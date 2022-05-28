News
Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student
By ELLIOT SPAGAT and STEPHEN GROVES
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Tuesday should have been a day of triumph for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez. Instead, it was the day she died.
Maite was among 19 grade school students who, along with two teachers, were shot to death at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The 18-year-old gunman also died.
Maite liked and excelled at physical education — after her death, her teacher texted her mother to say she was very competitive at kickball and ran faster than all the boys.
She had always been a straight-A student until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to cancel in-person classes. Zoom didn’t work well for Maite — she got all Fs. But with school back in session, Maite rebounded — all As and Bs. She was among the honor roll students recognized at an assembly Tuesday morning.
“She worked hard, I only encouraged her,” her mother, Ana Rodríguez, said in an interview Thursday at her dining room table, which displayed a bouquet of red roses, the honor roll certificate and photos of Maite.
Hours later, Maite was gone. Her mother described her as “focused, competitive, smart, bright, beautiful, happy.”
As a kindergartner, Maite said she wanted to be a marine biologist and held firmly to that goal. She researched a program at Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi and told her mother she was set on studying there.
“She was just so driven. She was definitely special. She was going to be something, she was going to be something very, very special,” Rodríguez said.
Jacklyn Cazares, who would have turned 10 on June 10, was a tough-minded “firecracker” who wanted to help people in need, her father said. Jacklyn and her second cousin, Annabell Rodriguez, were especially tight with three other classmates at Robb Elementary School.
“They are all gone now,” Javier Cazares said. “All her little best friends were killed too.”
Despite her young age, Jacklyn was tough-minded and compassionate.
“She had a voice,” her father said. “She didn’t like bullies, she didn’t like kids being picked on. All in all, full of love. She had a big heart.”
“She was a character, a little firecracker.”
Cazares drove his daughter to school Tuesday for the awards ceremony. About 90 minutes later, the family got a call about an active shooter.
“I drove like a bat out of hell,” he said. “My baby was in trouble.”
“There was more than 100 people out there waiting. It was chaotic,” he said of the scene at the school. He grew impatient with the police response and even raised the idea of rushing inside with other bystanders.
Cazares said his niece followed an ambulance to the hospital and saw Jacklyn being taken inside. The entire family soon arrived and pressed hospital officials for information for nearly three hours. They begged, cried and showed photos of Jacklyn. Finally, a pastor, police officer and a doctor came to them.
“My wife asked the question, ‘Is she alive or is she passed?’” Cazares said. “They were like, ‘No, she’s gone.’”
Ryan Ramirez also rushed to Robb Elementary when he heard about the shooting, hoping to find his daughter, Alithia, and take her home, KTRK-TV reported. But Alithia, too, was among the victims.
Ramirez’s Facebook page includes a photo, now shown around the world, of the little girl wearing the multi-colored T-shirt that announced she was out of “single digits” after turning 10 years old. The same photo was posted again Wednesday with no words, but with Alithia wearing angel wings.
The grief only grew Thursday with confirmation that the brokenhearted husband of one of the slain teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, had died.
Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife’s memorial on Thursday morning, The New York Times reported. He “pretty much just fell over” after returning home and died of a heart attack, his nephew John Martinez told the newspaper.
The Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary confirmed Joe Garcia’s death to The Associated Press. AP was unable to independently reach members of the Garcia family on Thursday.
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children. In a post on the school’s website at the start of the school year introducing herself to her class, Irma Garcia wrote of her love of barbecue, listening to music and taking “country cruises” to the nearby town of Concan.
The school year, scheduled to end Thursday, was Irma’s 23rd year of teaching — all of it at Robb Elementary School. She had been previously named the school’s teacher of the year and was a 2019 recipient of the Trinity Prize for Excellence in Education from Trinity University.
For five years, Irma had co-taught with Eva Mireles, who also was killed.
Mireles also posted on the site as the school year began, noting she had been teaching 17 years. She cited her “supportive, fun, and loving family.”
“Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote.
Two of the victims had hoped to skip school that day.
Carmelo Quiroz’s grandson, Jayce Luevanos, 10, had begged to go along with his grandmother on Tuesday as she accompanied her great-granddaughter’s kindergarten class to the San Antonio Zoo. But, he said, the family told Jayce it didn’t make sense to skip school so close to the end of the year. Besides, Jayce liked school.
“That’s why my wife is hurting so much, because he wanted to go to San Antonio,” Quiroz told USA Today. “He was so sad he couldn’t go. Maybe if he would have gone, he’d be here.”
Jayce’s cousin, 10-year-old Jailah Nicole Silguero, also wanted to miss school that day. Jailah’s mother, Veronica Luevanos, tearfully told Univision that Jailah seemed to sense something bad was going to happen.
