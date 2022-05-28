Finance
Choosing the Right ATV Insurance
For owners of ATVs, getting ATV insurance is the single most important thing you can do. While many people feel that an insurance policy for their ATV is unnecessary, it can save you money and offer you protection in many differing ways. ATV insurance is essential, even if you plan on keeping your ATV off road. Follow these tips for choosing the right ATV insurance.
An ATV coverage policy provides protection in the event of bodily injury occurring while riding the ATV. This, alone, is reason to have an insurance policy on your ATV. Injuries are pretty common on ATVs, as they can be dangerous. For this reason, you will want to be certain that you are protected in any case of injury. Once an injury occurs, medical costs can increase by the day. If not covered properly by insurance, you may wind up paying thousands of dollars out of pocket because of an ATV injury.
Another area of coverage in an ATV policy is property damage. If you have ever driven an ATV, you know how easy it is to lose control. Because of this, you could easily damage another person’s property by running into a fence, wall, landscaping, a parked car, etc. It would be a relief to know that you had insurance to cover any damage inflicted by you to another person’s property.
For those proud, attentive owners who keep their ATVs safe and snug under an ATV cover, insurance coverage is still a good idea. This is because you could have some sort of accident in which your ATV becomes damaged, or even totaled. Rather than having to use thousands of dollars to replace your ATV, it is much more sensible to pay the small amount required for an ATV coverage policy. Then, you will be able to enjoy your ATV worry free.
Most importantly, liability would be an imperative part of an ATV insurance policy. With liability coverage, any accidental damage done to another person while riding your ATV would be covered. This includes their medical bills due to the injury as well as other costs that could occur. These costs could include loss of wages, if the person is unable to work due to the injury, pain and suffering payment, along with their medical costs. Any costs as a result of the accident could be covered under this section of a policy. Liability insurance can be applied whether driving off-road or on the road.
Cheap Boat Insurance
One of the absolute pleasures that an individual can attain is by possessing his own boat. Cheap boat insurance reflects that the cost of boat insurance is relatively low, but at the same time it grants substantial damage coverage against any mishaps which might damage the boat.
This coverage is extensive, and offers coverage for the boat, its equipment and supplementary gear, outboard motors, boat trailer and individual assets. A cheap boat insurance policy offers physical destruction coverage on an actual cash value or an agreed amount value foundation. Together, boat insurance policies tender vital coverage for the boat, but there are major disparities.
Actual cash value policies finance replacement costs, minus depreciation at the point of the loss. In the event of total damage, second-hand boat pricing directions and additional funds are used to decide the estimated market rate of the boat. Partial damage costs are calculated by getting the entire charges of the restoration, minus the deductible.
Agreed amount value policies mean that the owner of the boat and the insurance company have decided on the cost of the boat, and in the aftermath of a total loss the owner will be compensated with that amount.
Agreed amount value policies also replace old objects with new ones, exclusive of any assumption for depreciation. The majority of agreed amount value policies necessitate actual cash value on specific destroyed assets like sails, protective covers, batteries, dinghies, trailers and aged outboard motors, lower drive units or outdrives.
Cheap boat insurance is an affordable way to shield an asset that might have cost a person his life’s saving.
Insurance Auto Auctions – Get Great Deals on Salvaged Cars and Trucks
Insurance auto auctions are a great way to get a great deal on salvaged cars and trucks. In fact, the company Insurance Auto Auctions is one of the most commonly used specialists in this area with auto auction locations throughout the United States. The company has been around since the early 1990s providing a variety of auto auction services for car owners, car buyers, and car sellers. If you are looking for a good way to get a car at a cheaper rate, insurance salvage deals are a great option!
Salvage vehicle auctions involve several elements – including a facilitation between buyer and seller as arranged by the Insurance Auto Auctions company. Although IAA is one of the more well known companies in this part of the automotive industry, many other companies exist with the same auto salvage specialty.
