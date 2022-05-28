News
Charges: St. Paul man, 22, admits to shooting 51-year-old man who interrupted catalytic converter theft
A 22-year-old St. Paul man who was waiting while his accomplice tried to steal a catalytic converter off a pickup truck shot a man who interrupted the attempted theft, according to criminal charges.
Kaw Bleh Htoo was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault-dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm and two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 21 incident at a business in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Three days after the shooting, 18-year-old Eh Ler Pweh of St. Paul, who authorities say was the accomplice, was charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and one count each of possessing a firearm with an altered serial number and receiving stolen property.
Police were called to the business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. Feb. 21 on a report of a shooting and attempted theft. Officers spoke to a 51-year-old man who’d been shot in the buttocks and was being loaded into an ambulance.
He told officers he was inside where he works and saw a dark sedan park next to a co-worker’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck. He said it is a quiet parking lot, but they have had catalytic convertor thefts in the past.
He said he went to the parking lot to investigate and saw someone in the driver’s seat of the car and someone under the truck. He said he heard a sawing noise and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, “Stop that!” the complaint read.
He said he heard a gunshot, then realized he’d been shot. He fell to the ground and crawled back to the business, where co-workers helped him until police arrived.
Surveillance video from the business shows the incident as the man had described, according to police. It shows the two suspects flee the area in the sedan while the wounded man was lying in the parking lot.
Two days later, officers on patrol near Rice and Front streets spotted a car matching the Scion. It ran a red light and crashed into a snowbank on Sylvan Street. Three males fled on foot.
Officers chased and arrested Pweh, who’d been driving, and three other males. A black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the area where Pweh was taken into custody. The gun’s magazine was missing and its serial number scratched off.
The car had been reported stolen from Forest Street in St. Paul on Feb. 2.
When interviewed, Pweh said he bought the gun about a month ago and that the serial number had already been scratched off. He admitted to trying to steal the catalytic converter, but refused to tell investigators who shot the man, according to the complaint. Pweh said he knew the car was stolen.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pweh’s cell phone, which showed text messages messages between him and Htoo that referenced “cutting,” the complaint read. Htoo’s cell phone was also traced back to the business at the time of the shooting.
In a jail call with Pweh, Htoo praised him for not giving police any information, according to the complaint.
Htoo was arrested on Wednesday at a residence on Bush Avenue in St. Paul. He had an active Dakota County warrant.
In an interview with investigators, Htoo initially denied involvement in the shooting. When faced with evidence, he admitted he was the shooter and asked how much time he was looking at, the complaint states. He said it was an accident and that he was scared of the victim, who was bigger and was kicking Pweh while he was under the car.
Investigators learned the victim suffered a broken pelvis from the gunshot and would not be able to walk for at least six weeks.
News
Como Zoo’s new baby zebra can be viewed this weekend
Looking for some family fun this weekend? Como Zoo has a new baby zebra that visitors can see every day.
Como Zoo announced that the zebra foal was born to Grant’s Zebra “Minnie” and that “Mom and baby are both doing well, enjoying the oohs and aahs of visitors.”
The baby was born overnight on May 24. When zookeepers arrived the next morning, they found the foal up and walking strong in its mother’s shadow. The baby’s gender has not been determined.
The birth was not a surprise.
“Minnie was getting very big; we knew it was a matter of days before her baby would make its appearance,” said Jill Erzar, Senior Zookeeper at Como Zoo. “There were no complications and mother and baby appear to be doing great.”
The foal’s stripes will go from brown to black sometime between its first nine to 18 months.
Grant’s Zebras are commonly found in the grassy plains of eastern Africa, including the countries of Kenya and Ethiopia.
The foal’s father is Ulysses. It is the fourth foal Minnie has birthed.
Mom and baby can be seen at the outdoor Zebra and Kudu exhibit daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Next month, on June 4 and 5, the public can help name the foal during Como Quest, billed as a “family friendly adventure that is a mission through the Zoo grounds”
People will work together to unlock clues, collect rewards and unearth secrets about the animals and plants. Teams will vote for a chance to name the baby zebra.
For more information go to
News
Correction: Texas-School-Shooting-Victims story
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — In a story published May 26, 2022, about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, The Associated Press erroneously spelled the first name of one of the children killed. Her name was Annabell Rodriguez, not Annabelle Rodriguez. The story incorrectly cited the middle name of Xavier Lopez as Javier. His name was Xavier James Lopez. And, the story also incorrectly listed the age of another child victim. Uziyah Garcia was 10 years old, not 8 years old.
News
NRA meets in Texas after school massacre, protest roils
By JUAN LOZANO and JILL COLVIN
HOUSTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is defending the rights of gun owners in remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state.
