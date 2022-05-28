Cardano TVL Sheds $205 Million Since Hitting All-Time High

Cardano TVL has spiraled downward the past few days mainly because of the intensified crypto market correction and decline in investor interest.

To date, the crypto has plunged to $120.86 million. With the rate it’s going, Cardano has chucked over $205 million in TVL since its all-time high of $326 million on March 24, 2022.

Dubbed to be the eighth largest crypto by market cap, Cardano is said to be the blockchain platform patented for rainmakers and innovators. It’s a POS network that strengthens and provides sustainability to dApps and systems.

Cardano Loses Over 65% of TVL

Cardano is slipping away and has even breached its support level. It dipped by 7% today as the crypto market continues to collapse. Increased selling pressure on the support can easily give away a steep correction of $0.34.

Cardano has lost more than 65% of its TVL. This week, ADA started moving towards a bearish trend and dipped further down the support level on Thursday. The low crypto trading volumes may result in incremental losses along the way.

And it’s not just Cardano; other decentralized exchanges like WingRiders have also shaved off more than 50% of their TVL within the same period. SundaeSwap also suffered the same fate losing 41% of its TVL.

ADA total market cap at $15.48 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com

Cardano is stumbling and dropping after breaking the critical area of support. The severe downswing has triggered the downward movement of ADA right below the $0.50 support level, which precipitated $1.40 million worth of liquidations in varied exchanges.

It’s expected to go further down to $0.34 or even much lower. Considering the current TVL, we see a more pessimistic or bearish outlook as long as Cardano trades below $0.55.

On the other hand, people should most likely expect the reverse with a four-hour candlestick positioned above the resistance barrier. Breaking through the supply wall can increase the number of buy orders for Cardano, thus pushing the prices to $0.61.

Crypto Market Not Flipping Upwards Overnight

In the past few weeks, mixed emotions have provoked the crypto market. Investors have been hesitant to jump the gun, crippled by fear and uncertainty.

Yes, there is a lot of pessimism in today’s market. More so, technical indicators seem to support the fact that the crypto market downtrend will not flip overnight.

Although it’s always recommended to invest when the market sentiment registers at a low end, the current market conditions may not give you good returns sooner than expected.

