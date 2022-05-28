News
At long last, jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp’s lawyers asked a jury Friday “to give Mr. Depp his life back” by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
Heard “ruined his life by falsely telling the world she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp,” lawyer Camille Vasquez told the jury in closing arguments, referencing Heard’s allegations that she had been physically and sexually assaulted by Depp on numerous occasions.
Depp is hoping the six-week trial will help restore his reputation, though it has turned into a spectacle of a vicious marriage, with broadcast cameras in the courtroom capturing every twist to an increasingly rapt audience as fans weighed in on social media and lined up overnight for coveted courtroom seats.
“This case for Mr. Depp has never been about money,” said Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew. “It is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and freeing him from the prison in which he has lived for the last six years.”
Heard’s lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, said the lawsuit is not about Depp’s reputation but is part of an ongoing smear campaign Depp launched after Heard filed for divorce.
“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” he said. “If you do, he will start a campaign of global humiliation against you.”
Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Though the counterclaim has received less attention at the trial, Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said it provides an avenue for the jury to compensate Heard for the abuse Depp has inflicted on her by orchestrating a smear campaign against her.
“We’re asking you to finally hold this man responsible,” she told the jury. “He has never accepted responsibility for anything in his life.”
Depp says he never struck Heard and that she concocted the abuse allegations to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings. He has said he was often physically attacked by Heard.
“There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp,” Vasquez said.
Heard testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Depp inflicted on her.
Vasquez, in her closing, noted that Heard had to revise her testimony about the first time she said she was struck. Heard said Depp hit her after she inadvertently laughed at one of his tattoos. Heard initially said it happened in 2013 — after a fairy-tale year of courtship and romance — but later corrected herself to say it happened in 2012, very early in their relationship.
“Now in this courtroom she has suddenly erased an entire year of magic,” Vasquez said.
Jurors have seen multiple photos of Heard with marks and bruises on her face, but some photos show only mild redness, and others show more severe bruising.
Vasquez accused Heard of doctoring the photos and said evidence that Heard has embellished some of her injuries is proof that all her claims of abuse are unfounded.
“You either believe all of it, or none of it,” she said. “Either she is a victim of ugly, horrible abuse, or she is a woman who is willing to say absolutely anything.”
In Heard’s closing, Rottenborn said the nitpicking over Heard’s evidence of abuse ignores the fact there’s overwhelming evidence on her behalf and sends a dangerous message to domestic-violence victims.
“If you didn’t take pictures, it didn’t happen,” Rottenborn said. “If you did take pictures, they’re fake. If you didn’t tell your friends, they’re lying. If you did tell your friends, they’re part of the hoax.”
And he rejected Vasquez’s suggestion that if the jury thinks Heard might be embellishing on a single act of abuse that they have to disregard everything she says. He said Depp’s libel claim must fail if Heard suffered even a single incident of abuse.
“They’re trying to trick you into thinking Amber has to be perfect to win,” Rottenborn said.
When the jury deliberates, it will have to focus not only on whether there was abuse but also whether Heard’s op-ed piece can be considered legally defamatory. The article itself focuses mostly on policy questions of domestic violence, but Depp’s lawyer point to two passages in the article, as well as an online headline that they say defamed Depp.
In the first passage Heard writes that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath.” Depp’s lawyers call it a clear reference to Depp, given that Heard publicly accused Depp of domestic violence in 2016 — two years before she wrote the article.
In a second passage she states “I had the rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”
The online headline reads “Amber Heard: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath.”
“She didn’t mention his name. She didn’t have to,” Chew said. “Everyone knew exactly who and what Ms. Heard was talking about.”
Heard’s lawyers said Heard can’t be held liable for the headline because she didn’t write it, and that the two passages in the article are not about the abuse allegations themselves but how Heard’s life changed after she made them.
Rottenborn told jurors that even if they tend to believe Depp’s claim that he never abused Heard, he still can’t win his case because Heard has a First Amendment right to weigh in on matters of public debate.
Who Is Natasha Lyonne Dating
Natasha Bianca Lyonne Braunstein is an American – Israeli actress, director, comedian, writer, and producer. She is well known for her role as Nicky Nichols in the Netflix comedy-drama Orange Is the New Black. She was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role.