With protesters shouting outside, Trump was set to call Friday for “drastically” changing the nation’s approach to mental health” and “a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country,” while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners, according to excerpts of his speech.
“The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens — the existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens,” he says in prepared remarks.
Trump was among the Republican leaders lining up to speak at the event, where the gun rights lobbying group said attendees planned to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the school shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters angry about gun violence demonstrated outside, including some holding crosses with photos of the shooting victims.
Wayne LaPierre, the group’s chief executive, began the event by saying that “every NRA member and I know every decent American is mourning right now. Twenty-one beautiful lives ruthlessly and indiscriminately extinguished by a criminal monster.”
Still, he said that “restricting the fundamental human rights of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer. It never has been.”
The several hundred people in the auditorium stood and bowed their heads in a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. There were many empty seats.
Among the protesters outside, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the governor’s race, ticked off a list of previous school shootings and called on those attending the convention to “join us to make sure that this no longer happens in this country.”
“The time to have stopped Uvalde was right after Sandy Hook,” O’Rourke said. “The time for us to have stopped Uvalde was right after Parkland. The time for us to have stopped Uvalde was right after Santa Fe High School. The time for us to stop the next mass shooting in this country is right now, right here, today with every single one of us.”
Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out of the event, including several Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act after the country’s latest mass shooting. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Friday morning that he had decided not to speak at an event breakfast after “prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials.”
The NRA said that people attending the gun show would “reflect on” the Uvalde school shooting, “pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”
The meeting is the first for the troubled organization since 2019, following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The organization has been trying to regroup following a period of serious legal and financial turmoil that included a failed bankruptcy effort, a class action lawsuit and a fraud investigation by New York’s attorney general. Once among the most powerful political organizations in the country, the NRA has seen its influence wane following a significant drop in political spending.
While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, NRA board members and others attending the conference dismissed talk of banning or limiting access to firearms.
Larry Miller, 56, from Huntington Beach, California, said he had no problem with the NRA meeting taking place so soon after the Uvalde shooting. He called the shooting “very sad and unfortunate” and said the gunman didn’t “have any respect for the people’s freedoms that we have here in this country.”
“We all share these rights, so to be respectful of other people’s rights is to respect other people’s lives, and I think with that kind of mentality, we should be here,” he said.
Samuel Thornburg, 43, a maintenance worker for Southwest Airlines in Houston who was attending the NRA meeting, said, “Guns are not evil. It’s the people that are committing the crime that are evil. Our schools need to be more locked. There need to be more guards.”
Inside the convention hall, thousands of people walked around, stopping at booths that featured displays of handguns, rifles, AR-style firearms, knives, clothing and gun racks. Outside, police set up metal barriers at a large park where hundreds of protesters and counterprotesters gathered in front of the downtown convention center.
“Murderers!” some yelled in Spanish. “Shame on you!” others shouted at attendees.
Among the protesters was singer Little Joe, of the popular Tejano band Little Joe y La Familia, who said in the more than 60 years he’s spent touring the world, no other country he’s been to has faced as many mass shootings as the U.S.
“Of course, this is the best country in the world,” he said. “But what good does it do us if we can’t protect lives, especially of our children?”
Texas has experienced a series of mass shootings in recent years. During that time, the Republican-led Legislature and governor have relaxed gun laws.
There is precedent for the NRA to gather during local mourning and controversy. The organization went ahead with a shortened version of its 1999 meeting in Denver roughly a week after the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. Actor Charlton Heston, the NRA president at that time, told attendees that “horrible acts” shouldn’t become opportunities to limit constitutional rights and he denounced critics for casting NRA members as “villains.”
Country music singer Larry Gatlin, who pulled out of a planned appearance at this year’s convention, said he hoped “the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions.”
“While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction,” Gatlin said.
Country singers Lee Greenwood and Larry Stewart also withdrew, Variety reported.
Most U.S. adults think that mass shootings would occur less often if guns were harder to get and believe schools and other public places have become less safe than they were two decades ago, polling finds.
Many specific measures that would curb access to guns or ammunition also get majority support. A May AP-NORC poll found, for instance, that 51% of U.S. adults favor a nationwide ban on the sale of AR-15 rifles and similar semiautomatic weapons. But the numbers are highly partisan, with 75% percent of Democrats agreeing versus just 27% of Republicans.
In addition to Patrick, two Texas congressmen who had been scheduled speak Friday — U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw — were no longer attending because of what their staffs said were changes in their schedules. Abbott, who was to attend, was to address the convention by prerecorded video instead.
But others were going forward with their appearances, among them Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Trump.
Though personal firearms are allowed at the convention, the NRA said guns would not be permitted during the session featuring Trump because of Secret Service security protocols.