Jailah’s friend, Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, also was killed and her aunt noted Neveah’s first name is heaven spelled backward. In a Facebook posting, Yvonne White described Nevaeh and Jailah as “Our Angels.”
Two men who responded to the shooting discovered their own children among the victims.
Uvalde County Sheriff’s Deputy Felix Rubio and his wife had been at the school Tuesday morning to celebrate with their daughter, 10-year-old Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, since the fourth-grader had made honor roll with all A’s and received a good citizen award.
In a Facebook post, Kimberly Rubio wrote: “We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”
Medical assistant Angel Garza also hurried to the school and immediately found a girl covered in blood among the terrified children streaming out of the building.
“I’m not hurt. He shot my best friend,” the girl told Garza when he offered help. “She’s not breathing. She was just trying to call the cops.”
Her friend was Amerie Jo Garza — Angel Garza’s stepdaughter.
Amerie was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay. “She was very creative,” said her grandmother Dora Mendoza. “She was my baby. Whenever she saw flowers she would draw them.”
GoFundMe pages were set up for many of the victims, including one on behalf of all victims that has raised more than $3.7 million.
News
Who Is Victoria Justice Dating?
Who Is Victoria Justice’s Boyfriend In 2022?
Despite the significant age gap between them, Victoria maintained a committed romantic relationship with the actor and singer. According to a source, they got to know one another during the filming of the Rocky Horror Picture Show remake in October of 2016. Despite this, the two were spotted together for the final time in February of this year, after dating for a total of three years. Victoria Justice is remarkably secretive about her personal life, which is surprising given that she seems to enjoy being in the spotlight and receiving a lot of attention regularly. Her romance with Reeve Carney, which lasted for three years, consisted mostly of a few public outings on red carpets.
Victoria and Reeve pictured their future together. It’s not like Victoria and Reeve are trying to hide the fact that they’re dating. But they don’t hang out as frequently as they did when they were together.
About Victoria Justice
On February 19, 1993, Victoria Justice made her debut into the world in Hollywood, Florida. She is an American actress and singer who rose to prominence in the 2000s. She gained so because of her appearances as Lola Martinez on Zoey 101 and Tori Vega on Victorious, both of which aired on Nickelodeon. Her acting credits include the Nickelodeon musical Spectacular, for which she has recorded several songs. Victorious is another one of her acting credentials.
Eye Candy is a program that debuted in 2016, and it was there that she made the move to a more serious part. She took on the role of a New York City-based activist hacker who attempted to find people who had gone missing
Victoria Justice And Avan Jogia
Victoria and Avan were putting the finishing touches on a whole new cast for the Freaks and Geeks-inspired teenage comedy series, The Outcast. They still possess the same level of vibrancy that is energizing and full of chemistry. Fans of Jodi and Dave on the program can’t help but fantasize about them being together in real life.
About Her Relationship
In the year 2022, Reeve Carney is the sexual partner of Victoria Justice. Earliest, they began going out together in 2016. Both Aries and Pisces are considered to be the signs of the zodiac that most accurately characterize one another. The zodiac signs Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn are considered to be the most compatible with Pisces. But Gemini and Sagittarius are considered to be the ones that are the least compatible. While Victoria is just 29, Reeve Carney has already reached the age of 39.
About Reeve Carney
Reeve Carney, who is dating Victoria Justice, was born on April 18, 1983, in New York City. He is 39 years old and born under the sign of Aries. Most people know Reeve Carney for his work on stage. He was also born in the year called the Pig.
The post Who Is Victoria Justice Dating? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Sequence Of Planet Of The Apes Movies.
Planet of apes is an American science-fiction media series; consisting of movies, series, and comics focused on juggling control between intelligent apes and people. The franchise’s first movie was released in 1968, about 54 years from the current year. Since then, the franchise has been weighing in a lot in the creative culture. After the movie’s success in 1968, there was the creation about 4 sequels. The sequels would include Beneath the Planet of Apes (1970), Escape from the Planet of Apes (1971), Conquest of the Planet of Apes (1972), and Battle for the Planet of Apes (1973).
Planet of Apes has an immersive effect on the viewer; and this article seeks to guide the first-timers in enjoying the experience of the franchise.
Watching Planet of Apes According To The Timeline In The Movies: –
Rise of the Planet of Apes – Released in 2011, the movie shows the origin of the intelligent apes who plan to rule the world in further movies. The movie witnesses the experiments of a scientist William Rodman aiming to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is testing a drug on chimpanzees in the lab of Gen-Sys.