She is also known for playing Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll’s Netflix series. She is one of the creators, executive producers, writers, and directors of the show. She has received three Primetime Emmy nominations, including the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Who Is Natasha Lyonne Dating?
Even if you scour the internet, you are not likely to find much information. Natasha prefers to keep her life private. There is no point in her being in a relationship. There was news back in September 2021 of her dating a mystery man. They were spotted together at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off. There is no evidence of if they were or even are still dating.
Natasha’s Relationship With Fred Armisen
Natasha and Fred started dating back in 2014 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend, Maya Rudolph. This relationship was also kept private until they were spotted kissing at Netflix’s post-Emmys party the same year. They dated a total of eight years before they broke it off.
What Happened
Their breakup rumors spread after Lyonne was spotted around with the mystery man the paparazzi claim she is dating. But at this time, nothing had been mentioned, and there was no confirmation of the breakup.
It was only in April 2022 that Lyonne mentioned it during the promotion of Russian Doll Season 2 In her talk to a reporter, she thought they had broken up because she wanted a swimming pool, and Fred did not. She said she needed to get the laps during the pandemic, and he did not want a pool. So she chose to get a house with a pool out in Los Angeles.
How Are Things Between Natasha And Fred
Natasha said that she and Fred were still on good terms, and they loved each other as much as two people could. They still talk to each other, and they’re in touch. So, it’s good to know that they’re still on talking terms.
The idea of breaking up over a swimming pool might seem mundane to most people, but it was a deal-breaker for this couple. She noted that they were both sad that they couldn’t make it work but stayed in touch. It’s not always that you see a former couple remain on good terms post-breakup.
It’s a refreshing thing to see and a great example for everyone. Breaking up a relationship does not mean cutting ties with the person. You could still be on good terms as friends and converse. It was only the life together that didn’t work out. And this former couple is the perfect example.
Police waited 48 minutes in school before pursuing shooter
By JIM VERTUNO and ELLIOT SPAGAT
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week’s attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, “Please send the police now,” as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
The commander at the scene in Uvalde — the school district’s police chief — believed that 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk, Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference.
“It was the wrong decision,” he said.
Friday’s briefing came after authorities spent three days providing often conflicting and incomplete information about the 90 minutes that elapsed between the time Ramos entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him.
Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers, but his motive remains unclear, authorities said.
There was a barrage of gunfire shortly after Ramos entered the classroom where officers eventually killed him, but those shots were “sporadic” for much of the 48 minutes when officers waited in the hallway, McCraw said. He said investigators do not know if or how many children died during that time.
Throughout the attack, teachers and children repeatedly called 911 asking for help, including a girl who pleaded: “Please send the police now,” McCraw said.
Questions have mounted over the amount of time it took officers to enter the school to confront the gunman.
It was 11:28 a.m. Tuesday when Ramos’ Ford pickup slammed into a ditch behind the low-slung Texas school and the driver jumped out carrying an AR-15-style rifle.
Twelve minutes after that, authorities say, Ramos entered the school and found his way to the fourth-grade classroom where he killed the 21 victims.
But it wasn’t until 12:58 p.m. that law enforcement radio chatter said Ramos had been killed and the siege was over.
What happened in those 90 minutes, in a working-class neighborhood near the edge of the town of Uvalde, has fueled mounting public anger and scrutiny over law enforcement’s response to Tuesday’s rampage.
“They say they rushed in,” said Javier Cazares, whose fourth-grade daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, and who raced to the school as the massacre unfolded. “We didn’t see that.”
According to the new timeline provided by McCraw, After crashing his truck, Ramos fired on two people coming out of a nearby funeral home, officials said.
Contrary to earlier statements by officials, a school district police officer was not inside the school when Ramos arrived. When that officer did respond, he unknowingly drove past Ramos, who was crouched behind a car parked outside and firing at the building, McCraw said.
At 11:33 p.m., Ramos entered the school through a rear door that had been propped open and fired more than 100 rounds into a pair of classrooms, McCraw said.
DPS spokesman Travis Considine said investigators haven’t determined why the door was propped open.
Two minutes later, three local police officers arrived and entered the building through the same door, followed soon after by four others, McCraw said. Within 15 minutes, as many as 19 officers from different agencies had assembled in the hallway, taking sporadic fire from Ramos, who was holed up in a classroom.
