 5.8% gains to 13.5% — an increase of 7.7 points, also No. 1.
The 6.6% unemployment average — the third-highest rate — masked improvement with joblessness going from 7.7% to 7.2% at the end of his one term, the fourth-best performance since 1944.
#9 Kennedy-Johnson
This Democratic era (1961-1968) of John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, after Kennedy’s assassination, averaged 2.3% inflation — the fourth-lowest. Cost-of-living increases went from 1.5% to 4.2% — a jump of 2.7 points, second-worst. Jobs were plentiful in the Vietnam War boom.
The 5% unemployment average was fourth-lowest and its decline from 5.5% to 3.6% ranked second-best.
#8 Nixon/Ford
This Republican era (1969-1976) of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, after Nixon’s resignation, averaged 6.4% inflation — the second highest of the 10 periods ranked. As Arab oil embargoes added to other cost-of-living woes, inflation rose from 4.2% to 5.8% in eight years — an increase of 1.5 points, the third-worst over eight years.
The 5.6% unemployment average — No. 4 highest — swung up from 3.6% to 7.7% — the biggest jump since World War II.
#7 Harry Truman
During the Democrat’s stay in the White House (1945-1952), inflation averaged 5.3% — the third-highest of the 10 periods ranked. This post-World War II period saw cost-of-living increases go from 1.6% to 2.3% — an increase of 0.7 points, the fourth-largest since 1945.
Jobs during the “Buck Stops Here” presidency? 3.7% unemployment average — the lowest level. But it went from 1.2% to 3% in Truman’s last year — an increase that ranking No. 5 of 10.
#6 George W. Bush
The Republican’s economy (2001-2008) juggled the 9/11 terror attacks, the dot-com-stock collapse and what became an overheated housing market. Inflation averaged 2.6% inflation — No. 5 of the 10 — going from 3.4% to 3.8%. The increase of 0.4 points ranked No. 6.
The younger Bush’s 5.2% unemployment average — No. 6 — didn’t include much of the brewing Great Recession. Joblessness went from 4% to 5.8% after eight years — but that hike was the fourth-largest since 1944.
#5 Bill Clinton
The Democrat’s term (1993-2000) was a mix of mild price hikes and ample employment. Inflation averaged 2.6% — No. 5 lowest — going from 3.04% to 3.37%, the fifth-biggest increase. The 5.4% unemployment average — No. 5 — came as joblessness dropped from 7.5% to 4% — the best performance since WWII.
#4 Donald Trump
The economy during the Republican’s term (2017-2020) was upended by coronavirus. Inflation averaged 2.2% inflation — the third-lowest of the 10. The rate ended back where it began during Trump’s lone term — at 1.3% and fourth-best. And while Trump’s 4.6% unemployment average was second-lowest, the pandemic’s business chill pushed joblessness from 4.9% to 8.1% in four years. That increase was the second-largest since WWII.
#3 Dwight Eisenhower
The Republican’s term (1953-1960) averaged 1.4% inflation — the lowest of the periods ranked — going from 2.3% to 1.5%, a decline of 0.8 points, the third-biggest dip. Jobs? 4.7% unemployment average — third-lowest — but it went from 3% to 5.5% in eight years, the third-worst increase.
#2 Barack Obama
The days of this Democrat in the White House (2009-2016) were a recovery period from the Great Recession’s damage. Inflation averaged 1.5% — the second-lowest since WWII, falling from 3.8% to 1.3%. That decline of 2.5 points was second-best. But hiring was slow to rebound from recessionary lows.
The 7.5% unemployment average was the highest of the 10 eras. But its dip from 5.8% to 4.9% over eight years was the third-best performance.
#1 Reagan-Bush
The White House era of Republicans Ronald Reagan and George H. Bush (1981-1992) averaged 4.2% inflation — No. 4 of the 10. But it’s best remembered for when the cost of living cooled with inflation’s fall from 13.5% to 3% over 12 years. This decline of 10.5 points is unmatched since WWII.
The 7.1% unemployment average during these three terms was the second-highest while going from 7.2% to 7.5%. That uptick may seem mild, yet it likely cost Bush re-election.
Bottom line
The spreadsheet found that over nearly 80 years, inflation averaged 3.69% when Democrats were in command vs. 3.59% for Republicans.
Looking at the cost of living’s direction when Democrats had the White House since 1944, inflation rose in four of five eras — from the year before Democrats gained power, to their last year in command. For Republican presidents, inflation rose by the same metric in just two out of five periods of control.
In this same post-WWII period, a Republican White House saw joblessness average 5.7%, slightly above the Democrats’ 5.6% rate. Unemployment rose during all five periods of Republican control and just once under Democrats.
Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at [email protected]
Amazing Shows Like Superstore
Working Strategies: Leveraging change to transform your career path
Your Boat Insurance – Key Considerations
Will There Be A Season 14 Of NCIS Los Angeles
Case Review in Relation to Judicial Enforcement of Listing and Market Rules
Which president did the best job with inflation?
Scams on the Rise on Twitter as Fraudsters Use Compromised Accounts
Crimes Of The Future Release Date
Hey Buddy, Can You Spare A Job?
‘It’s our honor to honor’: All-volunteer memorial rifle squad honor veterans interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