Dawn of the Planet of Apes – Released in 2014, the movie’s course is set about 10 years after the events of Rising of the Planet of Apes. The movie witnesses the drug used for enhancing the apes’ intelligence; also have a side effect, the flu, on the human population, which can cause a major eradication of the population.
War for Planet of Apes – Released in 2017, planned in the few months after Dawn of the Planet of Apes release. As mentioned in the title, the movie shows an armed confrontation between humans and apes. The movie was determined to be the conclusion of its main character, Caesar.
Planet of the Apes (1968) – The movie, which started it all, was released about 50 years earlier. It is the original movie that brought the further sequels to life. The Planet of the Apes begins with 3 astronauts landing on an unknown planet during their venture through the stars. It is now discovered that the planet originally belonging to humans is now ruled by the apes.
Beneath the Planet of Apes (1970) – The sequel to the first movie shows the story of one of the three astronauts, the only current survivor, Brent. The movie shows Brent reaching into the forbidden zone; and discovering a species similar to his, but mutated, worshipping a deadly device.
Escape from the Planet of Apes (1971) – The third movie released in the franchise plays around the rather conclusive end of the movie Beneath the Planet of Apes, where wide-range destruction is noticed. It witnesses two apes using Taylor’s device to travel to 1973;when the planet’s destruction had begun to prevent the same. The story further leads to focus on the escape of Dr. Zira and her husband with their unborn child as they try to escape the Planet of Apes.
Conquest of Planet of Apes (1972) – Dr. Zira’s child, who is named Caesar, Caesar is the only intelligent ape left on the planet who is eventually captured which leads to an uprising.
Battle for Planet of Apes (1973) – This movie brings a conclusive end to the franchise.
The post Sequence Of Planet Of The Apes Movies. appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
How To Watch Tokyo Ghoul In Order
Tokyo Ghoul is one of the popular anime, an anime of huge importance to the otakus, and an interesting approach to a dark and gory storyline. The anime is based on the adaptation of the manga created by Sui Ishida. It focuses on a person named Ken Kaneki and their journey after surviving the attack of a ghoul. A ghoul in the story is a monstrous flesh-eating species that reside in secrecy. However, the anime release hasn’t been in order, and it cannot be very clear to a person starting with the anime.
This article aims to be a guide for watching Tokyo Ghoul in chronological order and clear formation of the story; this would be a greater advantage to people planning on rewatching the anime.
The Recommended Order: –
Tokyo Ghoul Season 1: The anime’s first season provides a good enough introduction to the world of humans and ghouls. Ghouls are human-looking species with the ability to hunt for and survive on human flesh. The story first focuses on the transformation of Ken kaneki into a ghoul after he was attacked by his date, who was a ghoul hidden inside his human-looking skin. His survival also included an organ transfer which converted him into a ghoul, requiring him to feed on human flesh. The series shows his path of transformation to a life of half-ghoul.
Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie: The movie was released in Japan in 2017; even if it doesn’t add much value to the story, it is a great watch.
Tokyo ghoul season 2: After his transformation into a flesh-eating being, Ken Kaneki accepts the ghoul inside him, and his thirst for human flesh increases more than ever.
The second season includes more gore content and deadly, violent scenes.
Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Pinto OVAs – This is the prequel to the anime’s first season release. It provides an origin story for creating the monstrous species and their journey to become their current self.
Tokyo Ghoul Season 3: The most recent series of Tokyo Ghoul, set 2 years after the first season, focuses on Haise Sasaki. Haise Sasaki is now the leader of the Quinx squad; and the season talks about his journey and the obstacles he faced.
The Chronological Order: –
The storyline of the anime’s proceeding is slightly different from the recommended order. Tokyo Ghoul’s origin story starts with Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Pinto OVAs, which then forwards into Tokyo Ghoul season 1, Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie, Tokyo Ghoul root of A (season 2), and the last season Tokyo Ghoul: re, which is the third season.
Where To Watch?
While Netflix contains a few episodes of Tokyo Ghoul based on the country division of the streaming platform, it can also be streamed on Hulu for a few countries. Most of the anime seasons are available on Netflix UK, except for the Tokyo Ghoul live-action movie.
The post How To Watch Tokyo Ghoul In Order appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Day of triumph turned to day of tragedy for honor student
Who Is Victoria Justice Dating?
Sequence Of Planet Of The Apes Movies.
How To Watch Tokyo Ghoul In Order
Inception Plot Hole
Gophers net pair of best friends, a quarterback-running back combo from Michigan
Senior Year Plot Hole
Vikings receiver Bisi Johnson rediscovers passion during recovery from knee injury
Platform To Watch Johnny Depp Trial
Minnesota Public Radio shutters APM Reports, long-form producers of true-crime podcast ‘In the Dark’
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
Finance2 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
News4 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