Ramos was still inside at 12:10 p.m. when the first U.S. Marshals Service deputies arrived. They had raced to the school from nearly 70 miles (113 kilometers) away in the border town of Del Rio, the agency said in a tweet Friday.
But the police commander inside the building decided the group should wait to confront the gunman, on the belief that the scene was no longer an active attack, McCraw said.
The crisis came to an end after a group of Border Patrol tactical officers entered the school at 12:45 p.m., said Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine. They engaged in a shootout with the gunman, who was holed up in the fourth-grade classroom. Moments before 1 p.m., he was dead.
Ken Trump, president of the consulting firm National School Safety and Security Services, said the length of the timeline raised questions.
“Based on best practices, it’s very difficult to understand why there were any types of delays, particularly when you get into reports of 40 minutes and up of going in to neutralize that shooter,” he said.
The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.
During the siege, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.
“Go in there! Go in there!” women shouted at the officers soon after the attack began, said Juan Carranza, 24, who watched the scene from outside a house across the street.
Carranza said the officers should have entered the school sooner: “There were more of them. There was just one of him.”
Cazares said that when he arrived, he saw two officers outside the school and about five others escorting students out of the building. But 15 or 20 minutes passed before the arrival of officers with shields, equipped to confront the gunman, he said.
As more parents flocked to the school, he and others pressed police to act, Cazares said. He heard about four gunshots before he and the others were ordered back to a parking lot.
“A lot of us were arguing with the police, ‘You all need to go in there. You all need to do your jobs.’ Their response was, ‘We can’t do our jobs because you guys are interfering,’” Cazares said.
Michael Dorn, executive director of Safe Havens International, which works to make schools safer, cautioned that it’s hard to get a clear understanding of the facts soon after a shooting.
“The information we have a couple of weeks after an event is usually quite different than what we get in the first day or two. And even that is usually quite inaccurate,” Dorn said. For catastrophic events, “you’re usually eight to 12 months out before you really have a decent picture.”
___
Bleiberg reported from Dallas.
___
More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas:
Who Won Survivor 42?
It is the show where coordination and calculations change every minute so you must be farsighted and have a precise game plan to win the show. During the show, we saw many unlikely alliances for the tasks and challenges. Even Tribal Councils were surprised at some instances.
We are seeing Jeff Probst as the host of the season for many years. After contending with numerous challenges top 3 were Romeo Escobar, Mike Turner, and Maryanne Oketch. All 3 finalists explained to the jury why they should win this season. Most numbers of votes were bagged by Maryanne is 7 out of 8, followed by Mike who received 1 vote, and Romeo who did not get any votes.
Who Won Survivor 42?
Mayanne Oketch is the winner of this season. She is one of the most significant personalities in the record of the Survivor show. However, she is talkative and has a jolly personality that other fellow players and the show host Jeff Probst have stitches about. She cast an unpretentious perception till she got a perfect time to show her worth. We saw her skills when it was time to organize the votes against Omar, she made a brainy move and made sure that she reserves herself for the Final of the season. Once she got there then we all saw her elucidation of weaponizing her stature and edges which gave her the crown of season 42.
Who got eliminated, Survivor 42?
Mike Turner
Mike always tried to play the game honestly with integrity and loyalty. But unfortunately for him, these traits were a disadvantage for him. It was impressive that he betrayed other people on Day 26. The jury noticed and called him for his hypocrisy which sank his chances of survival. He only got a vote from Jonathan, giving him the silver medal.
Romeo Escobar
It felt like Romeo had his legs in two ships. He went from the top before merging to the bottom after merging. From there the coach was in protection mode. In the last 2 days, he tried to take the contest by the girdle, tried to make a false idol, and win the immunity task. But unfortunate for him as well it got a little late and the jury finally put an end to him.
Was there a reunion?
We got a reunion in season 41 so it was pretty obvious that we will get a reunion in season 42 as well, followed by the winner disclosure. The jury’s votes were calculated and announced on the island after casting.
Later all the finalists and the jury came together for cross-questioning. Jeff Probst, Executive producer and host of the show told Parade that the decision was made on the location itself to not rob the option of debriefing if any Covid situation occurs.
New-season 43?
CBS confirmed in their presentation last week that Survivor will return with season number 43 this fall. Just like season 42, it will have the same old Wednesday spot reserved.
The post Who Won Survivor 42? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
