Cardano Slides Below $0.50 Alarming A Danger Ahead

Published

1 min ago

on

Cardano is among the cryptocurrencies with higher impacts due to significant price slides. Price volatility remains one of the substantial discouragement and threat of virtual currency. Their swing in price could go beyond ten times in a single minute. A positive price move is always a favorable trend for a token and its investors. However, a price drop could pose a danger for both.

The general crypto markets have been witnessing more downward trend recently. This has left several tokens on an expected price level even as some investors make massive sell-offs. Cardano seems to have entered a state of instability following its critical price drop. Its slide on Thursday went below its possible support level. Without any rise in trading volume in the crypto market, Cardano will suffer more losses.

Cardano is now fighting dangerously from its drop position as it’s beyond the supporting mark. Though it had a previous market cap ranking as the eighth cryptocurrency, the token had made a 7% drop in the last 8 hours.

The price of Cardano has now fallen below its $0.50 support mark. Hence, its liquidation has raised more than $1.40 million from crypto derivatives exchanges. If the selling pressure increases, there would be a higher probability of more difficult restoration.

Analytical Study Of Cardano For Support Level

ADA’s last 4-hour price chart analysis depicts a release from a symmetrical triangle. Its Y-axis pattern for height represents a 33.5% drip for the token as its price falls below the support level. Using a candlestick close that could reflect the 4-hour trend would hit below the 50% level of Fibonacci retracement at $0.45. This will possibly bring the confirmation of the negative price trend.

Where there’s a continuation of the pattern, ADA could maintain a downward trend that reaches $0.34 or $0.32. By closely observing its movement on May 12, the token moved to $0.38. This could eventually become its possible support level if it makes more downward moves.

If there’s continuous trading of ADA below $0.46, the bears will benefit more. It’s possible to revert the negative appearance of the price drop for the token. This would require a break on the resistance barrier using a candlestick close for 4-hour experimentation.

Cardano price trading below $0.46 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

Also, cutting off some of the supply processes could spike ADA’s number of buying orders. Hence, the token’s price may reach $0.61 as it moves up.

The crypto market now harbors many uncertainties, doubts, and fear within the past few weeks. The Fear and Greed Index report shows increased levels of negativity within investors and other participants in the crypto market.

Following the technical and on-chain indicators, there could still be hope for Bitcoin. This is because the token is yet to get a fully blown negligence from participants.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

Cardano TVL Sheds $205 Million Since Hitting All-Time High

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 28, 2022

By

Cardano
Cardano TVL has spiraled downward the past few days mainly because of the intensified crypto market correction and decline in investor interest.

To date, the crypto has plunged to $120.86 million. With the rate it’s going, Cardano has chucked over $205 million in TVL since its all-time high of $326 million on March 24, 2022.

Dubbed to be the eighth largest crypto by market cap, Cardano is said to be the blockchain platform patented for rainmakers and innovators. It’s a POS network that strengthens and provides sustainability to dApps and systems.

Suggested Reading | XRP Whales Boost Accumulation Appetite, Register 2-Month Peak Holding Supply

Cardano Loses Over 65% of TVL

Cardano is slipping away and has even breached its support level. It dipped by 7% today as the crypto market continues to collapse. Increased selling pressure on the support can easily give away a steep correction of $0.34.

Cardano has lost more than 65% of its TVL. This week, ADA started moving towards a bearish trend and dipped further down the support level on Thursday. The low crypto trading volumes may result in incremental losses along the way.

And it’s not just Cardano; other decentralized exchanges like WingRiders have also shaved off more than 50% of their TVL within the same period. SundaeSwap also suffered the same fate losing 41% of its TVL.

ADA total market cap at $15.48 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Cardano is stumbling and dropping after breaking the critical area of support. The severe downswing has triggered the downward movement of ADA right below the $0.50 support level, which precipitated $1.40 million worth of liquidations in varied exchanges.

It’s expected to go further down to $0.34 or even much lower. Considering the current TVL, we see a more pessimistic or bearish outlook as long as Cardano trades below $0.55.

On the other hand, people should most likely expect the reverse with a four-hour candlestick positioned above the resistance barrier. Breaking through the supply wall can increase the number of buy orders for Cardano, thus pushing the prices to $0.61.

Suggested Reading | ADA Grapples At $0.524; Bullish Trajectory Coming

Crypto Market Not Flipping Upwards Overnight

In the past few weeks, mixed emotions have provoked the crypto market. Investors have been hesitant to jump the gun, crippled by fear and uncertainty.

Yes, there is a lot of pessimism in today’s market. More so, technical indicators seem to support the fact that the crypto market downtrend will not flip overnight.

Although it’s always recommended to invest when the market sentiment registers at a low end, the current market conditions may not give you good returns sooner than expected.

Featured image from Coincu News, chart from TradingView.com