Automotive salvage occurs when an insurer considers a vehicle to be a “total loss” in insurance terminology. Essentially, this means that the vehicle is of no use to the insurance provider and the insurance carrier. When this happens, the salvaged vehicle can be sold or parted out. Many major insurance companies work with Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. and similar companies. You will not be surprised to learn that Farmer’s Insurance, and even GEICO are just some of the names on the IAA list of regular clients.
Percentage salvage auction sales are more common these days as such companies work hard to get a piece of the action! When a salvaged car is sold at rock-bottom prices, the insurance agency provider is very interested in obtaining rights to at least a small percentage of the insurance auto auction. Since this practice has become more common in recent years, more and more insurance agents and their representatives are seeking percentage shares with companies like Insurance Auto Auctions.
Starting Your Own House Clearance Business
Many of those who lose their jobs during a recession will find it tough to find another job and may start to think about investing in their own business with whatever redundancy pay they may have received. This can be a golden opportunity to become your own boss, but it takes hard work, determination and perseverance to make a new business successful and it rarely happens overnight.
It is always tempting when thinking about starting a business to do something you have always loved doing – make your hobby your job. But, sadly, in the majority of these cases the businesses just don’t succeed. This is mainly because they have been embarked upon with a personal bias and not from a purely business perspective. Whatever decision you might make about going it alone, that decision must always be a business one first and foremost.
The best approach to starting your own business is to research all those services or products that are required in both good and bad economic times.
A house clearance business is one such service that will always be in demand. More and more people are looking for this service sometimes simply to get their houses ready for sale. Or they might have moved and settled permanently abroad and now wish someone to clear out the house in readiness for selling it. Establishing a good business relationship with local estate agents can lead to regular business referrals.
But house clearance is most particularly required after a death in the family. The bereaved often do not want to clear the house at such an emotional time, and the act of disposing of a loved one’s belongings can be overwhelming. Relatives can struggle to sort out the belongings of the deceased whilst coping with their grief and the ongoing demands of work and family life. Or there may simply be no emotional ties and the deceased is a distant relative in another part of the country.
Whatever the reason, there is a booming business clearing out other people’s unwanted belongings.
Whilst local auctioneers do sometimes offer house clearance services, they are really looking for valuable items to sell in their auctions and are not usually interested in the junk. So if you are embarking on this type of business then you need to be prepared to clear everything and often to deal with people at a difficult time in their lives.
Many items that are unwanted by one individual can still be recycled or donated to charity so be sure to consider these options where possible.
To distinguish your business from the rogue element that operate bogus house clearance services it is worth joining the UK House Clearance Association.
Every member of the association makes some key commitments, which are simply good business practice:
· To provide a clear description, price and timetable for the house clearance to be carried out.
· To guarantee full liability insurance.
· To hold a current waste carrier’s license issued by the Environment Agency.
· To be courteous, competent, and committed to providing a high standard of service.
· To deal promptly and sympathetically with anything that may go wrong.
If you think this might be the business for you then it is a relatively easy business to start up with little capital outlay (so you might actually be able to save some of that redundancy cash). There are just some simple steps to take towards being your own boss:
Obtain liability insurance
When you are entering someone’s house and likely to be moving large and heavy objects, you must have the appropriate insurance against damaging either the fabric of the building or persons within it.
Obtain a waste carrier’s license from the Environment Agency
Dumping waste at municipal sites on a commercial basis requires a license. These are inexpensive and last for 3 years so apply for one well in advance of clearing that first house.
Decide which vehicle you need
If you don’t already own a van, you will definitely need one, but while you are still testing out your business idea, why not hire a van instead of buying one. That way you can decide which type of van is most suitable in your local area.
Advertise in the local press and online
The advantage of a small business like house clearance is that you can avoid expensive advertising costs by advertising your services in local publications and at local venues.
House Clearance is just one small business idea that is a service required whatever the economic climate and it is simple and inexpensive to start up. But there are many other such businesses that could mean the start of a new life as your own boss.
